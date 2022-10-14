Finance
Treating Migraines With Nutrition Part 2
Nearly 30 million Americans are affected my migraines. Hopefully you read my first migraine article treating migraines with nutrition. Now we can learn what is best to stay away from in order to avoid migraines.
Sometimes it takes multiple effects to trigger a migraine. For instance, emotional trauma and certain trigger foods maybe have to combine forces against your noggin in order to bring you down. Also, sometimes the triggers might not take effect for a long time. Sometimes days may go before the migraine comes, which makes tracking the causes of migraines difficult and not all kinds of migraines can be treated successfully with medicines or drugs. Here are the things you may wish to avoid:
- Aspartame. Though aspartame supposedly passes through the body without being digested, we can clearly see that is somehow false. Frequent intake of this unnatural sweetener is shown to sometimes cause intense migraines. This can be found in many low calorie desserts or candy, gum and mints (look at labels).
- Monosodium glutamate or MSG (similar to aspartame) is a common food additive and can be found in many sweetened foods. Be careful, MSG is not always on the label because sometimes it is a byproduct of other substances. Consumption of this chemical can have many negative health effects including intense migraine attacks.
- Nitrates, which are found in processed meats, are known to loosen blood vessels and cause migraines.
- Phenyletyhamine, theobromine, and catechin are deemed to be head ache causers. These substances are unfortunately found naturally in Chocolate. If you’re having migraines, you might want to reconsider your love for this tasty and potentially migraine causing treat.
- Tryamine is an amino acid found in cheese (especially aged cheese), wine, beer, other alcoholic drinks, and to a smaller extent, bananas, avocados, beans, yogurt, sour cream and nuts. Trymine is known to cause headaches.
- Histamine is the chemical that when elevated can create inflammation, cause panic attacks, and headaches. It can be found naturally in food, be created by fermented food and artificial food additives. These include wine (especially red wine), beer, champagne, eggplant, spinach, food dyes, preservatives, cheese, raw egg white, apricot, peach, pineapple, prunes, pineapple, raisings, strawberries, tomatoes, shellfish, processed meats, old left over meat, soy beans, red beans, margarine, cinnamon, curry powder, nutmeg, flavored syrups, flavored frosting, olives, chocolate and cocoa, flavored, milks, cider, tea, and carbonated drinks,
- Sulfates, found in wine, beer, and other alcoholic drinks tomatoes, wheat, milk and citrus fruits
- Though caffeine reduces intra cranial pressure, caffeine withdraws are known to cause migraines.
- Dehydration may be the cause of migraines. Plenty of water should always be consumed to for a healthy lifestyle. Also be careful not to replace water consumption with other drinks like coffee; unless you want to have kidney stones, but I don’t recommend them.
- It is uncertain why this happens, but salt is also known to cause migraines. I feel this may only be psychological. Since about 5 years ago when I had too much, even the smell of salt can easily trigger migraines for me. Nonetheless, be weary of too much salt consumption.
- Saturated and Trans fat may cause high cholesterol and are inflammatory, which increases chance for migraines. Don’t confuse unhealthy saturated and trans fat with healthy unsaturated fats. Some unsaturated fat may actually reduce migraine attacks.
- Obesity or increased amounts of belly fat appear to increase the risk of migraines in some people under the age of 50, especially women. This may just be a precursor to high cholesterol which could be the actual cause.
- Allergic reactions to food and other things can cause increased levels of migraine causers, largely histamine. Be couscous of known allergic reactions.
More About Legal Issues With Electronic Medical Records
I recently discussed some matters concerning electronic medical records, including what constitutes a legal record, ways to maintain the record’s integrity with devices like an audit trail, and preventing alterations to these records. Now we’ll take a look at some other terms to be familiar with.
Patient Privacy:
Do you remember when the HIPAA first appeared on the scene? No more can you even keep a patient check-in form at the front desk, or risk having a patient learn who else had been in on that day. The penalty could include jail time.
Undue Burden:
Some recent legal cases have established that data that is accessible must be able to be produced, including backup data. Although this may seem an unfair burden for a medical practice, experts dealing with these sort of legal cases believe that EMR will result in a decrease of malpractice suits, as as result of better documentation and a lower rate of medication-related mistakes. Even so, if data is kept on a failed hard drive, and the costs of recovering the data is significant, it could create an undue burden; judges could rule that the expense be shared between the two parties.
Accessibility:
In the world of paper records, charts that are more than seven years old that were purged are considered legally ‘inaccessible.’ If a plaintiff’s attorney asks you to produce the record, it is impossible. When it comes to electronic information, however, inaccessibility could be more difficult to prove, as electronic data can almost always be recovered. In fact, most of the current EMR software systems don’t even let a provider delete patient records.
E-Discovery:
Discovery is the pre-trial phase in a lawsuit. Each party can compel production of evidence by means of a subpoena or a deposition. E-Discovery refers to information saved in an electronic format. The collection of digital evidence has even spawned the field of cyberforensics. This column cannot adequately cover a topic as broad as E-Discovery. This has become a major area of law and will become increasingly important as EMR becomes the norm. The bottom line for medical practices is that a reliable and secure backup process is a must.
Eventually, rational minds emerged victorious, and some of the more inane regulations have relaxed somewhat. There are still privacy issues which are specific to the electronic aspects of medicine, in regard to inappropriate disclosure of patients’ data. An unauthorized email, unsecured wireless network, a computer monitor left on in view of another patient, and unauthorized report distribution are some prime examples.
Consider forming a Legal, Risk & Compliance (LRC) Committee for your practice, to address the above-mentioned issues and others which may arise. Continually ask yourself what mishaps could occur, including when, how, and by whom. Then, when you face a legal challenge, you will be better prepared.
Metobolic Syndrome and the Inability to Lose Weight
Metabolic Syndrome is defined by its four hallmark symptoms of central obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia or high cholesterol, and hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. All four of these symptoms have something in common, the patient cells no longer respond to normal amounts of insulin.
The medical model for treating Metabolic Syndrome is to treat each symptom as separate, unrelated disease. Patients are given drugs, usually six to nine of them, to treat each symptom without trying to fix the underline cause.
An increase in insulin or hyper-insulinemia is the cause and has many detrimental effects on the body.
-First in response to hyper-insulinemia the pancreas secretes an exaggerated amount of insulin in response to rise in blood glucose, which can lead to insulin resistance. Most practitioners do not focus on this. They see a rise in blood glucose and prescribe drugs to lower it, which only furthers the problem of hyper-insulimia by signaling the pancreas to produce more insulin.
-Secondly, the patient now has hypertension due to the increase in insulin and is put on an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure. This signals the pancreas to secrete more insulin and as a result the patient gains more weight.
-Thirdly an excess of insulin causes an increase in the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase which tells the body to produce more Cholesterol and now the patient needs a stating drug to lower cholesterol.
Hyperinsulinemia eventually may lead Diabetic symptoms. Many experts agree that by 2050 1 in every 3 Americans will have diabetes, this includes children. They also agree this will potentially bankrupt our health care budget.
Diabetes is the number one cause of blindness, amputations and kidney failure in this country. The current healthcare system spends 174,000,000 dollars per year on patients with diabetes and this 174 billion does not include one dollar spent on prevention.
`It has been long known that diet and exercise can reduce the onset of Metabolic Syndrome and Diabetes. Prevention of Metabolic Syndrome and Diabetes is a life style change and here are tips to help:
Tip 1: Get up and move, Exercise can help you:
-Lose weight
-Lower your blood sugar
-Boosts your sensitivity to insulin – which helps keep your blood sugar within a normal range
Research shows that both aerobic exercise and resistance training can help control diabetes, but the greatest benefit comes from a fitness program that includes both.
Tip 2: Increase your fiber intake
Increase in fiber may help you:
Reduce your risk of diabetes by improving your blood sugar control
Lower your risk of heart disease
Promote weight loss by helping you feel full
Foods high in fiber include fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
Tip 3: Lose extra weight
If you’re overweight, diabetes prevention may hinge on weight loss. Every pound you lose can improve your health. And you may be surprised by how much. In one study, overweight adults reduced their diabetes risk by 16 percent for every kilogram (2.2 pounds) of weight lost. Also, those who lost a modest amount of weight – at least 5 to 10 percent of initial body weight – and exercised regularly reduced the risk of developing diabetes by almost 60 percent over three years.
Tip 4: Do not waste time and money on fad diets.
Low-crab diets, the glycemic index diet or other fad diets may help you lose weight at first, but their effectiveness at preventing diabetes isn’t known nor are their long-term effects. And by excluding or strictly limiting a particular food group, you may be giving up essential nutrients. Instead, think variety and portion control as part of an overall healthy-eating plan.
Tip 5- Receive Regular Chiropractic Care.
Spinal nerve interference has been acknowledged in scientific literature to be a contributing factor of endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes. Studies have shown that Chiropractic care reduces blood pressure and reduces the overall impact that lifestyle stressors have on the body. Chiropractic health care is founded on the principle that a good working nervous system is vital to the general well-being and function of the human body.
Obtain The Appropriate Compensation – Seek The Services Of An Auto Accident Lawyer
Your auto accident lawyer ought to be easy to talk to, have expertise in filing claims for car accident injuries, and also present you with the facts even if that means that you do not have a viable case. Many lawyers take vehicle accident cases on a contingency basis. Without cost, he’ll examine your case and present you with an opinion regarding a possible outcome. Just before you meet with your lawyer you should have the required documents on hand like the incident report. These papers will be critical in determining negligence and knowing exactly what or who caused the accident.
Bring any photos taken of property damage and injuries and all medical bills and records. A picture is really worth a thousand words when it comes to a car accident, so bring all the pictures that you’ve taken of your physical injuries, accident location and property damage. Having records exhibiting your medical bills and care will be required to document your injuries and calculate your damages.
Round up witness statements that were taken by you and the authorities. Provide all insurance plans that are related to the automobile accident along with the details of the other party. Remember to bring the invoices of any expenses you have incurred as a direct result of the vehicle accident. Bring along details of any loss incurred to date and documents being able to demonstrate the loss from your company. In case you’re self-employed you have to go over the necessities with the attorney.
The valuation of an injury claim by an insurance carrier or a court will depend on several factors, including medical costs, loss of earnings due to the injury, such as salary, loss of quality of life, victim’s health pre-accident and driver error. Using these factors, the insurance carrier or the court will ascertain the price of an auto accident claim. There isn’t a specific amount addressing a particular injury, because the total will vary based on individual factors. The seriousness of an auto accident injury is determined by things like if the victim was wearing a seat belt, the speed of the defendant’s car, the car the victim was in. Some examples of common automobile accident injury claims are neck injuries, spinal cord damage and brain damage.
Employing the appropriate auto accident lawyer is crucial. It is going to be the difference between getting fair compensation and obtaining a reduced amount. This is because car accidents involve insurance carriers, and insurance carriers do not want to pay accident claims. The insurance carrier will have lawyers with unlimited resources to fight for them. Safeguard yourself after a vehicle accident, collect as much information as possible at the time the car accident takes place, photographs of the cars and surrounding area can be important when building a legal case for injury compensation. This is especially true with the police report, the police officer has the obligation to document the truth and the court and defendants lawyers cannot fight what this report states.
Florida Business Lawyers
Though any business is profit-oriented, what determines its reputation is its business ethics. Their reputation is usually reflected in its accounting procedures.
Even if a business organization follows ethical accounting standards, there is a chance it will face a financial loss due to external factors, such as a decrease in purchase orders, shortage of raw materials, transport problems and so on. These are times when businesses need guidance. This guidance is offered by business lawyers.
Unlike injury lawyers or civil and criminal lawyers, who work in courts of law, a great majority of business lawyers work in private firms as legal advisors on consultancy terms, or for the Federal and state government.
Business lawyers help businesses grow without any problems with Federal and state rules and regulations. For example, one business lawyer may help a business firm to raise its capital. Another business lawyer may help a commercial firm by letting all employees sign an agreement so as to prevent its employees from starting their own competing businesses using the firm’s trade secrets.
Business lawyers are specialized in handling all important aspects of running a good and effective business enterprise on ethical principles. They handle dealer practices, contracts of employment, mergers and acquisitions, securities, shareholder issues, trade secrets, business fraud and all other related issues. Many business lawyers represent the business organization for which they work, in any dispute.
Some business lawyers also handle cases for individual employees in business houses, for example in a case when a worker is fired without being paid the compensation that he deserves. Business lawyers in Florida work in specialized areas such as antitrust and trade regulations, business litigation, labor and employment, taxes, workers’ compensation and other related matters.
All lawyers working in Florida are obligated to be members of the Florida Bar Association, an official organ of the Supreme Court of Florida. The bar regulates the functioning of all certified lawyers in the state.
The official website of the Florida Bar Association, http://www.floridabar.org, is an excellent resource for finding business lawyers in the Sunshine State. Apart from guiding interested businesses and individuals to locate business lawyers in Florida, the website hosts pamphlets of information on `Buying a Business Opportunity,’ `Buying a Franchise,’ `Client’s Security Fund,’ and other topics which will be of immense use to a business owner or a prospective business owner.
A Beauticians Bikini Waxing Secrets
Ever considered what makes a beautician so special?
Most people don’t, but like the saying goes in many things in life, ‘the devils in the detail!”
So what secrets does your beautician know about Bikini and Brazilian waxing?
Well for a start they are most likely highly trained, which means they’ve done many hundreds, if not thousands, of waxes.
What this means to you, is when you stroll through the door wanting to look extra special for that ‘hot date’ or the ‘special man’ in your life, they’ll know exactly how to help.
Quite simply, a top beautician will have worked with many skin types and of women and men of different ages.
Bikini waxes are the heart of a beauticians business.
Sun-damaged skin, those with coarse-haired and basically all skin types are easily within the technical abilities of most beauticians. This doesn’t mean that everyone is suitable for waxing though (always check with your doctor before any treatment).
It does mean that your beautician will most likely have seen it all before, so don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed with being un-dressed from the waist down. You’ll be in great hands.
One of the true ‘secrets’ of beautician’s is their trained ability to work with all skin sensitivities, to ensure that you not only look great with your new style, but any pain or discomfort is minimized as well.
The bikini area varies greatly in sensitivity between women.
So, you get it, lots of different styles, loads of different people with varying skin types and qualities; some mildly sensitive and others extremely sensitive to hair removal processes and of all ages.
And so when I’m asked questions on Home waxing and how easy it is for a non-beautician to do, I usually answer by asking a few questions;
1. Firstly, why do you want to try waxing yourself?
2. Have you ever had a professional wax before in a Salon?
3. Were you happy with the Salon wax results?
Usually these questions assist women in deciding that Salon’s provide the best service for their needs.
If however the answers to these questions are to save time or money, to achieve more convenience or for privacy concerns then these aren’t easily met by visiting a Salon.
Either way I’d always encourage someone who has never bikini waxed before to consult their Doctor first, to see if they are suitable for waxing and then seek a licensed, professional beautician to discuss their hair removal requirements in a Salon.
Home waxing may be the solution you’re looking for, but don’t just jump in and start ripping!
Again this is where your beautician and their years of experience can be invaluable. Waxing like any skill takes time and effort to learn.
Home waxing may well be a goal on your horizon, but it’s not worth injuring yourself in the learning process by doing it all alone.
To your waxing success,
Janine
Protect Your Home With FEMA Compliant Flood Vents
It May Be A Lot Easier Than You Think
Would you like to understand the FEMA flood vent regulations that apply to your home? And reduce your flood insurance premiums by a sizable amount? This document makes the regulations easy to understand, points out the benefits of installing flood vents, and will help you decide what kind of vents to install.
Properly positioned and installed flood vents in your home’s foundation walls will not only help you protect your investment, they can help you save money. And, despite what you may have heard, the regulations governing their type and placement are easy to understand.
These regulations were stipulated by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Requirements: the Basics
1 – Openings must be installed in foundation walls so that water can flow, unimpeded, in and out of the crawl space without damaging the walls’ integrity. The regulation is easy to remember: one square inch of opening in the foundation wall for every square foot of the area of your house. For example, a 2,000-square-foot crawl space would need 2,000 square inches of opening. The number of flood vents you need to install depends on the size and type of vent you buy. (More on that later.)
2 – Each enclosed area must have a minimum of two openings. If there are multiple enclosed areas within the foundation walls, each area must have at least two openings in its exterior walls.
3 – Flood vents must be below flood level to work. The bottom of each opening must be no more than 1 foot above whichever of these is higher: the interior or exterior grade immediately under the opening.
4 – Any screens, grates, grilles, fixed louvers, or other covers or devices you install must not block or hinder the automatic flow of floodwater into and out of the enclosed area.
Why Are Flood Vents Required?
The purpose of flood vents (also called “flood gates” or “flood ports”) is to reduce structural damage from flooding. These permanent openings accomplish this objective by allowing water to pass into or out of a building’s exterior foundation walls.
Why is that so important? In a flood situation, if the water pressure inside and outside your home can’t equalize rapidly enough, the windows and doors could blow out. In addition, this pressure can compromise the foundation and make your home unsafe to live in. Studies have shown that houses with proper openings survive a flood; homes without such vents collapse.
Who Needs Flood Vents?
According to its website, the NFIP “requires flood vents for residential basements, crawl spaces, garages, and other enclosed structures that are below the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) in Special Flood Hazard Areas.” BFE is the height of the base flood, usually in feet, in relation to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum of 1929 or other datum as specified.
If your home isn’t mortgaged, you aren’t required by FEMA/NFIP regulations to have flood insurance or flood vents. However, flood insurance is advisable to protect your investment. And foundation flood vents are still a wise move to ensure that floodwater does not structurally damage your home.
How Cost Savings Add Up
Properly installed and situated flood vents can pay for themselves very quickly. They allow you to save in two ways. The annual reduction on your flood insurance premiums can be considerable. Secondly, should floodwater rise to your home, flood vents can reduce the risk of structural damage, which can be very costly to repair.
Which Type of Flood Vent Should You Install?
There are two types of flood vents on the market: non-engineered and engineered. Engineered vents have been designed in such a way that they provide a more efficient flood relief system, and thus fewer vents will need to be installed.
The opening size of the non-engineered flood vent is calculated by multiplying the width times the height of the opening. The opening size of the engineered flood vent is calculated using a mathematical formula that takes into account certain coefficients, net area and opening shapes. This formula calculation must be certified by a professional engineer. The main difference between the two types of flood vents is that fewer of the engineered flood vents are required to meet NFIP requirements. For example, a non-engineered 8″ x 16″ vent is rated at 128 square inches while an engineered 8″ x 16″ is rated at 200 square inches.
Other design and performance criteria for engineered openings are specified by the American Society of Civil Engineers:
1 – Engineered openings are to perform such that the difference between the exterior and interior water levels shall not exceed 1 foot during base flood conditions.
2 – Engineered openings are to be not less than 3 inches in any direction in the plane of the wall. This requirement applies to the hole in the wall, excluding any screen, grate, grille, louvers, or devices that may be placed in or over the opening. The 3-inch opening requirement applies to the hole in the wall; not the space between the grates, grilles or louvers.
In a Nutshell: Numbers to Remember
FEMA’s flood insurance requirements boil down to this:
1 – One square inch of opening in a foundation wall per square foot of house.
2 – Vents must be less than 12 inches above the ground.
3 – Two vents per enclosed area, on different exterior walls.
That’s it. Make sure you have the appropriate flood vents installed — or do it yourself — then call your flood insurance company to get a reduction in your premiums. You’ll also enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that you’re not only compliant, you’re safer.
