Twins’ Carlos Correa tells Puerto Rican newspaper opting out of contract ‘is the right decision’
Shortstop Carlos Correa told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día that he will exercise his opt-out clause with the Twins and become a free agent.
“With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career, that is the right decision,” the two-time all-star told the newspaper.
Before the 2022 season, Correa, 28, signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that contained opt-out clauses following the 2022 and ’23 seasons. He gave a strong indication at the end of the regular season that he would opt out, saying that his decision was “very simple.”
Earlier this month, he told Twins reporters, “I love this team. I love this organization. But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations.”
Twins management has never given a player the kind of long-term deal Correa wants, but Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday in his annual season-ending news conference that the team had not given up on putting together some kind of deal to bring Correa back.
Correa led the Twins in most hitting statistics this season. He batted .291 with 22 home runs and 24 doubles in 136 games, and his numbers over the final month were his strongest all season. He was also a clubhouse leader from the very start — as well as a fan favorite.
He came to the Twins after seven ultra-successful seasons with the Astros in Houston, where he was the American League rookie of the year in 2015, won a World Series in 2017 and twice was an all-star (in 2017 and 2021).
Tia Mowry Claims She Loves Cory Hardrict Despite Setting For A New Chapter After Split
Tia Mowry after declaring his divorce intentions on Instagram last week left Cory Hardrict at mercy of her followers, with her fans trashing and accusing Hardrict of various vices. However, with Tia’s recent declaration of love to Hardrict, it appears the internet owes him an apology, especially Tia.
After Tia Mowry‘s divorce announcement, the internet went wild on Cory Hardrict, suggesting he messed things up by either cheating or doing some shady deeds with the actress’ fans calling the actor out. But it appears 44-year-old Tia just decided to p-ssyfoot around with no damn fault of Hardrict.
In a recent, post, Tia appreciated her followers for their love and declared her intentions of starting a new chapter. Hardrict who is presently unclear about the actress’s reason for divorce commented with a love emoji. And the indecisive Tia hurriedly replied with “I Love you” adding a love emoji’. Note that Tia is yet to condemn the numerous backlash on Hardrict but is fast to respond “I Love You” to the same person she set up for public ridicule.
According to Media Take Out, the PDA, despite Tia’s divorce declaration is a sign of a possible reconciliation.
Last week, actress Tia Mowry announced that she was divorcing her husband, actor Cory Hardrict. Well Media Take Out has learned that the couple’s marriage may be saved.
Shortly after Tia made the announcement that she’s ending her marriage with Cory. Fans of the Sister Sister actress immediately began bashing Cory. Suggesting that he must have some “something” to cause Tia to end their marriage.
But that’s not true, according to one of Cory’s friend’s whom Media Take Out spoke to. As we reported then, the friend claimed that Tia’s decision to divorce seems to have come suddenly. And was not precipitated by any one thing that Cory did.
The friend also held out hope that the couple would reconcile, when Tia calmed down.
Now it appears that Tia has calmed down. And is realizing that her decision may have been hasty – and the couple may be working things out.
Yesterday Tia released a post on Instagram where she thanked her fans and her supporters. Media Take Out confirmed that in the comments to that post, Cory stepped in and dropped a heart. Tia responded saying she loved him.
Hopefully, these two can work things out.
It is ridiculous to set a man you claim you love up for public ridicule and come back to claim you love him. The least Tia can do is caution her followers to stop attacking Cory. But no! She’s quiet and enjoying the backlash.
After strong start to season, Matt Daniels displeased with Vikings’ latest showing on special teams
Before last Sunday’s game against Chicago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins lauded the play of the special teams in the first four games. And head coach Kevin O’Connell had talked about all three phases of the game needing to do well against the Bears.
So what happened?
“Quite frankly, we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain,’’ Minnesota special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Thursday.
The Vikings were able to defeat the Bears 29-22 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Cousins’ 1-yard touchdown run with 2:26 left in the game. Daniels said the “sweet taste of victory” made him feel better but he still was disappointed after the game.
Against the Bears, the Vikings had a 15-yard punt by Ryan Wright, had a missed 53-yard field goal by Greg Joseph and a 51-yarder that was blocked, and had a holding call on outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum on Wright’s bad punt. They also had a fumble by punt returner Jalen Reagor, but at least the Vikings recovered
“I’m a firm believer that consistency is the truest measure of performance,’’ Daniels said. “You look at the first four weeks of the season and you watch the tape, I could say that we were consistently the better (special teams) on the field and you look at the next week. … We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”
Daniels, though, is optimistic that many of the problems will be cleaned up for Sunday’s game at Miami.
“You can fix all the issues, but what you can’t fix is the won-loss column,’’ said Daniels, relieved that the offense and the defense were good enough last Sunday for the Vikings to beat the Bears.
COUSINS ‘COMFORTABLE’
Cousins’ passing statistics aren’t as good so far this season as they were in 2021, but his won-loss record is much better. The Vikings are 4-1, their best start since 2016, two years before Cousins arrived.
“I feel like Kirk is more comfortable in this offense,’’ said wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “I feel like just with the people that’s around him.”
Jefferson said he continues to become more comfortable with Cousins and he pointed to the offensive system under O’Connell, the first-year coach who had been Cousins’ quarterbacks coach in Washington in 2017.
“We’ve been together for three years now, so our connection has been growing and growing and, of course, (O’Connell) coming in here with an offense that he’s been in before, I feel just like (Cousins is) a lot more confident, just comfortable,’’ Jefferson said.
As far as his passer rating goes, Cousins is at 86.4 after five games, in line to easily be the lowest in his eight seasons as an NFL starter. His rating was 103.1 last season.
INJURY UPDATE
The only player on Minnesota’s 53-man roster to not practice Thursday was Wonnum, who was out due to an illness. Running back Alexander Mattison was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.
All other players were full participants. That included rookie safety Akyaleb Evans, who had been in the concussion protocol after being hurt against the Bears and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.
REAGOR’S TOUCHDOWN
It was just a 1-yard pass, but Reagor was thrilled against Chicago to score his first Vikings touchdown
“It was really exciting,’’ he said. “It was cool to be in the end zone, for sure.”
In the second quarter, Reagor went in motion and Cousins flipped the ball to him as he went by. It looked as if the Bears might have snuffed out the play, but Reagor made some nifty moves to get into the end zone.
“That’s what I do,’’ Reagor said of eluding defenders. “It’s kind of an instinctual thing. It’s not like a thought. It’s like something you just do off instincts. So that’s what I do.”
PETERSON BACK HOME
In his first 11 NFL seasons, cornerback Patrick Peterson made just one trip back for a game in his native South Florida. At least this weekend, he will have another.
Peterson, who played his first 10 seasons with Arizona and is in his second year with Minnesota, is a native of Fort Lauderdale. His only previous game at Miami was a 26-23 loss by the Cardinals in 2016.
“It’s a joy to get back home and have an opportunity to play in front of your friends and family … and hopefully put on a show,” he said.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry inactive for Bears – The Denver Post
The Chicago Bears 2-3 are back at home to face the Washington Commanders 1-4 at Soldier Field in a Week 6 game. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., Prime/ Fox-Ch. 32).
Get the latest Bears news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 Thoughts First | Receive our free bear alerts
Inactive advertised
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry won’t play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to progress after ankle surgery in August. Harry practiced at full strength Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still has some way to go before he’s ready to play in a game.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.
For Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.
prime time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday Night games — the first time a streaming service has had full rights to an NFL package. Amazon has partnered with the league to broadcast 11 Thursday Night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you’re not a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will air on Fox-32 beginning at 7:15 p.m. You can also listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Defense progress?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) allowed more first-half runs than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins advanced for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes and 26 seconds remaining on Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears have allowed in the second half this season. They allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I would tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We just have to get out earlier and run at a higher pace. I don’t know if there’s a real answer to that because it’s not a different group of players on the pitch in the second half than in the first. They are the same players, the same technical staff. We have to understand it.
Read the full story here.
Progress in attack?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like to use these adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that kind of person. But no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent in their offensive evolution while resisting any urge to jump too far or land on overblown conclusions.
“Your goal is just to progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance isn’t a breakthrough, but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Arlington Heights Latest News
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights received a mixed reception from village trustees at a committee of the whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-focused development, why there was no stadium rendering available yet, and whether the proposed development would harm the current downtown area of Arlington Heights.
Read the full story here.
Britney Spears Says Her Father, Jamie Spears, Treated Her Like A Dog And Prays He ‘Burns In Hell’
For every Hollywood star, there’s a case of domestic abuse, some physical abuse, and others, s-xual. Eventually, most let go of the past and forgive their parents/friends/partners for the heinous inhumane treatment. However, Britney Spears is not ready to let go of that sh-t as she constantly trashes her parents, siblings, and her whole family for abuse.
According to Britney, she had an okay childhood but the abuse started in 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline. The singer’s family claimed she was experiencing erratic episodes so they placed her under conservatorship. After several court battles, Britney was granted access to her personal life and finances.
While Britney was in rehab struggling to cope, his father Jamie Spears, handled her finances and estates where he allegedly spent most of the money on himself and other stuff unrelated to Britney.
According to Britney, the decision by her family was vile, an act to control her, and her finances and physically abuse her hence the constant jabs at her family.
Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears recently apologized claiming she had no idea the conservatorship will be soo bad for her. But Britney responded by saying “Take Your Apology And Go f*** Yourself.”
Once again Britney Spears has unleashed on her father and claimed her treated her like a dog.
“Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f–king dog ??? WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F–KING DOG ???” she captioned several pics on Instagram.
In a separate post, she alleges her mother slapped her after a night out.
“The first time I ever got slapped. Was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!!,” she wrote. “Kevin [Federline] left me at that point. So I had a small beach house and my mother was watching [the former couple’s sons] Jayden and Presto. Yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it!!!”
Considering Lynne’s contribution to Britney’s career, it is hard to believe the conservatorship was totally out of place. Also, Britney admitting her parent were nice to all their children except her is sus a** f**k. Looks like she’s not true a Hollywood abuse victim.
I am not supporting Lynne! But every grandmother will flip when her daughter decides to party throughout the night with the kids.
Magic encourge ball movement by ringing bell for more than hustle plays
At first, the bell inside the Orlando Magic’s training facility was used for the kind of plays in practice that don’t always show up in the box score: Diving on the floor for loose balls, drawing a charge, being vertical at the rim or any type of hustle play that demonstrate extra effort.
As the team has evolved in its second year under coach Jamahl Mosley, so has the bell’s usage.
The Magic still celebrate those hustle plays and want them to be a fabric of the team. But with better ball movement being emphasized, those bell-ringing moments have extended to plays where they create easier shots from beyond the arc.
“If the ball gets swung around the horn, that’s part of a bell play,” Mosley said ahead of the Magic’s preseason finale vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 on Friday night at Amway Center (Bally Sports Florida, FM 96.9 The Game).
The standstill 3s are the reward of better ball movement, which is started by getting into the paint more — something Mosley and the Magic focused on during training camp.
“We swing it from one side of the arc to the other and that guy gets a corner 3 knocked down, that’s the kind of 3s we are looking for,” Mosley said. “That means the ball is moving, guys are having their feet set and we have broken the defense down.”
Orlando’s 18.6 paint touches per game in 2021-22 were the league’s third-worst mark.
The lack of consistent rim pressure led to the Magic not only having one of the league’s lowest-scoring teams in the paint but limited their shot quality beyond the arc.
“The point of it is getting our feet in the paint first,” Mosley said. “We want to attack the rim. that’s the number one priority. What that does is collapse the defense. So now as they collapse I can swing it for my feet being set, knockdown 3. That’s the problem first is my feet in the paint and now it’s a spray-out, knockdown 3.”
The Magic have made improvements in creating rim pressure and better 3-point looks in their small preseason sample.
The next step is making them count — something they’re confident will happen as they get more of those easier looks.
“It’s hard to shoot 3s when you don’t put a lot of pressure on the rim,” Terrence Ross said. “This year, we’re kind of attacking the rim more which is helping us open up some of these shots.
“When you step in and make shots, it creates space. You make enough of them, the defense kind of gets aware this team can shoot 3s and it opens the floor. It plays off each other. The way we’re pick and popping and rolling and the way we’re creating pressure on the rim is allowing us to step into these shots with better rhythm.”
Cavaliers big Evan Mobley will make his preseason debut against the Magic. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen won’t play.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Candace Owens Sets Up Kim Kardashian’s Exes, Kanye West, And Ray J, At The Premiere Of Her BLM Documentary Probably To Humiliate Her
Candace Owens after leaking a voice note of Kim Kardashian spitting disparaging words about Ray J‘s alleged deceased girlfriend Whitney Houston has gone the extra mile and set up Kanye West and Ray J at the premiere of her BLM documentary.
Not long ago, Candace branded Kim Kardashian a wh-re and her mother a pimp amid the Kim, Ray J s-x tape drama. She further referred to Kim as “a corpse without a soul”. Okay! Meanwhile, whatever Candace might have planned for the 2 exes did not happen especially when Ye has no Twitter or Instagram to throw shots at Kim. How different is Candace from Kim Kardashian, aren’t they all attention-seeking b***ches?
Via TMZ:
A bizarre reunion just happened in Nashville, as Kanye West and Ray J came face-to-face at Candace Owens‘ film premiere.
Both men were in attendance Wednesday night for the premiere of “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold. George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.” The event was held at the Woolworth Theater, and while arrivals were supposed to start around 6:30 PM local time, Ye didn’t show for more than 2 hours after the scheduled slot … posing for pics on the carpet with Ray and Kid Rock.
Sources with direct knowledge tell us it was Candace who worked to get both Kanye and Ray J there in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian
It was earlier this week when Candace leaked an old voicemail from Kim to Ray J — who was dating Whitney Houston at the time — in which Kim called Whitney an “Old hag.”
Kim has remained silent for weeks, even as Kanye wore his “White Lives Matter” shirt to both his Yeezy Show and North‘s basketball game. He’s also had his social media accounts suspended for anti-Semitic remarks — and JP Morgan Chase Bank has also allegedly cut ties with Ye’s multi-billion-dollar Yeezy brand.
Sources connected to Ye tell us it’s obvious, he’s going through a serious mental health episode. But he’s pushed away everyone who truly cares about him enough to get him help.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m no fan of the Kardashians but what’s Candace’s deal with Kim Kardashian? Is the obsession with the Kardashians a means for her to trend along with them? It is baffling that Candace, a self-acclaimed activist, discredits the BLM foundation claiming it is a hoax.
According to her, Black Lives Matter is a scam that finds itself among stupid people. When you move with Kanye West, you surely have to think like him.
Here are the pictures from the awkward reunion between Kim Kardashian’s exes, Kanye West and Ray J at Candace Owens’ premiere of the BLM documentary:
