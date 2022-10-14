Twins position breakdown: Bullpen found a star in Jhoan Duran, plus pretty good depth

It’s easy to point to September and say that’s where the Twins’ season was lost. After all, they tumbled from a first-place tie with Cleveland all the way to 14 games out at season’s end in the span of a month.

But take it back to mid-June and you’ll find a stretch of games in which late-bullpen collapses against the Guardians could have meant the difference between a one-game lead and an 11-game lead, drastically altering the American League Central landscape.

While the bullpen was, at times, the biggest issue during the season, especially early on, the Twins also found some assets and believe they have the makings of a solid group heading into the offseason.

2022 RECAP

The Twins traded their closer, Taylor Rogers, the day before Opening Day, acquiring starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagán in the deal. Pagán got some of the first cracks at save situations, and while he was somewhat shaky with far too many walks and home runs allowed in the early going, things really blew up for him in June.

In the meantime, rookie Jhoan Duran emerged and started taking on more high-leverage situations, on his way to posting a 1.86 earned-run average in one of the best rookie reliever seasons in recent memory. Using a fastball that reached as high as 103.8 miles per hour, a curveball and a splinker, Duran was consistently-impressive throughout the season, at times helping keep the bullpen afloat.

Griffin Jax, another starter-turned-reliever, saw his stuff tick up in his new role and quickly climbed up the leverage ladder, finishing the year with a 3.36 ERA. After a rocky start to the year, lefty Caleb Thielbar settled nicely into his role, and fellow lefty Jovani Moran was up and down throughout the year but looks as if he could pair nicely with Thielbar as the Twins’ two lefties out of the bullpen in 2023.

Veterans Tyler Duffey and Joe Smith, relied upon heavily at the beginning of the season, were eventually both designated for assignment after the Twins traded for much-needed bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline. The Twins acquired Jorge López, who is under contract for two more seasons, from the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Fulmer, who is an upcoming free agent, from the Detroit Tigers to help stabilize the bullpen.

López, who was an all-star in Baltimore, did not replicate that success and was quickly moved off of closing duties. The righty walked 14 batters in his 22 2/3 innings after walking only 17 in more than twice as many innings with Baltimore to begin the season.

Jorge Alcala, who was expected to be a big part of the Twins’ late-inning plans, went down with injury early in the season and never returned, requiring an elbow surgery mid-year.

All told, Twins relievers wound up finishing the season with a 3.84 team ERA, which was 16th in the majors.

2023 OUTLOOK

Led by Duran, the Twins feel they have a bullpen core that they can rely upon heading into the 2023 season.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said on Monday that after a normal offseason and with the plan they have set out in front of him, the Twins are confident that López will rebound. His stuff, he pointed out, did not disappear even though the execution was shaky.

The two of them, combined with a healthy Alcala would give the Twins three hard-throwing righties to utilize out of the bullpen. That in addition to the slider-heavy Jax and lefties Thielbar and likely Moran give the Twins a solid starting place with the bullpen.

Trevor Megill, another hard thrower, could also factor into the Twins’ plans next season, and Falvey said they “have some decisions to make there with where he’s at” in regards to Pagán, who is arbitration-eligible.

“I feel better, probably, about where our starting pitching rolls into next year and our bullpen than maybe I have up to this point,” Falvey said. “That’s no disrespect to any of the previous iterations of what we had, but it feels a little deeper, it feels like it has some back-end experience.”

This is the second in a series recapping the 2022 season and looking ahead to 2023.