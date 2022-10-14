U.S Authorities Charge Bittrex With Violation of Sanctions

Rubix invites innovators to lead the Web3 revolution, building solutions for top world issues on the green Layer1 platform.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix), an innovative green blockchain protocol, is pleased to announce its Next Top Rubix Start-up Hackathon 2022. The first of its kind virtual Next Top Rubix Start-up Hackathon empowers innovators to develop new technologies and sustainable solutions. Finalists will compete for the $52,500 RBT prize pool to develop their ideas, in addition to coaching and backing to scale their innovations.

The hackathon, taking place from October 14 to December 5, will host hundreds of top international entrepreneurs, engineers, and developers working to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems with the Rubix green blockchain. Up and coming leaders will be able to build, pitch and test ideas for the continued evolution of the Rubix platform, joining the community using its collective intellect to change the world.

“With a unique decentralized architecture, Rubix is not only secure and fully scalable, but is the L1 blockchain of the future. We’re eager for the global developer community to engage with Rubix to demonstrate the potential and possibilities of Web3 and its applications to solve issues like climate change and income inequality,” said KC Reddy, Founder and Chief Architect of Rubix.

Sustainability objectives will be a major focus of the event, including efforts to support ESG, Net Zero and UN SDGs. Technological innovations in consumer Apps, Enterprise Apps, NFT Tokens, and Smart Contracts will also be brought into the spotlight.

The international panel of judges includes KC Reddy, Rubix Founder; Michael Gord, Co-Founder of GDA Capital; Jean-Luc Gustave, Managing Partner GDA Capital and Rubix project lead architects and developers. Next Top Rubix Start-up Hackathon is organized by GDA Group and Rubix, with help from partners and key organizations contributing to the event.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd: Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. With operations in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and the United States, Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 15,000 validators. https://rubix.net/

About GDA Capital: The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. The group, originally founded in Toronto and New York City, has expanded globally and consists of several firms focused in diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industries including capital markets, digital asset offerings & capital formation, asset management, trading & liquidity, consulting, development and other related services.

To date, the GDA Group has consulted Fortune 500 companies and global governments, worked on over 20 digital assets launches representing over 500 million dollars worth of capital raised and which now total over a billion dollars of market capitalization, and have processed over two billion dollars worth of digital asset commercial transactions. The GDA Group continues to lead the industry in capital markets, advisory and trading.

