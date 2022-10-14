Finance
Van Lease with Courier Insurance – Important Benefits for Small Businesses
Many small business owners in the UK are choosing to go with a van lease with courier insurance for a variety of great reasons. Leasing is a very attractive option for many business owners, since upkeep is less of a problem and the option to buy is always there if they need it. There are so many great benefits to going with a lease that includes the insurance, so let’s take a look at them and how they can affect you.
Benefit #1 – Pay to Only One Company – If you decide to go with a van lease with courier insurance, one of the main benefits that you can enjoy is that you’ll only have to pay one company. Instead of paying on your vans to one company and having to pay the insurance to another company, you’ll only have one payment. This makes it a lot easier on you and it will help you save time as well.
Benefit #2 – Fix Your Insurance Costs – Going with a lease that also offers you the possibility of fixing your insurance costs. While you usually find that insurance costs get a bit higher every year, when you have a van lease with courier insurance, you can actually have fixed cost van insurance that won’t go up in price. Usually this is good as long as you have the lease and it can save you quite a bit of money as well.
Benefit #3 – Flexible Payment Options – Most companies that offer van lease with courier insurance also offer you flexible payment options, since you have both the lease and the insurance with their company. Many allow you to pay monthly with no deposit required up front, which can be quite helpful to small businesses.
So, if you have a small business and you aren’t quite ready to purchase your own vans yet, consider leasing and getting your insurance through the company you have your lease with. It makes life simpler and you’ll be able to get an excellent deal as well.
Finance
The 7Ps of Marketing Mix
Marketing professionals and specialist use many tactics to attract and retain their customers. These activities comprise of different concepts, the most important one being the marketing mix. There are two concepts for marketing mix: 4P and 7P. It is essential to balance the 4Ps or the 7Ps of the marketing mix. The concept of 4Ps has been long used for the product industry while the latter has emerged as a successful proposition for the services industry.
The 7Ps of the marketing mix can be discussed as:
Product – It must provide value to a customer but does not have to be tangible at the same time. Basically, it involves introducing new products or improvising the existing products.
Price – Pricing must be competitive and must entail profit. The pricing strategy can comprise discounts, offers and the like.
Place – It refers to the place where the customers can buy the product and how the product reaches out to that place. This is done through different channels, like Internet, wholesalers and retailers.
Promotion – It includes the various ways of communicating to the customers of what the company has to offer. It is about communicating about the benefits of using a particular product or service rather than just talking about its features.
People – People refer to the customers, employees, management and everybody else involved in it. It is essential for everyone to realize that the reputation of the brand that you are involved with is in the people’s hands.
Process – It refers to the methods and process of providing a service and is hence essential to have a thorough knowledge on whether the services are helpful to the customers, if they are provided in time, if the customers are informed in hand about the services and many such things.
Physical (evidence) – It refers to the experience of using a product or service. When a service goes out to the customer, it is essential that you help him see what he is buying or not. For example- brochures, pamphlets etc serve this purpose.
Finance
Treating Migraines With Nutrition Part 2
Nearly 30 million Americans are affected my migraines. Hopefully you read my first migraine article treating migraines with nutrition. Now we can learn what is best to stay away from in order to avoid migraines.
Sometimes it takes multiple effects to trigger a migraine. For instance, emotional trauma and certain trigger foods maybe have to combine forces against your noggin in order to bring you down. Also, sometimes the triggers might not take effect for a long time. Sometimes days may go before the migraine comes, which makes tracking the causes of migraines difficult and not all kinds of migraines can be treated successfully with medicines or drugs. Here are the things you may wish to avoid:
- Aspartame. Though aspartame supposedly passes through the body without being digested, we can clearly see that is somehow false. Frequent intake of this unnatural sweetener is shown to sometimes cause intense migraines. This can be found in many low calorie desserts or candy, gum and mints (look at labels).
- Monosodium glutamate or MSG (similar to aspartame) is a common food additive and can be found in many sweetened foods. Be careful, MSG is not always on the label because sometimes it is a byproduct of other substances. Consumption of this chemical can have many negative health effects including intense migraine attacks.
- Nitrates, which are found in processed meats, are known to loosen blood vessels and cause migraines.
- Phenyletyhamine, theobromine, and catechin are deemed to be head ache causers. These substances are unfortunately found naturally in Chocolate. If you’re having migraines, you might want to reconsider your love for this tasty and potentially migraine causing treat.
- Tryamine is an amino acid found in cheese (especially aged cheese), wine, beer, other alcoholic drinks, and to a smaller extent, bananas, avocados, beans, yogurt, sour cream and nuts. Trymine is known to cause headaches.
- Histamine is the chemical that when elevated can create inflammation, cause panic attacks, and headaches. It can be found naturally in food, be created by fermented food and artificial food additives. These include wine (especially red wine), beer, champagne, eggplant, spinach, food dyes, preservatives, cheese, raw egg white, apricot, peach, pineapple, prunes, pineapple, raisings, strawberries, tomatoes, shellfish, processed meats, old left over meat, soy beans, red beans, margarine, cinnamon, curry powder, nutmeg, flavored syrups, flavored frosting, olives, chocolate and cocoa, flavored, milks, cider, tea, and carbonated drinks,
- Sulfates, found in wine, beer, and other alcoholic drinks tomatoes, wheat, milk and citrus fruits
- Though caffeine reduces intra cranial pressure, caffeine withdraws are known to cause migraines.
- Dehydration may be the cause of migraines. Plenty of water should always be consumed to for a healthy lifestyle. Also be careful not to replace water consumption with other drinks like coffee; unless you want to have kidney stones, but I don’t recommend them.
- It is uncertain why this happens, but salt is also known to cause migraines. I feel this may only be psychological. Since about 5 years ago when I had too much, even the smell of salt can easily trigger migraines for me. Nonetheless, be weary of too much salt consumption.
- Saturated and Trans fat may cause high cholesterol and are inflammatory, which increases chance for migraines. Don’t confuse unhealthy saturated and trans fat with healthy unsaturated fats. Some unsaturated fat may actually reduce migraine attacks.
- Obesity or increased amounts of belly fat appear to increase the risk of migraines in some people under the age of 50, especially women. This may just be a precursor to high cholesterol which could be the actual cause.
- Allergic reactions to food and other things can cause increased levels of migraine causers, largely histamine. Be couscous of known allergic reactions.
Finance
More About Legal Issues With Electronic Medical Records
I recently discussed some matters concerning electronic medical records, including what constitutes a legal record, ways to maintain the record’s integrity with devices like an audit trail, and preventing alterations to these records. Now we’ll take a look at some other terms to be familiar with.
Patient Privacy:
Do you remember when the HIPAA first appeared on the scene? No more can you even keep a patient check-in form at the front desk, or risk having a patient learn who else had been in on that day. The penalty could include jail time.
Undue Burden:
Some recent legal cases have established that data that is accessible must be able to be produced, including backup data. Although this may seem an unfair burden for a medical practice, experts dealing with these sort of legal cases believe that EMR will result in a decrease of malpractice suits, as as result of better documentation and a lower rate of medication-related mistakes. Even so, if data is kept on a failed hard drive, and the costs of recovering the data is significant, it could create an undue burden; judges could rule that the expense be shared between the two parties.
Accessibility:
In the world of paper records, charts that are more than seven years old that were purged are considered legally ‘inaccessible.’ If a plaintiff’s attorney asks you to produce the record, it is impossible. When it comes to electronic information, however, inaccessibility could be more difficult to prove, as electronic data can almost always be recovered. In fact, most of the current EMR software systems don’t even let a provider delete patient records.
E-Discovery:
Discovery is the pre-trial phase in a lawsuit. Each party can compel production of evidence by means of a subpoena or a deposition. E-Discovery refers to information saved in an electronic format. The collection of digital evidence has even spawned the field of cyberforensics. This column cannot adequately cover a topic as broad as E-Discovery. This has become a major area of law and will become increasingly important as EMR becomes the norm. The bottom line for medical practices is that a reliable and secure backup process is a must.
Eventually, rational minds emerged victorious, and some of the more inane regulations have relaxed somewhat. There are still privacy issues which are specific to the electronic aspects of medicine, in regard to inappropriate disclosure of patients’ data. An unauthorized email, unsecured wireless network, a computer monitor left on in view of another patient, and unauthorized report distribution are some prime examples.
Consider forming a Legal, Risk & Compliance (LRC) Committee for your practice, to address the above-mentioned issues and others which may arise. Continually ask yourself what mishaps could occur, including when, how, and by whom. Then, when you face a legal challenge, you will be better prepared.
Finance
Metobolic Syndrome and the Inability to Lose Weight
Metabolic Syndrome is defined by its four hallmark symptoms of central obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia or high cholesterol, and hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. All four of these symptoms have something in common, the patient cells no longer respond to normal amounts of insulin.
The medical model for treating Metabolic Syndrome is to treat each symptom as separate, unrelated disease. Patients are given drugs, usually six to nine of them, to treat each symptom without trying to fix the underline cause.
An increase in insulin or hyper-insulinemia is the cause and has many detrimental effects on the body.
-First in response to hyper-insulinemia the pancreas secretes an exaggerated amount of insulin in response to rise in blood glucose, which can lead to insulin resistance. Most practitioners do not focus on this. They see a rise in blood glucose and prescribe drugs to lower it, which only furthers the problem of hyper-insulimia by signaling the pancreas to produce more insulin.
-Secondly, the patient now has hypertension due to the increase in insulin and is put on an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure. This signals the pancreas to secrete more insulin and as a result the patient gains more weight.
-Thirdly an excess of insulin causes an increase in the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase which tells the body to produce more Cholesterol and now the patient needs a stating drug to lower cholesterol.
Hyperinsulinemia eventually may lead Diabetic symptoms. Many experts agree that by 2050 1 in every 3 Americans will have diabetes, this includes children. They also agree this will potentially bankrupt our health care budget.
Diabetes is the number one cause of blindness, amputations and kidney failure in this country. The current healthcare system spends 174,000,000 dollars per year on patients with diabetes and this 174 billion does not include one dollar spent on prevention.
`It has been long known that diet and exercise can reduce the onset of Metabolic Syndrome and Diabetes. Prevention of Metabolic Syndrome and Diabetes is a life style change and here are tips to help:
Tip 1: Get up and move, Exercise can help you:
-Lose weight
-Lower your blood sugar
-Boosts your sensitivity to insulin – which helps keep your blood sugar within a normal range
Research shows that both aerobic exercise and resistance training can help control diabetes, but the greatest benefit comes from a fitness program that includes both.
Tip 2: Increase your fiber intake
Increase in fiber may help you:
Reduce your risk of diabetes by improving your blood sugar control
Lower your risk of heart disease
Promote weight loss by helping you feel full
Foods high in fiber include fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
Tip 3: Lose extra weight
If you’re overweight, diabetes prevention may hinge on weight loss. Every pound you lose can improve your health. And you may be surprised by how much. In one study, overweight adults reduced their diabetes risk by 16 percent for every kilogram (2.2 pounds) of weight lost. Also, those who lost a modest amount of weight – at least 5 to 10 percent of initial body weight – and exercised regularly reduced the risk of developing diabetes by almost 60 percent over three years.
Tip 4: Do not waste time and money on fad diets.
Low-crab diets, the glycemic index diet or other fad diets may help you lose weight at first, but their effectiveness at preventing diabetes isn’t known nor are their long-term effects. And by excluding or strictly limiting a particular food group, you may be giving up essential nutrients. Instead, think variety and portion control as part of an overall healthy-eating plan.
Tip 5- Receive Regular Chiropractic Care.
Spinal nerve interference has been acknowledged in scientific literature to be a contributing factor of endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes. Studies have shown that Chiropractic care reduces blood pressure and reduces the overall impact that lifestyle stressors have on the body. Chiropractic health care is founded on the principle that a good working nervous system is vital to the general well-being and function of the human body.
Finance
Obtain The Appropriate Compensation – Seek The Services Of An Auto Accident Lawyer
Your auto accident lawyer ought to be easy to talk to, have expertise in filing claims for car accident injuries, and also present you with the facts even if that means that you do not have a viable case. Many lawyers take vehicle accident cases on a contingency basis. Without cost, he’ll examine your case and present you with an opinion regarding a possible outcome. Just before you meet with your lawyer you should have the required documents on hand like the incident report. These papers will be critical in determining negligence and knowing exactly what or who caused the accident.
Bring any photos taken of property damage and injuries and all medical bills and records. A picture is really worth a thousand words when it comes to a car accident, so bring all the pictures that you’ve taken of your physical injuries, accident location and property damage. Having records exhibiting your medical bills and care will be required to document your injuries and calculate your damages.
Round up witness statements that were taken by you and the authorities. Provide all insurance plans that are related to the automobile accident along with the details of the other party. Remember to bring the invoices of any expenses you have incurred as a direct result of the vehicle accident. Bring along details of any loss incurred to date and documents being able to demonstrate the loss from your company. In case you’re self-employed you have to go over the necessities with the attorney.
The valuation of an injury claim by an insurance carrier or a court will depend on several factors, including medical costs, loss of earnings due to the injury, such as salary, loss of quality of life, victim’s health pre-accident and driver error. Using these factors, the insurance carrier or the court will ascertain the price of an auto accident claim. There isn’t a specific amount addressing a particular injury, because the total will vary based on individual factors. The seriousness of an auto accident injury is determined by things like if the victim was wearing a seat belt, the speed of the defendant’s car, the car the victim was in. Some examples of common automobile accident injury claims are neck injuries, spinal cord damage and brain damage.
Employing the appropriate auto accident lawyer is crucial. It is going to be the difference between getting fair compensation and obtaining a reduced amount. This is because car accidents involve insurance carriers, and insurance carriers do not want to pay accident claims. The insurance carrier will have lawyers with unlimited resources to fight for them. Safeguard yourself after a vehicle accident, collect as much information as possible at the time the car accident takes place, photographs of the cars and surrounding area can be important when building a legal case for injury compensation. This is especially true with the police report, the police officer has the obligation to document the truth and the court and defendants lawyers cannot fight what this report states.
Finance
Florida Business Lawyers
Though any business is profit-oriented, what determines its reputation is its business ethics. Their reputation is usually reflected in its accounting procedures.
Even if a business organization follows ethical accounting standards, there is a chance it will face a financial loss due to external factors, such as a decrease in purchase orders, shortage of raw materials, transport problems and so on. These are times when businesses need guidance. This guidance is offered by business lawyers.
Unlike injury lawyers or civil and criminal lawyers, who work in courts of law, a great majority of business lawyers work in private firms as legal advisors on consultancy terms, or for the Federal and state government.
Business lawyers help businesses grow without any problems with Federal and state rules and regulations. For example, one business lawyer may help a business firm to raise its capital. Another business lawyer may help a commercial firm by letting all employees sign an agreement so as to prevent its employees from starting their own competing businesses using the firm’s trade secrets.
Business lawyers are specialized in handling all important aspects of running a good and effective business enterprise on ethical principles. They handle dealer practices, contracts of employment, mergers and acquisitions, securities, shareholder issues, trade secrets, business fraud and all other related issues. Many business lawyers represent the business organization for which they work, in any dispute.
Some business lawyers also handle cases for individual employees in business houses, for example in a case when a worker is fired without being paid the compensation that he deserves. Business lawyers in Florida work in specialized areas such as antitrust and trade regulations, business litigation, labor and employment, taxes, workers’ compensation and other related matters.
All lawyers working in Florida are obligated to be members of the Florida Bar Association, an official organ of the Supreme Court of Florida. The bar regulates the functioning of all certified lawyers in the state.
The official website of the Florida Bar Association, http://www.floridabar.org, is an excellent resource for finding business lawyers in the Sunshine State. Apart from guiding interested businesses and individuals to locate business lawyers in Florida, the website hosts pamphlets of information on `Buying a Business Opportunity,’ `Buying a Franchise,’ `Client’s Security Fund,’ and other topics which will be of immense use to a business owner or a prospective business owner.
Van Lease with Courier Insurance – Important Benefits for Small Businesses
The 7Ps of Marketing Mix
Skype Co-founder Leads $13M Investment in Mining Gear Firm
Treating Migraines With Nutrition Part 2
Mike Preston: Ravens running game returning to top form is better than any trade possibility | COMMENTARY
7 things to consider before filing an Erb’s Palsy Lawsuit
Binance Pool Launches $500M Lending Initiative For Miners
More About Legal Issues With Electronic Medical Records
Metobolic Syndrome and the Inability to Lose Weight
Uniswap (UNI) Surges Over 13% After Raising $165M Fund
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need