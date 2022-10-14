Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ready for ‘battle’ of star receivers

Calculators might need to be readily available after Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill step on the field Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The two wide receivers have required a lot of addition with the yards they’ve been piling up. Jefferson, the third-year star for the Vikings, leads the NFL with 547 yards receiving, and his 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay are the second-most in a game in the league this season. Hill, in his first season in Miami after six years with Kansas City, is third in the NFL with 524 yards receiving, and his 190 yards on Sept. 25 at Baltimore are the most in game in 2022.

When the Vikings face the Dolphins, Jefferson and Hill won’t be in the game at the same time, but they’ll still be competing.

“We’re top receivers in the league, so whenever we go up against each other, of course he wants the upper hand, I want the upper hand to see who wins this battle or that battle,” Jefferson said Thursday.

Jefferson dubbed himself before the season the NFL’s second-best receiver, with Las Vegas’ Davante Adams first, and predicted he would pass Adams by the end of the year. So where does he rank Hill?

“Definitely up there,” Jefferson said. “He’s a dynamic receiver. He’s somebody you cannot just sleep on, especially with his speed, his ability to get down the field after the catch. He’s definitely a tough sucker to go against, but I love his play. I love going against him, me being a fan of him when he was in K.C.”

Hill is ahead of all receivers in one category, which is average annual size of contract. After he was traded by the Chiefs in March for five draft picks (a first-rounder, second-rounder, two fourths and a sixth), the Dolphins signed him to a new four-year, $120 million contract.

Hill’s average annual salary of $30 million has raised the receiver market, and made many believe that Jefferson at some point will sign a bigger deal. Jefferson, in the third year of his rookie contract, first becomes eligible next year to sign an extension that would start in 2025. He remains under contract for 2023, and the Vikings will pick up his fifth-year option next May for 2024.

“Every single year, the market goes up, just in the salaries and the guaranteed money that is being paid, but I definitely was happy for him,” Jefferson said of Hill’s contract. “I’m happy for that type of receiver getting paid like that, but I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl at this point, and I’ll worry about the contract stuff after.”

For now, the Dolphins are looking at ways to slow down Jefferson and the Vikings at how to limit Hill. Jefferson is second in the NFL with 40 receptions, and Hill is tied for third with 38.

“Very, very explosive receiver,” Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said of Hill. “His resume speaks for itself. … You know they’re going to give him the ball down the field. Gadget plays.”

Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has played a role in slowing down Hill in the past. When he was Denver’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons, Hill averaged just 46.3 yards receiving in six games against the Broncos, although he played just 14 snaps in one of those games.

“It takes great swarm tackling to keep this guy in check for a whole game, and you’ve got to build a roof over the top of him or you’re not going to like the result,” Donatell said.

In last Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, Hill had just seven catches for 47 yards when the Dolphins played most of the game with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both working their way back from concussions, Thompson will start Sunday after getting a full week of practice with the first team.

Jefferson was held in check in the second and third games of the season, limited to six catches for 48 yards at Philadelphia and three receptions for 14 yards against Detroit. He has bounced back with two big games — 10 receptions for 147 yards against New Orleans and an a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards last Sunday against Chicago.

“That goes back to (Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell) just moving me around a lot more so those teams that want to double me and triple me, they don’t have really an eye on where I’m going to be at,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said he suggested to O’Connell during the Detroit game about “motioning me around.” Since then, Jefferson has averaged 150.1 yards receiving in two games, and now ranks first in NFL history with a career average of 93.8 yards per game.