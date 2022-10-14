News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ready for ‘battle’ of star receivers
Calculators might need to be readily available after Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill step on the field Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The two wide receivers have required a lot of addition with the yards they’ve been piling up. Jefferson, the third-year star for the Vikings, leads the NFL with 547 yards receiving, and his 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay are the second-most in a game in the league this season. Hill, in his first season in Miami after six years with Kansas City, is third in the NFL with 524 yards receiving, and his 190 yards on Sept. 25 at Baltimore are the most in game in 2022.
When the Vikings face the Dolphins, Jefferson and Hill won’t be in the game at the same time, but they’ll still be competing.
“We’re top receivers in the league, so whenever we go up against each other, of course he wants the upper hand, I want the upper hand to see who wins this battle or that battle,” Jefferson said Thursday.
Jefferson dubbed himself before the season the NFL’s second-best receiver, with Las Vegas’ Davante Adams first, and predicted he would pass Adams by the end of the year. So where does he rank Hill?
“Definitely up there,” Jefferson said. “He’s a dynamic receiver. He’s somebody you cannot just sleep on, especially with his speed, his ability to get down the field after the catch. He’s definitely a tough sucker to go against, but I love his play. I love going against him, me being a fan of him when he was in K.C.”
Hill is ahead of all receivers in one category, which is average annual size of contract. After he was traded by the Chiefs in March for five draft picks (a first-rounder, second-rounder, two fourths and a sixth), the Dolphins signed him to a new four-year, $120 million contract.
Hill’s average annual salary of $30 million has raised the receiver market, and made many believe that Jefferson at some point will sign a bigger deal. Jefferson, in the third year of his rookie contract, first becomes eligible next year to sign an extension that would start in 2025. He remains under contract for 2023, and the Vikings will pick up his fifth-year option next May for 2024.
“Every single year, the market goes up, just in the salaries and the guaranteed money that is being paid, but I definitely was happy for him,” Jefferson said of Hill’s contract. “I’m happy for that type of receiver getting paid like that, but I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl at this point, and I’ll worry about the contract stuff after.”
For now, the Dolphins are looking at ways to slow down Jefferson and the Vikings at how to limit Hill. Jefferson is second in the NFL with 40 receptions, and Hill is tied for third with 38.
“Very, very explosive receiver,” Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said of Hill. “His resume speaks for itself. … You know they’re going to give him the ball down the field. Gadget plays.”
Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has played a role in slowing down Hill in the past. When he was Denver’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons, Hill averaged just 46.3 yards receiving in six games against the Broncos, although he played just 14 snaps in one of those games.
“It takes great swarm tackling to keep this guy in check for a whole game, and you’ve got to build a roof over the top of him or you’re not going to like the result,” Donatell said.
In last Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, Hill had just seven catches for 47 yards when the Dolphins played most of the game with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both working their way back from concussions, Thompson will start Sunday after getting a full week of practice with the first team.
Jefferson was held in check in the second and third games of the season, limited to six catches for 48 yards at Philadelphia and three receptions for 14 yards against Detroit. He has bounced back with two big games — 10 receptions for 147 yards against New Orleans and an a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards last Sunday against Chicago.
“That goes back to (Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell) just moving me around a lot more so those teams that want to double me and triple me, they don’t have really an eye on where I’m going to be at,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson said he suggested to O’Connell during the Detroit game about “motioning me around.” Since then, Jefferson has averaged 150.1 yards receiving in two games, and now ranks first in NFL history with a career average of 93.8 yards per game.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said that Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost.
Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied —and called the panel “a total BUST.”
“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office, as Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing the former president’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
While the effort to subpoena Trump may languish, more a nod to history than an effective summons, the committee has made clear it is considering whether to send its findings in a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence that extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.
The Secret Service warned in a Dec. 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing Proud Boys planned to outnumber the police in a march in Washington on Jan. 6..
“It felt like the calm before the storm,” one Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new material, including interviews with Trump’s top aides and Cabinet officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia — in which some described the president acknowledging that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at a television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
Cabinet members also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 vote of the Electoral College.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts, it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington on Jan. 6.
The panel showed clips of Trump at his rally near the White House that day saying the opposite of what he had been told, then telling supporters he would march with them to the Capitol. That never happened.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational,” said Cheney. “No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in our constitutional republic, period.”
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The House panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal,” Cheney said.
The panel showed previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during the assault as Trump refused to call off the mob.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the video shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks Trump’s acting attorney general for help.
“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.
The panel also showed new video of Vice President Mike Pence — not Trump — stepping in to help calm the violence, speaking directly with Capitol Police, as Congress planned to resume its session that night to certify Biden’s election.
Along with interviews, the committee is drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service message said.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump being “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’” Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Thursday’s session served as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
___
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.
More on Donald Trump-related investigations:
Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Crazy’ After Being Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Posh 30th Birthday Party
Why bring soo many b-tt kissers and b***ches to someone else birthday party? So, Jamie Foxx sparked some drama at Cardi B‘s posh 30th birthday party which saw a lot of entertainers attending. Jamie pulled up to the party late with an unreasonable number of people hoping to get all of these people into the party but got denied entry.
According to reports, Jamie Foxx who did not arrive at the party on time brought along 10 of his allies. Why bring this number of people to a party that has only a slot for you? Interestingly, because Jamie Foxx was late, his slot was occupied as people were not aware he will show up. Damn, y’all!
Jamie pulled up in his Rolls Royce like the boss he is and changed his driving shoe to party shoes before stepping out with his crowd. And the unimaginable happened, bouncers sent him away together with his crowd. He couldn’t believe what was happening but hell ya! You don’t mess with Cardi B!
Although the doorman later requested Jamie join the party, he denied claiming “He love him, but that was too much”.
Via The Daily Mail:
Cardi B celebrated turning 30 with a glamorous party held at Poppy in LA with a multitude of stars in attendance.
But Jamie Foxx was denied entry to her bash after what appeared to be a misunderstanding with the door person at the venue – after he arrived with ‘too many guests with him,’ according to TMZ.
The Oscar winner, 54, arrived at the door with his large group only to be turned away by the person at the door. Who later ran over to him as he was leaving to say it was ok for him to enter with his party.
At that point, the actor said to the man that ‘we not good’ and that it ‘was too much’ before getting back into his Rolls-Royce.
The actor was seen getting out of his Rolls-Royce SUV and swapping out his shoes before him and his party went to the door of Poppy. Where Cardi’s bash was taking place.
He was seen standing at the front door for a few minutes. Before he and his group plus his security team turned around and walked back to his car.
As he was heading to his car, the door guy ran to him and said it was ok for him to enter.
Jamie appeared upset and told him: ‘You know, we’re not good. No good. I don’t give a f**k. Really.’
Adding: ‘I love you… but it was too much. Too much. It’s too much’ as he shook his hand and got back into his car.
Cardi B’s 30th birthday party took place inside Poppy in LA on Tuesday night, with the rapper rocking a number of eye-catching looks.
The mother of two arrived in a red bodysuit with a dramatic headpiece with her husband Offset.
The bodysuit that displayed her incredible hourglass figure and ample assets, paired with sheer gloves.
Beside her rapper Offset, 30, looked dapper in a white suit and red tie to match his wife.
Other stars attending the bash included Chloe and Halle Bailey. Chance the Rapper, Wale, YG, Daysulan, Tiffany Haddish and Karrueche Tran.
She later swapped out her look for a black and burgundy number, adding statement jewels and sporting a platinum wig.
Cardi and Offset first began dating in 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Kulture, four, the following year.
The pair secretly married in September 2017 but later divorced. Before getting back together and welcoming their son Wave, 12 months.
Apparently, Cardi B was too busy to notice the fracas between the bouncer and the Night Shift actor. Who’s at fault here, the bouncer or the vibrant Jamie?
The post Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Crazy’ After Being Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Posh 30th Birthday Party appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
St. Paul will not reconstruct Summit between Lexington and Victoria in 2023
With the final design of a planned bike path connection from the Mississippi River to downtown St. Paul still up in the air, St. Paul Public Works has chosen not to pursue a full street reconstruction next year of Summit Avenue between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street.
Public Works Director Sean Kershaw indicated in a written announcement that his department will wait until the city has finalized a Parks Master Plan before beginning any planning and engineering work for a street reconstruction.
“That being said, we know the roadway pavement conditions on these sections of Summit Avenue could not wait another year without some form of larger maintenance effort in 2023,” he said.
Funding for the planned street reconstruction will be shifted to other improvements along two sections of Summit. The city will complete less intensive improvements to general pavement conditions next year between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street, and between Snelling Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard.
“The exact street maintenance treatments are not yet determined, but could include a mill and overlay or micro-surfacing, depending on the conditions of the roadway foundation,” reads a written announcement from the department.
A mill and overlay project on Summit Avenue from Snelling to Lexington Parkway was completed by the end of September, shortly before the annual marathon.
“We can get more areas done,” said Lisa Hiebert, a spokesperson for the department. “We realize that the pavement conditions on Summit have their challenges, and with the work we already did this year, the improvements will stretch from Mississippi River Boulevard all the way to Victoria Street.”
The street pavement improvements will not alter the current roadway or bike trail configurations along Summit.
“We’re not moving curbs, or dealing with trails or sidewalks,” Hiebert said.
The city still plans an off-street bicycle connection between the Mississippi River Gorge Regional Park and the Sam
Morgan Regional Trail, though a timeline remains unclear. The regional trail, which has raised hackles with many homeowners along the avenue and drawn support from pedestrian and bike advocates, would follow Summit Avenue and cross through downtown St. Paul.
An open house on the draft regional trail master plan will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hidden River Middle School, 1700 Summit Ave. Following the open house, which will be led by St. Paul Parks and Recreation, the city will accept public comments for 30 days at engagestpaul.org/summit.
After the draft process, the city would present those recommendations to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, the city’s Planning Commission, the St. Paul City Council and the Metropolitan Council. Then comes the process of securing design, engineering and construction funding before actual construction begins.
30-year mortgage rates rise to 6.92% – highest since 2002
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.92% on Thursday, the highest rate in more than 20 years.
According to data from Freddie Mac, after the 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell 0.04% from 6.7% on September 29 to 6.66% a week ago, it has since jumped 0. .26%. The last time rates were this high was in the spring of 2002.
A year ago, the 30-year rate was 3.05% and 2.77% when President Joe Biden was sworn in in January 2021.
“We continue to see the story of two economies in the data: strong job and wage growth keep consumer balance sheets positive, while persistent inflation, recession fears and housing affordability drop in demand for housing precipitously,” said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater. declared. “The next few months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market.”
As U.S. home prices fell for the first time in nearly a decade in July, potential homeowners may still be deterred from selling their homes due to rising rates.
If a buyer were to buy a home for $500,000 with a 20% down payment, they would expect about $3,034 in monthly payments and about $550,000 in interest over 30 years, according to Bankrate.com.
In August, sales of existing homes in the United States have already declined for seven consecutive months – down 0.4% from the previous month, Breitbart News reported.
Permits for new homes have also declined as developers are deterred from buying new land due to rising interest rates and the rising cost of materials for building a new home.
As mortgage rates continue to rise, combined with declining homebuilder sentiment, the country’s current housing recession could be fueled even further.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
Kim Kardashian And Her Ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Had Sex In Front Of By Fireplace To Honor Her Grandma, MJ
Looks like this whole family is a joke! And as the days go by, it becomes difficult to believe pimp mama Kris did not set that s-x tape up for trends and money. In a recent episode of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian claims she’s had s-x with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of by Fireplace to honor her grandma MJ since she’s had s-x there as well.
Well, her grandma MJ mentioned that she did that at quite a young age insinuating not at 41 years and a mother of 4 like Kim Kardashian. Kim recently claimed she is not ready for any relationship but who cares about relationships when you are getting banged by your ex-boyfriend anytime at any place?
We have to give it to this family when it comes to drama and sh-tty stuff. They’ve consistently served us all with drama episodes these years. And counting on them, they will continue to deliver high-quality sh-t like this.
Via Page Six:
She’s turning to grand-ma sutra to keep things hot with Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian told her 88-year-old grandmother MJ on the latest episode of “The Kardashians” that she had sex with Davidson in front of a fireplace to “honor” her.
“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend. And we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” began the Skims founder. Who uncomfortably licked her lips during this intro.
“And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’” she recalled telling Davidson, “and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”
Kim, 41, acknowledged that the action was “really creepy.” Though MJ only seemed to care whether it occurred in the hotel lobby or in private.
“How creepy to think about your grandma before having sex,” the Skkn founder quipped.
“But I was younger once,” MJ joked. “I was younger once.”
The sex must not have been fiery enough, as Kim and the “Saturday Night Live” alum broke up at the end of the summer after nine months of dating.
“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source close to Kim shared with us
“I was younger once,” MJ joked.Instagram/kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian, who not soo long ago cried about people bringing up her sex tape to humiliate her. Is on live TV, gladly talking about how her sex experience with her 28 years old ex-partner. There’s no limit to the things this family can do for trends. Who in the Kardashians is less dramatic per your observation?
Here is the clip of Kim Kardashian revealing to having s-x with Pete Davidson:
The post Kim Kardashian And Her Ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Had Sex In Front Of By Fireplace To Honor Her Grandma, MJ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
What’s the real story behind the Dolphins’ missing locker-room Ping-Pong table? Here’s what Tyreek Hill said
On Wednesday morning, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced to the media that the team had removed the Ping-Pong table from the heart of the team’s locker room inside its practice facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.
He portrayed it as a sign of leadership from wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins’ other captains, who spearheaded the effort. McDaniel said it had to do with improving the team’s focus on game preparation after two straight losses.
Hill, maybe speaking tongue in cheek, had a different story on Thursday.
“I got a brand-new Ping-Pong table coming in for the guys,” he said in the locker room after practice. “I decided to get an all decked-out Miami Dolphins Ping-Pong table for the guys. Because the Ping-Pong table we had in here was just too basic. Feel like the guys, man, they really deserve something brand new. That’s what we’re going to roll with.”
So, it didn’t have to do with boosting team focus?
“These are professional athletes, dog,” Hill said. “This is our job. This is our livelihood. I can look every guy in his eye and stand in front of this whole team and just look at the faces on this team and tell you that every guy on this team is focused. Every guy on this team has the same goal. And that’s to win games.
“We don’t drive all the way up here and say, ‘Ooh, we’re going to play Ping-Pong today.’ No, that’s not what we do. Our job is to go out and play football. Having Ping-Pong is nice, but I just felt like the guys needed a better table.”
Hill said it’s going to take some time for the team’s new table to come in since it’s a custom job.
“It takes a minute,” he said. “Instead of ‘Pimp my Ride,’ It’s ‘Pimp my Ping-Pong Table.’”
But why take out the old one from the locker room while waiting on the new one?
“Oh, because it was kind of bent,” Hill said. “It was bent, and we got a serious tournament going on.”
The Dolphins had a tournament bracket posted on a sheet of paper near where the old Ping-Pong table stood. It was still up on the wall on Wednesday, when the table was first seen missing, but it was missing on Thursday, possibly stored away for later.
Here’s what McDaniel said on Wednesday about the table initially getting the boot: “Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general … They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.”
Hill is known to mess around in his media sessions. Was he completely lying about the reason on Thursday? Is he contradicting what McDaniel said? Was there a miscommunication between the coach and player? Could both explanations partially be true?
Early in the season, the table was a symbol of camaraderie for Dolphins players. Several played singles or doubles matches. Many were advancing to putting English — or spin — on their returns. It was getting competitive and meaningful to players.
What players said on Wednesday about the table’s absence seemed to indicate it was really about locking in on game prep.
“Not saying we weren’t locked in,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “You just want to be more locked in.”
Safety Brandon Jones said he was surprised by the move.
Hill, on Thursday, also expressed confidence in having rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings while fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol.
“He’s a young guy. He can come into this offense and make a lot of plays, whether it’s to me, whether it’s to any one of the weapons,” Hill said. “He’s very excited. He’s very confident in his game also, and he’s going to be fine.”
He also said it’s nice having Tagovailoa return for Wednesday and Thursday practices, back from his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
“His energy, his leadership, the way that he’s able to have fun playing this game, it all is just amazing within itself,” Hill said. “It’s always fun to have your brother back out there on the field. I’m looking forward to having him whenever he’s back, but it’s good to see him healthy.”
McDaniel already said he will not have Tagovailoa active on Sunday against Minnesota. If Bridgewater clears protocol, which he has to go through despite not being diagnosed with a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, he will serve as Thompson’s backup.
()
