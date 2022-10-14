VoIP Business Solution – Saving Your Company Money

What factors affect the cost of your Pennsylvania auto insurance rates? It is important to understand these factors in order to find cheap Pennsylvania auto insurance rates because after all; who want to pay more for their PA car insurance policy than they have to?

The state of Pennsylvania like many others has their own requirements when it comes to automobile insurance. The state that has approximately 12 million people is home to many big cities such as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Rates change accordingly to where people live and what they drive. It is important to understand that rates are not the same for everyone and that there are many different things that you can do to lower your rates. Below you will find out some valuable information about automobile insurance rates in Pennsylvania and some key information about how rates are calculated.

Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Rates Of The Past

Although there is not exact figure of the average rate of car insurance premium that the everyday Pennsylvania resident pays nowadays, there are statistics that show how much they had paid in the past. In the year 2003 the average Pennsylvania premium was about $909 compared to the national average of about $914. It is important to understand that the premiums have been on the rise since then simply because automobiles have been converted to a necessity instead of a luxury. It is also known that the first drop of automobile insurance rates came in 2007 when most premiums dropped from 0.5 to 1% and in 2008 and beyond experts predict that the rates will go up again!

Determinants Of Automobile Insurance Rates In Pennsylvania

The PA automobile insurance industry like many others has determinants on how their rates are calculated. It is important to understand these important factors because the more you know about what determines your rate, the more money you may be able to save.

1. Place of Residence: One of the most important determinants of your PA car insurance rates is your place of residence. If you live in a rural community you will not pay that much in car insurance simply because the likelihood of an accident is not that great. On the other hand if you live in a big city like the ones mentioned above, you will have to pay more per month. Add to the many traffic jams and the number of accidents and the risk of your vehicle being stolen and the premium will increase to a great degree.

2. Your Age and Gender: This is one of the most important determinants of the rates in Pennsylvania automobile insurance industry. The rates in the auto insurance business are high when you are a teenager and you are starting to drive, are lower when you are a middle aged American (usually from 26-50) and then they get high again when you become a senior citizen. A reason for this is that teens and senior citizens tend to have a higher accident risk than do middle aged people. Your gender will also be a determinant because although there is a common widespread idea that women drive worse than men, it is men who get in more accidents than women because they tend to drive more aggressively. Because of this men’s rates are usually higher than those of women.

3. Vehicle Type and Year: This is very important because it is the most used determinant when it comes to insurance companies coming forth with a rate. Every year insurance companies get a top 100 countdown of the cars with the most injuries after an accident and the ones that are at the highest risk of being stolen. Those cars at the top of both categories will be the ones that will be expensive to insure because they are of more “risk” to the insurance company. Another thing important to highlight and that may be bad for those drivers that own sports cars is that insurance companies usually charge those drivers a lot more for car insurance. The reason for this is that in the automobile insurance business speed is associated with accidents and although some may argue that it is not fair to discriminate against sports car owners, the auto insurance industry does just that.

4. Credit Report: Many people don’t understand why this has anything to do with the rate of your automobile insurance. The truth is that for any insurance in the market nowadays, credit report is very important. If you have a good credit report you will have to pay less money than someone who doesn’t have good credit. This is simply because auto insurance companies are protecting themselves from those drivers that cannot pay regular monthly premiums.

Pennsylvania Automobiles With The Highest Car Insurance Rates

Most Expensive for Theft:

1. Four-Wheel drive Cadillac Escalade

2. Chevy Corvette Convertible

3. Four-Wheel drive Lincoln Navigator

4. Four door Jeep Cherokee

5. BMW Series 3 Convertible

Most Expensive for Injury:

1. Four Door Suzuki Esteem

2. Four Door Kia Rio

3. Two Door Mitsubishi Mirage

4. Four Door Kia Spectra

Most Expensive for Collision:

1. Four-Wheel Drive Subaru Impreza

2. Four Door Lexus IS 300

3. Two Door Hyundai Tiburon

4. Two Door Porsche 911

5. Acura RSX

Pennsylvania Auto Automobiles With The Lowest Car Insurance Rates

Least Expensive for Theft:

1. Buick LeSabre

2. Buick Park Avenue

3. Volvo 720 Station Wagon

4. Four-Door Mercury Grand Marquis

Least Expensive for Injury:

1. Two-wheel drive GMC Sierra 2500

2. Chevy Silverado 2500

3. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Yukon

4. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Sierra 2500

5. Two-Wheel Drive Chevy Tahoe

Least Expensive for Collision:

1. Two-Wheel Drive Ford Excursion

2. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Safari

3. GMC Sierra 2500

4. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Yukon

Go Find The Cheapest PA Car Insurance Rates!

If you paid attention through the entire article you may have seen that rates do not only depend on one thing, but they are many factors that work together to determine your PA car insurance rates. If somehow you fit under the categories of factors that will allow you to have a lower rate then congratulations! If on the other hand you live in a big city, drive a sports car, and your vehicle is at the top of the lost of most stolen vehicles then don’t panic; you can still find a well priced policy. Just make sure that you look around and do you homework because the more you search the better your rate will turn out to be!