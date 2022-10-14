Finance
Whole Life Insurance Or Term Life Insurance?
Whole life insurance when compared to term life insurance is becoming increasingly popular for the first time in several decades. In the wake of the financial crisis, individuals have become increasingly concerned with receiving a good value for their consumer dollar. While each type of life insurance has certain benefits and is more or less appropriate for different needs, whole life does more to offer permanent protection.
The Basics
At the most fundamental level, a whole life insurance policy serves as an investment account that slowly builds value over the course of one’s life. Monthly premiums tend to be higher than for term policies, but these policies build value and can never expire. As one works towards the maximum benefit amount, you make investment allocation and can see the rate at which the cash value of the policy grows.
In contrast, a term policy will carry a typically lower monthly premium, but provides a set death benefit to an insured person up to a certain age. The very real possibility that the policy holder will outlive the policy means that after a lifetime of contributions, you may have to buy a new policy as you age with a significantly higher cost – the older you are, the more a term policy will cost.
The Winner
For years, as the world became more disposable, individuals were gravitating toward term policies because they provided immediate protection for a low cost. There was little concern as to what happened after the upper bound was reached. As the financial meltdown has signaled that permanence should be valued, for the first time in decades, the growth of whole life policies is outpacing term policies.
The most appropriate choice may be different for every person’s circumstances, but checking quotes on each option is the most prudent decision. Be sure to check around on various sites as quotes can vary drastically from one place to another.
Finance
Take a Close Look on the Opiate Withdrawal Symptoms
The term opiate can be associated with the narcotic opioid alkaloids named opium which is an extract from the unripe seed of the opium poppy, natural and semi-synthetic derivatives of morphine. These natural derivatives do not affect our central nervous system that other semi-synthetic opioids such as cocaine, oxycodone and other drugs do. About 9 percent of the population is considered to exploit opiates over the course of their lifetime, including illicit drugs like cocaine and prescribed analgesics such as Oxycontin. They, in most cases are charged of using those drugs or medications unnecessarily at a greater amount over time. The prolonged habit of taking those drugs increase tolerance level and progressively it takes into grasp the peripheral and central nervous system making the body and mind dependent on it.
The physical and mental condition of the addict deteriorates when he tries to shun the habit. Then, to avoid the severe byproducts of discontinuation, the patient relapses and relies on the drug. When the use of drugs is terminated, the body needs time to recover to its previous healthy state. The symptoms arises this time, is widely known as withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal can sound well and soothing, but really it is not because it is a long and strenuous process which can cause permanent damage to your heart, lungs and brain. For patients, who are very weak and prone to compromise, are subject to special care and if not provided, withdrawal can steer to death.
The time line of various opiate withdrawal syndromes is elaborated to let you know the affectations of drugs. After an hour of alienation, diarrhea and feeling of lethargy come to the fore. Then the patient suffers from extreme sweating along with fatigue and loss of appetite. After some 20 hours the addict feels acute pain all over the body. After the problem of diarrhea gone because of no food intake, the patient explores excessive overflow of emotions and gets into utmost depression. These are the probable side effects of opiate withdrawal. Other complications can take place due to drug overdose after the detox period. At the post treatment period, the patient’s tolerance to drugs is reduced and then if one takes a small dosage of those drugs; it can prove to be quite dangerous which also can challenge life.
The main problem during the period is relapse. These opiate withdrawal syndromes are obvious to make the process difficult for getting rid of addiction. In order to palm off the problem, one has to have strong determination. It is not that much easy, as time would be rolling up, the person will be compelled to take those illicit drugs, thus making it tougher. The best option is, however to contact a drug rehabilitation center such as drug rehab sunset Malibu where the treatment is not only special but also comes equipped with some courses on mental stability and spirituality enhancement. At the drug rehab center, the patients are a subject to profound care and they assure complete cure through innovative programs.
Finance
Discounted Auto Insurance – How to Find Discount Car Insurance Rates Online
If you are looking for discount auto insurance online, you are in good company. There are many people who are doing the same thing these days, since the Internet brings so much good information to us with just a few clicks of the mouse.
The first thing you want to do is to shop around to get the best deal. You can visit individual company sites for this purpose or visit a site that will let you fill in an online form to request quotes from several insurers at once.
If you belong to a professional or trade association, visit that organization’s web site. They may offer auto insurance as a benefit to their members. Some alumni associations have teamed up with insurance companies to offer discounts to graduates, and it’s a good idea to visit your school’s web site to see what is available to you there as well.
Once you have a number of quotes to choose from, examine each one carefully. You want to familiarize yourself with what the policy actually covers, as well as the exclusions. No insurance policy will provide coverage in all circumstances and you need to understand under what circumstances the company will deny coverage.
When you are looking for discounted car insurance quotes, do request ones that show how much you will pay in premiums at different deductible levels. You will need to decide whether the savings in premiums is worth the risk you are taking in agreeing to pay a larger amount if you need to make a claim.
Many companies offer discounts in certain circumstances. It really does pay to ask for a listing of available discounts. You may find that you qualify for one that you didn’t realize applied to you. Some examples of available discounts include:
– Low Annual Mileage
– Anti-theft Device Installed
– Completion of a Defensive Driving Course
– Clean Driving Record
– Mature Driver
– Married Driver
– Multiple Policies with the Same Company
– Multiple Vehicles Insured with the Same Company
When investigating companies, you should take advantage of the fact that independent companies have probably already rated each one in regard to customer service and financial stability. You can use online sources like Moody’s, a magazine like Consumer Reports, or an organization like the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Since none of these have any affiliations with the private insurance companies, you can be sure there comments are unbiased.
Another interesting place to get customer service feedback is to read the comments of other customers on site blogs or other websites. You may need to take these with a grain of salt as they are likely to get more angry customers spouting off.
Whatever you decide to do; be sure that you shop around and compare quotes from multiple companies if you want to find the cheapest car insurance. Many insurance professionals and financial planners recommend shopping and comparing at least once every 6 months.
Some companies can afford to offer better rates online because they don’t maintain brick and mortar offices nationwide. Do keep in mind that if you decide to buy your coverage from this type of insurer, you may not get the same level of personalized service that you will from a local agent. However, you may decide the trade off is worth the savings.
Finance
Work Accident Claims – Things You Should Know
Like road traffic accidents, even work related accidents are very common these days. But, there’s a difference that very few of them are actually presented for compensation claims. The reason is very obvious that the majority of people stay afraid of going against their employers. They reluctantly bear the physical and financial pains of personal injuries received from accidents and do not dare to go for work accident claims. Practically, it is nothing short of watching the wrongs happening in the daylight and keeping mum in the name of raising voices against it. Somewhere this situation can blamed also to unawareness of employees that their employers are responsible for ensuring a safe working environment at workplace. No matter what occupation or industry you are in, you employer is bound to abide by the norms of ‘duty of care’. It means that employers have the onus of doing anything and everything, that is practical, to ensure welfare of their employees and if they fail to do so, they are breaking the rules of employee welfare.
When and how to get ahead with work accident compensation claims?
If you or someone else you are familiar with have happened to receive personal injuries at work place and this was caused by the negligence on employers’ part, you are entitled to opt for work accident claims. If you are not aware of the procedures involved, you can consult solicitors to seek advice on the matter. They will guide you through all the steps involved in work accident claims and will assist you in getting compensation for the personal injuries you received and their expert solicitors will help you win 100% compensation on No Win No Fee basis.
Will I have to lose my job if I opt for work accident claims?
According to law, an employer cannot sack an employee only because he or she opted for work accident claims. If the employer does so, it is an unfair dismissal and absolutely wrong in the eyes of law. Hence, you can get yourself assured that it will not become the reason for losing your job.
Why Should I seek compensation for an accident at work?
If there was an accident at work and it resulted in your personal injuries, you should always get ahead to seek compensation. Supposing you do not claim, you will have to sit back at your home without a flow of income and even if you risk getting back to work early, you might be playing with your health. But if you step ahead and go for a work accident claim, you will win compensation that will relieve you from financial burdens and at the same time, it will allow you the required set of time to get healed and relaxed. Moreover, by putting forward a claim you are making the organization vigilant of ‘duty of care’. It will ultimately ensure that the same accident does not happen with any of your colleagues in future.
Finance
Getting Auto Insurance For Teens Can Be Tricky
So your teen is driving. You are one happy parent as you don’t have to drag them here or there. However, getting auto ins teens. Teens can be pretty hard. There are a number of things with teens that can make it tricky for your teen to get cheap auto insurance. Read through some of them.
The type of car that your teen gets can hinder what sort of insurance they get. The reason for this is that sometimes, the sportier looking the car, the more prone it is to get pulled over. When people think of a sporty car, they think of driving real fast. Well, the police know that and will clock a sporty car in a heartbeat to ensure that they aren’t speeding.
Another reason is that gender matters. If you have a teenage son, then you are almost likely to spend double. Bos, especially teenage boys are more prone at having car accidents which can increase car insurance drastically. This is one thing men don’t find fair, but the insurance company wants to be well prepared for if they have to cover a car accident caused by your teen.
Teens in general have high car insurance rates due to the fact that they are always busy with other things. Teens have a tendency to multitask while in the car. This is good if they can handle it, but before they know it, they can’t stop and slam into the car in front of them. So, do you blame car insurance companies for this?
There are some that will give you some breaks in car insurance. For instance if they get car insurance through the insurance you hold. They will sometimes give a discount. The reason for this is because they want your business. If they have the family, then it means that you might use them for other types of car insurance not to mention you might be quick to mention them when others are looking for insurance.
It is proven that good students are usually more careful drivers. They know the responsibility of having a car. Therefore, that is why some auto insurance companies will give teens a break for keeping up good grades. Some have found that teens need incentives to not only stay in school, but to also be safe. There are insurance companies that give back money for each year that you don’t get in a car accident. It’s very nice to have.
So, as one can see, while it might be costly to get car insurance for your teen and you do have to be careful, there are some ways that you can learn to save. There are some ways to get some good deals. Now, this is what you want to hear as a parent. Isn’t it? That’s what we thought.
Finance
Anyone Had experience With Miami Accident Lawyers?
Working as a Miami accident lawyer sure is a lucrative business. I love my city, and I would never say anything bad about it in public. Nevertheless, people in Miami are completely insane. The 80’s are long gone, but Miami is still one of the most coked up, over driven, macho, and insane places I have ever been. If you live in Miami, you have to take the good with the bad. Then again, if you work as a Miami personal injury lawyer, you get to enjoy the good and make money off the bad. Things do not get any better than that!
I used to work as a Miami criminal attorney, and that made me a lot of money. Nonetheless, criminal law makes you work too hard. I guess I am a pretty lazy guy by nature. Most of us lazy folks do not get to be lawyers, but the really practical ones do. I figured out that if I became a Miami accident lawyer, I would be able to make a killing off of the sympathies of juries.
Whatever people say, working as a auto accident lawyer is not about the law. It is about emotions and sympathies. Basically, if you get in a bad car wreck, the jury are going to find in your favor. They are going to give you a lot of money as long as your lawyer gives them even a conceivable reason to do so. It is not that they necessarily believe that the other party is at fault. It is that they believe that you have suffered enough, and deserve some sort of reward. A good Miami accident lawyer knows how to capitalize on this!
Nonetheless, working as a Miami accident lawyer does have its ups and downs. Although it makes me a lot of money, it does not make me a lot of friends. There are a lot of people who stay away from me as if I were completely covered in oil. Granted, my hair is, but I think there must be a pure soul lurking underneath. After all, I am only doing the bidding of the US justice system. Every attorney, from a Miami accident lawyer to a public defender, is part of the same system. In my opinion, Miami accident lawyers are no less noble than underpaid criminal Defense lawyers taking cases for the poor and indigent. The only difference is that we are a whole lot smarter.
Finance
The Copywriter As a Castaway: 4 Pillars of Copywriting
A person stranded on an island who tries to spell the word HELP in humongous letters made of rocks, twigs or fire is taking a shot at true-blue copywriting. Nope. It’s neither about the feeling of desperation nor the envy-inspiring ability to eke out a living while vacationing in a beach resort. Certainly, some topnotch copywriters earn six-digit salaries while doing their work on fabulous islands, while others do yell for help every darned day. But neither is exactly the point.
In its basic form, copywriting involves the following elements, which, as you will notice, are also found in the communication scenario involving the poor castaway:
1.An urgent message that needs to be articulated. Obviously, the castaway needs to get a very critical message across, one that literally involves a life-or-death situation. In copywriting, messages might not be as potentially life-saving as the word “HELP” set aflame on the castaway’s beach is, but they are no less urgent. Just try to recall some of the advertisements you’ve seen, read or heard lately and you’ll be surprised at the frequency of messages that have the terms “do or die,” “sink or swim” and “now or never.” These terms have been used for decades in the field of advertising and marketing, so much so that they have already become jaded and dreaded clichés, but they illustrate the fact that the art of copywriting involves infusing a sense of urgency to the message being communicated. Express Writers’ primer on copywriting cites “urgency” as the first element in an all-U formula for excellent copywriting.
For example, many copywriting materials are deliberately made to sound funny or to look sexy in a very serious attempt by copywriters to keep the audience’s attention glued to the message, leveraging the immediate and fundamental impact of humor or sex on human psychology. That’s because for businesses that hire copywriting agencies, the process of getting their messages across to their respective markets significantly affects their profitability and hence, their future survival as business organizations. This fact has only become clearer and more pressing as globalization and digital technology transform industries into highly competitive landscapes, very similar to the ancient arenas where weak and unprepared gladiators perish by the hundreds.
2.The use of words to convey the message. Don’t wonder or laugh at this one. Restrooms still use symbols to prevent-or at least reduce-gender confusion, and it just takes the particular direction of a thumb for a Roman emperor to decide a defeated gladiator’s fate.
While it is often true that a picture can paint a thousand words, words remain the primary mode of communication, at least for humans. Words also have an intrinsic power, especially the written variety. The word “spell” links the written word with the realm of magic and it is not difficult to imagine why. Just send an honest email to your obnoxious officemate using the exact words you have been heroically keeping to yourself and see what that sort of thing can conjure (pun intended). But seriously, can you imagine a particular picture that will be more effective in helping out the castaway than the simple written word, HELP?
Technically, copywriting is the process of writing the words that are used by individuals or organizations in marketing, advertising, public relations and sales. The written words, called “copy” in the industry parlance, will then be transformed into the relevant form and transmitted through the relevant channels: as printed words for a physical or online newspaper, as narration or dialogues in a video or TV ad or as audio file or script for a radio station. Regardless of the channel or the final form, the copy-the written word-is the ultimate source-or soul-of the message. Check out how the high-end, UK-based firm, Rule of Three, encapsulates the power of the written word on their site.
3.The existence of an audience for which the message has been created. The castaway has written the word “HELP” in the hope that somebody, hopefully a literate English-speaking person, will glide by or sail near the island and see the urgent message. By writing a word or setting it aflame on the beach, the castaway is attempting to get someone involved in the situation. Copywriting also involves an audience. In fact, in the field of copyrighting, the audience is as important as, or even more so than the message.
Note that it is only in the concept of “audience” where you can find the main difference between the castaway and the copywriter scenario. Certainly, for both castaway and copywriter, the audience is of primary importance, with the castaway’s life hinged on finding one while the copywriter’s job hangs on capturing one.
Unlike the castaway, however, copywriters already know-or should know-their audience. And unlike the audience the castaway is just hoping to find, the copywriters’ audience can easily be located 100%. The castaway sends a message to whoever will pass by the island, with the possibility that no one ever would. In contrast, a copywriter writes a message for a particular set of people whose personal habits and consumer behavior have already been charted in numerous market research, leaving only the task of getting their attention yet to be accomplished.
But getting your audience’s attention and keeping it glued to your message is a monumental task and one that makes copywriting both a science and an art. Given all the activities, hobbies, work and events people can get involved in these days, a person’s attention can be very elusive, indeed. To catch their attention, copywriters need to know who they really are, including where they usually hang out off and on the Internet. They need to empathize with them as well. This entails a basic appreciation of their collective psychology as well as the social contexts they are likely to be in. Finally, copywriters need to know the best way to communicate with the particular audience they are engaging, which is an art only extensive practice can perfect. A very relevant article on Moz can help you define your audience and address their needs.
4.The action-oriented purpose behind the message. People often say, “hi,” when they meet people they know and even those they don’t. That’s a type of communication that is performed out of habit, without a specific purpose other than to express courtesy or politeness. In contrast, copywriting is a purpose-intensive undertaking, and copywriters create copy with a clear set of objectives in mind. Whether the goal is to establish consumer awareness about a new service or increase product sales within a specific period, copywriting goals are highly specific, measurable, realistic and set within a definite time frame.
It is clear what the castaway is aiming for when he wrote the big “HELP” on the beach. Like the castaway, copywriters also need to be clear on what they are trying to achieve even before typing the first letter of a copy. That’s because, like that of the castaway, their (professional) lives depend on whether people respond to the message the way they are supposed to.
