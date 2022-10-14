News
Why Bella Poarch Is Glad Grimes ‘Accidentally Hit’ Her On Set
The genesis of Grimes‘ Video vixen’s career may have gotten off to a rocky start.
Bella Poarch shared that the “Oblivion” singer gave it her all while filming the “Dolls” music video earlier this year. It even painfully led to the “best thing” of filming, according to the TikToker.
“She was in character the whole time and she accidentally hit me,” Bella exclusively told E! News for Bella’s Funko Pop release, “But honestly, that was like the best part of filming that music video.”
Bella added, “When could you say to someone like, ‘Oh yeah, I got punched by Grimes.’ Who can say that?
A punching lesson isn’t the only thing Grimes taught the 25-year-old singer. Bella also revealed that the “Genesis” artist shared a powerful piece of advice on dealing with anxious feelings.
“Because I’m a very anxious person, and even right now I’m very anxious, she taught me to express myself no matter what,” Bella explained. “The fact that I express myself through music has helped me the most and being friends with her has just helped me open up a lot about the things I’m going through.”
China zero-Covid: Anger against politics is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
CNN
—
A young woman stands on her balcony, screaming in despair after her building was ordered into lockdown.
Fighting back tears, she shouts swear words at workers in hazmat suits below in a video that recently went viral on social media platform Weibo and appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with the no-nonsense policy. compromise of their government.
The woman has been in quarantine for six months since returning from college this summer, she shouts at the workers. They look back, seemingly indifferent.
As most Asian economies – even those that previously had hardline stances on zero Covid – are shedding pandemic-era restrictions, Chinese authorities remain zealous in theirs, repeatedly insisting in articles this week public media that the battle against the virus remains “winnable”. ”
The claim comes even as infections flare and a new strain circulates days before the country’s most important political event, the Communist Party Congress which kicks off in Beijing on Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to cement his place as leader. the country’s most powerful leader for decades.
Observers around the world will be watching the twice-a-decade meeting for signs of the party’s priorities for its zero-Covid stance, which has been blamed for exacerbating growing problems in the economy, from growth to the point death to the collapse of the housing market.
Nerves are on edge in the Chinese capital, where online photos released Thursday appeared to show an exceptionally rare public protest against Xi. “Say no to the Covid test, yes to the food. No to confinement, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to the great leader, yes to the vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” reads a banner hung above an overpass despite heightened security surrounding Congress.
“Go on strike, depose dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” reads the other.
The protest blew China’s strict online censorship.
Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, immediately censored search results for “Sitong Bridge”, the site of the protest. In a short time, keywords such as “Beijing”, “Haidian”, “warrior”, “brave man” and even “courage” were banned from search.
Many accounts on Weibo and WeChat, the super-app essential to everyday life in China, have been banned after commenting on – or alluding to – the protest.
Still, many have spoken out to express their support and admiration. Some shared the Chinese pop hit ‘Lonely Warrior’ in a veiled reference to the protester, whom some called a ‘hero’, while others vowed never to forget him, posting under the hashtag: ‘I have seen”.
Yet even in the face of growing public discontent, all signs suggest that Xi and his party plan to stick with the zero-Covid approach, possibly until 2023, with state media reports this week serving to dampen speculation that the country might change course post-Congress.
More than 300 million people in dozens of cities across China were affected by full or partial shutdowns at some point last month, according to CNN calculations.
But as restrictions are lifted and imposed in response to local Covid outbreaks, the virus keeps popping up.
And new outbreaks reported across the country this week suggest more misery could be on the way for Chinese citizens – like the woman in the Weibo video – who are exhausted by a seemingly endless cycle of lockdowns.
China’s Health Commission on Thursday reported 1,476 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases nationwide, a significant number in a country where even one infection can trigger a citywide lockdown.
In the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, 900,000 residents of the city of Hegang have been locked down since Friday after the discovery of a single case.
In Shanghai, where 25 million people have already endured two months of the world’s strictest lockdown, residents are now on the lookout for any signs of a repeat as authorities begin to tighten measures again.
The city reported 47 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after authorities ordered six of its 13 districts to close entertainment venues such as internet cafes, movie theaters and bars. The Disney resort in Shanghai has suspended some of its attractions and live performances since Sunday.
Frightened by the possibility of unpredictable and unexpected instantaneous lockdowns – and aware that authorities have already backtracked after suggesting no such measure was forthcoming – some people in the city are said to have hoarded drinking water.
This panic buying was compounded by an announcement that Shanghai water authorities have taken action to ensure water quality after discovering salt water inlets in two reservoirs at the mouth of the river. Yangtze in September.
The exact cause of the rise in infections is unclear, although authorities are scrambling to contain the spread of the BF.7 coronavirus strain after it was first detected in China in late September in Mongolia’s capital Hohhot interior.
The country has also seen a surge in cases at domestic tourist destinations, despite its strict restrictions having discouraged people from traveling or spending during China’s Golden Week holiday in early October.
Hohhot recorded 329 cases on Thursday, according to the National Health Commission, which now considers the remote area a high-risk hotspot.
More than 240,000 university students in Inner Mongolia have been locked down on campuses due to the latest outbreak, according to Zhang Xiaoying, deputy director of the regional education department. And the outbreak on campus has led to punitive measures, with a Communist Party boss at a university sacked after 39 students at his institution tested positive.
Then there is the situation in far western Xinjiang, where some 22 million people have been banned from leaving the region and are told to stay at home. Xinjiang registered 403 new cases on Thursday, according to an official tally.
Yet amidst it all, Beijing seems unwilling to let go of its tough stance. For three days this week, the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, published comments reiterating that China would not lower its guard.
“Lying flat is not advised,” he said in his third comment on Wednesday, referring to a Chinese phrase that denotes complacency.
The battle against Covid was winnable, he insisted. Other countries that had reopened and eased restrictions had done so because they had no choice, he said, as they had failed to “effectively control the outbreak in a timely manner. “.
Deontay Wilder says he wants to fight Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury talks fail in Africa
While a fight with Tyson Fury fell through for Anthony Joshua, it looks like a clash with Deontay Wilder could be on the cards.
Back in 2018, when Joshua held the unified WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles and Wilder was the WBC champion, the pair could have fought for the undisputed heavyweight crown.
There was even an offer from Wilder to Joshua to fight for $50 million, but the public nature of the negotiations caused the fight to collapse.
Now both men are without a belt and need an opportunity that could propel them back into the hunt for the world title.
Joshua almost had that chance after being called up by Fury but again the fight never materialized and now he is looking to fight someone else in December, with Otto Wallin reportedly a potential opponent.
On Saturday night, Wilder will make his return to boxing when he takes on Robert Helenius for his first fight since being knocked out in his trilogy against Fury a year ago.
If both Wilder and Joshua rise to their next challenges, they could be perfectly set to face off next year and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is certainly in the game.
“I would love to do this fight in Africa,” Wilder told BBC Sport.
debate
“Listen, honey” – Jordan grills Warren on Fury vs Chisora 3
PERSONAL
“I didn’t sleep with you” – Shields and Marshall in a bizarre exchange
Shock
‘Pictures don’t lie’ – Shields and Marshall watch 2012 amateur fight
Serious
Broadcasters pulled out of Shields vs Marshall following Benn drug scandal
MEH
Deontay Wilder gives apathetic reaction to Tyson Fury trilogy fight against Derek Chisora
DAD
“They wanted me to be an accomplice to the murder of my son” – Chris Eubank Sr takes aim
“It’s still the number one fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go people always talk about me versus Joshua.
“We both have roots there, I think it would be an amazing place to have him, to come home to. To go back to the homeland.
“A continent full of our people. I can just see it’s an amazing fight, win, lose or draw.
“I think we will get respect and love from all the people there.”
Wilder also took the time to criticize Joshua’s latest performance against Usyk, as well as gently encouraging the Briton.
“I just felt he was very careful,” Wilder said. “To me, it looks like he has a real stamina problem. I feel like he didn’t want to trade much because of that.
“It allowed him to back off a bit and not allow him to throw certain shots and combinations. I think if he fixed that, you would see a better Joshua, not just in this fight, but in future fights.
“I know if he’s able to pull it all together, stamina and all that, I think you’ll see a different Anthony Joshua.”
Browns coordinator feels heat for underwhelming defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and underwhelming defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his press conference Thursday by highlighting his recent lack of sleep.
“See my eyes? They’re red,” Woods said. “I’m up.”
If things don’t improve soon, long hours and bloodshot eyes will be his least worries.
Cleveland’s defense, laden with playmakers and one of the NFL’s biggest stars in edge rusher Myles Garrett, has woefully underperformed for five games and Woods is feeling the heat of a fanbase demanding better and seeing little improvement.
The Browns have been hacked for more than 200 rushing yards in each of the last two games. It would be quite troubling if that performance didn’t follow costly communications outages by the Cleveland secondary.
Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers came in as the league’s worst rushing team and crushed the Browns for 238 yards. The Browns were guilty of missed assignments and missed tackles, which helped allow both a 71-yard rush and a 99-yard drive.
Woods stressed that the staff isn’t the problem.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I would say that I am sometimes disappointed, but not discouraged. I believe we have the talent to be a top-five defense, I’ve said that from the start. It’s my job to get us there.
“We tackle the problems. We are trying to fix it. One part is fundamental. Part of this is a schema. Part of it is the guys doing their job. So it’s a bit of everything. »
There were legitimate reasons behind Cleveland’s defensive demise.
Garrett missed a game after his car accident as he and Jadeveon Clowney missed Cleveland’s loss to Atlanta. Center linebacker and pointer Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago and there have been an assortment of injuries in the secondary.
But there’s no excuse for leaving receivers open or bad tackle angles or not forcing turnovers.
This is not new territory for Woods.
A year ago, he faced similar criticism when Cleveland’s defense started slow before turning the tide. Maybe the low point was a 45-7 loss to New England, but the Browns have recovered.
Coincidentally, the Patriots are in town this Sunday.
The outside noise is deafening. Woods said he was able to block it.
“I don’t worry about it,” he said of the personal pressure. “Like I know that’s a problem and for me in the NFL, that’s fair. You have an opportunity, I feel like the organization gives us good defensive players at all three levels. Right now we are not functioning well.
“There are times when we do good things, but we don’t always play well for 60 minutes. And that just comes with the territory. But for me, having red eyes is just studying, I’ve always been like that for 31 years as a coach. If you worry about it, it affects your decision-making, it affects your thought process. So I just put my head down and said, how can we get better?
The Browns have focused on the fundamentals this week with some extra tackling work. Although they don’t tackle in practice, Cleveland’s coaches put players through drills to perfect their technique.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II believes that as long as the players take responsibility, games will be made.
“It’s just everybody doing their job and not trying to make superhero games,” he said. “Stay in your space, stay where you’re supposed to be and the ball will come to you. Don’t try to make a game that someone else is supposed to.
To reinforce his messages, Woods has put up a video of missed tackles so his players can see their mistakes in hopes they won’t repeat them.
He tries methods that have worked in the past, confident that they will work again.
“I just believe in what I do. I believe in the coaches I have around me, just because of everything we’ve done,” he said. “I believe in players. And I just feel like if we all work together to fix the issues, we’ll move things in the right direction.
Until then, sleep is paramount.
NOTES: Garrett had a day off. He’s still struggling with shoulder and bicep issues since he flipped his Porsche. … Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) did not train for the second day in a row and was limping when he entered the pitch to watch. … CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol and looks unlikely to play at this point.
FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods takes notes during an NFL football practice at the team’s practice facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland’s defense has underperformed for five games, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods is feeling the heat of a fan base demanding better and seeing little improvement. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
FILE – Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks a tackle from Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland . Cleveland’s defense has underperformed for five games, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods is feeling the heat of a fan base demanding better and seeing little improvement. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)
Monkeypox cases drop significantly, but full vaccination is behind schedule
As has been the case nationally, the rate of new monkeypox infections in San Diego County has continued to decline since early August, with the region’s latest update showing weekly totals falling to just 4 last week.
While that most recent total is likely to rise a bit – it can take three weeks after infection for symptoms to appear – the flow of new cases has slowed, but not stopped. New notifications are pouring in one by one in the official record in recent weeks, bringing the outbreak total to 431 on Wednesday. It’s a rhythm the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said it believes will be present for a long time, stating in a technical report that “low-level transmission could continue indefinitely.”
Nationwide monkeypox activity is much, much less robust today than it was just a few months ago. According to CDC records, the nation’s seven-day rolling average of new cases reached 583 on August 1, but had fallen to just 63 by October 12. Locally, cases peaked at 57 the week of August 8 before falling among teenagers. end of September and 4 last week.
But progress in vaccination has been slow after an initial wave of demand when outbreaks began in the spring. According to the CDC, about 615,000 Americans have received at least one dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine out of about 1.7 million men considered most at risk of infection.
Locally, just over 15,000 of those most at risk received at least one dose and just over 8,000 received the two doses needed for full protection, according to county records. That’s out of more than 60,000 people in San Diego County who would need to be vaccinated.
This is a puzzling situation, given that a recent CDC field report observed that monkeypox infection rates were 14 times higher in men aged 18-49 who had been vaccinated for at least 14 days. before having the types of close contacts known to transmit the virus.
Dr Seema Shah, medical director of the county health department’s epidemiology and immunization branch, said Thursday her office was sending emails to about 3,300 local residents who had received a first dose but were late for a second. Some, she said, are only a few days late, but others have waited more than a month.
“There are a number of people who are even, you know, 45 days away who haven’t come for a second,” Shah said. “There are a lot of vaccines available, and we really want to move forward.”
The current environment, noted Dr. Davey Smith, a translational research virologist at UC San Diego, is not considered capable of reducing the number of new cases to zero. Vaccination, combined with changes in the behaviors that transmit the disease, have certainly been essential in bringing the numbers down to their current low levels, but have not yet become universal enough around the world to stop the virus in its tracks.
“Basically they think it’s going to last a long time, which is a shame, and the reason for that is they don’t think they’re going to get enough vaccines in men who have sex with men, the most at risk. , to really knock it out,” Smith said.
Low levels of cases, he said, pose a risk of the virus moving out of its current demographic, and homeless people are generally most at risk, just as they have been in the past with the coronavirus, hepatitis A and other communicable diseases. diseases.
Of course, predictions can be wrong. A significant increase in vaccination could undermine the endurance of monkeypox.
Eligibility criteria, Shah noted, have widened since the first cases began arriving this summer. These criteria, published on the county’s website, remain largely based on a person’s level of intimate contact, with an emphasis on “gay or bisexual men or any men or transgender people who have sex with men or transgender people. Also included are people “of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial and/or transactional sex”, people who are HIV-positive or live with someone who is HIV-positive, and people who have had skin-to-skin or intimate contact. with a person suspected of having sex. or confirmed to have had monkeypox.
“If we are to continue mitigating the spread, more people need to get vaccinated and the eligibility criteria are more open than they were at the start,” Shah said. “If you feel you fall into one of these categories, then definitely get vaccinated.”
A complete list of resources, including where free vaccination is available, can be found by clicking on the “monkeypox” heading on sandiegocounty.gov.
John Shipley: Well, that was no way to start a season
The Minnesota Wild opened their 2022-23 season on Thursday. It was not an auspicious debut.
So bad were the Wild that what was once, briefly, an enthusiastic crowd of 18,612 towel-waving fans began filing out of Xcel Energy Center well before the final horn sounded on a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
The best you can say after this one is that it was just the first of 81 regular-season games, and Wild players did – at least the few who talked to reporters afterward.
“It’s Game 1,” winger Matt Boldy said. “I don’t think it’s panic button (time), for sure.”
But let’s not just let this slide past as an anomaly. For one thing, we don’t yet know that it was. For another, encouraging your fans to leave the arena early is no way to begin a season. It’s one thing to lose your home opener; it happens. But it’s another entirely to get, in Boldy’s words, “blown out of the rink.”
Minnesota’s offense appeared to be in fine form early, peppering Igor Shesterkin with pucks on the way to a 15-8 advantage in shots on goal through one period. They were down, 3-0.
Marc-Andre Fleury, the veteran goaltender the Wild are betting to play big this season, looked lost for most of the game, often because he was surrounded by white jerseys. While Minnesota controlled the puck early, the Rangers controlled the play, charging past the Wild defense for scoring chances on passes, rebounds and rushes.
Asked to assess the Wild’s defensive zone play, center Ryan Hartman said, “Awful.”
Succinct and accurate.
Fleury declined to blame his teammates, of course, and coach Dean Evason came to his goaltender’s defense, saying, “He wasn’t fighting it. Our entire team was fighting it.” But Fleury didn’t bail out the defense, either.
“It doesn’t matter what play comes at me,” he said. “There were some tough ones, obviously, but to me, I still feel like I should have made more saves and give my team a chance.”
Also accurate.
Boldy scored twice, the first cutting the Wild’s deficit to 5-2 five minutes into the third period, but before the PA announcer could even officially announce the goal, Rangers winger Kappo Kakko was scoring on the other end, slipping the puck behind Fleury for a 6-2 lead.
That’s when the first Wild fans started trudging to the exits. They began departing en masse when, after another Boldy goal cut it to 6-3 about a minute later, New York’s Chris Kreider scored again to make it 7-3.
“(The Wild) have got a lot of weapons on that team that can score in a hurry,” said Kreider, whose top line with Kakko and center Mika Zibanejad combined for three goals and five points. “Luckily we were able to get a couple ourselves and get us right back into it.”
As a result, the Wild were really never in it. Never. Early in the second period, Minnesota had almost four solid minutes of power-play time, including 1:22 with a two-man advantage, and scored zero goals. Even 5-on-3, they couldn’t, or wouldn’t, take the play to the Rangers. They just passed to one another in a circle as if possession were the goal.
They started a couple of fights after falling behind 7-3, in frustration or hoping to spark a comeback. If it was the latter, it was entirely too late. Evason even pulled Fleury for a spell with more than four minutes left. That didn’t work, either.
It was that kind of game. That kind of home opener.
“We had opportunities to score and get off to a lead and we failed to do that,” Hartman said. “And then failed to continue to play.”
Not a great way to start a season.
Here are 6 quick and easy egg recipes
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
Eggs are everyone’s favorite and they can be enjoyed in any form, whether cooked or boiled. Egg dishes are gobbled up in minutes. Their versatility makes them a hit and one of the most widely used ingredients. If you are an egg lover, you should prepare for World Egg Day which is celebrated every year on the second Friday of October. This year, the day falls on October 14. What better way to mark the day than by eating eggs. Still deciding what you should do? Well, here we are with some quick recipes that are sure to be a treat for your taste buds:
1. Omelette Cup: Everyone knows eggs are delicious, but they’re also one of the quickest ingredients when you’re short on time. Mug Omelette is very easy and one of the ideal breakfast recipes that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes.
2. Fried egg sandwich: The fried egg sandwich is the perfect breakfast recipe that can be enhanced by using mayonnaise.
3. Egg roll: The chapathi egg roll is a very healthy snack that is nutritious and can be prepared quickly using leftover chapatis. Crispy, crunchy and utterly delicious spring rolls are a perfect choice if you are looking for a quick snack.
4. Pasta carbonara: Made with lots of egg yolks, cheese, and pasta, pasta carbonara is a must on your list if you’re looking for quick egg recipes. This involves boiling the pasta and mixing the egg yolk into it.
5. Egg Muffin: Egg Muffin is a recipe you should make on busy mornings. It consists of lean meat and fresh vegetables. Make it more tempting by adding flavors of your choice.
6. Egg Tacos: As far as egg breakfast recipes go, this has to be your favorite. If you are a taco fan, try this epic Egg Tacos and have a wonderful day ahead. These tacos are made with breakfast potatoes, cheesy eggs and pickled onions.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
