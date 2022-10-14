Finance
Why You Need Car Crash Lawyer
You have to hire a car accident lawyer in order to help you protect your legal rights in case you get hurt in a car accident. There are several reasons why it is important to talk to a lawyer after having a serious accident. Some of the reasons include the following:
• It is great to have a fighter at your end. Sometimes there are insurance companies that will fight fiercely so that they can avoid paying for the damages to the victims. This is especially true when it comes to car accidents. A good car accident lawyer can represent you and protect your interests especially in claiming for the damages. At the same time, your lawyer will do everything in order to secure the emotional well being of yourself and your family.
• You can have peace of mind if you seek a well experienced legal counsel. After all, you owe it to yourself and your family. You can be assured that a professional legal counsel will be working on your side by obtaining pertinent medical records, reviewing all the documents and maybe consulting some of the leading experts so that your personal injury claim can be maximized.
• A professional lawyer will gather all the documentations diligently. He will file the appropriate claim. He will also advise you on the appropriate amount that you should claim and the best procedures that you should follow. In order to protect your rights, you need a very good lawyer who is well experienced when it comes to the complicated laws pertaining to car accident in your state.
• The injuries you obtain from a car accident can generally create a big impact on your finances. The medical costs of the serious injuries that you suffered from a car accident can be disastrous. It can be hard especially if the injuries that you obtain can prevent you from working. You may find that your medical bills, rent and other daily expenses will begin to accumulate rapidly. The lawyer can help you in recovering these costs from the insurance company or whoever is at fault.
• A good and well experienced lawyer can help you in maximizing the value of your claim. In order to protect your rights, be sure to hire a lawyer who is well versed in car accident legal claims especially in your state. Recent studies show that those injured individuals who are represented by a professional legal counsel can gain more recoveries than those individuals who are attempting to represent their own interests.
• If you or your loved one has suffered from a serious injury because of a car accident then you should talk to an experienced can accident lawyer.
It is very important to protect your legal rights by calling a lawyer now. There are many lawyers that you can find online. You can visit their websites and find out more information about their services and their costs. You can visit several websites and compare in order to choose the best lawyer.
Building Contractors – 5 Tips For Getting the Best Insurance Policy Audit Results
All building contractors working in North Carolina who carry either a NC general liability insurance policy or a NC workers compensation insurance policy, or both, probably know that these insurance policies are subject to an annual audit. What few contractors understand is that they have the power to stack the deck in their favor when it comes to that audit. And since some of the audit process is subjective, this can mean money in your pocket if you are a building contractor. Here are 5 tips that will put you on the road to more successful insurance audits.
Let me start by emphasizing that insurance auditors are people just like any other. If you grease the path for them and make their job easier, then they are much more likely to cut you some slack in the audit process and this can end up saving you a lot of money. So, what are those 5 tips?
Tip # 1 – Have Those Insurance Certificates Ready. I just can’t preach this enough. Do not allow any subcontractors on to your job site until they have provided you with a current certificate of insurance. And more than that, be sure that the limits on their general liability insurance policy are at least equal to your own policy limits. And if you have a workers compensation policy, make sure that their certificate shows that they have one as well. Last of all, check the policy dates on the certificate to be sure that they are current and active. If any policies will run out while these subs are still on the job, make sure that you also obtain an updated certificate. Put copies of all of these certs in your audit file. If the auditor shows up at your office and you don’t have your certs ready, he will charge you for the subcontractor payroll and leave it up to you to fix it later. And usually, fixing it later takes a lot more of your time.
Tip #2 – Take Some Time To Study Your Classifications. First of all, take the time with your agent to understand all of the classifications on your general liability insurance policy and your workers compensation insurance policy. Make sure that you understand the nuances of each class code and that your policy is set up accurately. If you are going to fudge the gray area between two similar classifications, understand that you might not get it past the auditor and you should have funds ready should you fail.
Tip #3 – Have The Audit Done and Ready To Hand Over. Once you have done your homework on your classifications, set up a spreadsheet to dump the payroll for each employee each week into the correct classification. You will want to keep a spreadsheet for both the workers compensation and the general liability policies. If you have done this correctly, you will be able to hand that spreadsheet over to the auditor and essentially all of the auditor’s work is done. This is more likely to keep them from digging around in your books to find new problems to share with the underwriters that can cost you in increased premiums.
Tip #4 – Keep The Overtime Payroll Separate. The NC workers compensation insurance policy allows you to avoid paying premiums on the extra overtime pay. But, to keep from paying work comp rates on this payroll, you must have it segregated. I suggest that you add a column on the work comp spreadsheet that you are keeping to show the amount of payroll that is overtime bonus and deduct it from the total payroll for each classification.
Tip #5 – Always Schedule the Audit for Friday Afternoons. This one may sound a little goofy but it works. If the auditor shows up at your office on Friday afternoon, and you can put all the information in his hands with up to date spreadsheets and copies of all subcontractor certificates, then he is more likely to accept your figures and get on home for the weekend. The less time he spends digging around in your books and your operations, the less likely he is to find a surprise that the underwriter doesn’t like which means higher insurance costs for you.
Most building contractors have a vague idea of when their audit is coming up and some even have a general idea of whether they should be expecting a refund or an additional premium due after the audit. But those that prepare carefully for the audit process, can turn it to their advantage to reduce their overall insurance costs and have their own cross check against the insurance company’s audit report. Don’t let the insurance company sweep you along; be actively engaged in the audit process by being prepared and proactive. In the long run, this will save you money on your insurance costs.
Ringtones – Check Out the 3 Kinds of Ringtones
The term ringtone is the sound file that is being played by a mobile or cellular phone. Ringtones are created to give a unique ring to a mobile phone so that it can be tell apart in a surrounding that has lots of mobile phone users. All these mobile tones are melodious which expresses an incoming message or call. You can also personalize these mobile tones. Most of the new models of phones have the capacity to make your own
ringtones.
There are many corporations that create and sell ringtones, mostly through the internet. The sale of ringtones has not only increased the cell phone sales but the bottom lines of recording companies through royalty earnings as well. There are three kinds of ringtones namely: monophonic ringtones, polyphonic ringtones and music or true tones.
Monophonic mobile phone ringtones are simple and are compatible with almost all of the cell phones in use. It composes of a basic sequence of tones at changing frequencies. Polyphonic ringtones are played on mobile phones which has the capability of playing of 16 tones at the same time. The combination of these mobile tones produces a harmonic melody. Polyphonic ringtones are more musical and have better good sound quality than a monophonic ringtone. New models of mobile phones support polyphonic ringtones.
The last type of ringtones is what we call music tones or true tones which are often called as real tones or voice tones. They are called voice tones because they use original sound of the music together with the lyrics. They also have different format, namely: WMA, MP3, Wav and many more. These new improved feature of cell phones are being installed mostly to all new models by the manufacturers.
You can search different websites that offer ringtones for free and you can download these tones directly to your cell phone. Make sure that the ringtone you chose is compatible to your phone model before you make any downloads. All the creators of these ringtones have the royalty which gives them the right to use the ringtone, so you must also consider checking if the website has all the legal rights to distribute such tones.
When Should I Hire a Law Firm For My Accident on the Construction Site?
No matter the circumstance, it is perhaps an accepted fact that accidents do happen every day. In construction accidents, for instance, the laws and statutes covering personal injuries apply if you, as a bystander, become a work site accident victim. Any person or persons who are deemed negligent in the accident is supposed to be held responsible for damages caused by the incident.
If you are a worker of a construction site in Seattle, various construction site laws and employee injuries statutes apply between you and the owner of the construction site. For example, the state’s workers’ compensation laws can practically apple in your case if you somehow figure in a construction site accident. This can cover your financial worries such as medical bills, wages lost, and other incidental expenses after the accident happened. During this time, it is of utmost importance that you seek the legal assistance of a qualified construction site accident lawyer.
Usually, the person directly responsible would be your construction site employer. But there are other times when another party in the construction operations becomes responsible. This may include the construction engineer, the site architect, the general contractor, the construction subcontractors, or even the equipment manufacturer. How that particular person becomes liable for the personal injuries that you suffered from the construction work site accident will, however, depend on the legal responsibility or duty of that person to you.
In such a case, the major determinant would be the duties stipulated in the contracts among different parties involved in the construction project. For instance, the construction architect’s duties may not involve workplace safety and therefore, he cannot be generally sued by the aggrieved party in the aftermath of the work site accident. In some cases, however, if investigation concurs that there have been gross negligence in the construction project blueprint or if the architect has agreed to bear workplace safety responsibilities, then that would be a different case.
Some experienced work site accident lawyers likewise believe that while a participant in the construction project may not be directly liable to the workers, he can still be held responsible in court in certain instances where his knowledge of any important matter leading to the prevention of the accident is proven. This means that he can still be held liable if, for instance, that person is actually aware of a known dangerous condition but still fails to provide appropriate safety warning of the danger, thereby potentially preventing the happening of the work site accident. Specific regulations should also be observed on dangerous activities within the construction project like circumstances involving explosives or volatile chemical substances.
Some Straight Talk on Affiliate Marketing
My wife and daughter are out of town today so I was going to get caught up on my favorite TV shows: Supergirl, Flash, Supernatural and Legion.
I definitely like the superhero shows. I grew up watching Christopher Reeve’s Superman films and reading comics.
But when I got home, I decided to take a nap…
… and that nap turned into sleeping through the night!
Remember, yesterday I gave you a taste of how Internet Marketing works. Click here if you missed it so you can catch up!
I know there’s one that’ll suit your interests and complement your skills.
In reality, the Internet can give you countless possibilities in business and earnings. I’ll focus on the most proven ones.
These are known to have launched thousands of Internet businesses all over the world and helped local brick-and-mortar businesses see profits early.
And today I’ll start examining for you the 3 Internet Marketing (IM) models for you to choose from, starting with Affiliate Marketing.
This model is all about you joining forces with an online seller or retailer. I’ll refer to them as merchants for the rest of this article.
The revenue will be shared by you and the merchant.
How does it work EXACTLY?
Well, income is usually generated through visitors clicking through to your landing page via an ad you posted. Or through purchases from clients, who have visited your landing page.
How you’re compensated, ultimately, depends on, one of three types of Affiliate Marketing you choose to work with:
1. Pay per Sale Affiliate Marketing – this will allow you to earn income from sales finalized through advertisements you post.
The merchants will monitor your activity through these sales.
Every time they close deals originating from your ad, you’ll receive a percentage of the income or a fixed commission, depending on the number of sales finalized. One example is ClickBank.com.
2. Pay Per Click Affiliate Marketing – this model is all about linking the merchant’s website to your own website. Say the merchant pays to have their ad posted on your page. Every time a visitor clicks the link that leads to your affiliate merchant’s page, you’ll earn a fixed amount.
3. Pay per Lead Affiliate Marketing – In this case, you’ll accept advertisements posted on your website. When leads originate from the ads or links on your website, you’ll get compensated.
How are payments made?
Payments are made instantly, weekly, bi-weekly or on a monthly basis. The payments you receive will be determined by the commission rate your merchant gives affiliates.
Personally, the affiliate program Dahl Integration Marketing prefers uses Click Bank for payments. I have it set up to pay us weekly.
There are several ways to get your payments:
One is via electronic banking by way of payment or financial websites.
Money can also be wired through to your personal or business bank account – this can also be done online or through direct bank deposits.
A regular check can be mailed to you.
Another popular way to receive payments is via PayPal.
What Skills Are Required to Start an Affiliate Marketing Business?
You need to know pay-per-click advertising, email marketing and copywriting.
Advantages of Affiliate Marketing:
1. Generally speaking, you don’t need to spend a lot of cash to get started. Most Affiliate Programs are free to join although they’ll ask you to apply.
That said, there are Premium Affiliate Programs where affiliates pay a licensing fee of $1,000 or more.
2. You can earn money while you sleep. Who doesn’t want to earn more cash in the middle of the night?
When this first happened to me I felt an enormous weight lifted off my shoulders because income wasn’t always dependent on my time.
3. It’s one of the easiest ways to earn income (when you compare it to creating and marketing your own products) because you shorten the time to market.
When you create your own products and services you’re on the hook to prove that it can sell. This initial test campaign can cost thousands of dollars to prove your offers’ feasibility.
Conversely, you can simply promote a popular product that’s already proven successful and skip all the trial-and-error and initial ‘cold-hard’ cash outlay.
Whether you’re in this as a part-time source of income or as a long-term business, affiliate marketing is still one of the best ways to earn income without all the typical hassles of managing a business.
4. If you’re successful, you’ll always be up-to-date with what’s going on in the world of Internet marketing. This is a great opportunity for you to find or create different products and services to feature on your website.
5. You’ll also have opportunities to work with other affiliate marketers and increase your earnings together.
The Downsides to Affiliate Marketing
Although you can make a living with affiliate marketing, there are a couple of downsides to this model that you should know.
Once you have all this information, you can devise plans to help you avoid these potentially costly problems:
1. As an affiliate, you may fall victim to shady businesses and, in turn, you may be accused of deceiving clients.
To make sure that you keep this from happening, you have to screen all your merchants. Verify their products and check if their actual businesses are legit.
A rule of thumb is to first become a client of the merchants you plan to work with. What’s more, it’s always easier to sell a product or service you believe in, because you’re a client and can speak from your own experience with the product.
You also need to read the fine print in the contract of affiliation before finalizing the deal.
2. You’ll stop earning without prior notice. This can happen if you do not regularly communicate with your merchants.
Merchants can stop or discontinue production of products without informing their affiliates (and in some cases go out of business) so be sure to stay in touch with your merchants to avoid this problem.
Today, I examined the ins-and-outs of Affiliate Marketing and tomorrow I’ll examine for you the opportunity existing in online shopping centers.
Namely, eBay and Amazon.
Stay tuned for tomorrow…
In the meantime, if you’d like to take the guesswork out of growing your business online then click here to get the ultimate shortcut.
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
