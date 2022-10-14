Wide receiver N’Keal Harry inactive for Bears – The Denver Post

The Chicago Bears 2-3 are back at home to face the Washington Commanders 1-4 at Soldier Field in a Week 6 game. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., Prime/ Fox-Ch. 32).

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry won’t play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to progress after ankle surgery in August. Harry practiced at full strength Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still has some way to go before he’s ready to play in a game.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.

For Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.

prime time

Prime has all of the league’s Thursday Night games — the first time a streaming service has had full rights to an NFL package. Amazon has partnered with the league to broadcast 11 Thursday Night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.

For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you’re not a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will air on Fox-32 beginning at 7:15 p.m. You can also listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.

Defense progress?

Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) allowed more first-half runs than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) trailed at halftime in all five games.

When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​advanced for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes and 26 seconds remaining on Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears have allowed in the second half this season. They allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

“If I knew the answer, I would tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We just have to get out earlier and run at a higher pace. I don’t know if there’s a real answer to that because it’s not a different group of players on the pitch in the second half than in the first. They are the same players, the same technical staff. We have to understand it.

Progress in attack?

“Tons of progress? I don’t like to use these adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that kind of person. But no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.

Step by step, the Bears remain persistent in their offensive evolution while resisting any urge to jump too far or land on overblown conclusions.

“Your goal is just to progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance isn’t a breakthrough, but it’s clear evidence of improvement

Arlington Heights Latest News

A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights received a mixed reception from village trustees at a committee of the whole meeting.

Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-focused development, why there was no stadium rendering available yet, and whether the proposed development would harm the current downtown area of Arlington Heights.

