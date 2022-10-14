Finance
Work Accident Claims – Things You Should Know
Like road traffic accidents, even work related accidents are very common these days. But, there’s a difference that very few of them are actually presented for compensation claims. The reason is very obvious that the majority of people stay afraid of going against their employers. They reluctantly bear the physical and financial pains of personal injuries received from accidents and do not dare to go for work accident claims. Practically, it is nothing short of watching the wrongs happening in the daylight and keeping mum in the name of raising voices against it. Somewhere this situation can blamed also to unawareness of employees that their employers are responsible for ensuring a safe working environment at workplace. No matter what occupation or industry you are in, you employer is bound to abide by the norms of ‘duty of care’. It means that employers have the onus of doing anything and everything, that is practical, to ensure welfare of their employees and if they fail to do so, they are breaking the rules of employee welfare.
When and how to get ahead with work accident compensation claims?
If you or someone else you are familiar with have happened to receive personal injuries at work place and this was caused by the negligence on employers’ part, you are entitled to opt for work accident claims. If you are not aware of the procedures involved, you can consult solicitors to seek advice on the matter. They will guide you through all the steps involved in work accident claims and will assist you in getting compensation for the personal injuries you received and their expert solicitors will help you win 100% compensation on No Win No Fee basis.
Will I have to lose my job if I opt for work accident claims?
According to law, an employer cannot sack an employee only because he or she opted for work accident claims. If the employer does so, it is an unfair dismissal and absolutely wrong in the eyes of law. Hence, you can get yourself assured that it will not become the reason for losing your job.
Why Should I seek compensation for an accident at work?
If there was an accident at work and it resulted in your personal injuries, you should always get ahead to seek compensation. Supposing you do not claim, you will have to sit back at your home without a flow of income and even if you risk getting back to work early, you might be playing with your health. But if you step ahead and go for a work accident claim, you will win compensation that will relieve you from financial burdens and at the same time, it will allow you the required set of time to get healed and relaxed. Moreover, by putting forward a claim you are making the organization vigilant of ‘duty of care’. It will ultimately ensure that the same accident does not happen with any of your colleagues in future.
Finance
Getting Auto Insurance For Teens Can Be Tricky
So your teen is driving. You are one happy parent as you don’t have to drag them here or there. However, getting auto ins teens. Teens can be pretty hard. There are a number of things with teens that can make it tricky for your teen to get cheap auto insurance. Read through some of them.
The type of car that your teen gets can hinder what sort of insurance they get. The reason for this is that sometimes, the sportier looking the car, the more prone it is to get pulled over. When people think of a sporty car, they think of driving real fast. Well, the police know that and will clock a sporty car in a heartbeat to ensure that they aren’t speeding.
Another reason is that gender matters. If you have a teenage son, then you are almost likely to spend double. Bos, especially teenage boys are more prone at having car accidents which can increase car insurance drastically. This is one thing men don’t find fair, but the insurance company wants to be well prepared for if they have to cover a car accident caused by your teen.
Teens in general have high car insurance rates due to the fact that they are always busy with other things. Teens have a tendency to multitask while in the car. This is good if they can handle it, but before they know it, they can’t stop and slam into the car in front of them. So, do you blame car insurance companies for this?
There are some that will give you some breaks in car insurance. For instance if they get car insurance through the insurance you hold. They will sometimes give a discount. The reason for this is because they want your business. If they have the family, then it means that you might use them for other types of car insurance not to mention you might be quick to mention them when others are looking for insurance.
It is proven that good students are usually more careful drivers. They know the responsibility of having a car. Therefore, that is why some auto insurance companies will give teens a break for keeping up good grades. Some have found that teens need incentives to not only stay in school, but to also be safe. There are insurance companies that give back money for each year that you don’t get in a car accident. It’s very nice to have.
So, as one can see, while it might be costly to get car insurance for your teen and you do have to be careful, there are some ways that you can learn to save. There are some ways to get some good deals. Now, this is what you want to hear as a parent. Isn’t it? That’s what we thought.
Finance
Anyone Had experience With Miami Accident Lawyers?
Working as a Miami accident lawyer sure is a lucrative business. I love my city, and I would never say anything bad about it in public. Nevertheless, people in Miami are completely insane. The 80’s are long gone, but Miami is still one of the most coked up, over driven, macho, and insane places I have ever been. If you live in Miami, you have to take the good with the bad. Then again, if you work as a Miami personal injury lawyer, you get to enjoy the good and make money off the bad. Things do not get any better than that!
I used to work as a Miami criminal attorney, and that made me a lot of money. Nonetheless, criminal law makes you work too hard. I guess I am a pretty lazy guy by nature. Most of us lazy folks do not get to be lawyers, but the really practical ones do. I figured out that if I became a Miami accident lawyer, I would be able to make a killing off of the sympathies of juries.
Whatever people say, working as a auto accident lawyer is not about the law. It is about emotions and sympathies. Basically, if you get in a bad car wreck, the jury are going to find in your favor. They are going to give you a lot of money as long as your lawyer gives them even a conceivable reason to do so. It is not that they necessarily believe that the other party is at fault. It is that they believe that you have suffered enough, and deserve some sort of reward. A good Miami accident lawyer knows how to capitalize on this!
Nonetheless, working as a Miami accident lawyer does have its ups and downs. Although it makes me a lot of money, it does not make me a lot of friends. There are a lot of people who stay away from me as if I were completely covered in oil. Granted, my hair is, but I think there must be a pure soul lurking underneath. After all, I am only doing the bidding of the US justice system. Every attorney, from a Miami accident lawyer to a public defender, is part of the same system. In my opinion, Miami accident lawyers are no less noble than underpaid criminal Defense lawyers taking cases for the poor and indigent. The only difference is that we are a whole lot smarter.
Finance
The Copywriter As a Castaway: 4 Pillars of Copywriting
A person stranded on an island who tries to spell the word HELP in humongous letters made of rocks, twigs or fire is taking a shot at true-blue copywriting. Nope. It’s neither about the feeling of desperation nor the envy-inspiring ability to eke out a living while vacationing in a beach resort. Certainly, some topnotch copywriters earn six-digit salaries while doing their work on fabulous islands, while others do yell for help every darned day. But neither is exactly the point.
In its basic form, copywriting involves the following elements, which, as you will notice, are also found in the communication scenario involving the poor castaway:
1.An urgent message that needs to be articulated. Obviously, the castaway needs to get a very critical message across, one that literally involves a life-or-death situation. In copywriting, messages might not be as potentially life-saving as the word “HELP” set aflame on the castaway’s beach is, but they are no less urgent. Just try to recall some of the advertisements you’ve seen, read or heard lately and you’ll be surprised at the frequency of messages that have the terms “do or die,” “sink or swim” and “now or never.” These terms have been used for decades in the field of advertising and marketing, so much so that they have already become jaded and dreaded clichés, but they illustrate the fact that the art of copywriting involves infusing a sense of urgency to the message being communicated. Express Writers’ primer on copywriting cites “urgency” as the first element in an all-U formula for excellent copywriting.
For example, many copywriting materials are deliberately made to sound funny or to look sexy in a very serious attempt by copywriters to keep the audience’s attention glued to the message, leveraging the immediate and fundamental impact of humor or sex on human psychology. That’s because for businesses that hire copywriting agencies, the process of getting their messages across to their respective markets significantly affects their profitability and hence, their future survival as business organizations. This fact has only become clearer and more pressing as globalization and digital technology transform industries into highly competitive landscapes, very similar to the ancient arenas where weak and unprepared gladiators perish by the hundreds.
2.The use of words to convey the message. Don’t wonder or laugh at this one. Restrooms still use symbols to prevent-or at least reduce-gender confusion, and it just takes the particular direction of a thumb for a Roman emperor to decide a defeated gladiator’s fate.
While it is often true that a picture can paint a thousand words, words remain the primary mode of communication, at least for humans. Words also have an intrinsic power, especially the written variety. The word “spell” links the written word with the realm of magic and it is not difficult to imagine why. Just send an honest email to your obnoxious officemate using the exact words you have been heroically keeping to yourself and see what that sort of thing can conjure (pun intended). But seriously, can you imagine a particular picture that will be more effective in helping out the castaway than the simple written word, HELP?
Technically, copywriting is the process of writing the words that are used by individuals or organizations in marketing, advertising, public relations and sales. The written words, called “copy” in the industry parlance, will then be transformed into the relevant form and transmitted through the relevant channels: as printed words for a physical or online newspaper, as narration or dialogues in a video or TV ad or as audio file or script for a radio station. Regardless of the channel or the final form, the copy-the written word-is the ultimate source-or soul-of the message. Check out how the high-end, UK-based firm, Rule of Three, encapsulates the power of the written word on their site.
3.The existence of an audience for which the message has been created. The castaway has written the word “HELP” in the hope that somebody, hopefully a literate English-speaking person, will glide by or sail near the island and see the urgent message. By writing a word or setting it aflame on the beach, the castaway is attempting to get someone involved in the situation. Copywriting also involves an audience. In fact, in the field of copyrighting, the audience is as important as, or even more so than the message.
Note that it is only in the concept of “audience” where you can find the main difference between the castaway and the copywriter scenario. Certainly, for both castaway and copywriter, the audience is of primary importance, with the castaway’s life hinged on finding one while the copywriter’s job hangs on capturing one.
Unlike the castaway, however, copywriters already know-or should know-their audience. And unlike the audience the castaway is just hoping to find, the copywriters’ audience can easily be located 100%. The castaway sends a message to whoever will pass by the island, with the possibility that no one ever would. In contrast, a copywriter writes a message for a particular set of people whose personal habits and consumer behavior have already been charted in numerous market research, leaving only the task of getting their attention yet to be accomplished.
But getting your audience’s attention and keeping it glued to your message is a monumental task and one that makes copywriting both a science and an art. Given all the activities, hobbies, work and events people can get involved in these days, a person’s attention can be very elusive, indeed. To catch their attention, copywriters need to know who they really are, including where they usually hang out off and on the Internet. They need to empathize with them as well. This entails a basic appreciation of their collective psychology as well as the social contexts they are likely to be in. Finally, copywriters need to know the best way to communicate with the particular audience they are engaging, which is an art only extensive practice can perfect. A very relevant article on Moz can help you define your audience and address their needs.
4.The action-oriented purpose behind the message. People often say, “hi,” when they meet people they know and even those they don’t. That’s a type of communication that is performed out of habit, without a specific purpose other than to express courtesy or politeness. In contrast, copywriting is a purpose-intensive undertaking, and copywriters create copy with a clear set of objectives in mind. Whether the goal is to establish consumer awareness about a new service or increase product sales within a specific period, copywriting goals are highly specific, measurable, realistic and set within a definite time frame.
It is clear what the castaway is aiming for when he wrote the big “HELP” on the beach. Like the castaway, copywriters also need to be clear on what they are trying to achieve even before typing the first letter of a copy. That’s because, like that of the castaway, their (professional) lives depend on whether people respond to the message the way they are supposed to.
Finance
Protect Yourself In The Hospital – "What We Have Here Is A Failure To Communicate"
Two Cases of Accidental Narcotic Overdose Resulting from Poor Communication
The Institute of Medicine Identifies “Health Illiteracy” as a Root Cause of Medical Error
The Institute of Medicine (IOM) issued a report on April 8, 2004 [IOM Health Literacy: A Prescription to End Confusion] stating that as many as 90 million American adults lack the reading and math skills needed to understand basic health information and navigate the U.S. healthcare system. The IOM identified a conceptual entity with their new title called “Health Literacy: a prescription to end confusion”.
The IOM report specified that the list of skills required for a U.S. citizen to be health literate are reading, writing, listening, speaking, arithmetic, and conceptual knowledge. The IOM defined health literacy as “the degree to which individuals have the capacity to obtain, process, and understand basic information and services needed to make appropriate decisions regarding their health.” At some point, most individuals – even the well educated with strong reading and writing skills – encounter some health information regarding forms, a drug or a procedure that they don’t understand. Aside from calling for the health care system to address the problem through improved health education, the IOM put the onus on physicians and other health care providers to listen to their patients to discern whether they have understood what they needed to know to participate in their disease management and/or improve their health status with preventive measures.
In my professional experience I have encountered thousands of patients in the home environment over two decades. Most of the people I interviewed who were on medications did not know the names of their drugs, or the potential side-effects. All they knew for the most part was the color, shape and what disease it was for (i.e. high blood pressure, diabetes, nervousness or infection)
There are two basic areas of concern in the IOM report. The first one is public awareness of where to go for which problems. This is a matter of public education and deals with the population before they enter the system and encounter a health provider. The second area of concern is the information provided by the physician or other health practitioner. This applies to individuals who are under the care of the particular health provider, be it a physician, nurse practitioner, chiropractor, H.M.O., home infusion company, etc. The IOM attributes the failure to ensure that patients understand enough to participate in their own care as a major cause of medical mistakes.
Therefore, part of the duty that a licensed health practitioner owes is to make certain that patient or responsible party understands the information that must be provided to the extent that the patient or significant other can participate in managing the illness and engage in preventive measures.
Case in point 1:
In the first case, a man living in the USA who was not proficient in English received a prescription for Tylenol with codeine. The label read: “1 or 2 tablets every 3 hours as needed for pain”. The patient understood this to mean that he could take two tablets every 3 hours or more often as needed. He ended taking two tablets every hour until he collapsed from a narcotic overdose. He survived with a mild degree of anoxic encephalopathy (brain damage from lack of oxygen). The patient sued contending that it would have been a simple matter to ask the patient, “What is your understanding of the instruction regarding your pain pills?” and not doing so was unreasonable.
Although many would argue that people must take responsibility for misunderstanding simple directions, the IOM points out that approximately ninety million people in America are unable to understand medical directions as provided on labels, instructions and verbally. On the other hand, one can also argue that people know whether they understand something or not and if not, they still have the responsibility of asking for further explanation. However, the core of the problem in poor communication is not lack of understanding but misunderstanding. Health-illiterate patients most often walk away from a consultation not realizing that they have an erroneous set of instructions in mind that differs from what the health practitioner said.
Therefore, it is incumbent upon the health care provider to take a reasonable step to be certain that the patient received and understood the medical advice correctly. Additionally we need to take a look at the standard instructions such as “take one or two tablets every three hours as needed for pain” and perhaps change it to “take one or two tablets three hours or less often as needed for pain.”
Case in Point 2
The second case involves a 63-year-old man who was sent home from the hospital on intravenous Morphine delivered via patient controlled analgesia (PCA). The man died of an overdose on the second day of the infusion despite the fact that his wife was checking on him frequently through the whole time. In the investigation that followed, it was apparent from the records that the home infusion intake nurse failed to provide sufficient teaching to the patient’s wife. The wife simply looked at her husband, who was asleep most of the time, and thought he was okay because he was breathing and sleeping peacefully. She obviously did not possess enough health literacy to check for narcotic stupor by waking him up and seeing whether he was difficult to arouse. She needed to find out whether he could respond to voice, or required tactile or even painful stimulation to wake up. The nurse needed to make certain that the wife understood how to assess level of consciousness. It is likely that with a few extra moments of effective communication, the wife would have been able to know that her husband was in trouble and she would have dialed 911 soon enough to save his life.
Finance
Content Marketing: What We Can Learn From Sherlock Holmes
Is there anything we can learn about content marketing from the great, albeit fictional, unofficial consulting detective? As it turns out there is.
The Sherlock Holmes stories were written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle who tells us little about Sherlock Holmes’ financial situation. We are, however, informed that his friend and colleague, Dr. John H. Watson, has a thin salary as a half-pay army surgeon and an even thinner bank account.
That Holmes and Watson share lodgings and kept no servants suggests they were living in what H.G. Wells called “shabby gentility”.
With Holmes’ permission and editorial oversight, Dr. Watson is the chronicler of the adventures of the great detective. It was considered vulgar for late Nineteenth Century professional men to discuss payment of their fees and most professions were prohibited from advertising.
Given both (fictional) men needed an income, how then did they promote their services? The answer is that they used content marketing.
Dr. Watson’s chronicles of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes were serialized and published in newspapers and magazines of the day for which he received payment and Holmes received much-needed publicity.
Dr. Watson did not arrange to have his stories published in just any magazine or newspaper. They were published in the journals that Holmes’ target market read. Watson was publishing his content in the places his intended audience went to for information.
What was Sherlock Holmes’ target market?
Conan Doyle was very descriptive of his characters. From these descriptions we know that the typical client using the services of the World’s first unofficial consulting detective:
- lived in or had a connection with London;
- were from an upper middle class background; and
- had the means to support themselves without having to resort to paid work or if they did work it was in an occupation considered suitable for a person of their class.
We also know that the target audience was educated to a higher level than was usual at that time. We know this because Holmes quoted Goethe in German.
Wir sind gewohnt dass die Menschen verhohnen was sie nicht verstehen.
From The Sign of Four
His audience would be familiar with the writings of Goether and understood what he meant when he said “Goethe is always pithy.”
Holmes was also in the habit of using sayings in French, such as nous verrons (we shall see). Again, his audience would have understood the meaning.
Holmes is also said to have referenced archives from the Times, which was, of course, the daily newspaper of choice for his target market.
In content marketing terms, what have Holmes and Watson done?
They have been quite clever:
- They have clearly identified their target market and it would not be stretching the point to say they created at least two personas, one for men and one for women.;They created compelling content that helped build a relationship of trust and confidence with their prospective clients. Their story was told as a series of adventures that resonated with the target audience. The chronicles set out the problem and showed how Holmes was able to solve it;
- The chronicles entertained and informed the reader, but they also pre-sold them on the idea of consulting Mr Holmes; and
- They ensured their content was published in all the places their target audience went to for information.
Not only was Sherlock Holmes skilled in the science of deduction, he also knew a thing or two about content marketing.
Finance
Cheap Auto Insurance – Three Tips For Getting an Affordable Auto Insurance Rate
Auto insurance is a must for every car owner. Most states in the US expect a person to buy at least a minimum amount of car insurance. A person’s driving license may be suspended for driving without insurance.
Here are some tips for the best auto insurance quotes.
#1 Shopping around for the best quote. Auto insurance companies have tables that document the probability of occurrence of all possible situations. In plain English this means how much of a risk you are. Based on these tables, they provide quotes.
Insurance quotes are generally available on-line on completing a simple application, without a person having to provide information. In order to get an exact quote, a person would have to provide certain details like type of coverage desired and provide a description of the car and other details.
This is why you need to get car insurance quotes from different companies. Different companies do not calculate these risks in the same way.
#2 Finding discounts. To get the most affordable auto insurance quotes, be sure to take advantage of any discounts you may be eligible for. Police, fire, and other emergency workers are entitled to discounts, as well as doctors, lawyers, and even teachers. Even students can get discounts on heir auto insurance with some companies. If you have other insurance policies with the same company, even different types, such as home and auto coverages, you may be eligible for a multiple policy discount.
#3 Getting the best quotes. Do not buy your insurance over the phone. As soon as you pick the phone up the premium automatically goes up before you say a word. This is because insurance companies have to compete with other companies on the internet and cut their prices to a minimum.
Work Accident Claims – Things You Should Know
Vikings at Dolphins picks: Luck? Destiny? A third-string quarterback? Smells like victory.
UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
Twins position breakdown: Bullpen found a star in Jhoan Duran, plus pretty good depth
Getting Auto Insurance For Teens Can Be Tricky
Anyone Had experience With Miami Accident Lawyers?
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 along walking trail
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 6
The Copywriter As a Castaway: 4 Pillars of Copywriting
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online