Finance
8 Internet Tips for Small Business
Over the past 3 years we have seen incredible growth in the internet both in terms of users and uses. The internet enables many small business owners to obtain customers Nationally and even Internationally for small amounts of capital. Other internet technologies can increase business efficiency. Yet so many business are daunted by the prospect and many small business owners make little use of the internet. Here are 8 tips aimed to help small business owners:
- Create a website. There are lots of free packages out there to help you develop your own website. However, for relatively small amounts of money it is well worth investing in the expertise of a web developer who can create a professional website to project the correct image for your company. Just as in all walks of life, there are good, bad and indifferent web developers. Carry out your own research looking of other small business sites, most such websites have the a link to the developer on the homepage with their contact details. As such you should be able to contact the company that has developed your favourite sites.
- Update your website. You have invested in a website, keep it up to date. Make sure your products or services are current. Update with recent news.
- Make sure that your website is being found in search engines. There is no point in having the best small business website in the world if no one knows about it! There are a group of IT professionals that specialise in this type of work. It is know as Search Engine Optimisation or SEO for short. Consider recruiting such help.
- Consider internet adverts. Search engines, such as Google, Yahoo and Bing have their own versions of internet advertising. This will push more customers to your website.
- Use Social Media. Millions of people use social media such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. These can be used to promote your business to a lot of people in little time.
- Write a Blog about your business. Try to avoid writing sales articles, but offer people free helpful advice about services and products, build up a following who hopefully will then turn to you in the future.
- Use an online bookkeeping program. Again, such programs save you time and allow you to access your businesses books and records wherever you are in the world that has an internet connection. It is advised to check with your accountant to see what they recommend. It may even save on your accountants charges at the end of the year.
- Use online banking. This will help you save time and keep a close eye on your business finances.
Finance
How Back Taxes Owed on Homes Can Make You Rich
You’ve probably heard that investing in real estate is one of the best ways to get rich. This is true, but you have to really know what you’re doing, or you’ll find yourself in a lot of pickles early on. Don’t worry– even Donald Trump didn’t get where he is without a little help; and he won’t be your competition, if you’re going to work the back taxes owed on homes angle.
If you’re going to invest in today’s economy, these properties are prime investment material– almost always mortgage free– meaning brimming with equity and ready to be flipped for a huge profit. You can’t overlook them if you want to be successful in the coming years– there’s going to be more and more of them as back taxes owed on homes catch up with their owners, and they lose their properties to tax sale.
First of all, what does this mean, “back taxes owed on homes”? Well, it’s simple. When a homeowner doesn’t pay his or her taxes and gets behind, their home will become delinquent in the county they live in. It differs from county to county, but at some point within a few years, usually, if the owners can’t come in and pay those back taxes owed on their homes, then the properties will be foreclosed upon by the county and liquidated.
The liquidation happens one of two ways- either the deed to the property is sold, or a lien on the property is sold. Sometimes this is done by auction, other times by lottery, and still other times by round robin. It can happen all different ways, even within the same state. It’s a very competitive way to get properties. Buying tax liens or deeds has become very popular, and with the rise in popularity has come a sharp decrease in the profits to be had that way.
You’re going to avoid all that. If you want to make money off of back taxes owed on homes, you’ll have to stay one step ahead of tax sale investors, and get the deed to the property before the auction, without bidding- or after the auction, in the period of redemption where the owner can still bail out his or her home (usually, around a year).
How?
Well, it’s shockingly simple, and yet if you pay attention, you’ll see that almost no one does this. Why? Maybe they’re antisocial. Maybe they feel guilty getting involved in other people’s business when they’re “down on their luck.” Maybe they’re just plain chicken.
What am I referring to? Simply contacting the owner and dealing directly with them.
Let’s say it again: you can get rich investing in back taxes owed on homes, but only if you can be sure that property’s going to be yours once you pay those taxes. The way to do that is not to bid on the deed or a lien at the auction– the owner can still come back and pay that off, and take their deed right back from under you. The only way you’ll be able to invest in those properties with surety is if you deal directly with the owners.
It may seem counter-intuitive to you, but you’ll be surprised how often these owners are glad to hear from you! By the time the tax sale is rolling around, these owners are desperate to get out of the tax delinquent situation, and will be primed and ready to sell to you for pennies on the dollar. You’ll also find absentee owners and heirs who inherited an unwanted property that are dying to get the burden off their shoulders and sell to you for a few hundred or a few thousand dollars.
Finance
Why You Need An Attorney If In An Auto Accident
A personal injury or accident lawyer is commonly used to protect the rights of the victim. Despite the prevalence of litigation matters in the United States, it is important that you speak to your lawyer about recommending someone to do this for you if you are in need of an auto accident attorney Tampa to handle this matter, especially if you meet in an accident.
One of the most important issues is that in some states such as Arkansas is that there is a statute of limitations as to how long you have to file a personal injury lawsuit especially when you have met in a car accident. This claim is levied on your insurance company or on the other party that you have claimed is negligent in the matter that led to you being injured. Although Arkansas gives you three years in which to file suit, you need to know the limitations in the statute that you are in or were in when the accident occurred. States such as Tennessee allow for only one year after accident to file suit or place a claim.
This is why it’s imperative that immediately after the accident that you contact an auto accident attorney Florida as they are cognizant of these statutes and legal limitation laws. One of the problems that many people encounter is that if you are at fault in an accident, despite you having full or comprehensive cover your insurance company tries to pay out less to you as they must also pay to the other party that you were in the accident with.
An example is that your insurance company might ask you to stand the cost of renting a car over a period of time while you will be without a motor vehicle. When that is done, the firm might want not to reimburse you citing a technicality that your were not previously informed about. In some worst case scenarios some insurance companies have refused to pay medical bills leaving the insured in debt.
An auto accident attorney Florida can preclude this from happening to you by taking a hard line stance from the initial claim.
Finance
Online Quality Control Career Studies
Large portions of today’s economic goods from foods to cars go through a manufacturing process. To ensure the best results, trained professionals work with industrial technology. Online training is available from many colleges and universities in quality control. Students can study how to become a part of the manufacturing industry by entering online degree programs specifically designed around quality control.
Quality control managers are responsible for managing and assuring the quality and safety of products. Professionals work with each stage of the manufacturing process in regards to industry standards to examine all the aspects of a product’s design, function, and material quality. Online career studies focus on these aspects by providing students with multiple areas of study. Typical areas can include:
- Production planning
- Statistical quality
- Biotechnology
- Supply chain
Working through a course on production planning provides students with understanding of how to create systems that monitor a production line. The goal of this is to facilitate a fast production rate while making quality products. Students are able to enter a vast range of degree programs online in conjunction with quality control. Online courses and degree programs enable students to utilize learning from home to gain an education while working.
Students can gain specific training in quality control by enrolling in online courses or degree programs. Degree programs available include:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Master’s degree
These two options help students enter the engineering or management section of the field. Formal education at these levels provides students with training on all work standards and techniques. These standards are used under the instruction of ISO 9000 and six-sigma technology training.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is dedicated to preserving the connection between public and private manufacturers. It acts to determine the needs of the product and the requirements that have to be met by businesses. Every professional has to understand these guidelines in relation to international standards, which is why bachelor’s degree programs integrate this into a normal course load. Students interested in working in the development, design, and manufacturing side of the business should consider starting their education with a bachelor’s degree. Curriculum covers:
- Quality assurance
- Chemistry
- Bioengineering
and more. Continuing education allows students to step into management positions. Students should expect to complete a bachelor’s degree program in approximately four years.
Master’s programs online take on average two years to complete. Training focuses on teaching students how to assist organizations by managing quality standards. Overall study centers on industrial and statistical management through quality control.
- Reliability engineering methods
- Quality engineering methods
- Management standards
- Control systems
are a few course topics studied in a master’s degree program. Education is designed to prepare students to assist their corporation by overseeing production aspects and expectations. Career studies at this level open independent consultants and executive level management positions.
Enter career training today to enter an industry that places students in positions with insurance companies, transportation companies, processing corporations, and more. Find the right program by researching the options provided by accredited online schools. Accreditation is provided by agencies like the Distance Education and Training Council (http://www.detc.org) to prove a programs ability to offer the best quality education possible. Training can be entered immediately once a college and program are selected.
DISCLAIMER: Above is a GENERIC OUTLINE and may or may not depict precise methods, courses and/or focuses related to ANY ONE specific school(s) that may or may not be advertised at PETAP.org.
Copyright 2010 – All rights reserved by PETAP.org.
Finance
Compare Life Insurance Quotes Online
Why compare life insurance online? We used to sit down with an insurance agent, patiently allow them to explain why their plan was the best one for us, and then choose to apply or pass. However, this process is time consuming, and we are never sure if the company representative is presenting us with the best plan for us, or the one that pays him the highest commission. So prudent people would take the time to meet with 3 – 5 brokers before making a decision. However, this took up a lot of time for both the applicants and the insurance representatives who did not get the business.
Now do not misunderstand me. I think that many people can benefit from the services of a qualified, professional life insurance agent. However, I think it is best to do some homework before setting an appointment. That way, when you meet with your agent, you will already have your questions prepared, and you will have a good idea of the price range you intend to pay!
A good online quoting service should be able to provide you with local quotes. New York will have a different rate structure than Texas does, and different communities within the same state will also have different premiums. In addition, a good system should allow you to compare quotes from multiple companies. In our own research we found a yearly premium difference of $300 between the cheapest and most expensive insurer in our area. That $300 difference was for the same 40 year old male who wanted a $100,000 20 year term life insurance policy. Take that $300 and multiply it over the 20 years of the policy, and you have a $6,000 premium difference!
So you can see that it is worth taking some time to compare premium rates. However, calling around, or setting appointments, with several different insurers would take up too much time. That’s why online quoting systems work so well! You simply have to fill in basic information one time, and then sit back and let life insurers provide you with competitive rate quotes! Some systems will allow you to apply online if you choose to. However, even if you choose to take your quotes to a qualified life insurance agent, you will have a good idea of the avaiable policies, and you will have a good idea of how much that coverage should cost!
If you have a health condition, or another situation that make affect your rate, the quotes may not be entirely accurate unless you can specify that on the form. In that case, the company representative or broker can help you find the plans that work for you. They can tell you how your own individual situation will affect your rates too.
Again, I do think that many people will benefit from consulting with a qualified insurance broker. However, I also believe that almost all people will do better by doing some homework on their own before they get ready to sit down and sign a long term contract! Online quoting systems can make that task a lot easier.
Finance
Importance of Having a Clean Criminal Record
Having a criminal record can be a burden that can limit your choices in life. If you have a police record, there are many reasons why you would want to clear your record. Clearing your record will not only benefit you, but also your family. It will even affect your future personal and employment endeavors.
A police record contains all of the information of a criminal conviction which includes the charge, court dates, and the conviction details. The information will stay on your criminal record for the rest of your life if you do not make an attempt to have the conviction removed. When you have a police record, you will be treated differently than a person with a clean criminal record. For instance, a criminal record will affect your employment opportunities, travel endeavors, potential volunteer activities, and your child custody rights. It can even affect your ability to get bonded. If you have not been affected by your record, it is just a matter of time before your record prevents you from doing something that is really important to you and your family.
Having a police record will affect such aspects of your life as: child custody rights, job promotion opportunities, employment options, education, Immigration and Canadian citizenship status, travel and vacation choices, volunteer opportunities, ability to be bonded, and eligibility to adopt a child. A pardon is extremely helpful in child custody cases. A criminal record is often looked upon unfavorably by a judge. Having a pardon makes a positive impression and shows you are making important and productive changes in your life. Also, depending on your criminal conviction, you may be not be permitted to enter the United States.
A record greatly harms your work life, travel life, family life, reputation, and your self confidence. If you have a criminal record, you should take immediate action to get it cleared such as using the services of a company specializing in obtaining Canadian Pardons and U.S. Entry Waivers for people with Canadian criminal records. Getting your record cleared should be a top priority. The RCMP holds criminal records until you reach 80, and sometimes 100 years old.
It is is important to move forward in life and make the important changes to live a more productive and happy life. Getting your pardon or U.S. entry waiver is one important step to take so that you will not live the rest of your being haunted by your record. A pardons tells people that you have been held accountable and you want to leave your criminal past behind you and move forward in life. A pardon will enable you to do this because once you receive your pardon your criminal record will be by removed from all federal databases. To move beyond your criminal past apply for your pardon today because completing the pardon application takes time. You will have peace of mind knowing that you truly have the freedom to live a happy and quality life.
Finance
SR-22 Florida Auto Insurance Basic Information
SR-22 is not a type of Florida auto insurance. It is the name of the form used by auto insurance companies to certify compliance for persons required to maintain minimum limits of liability insurance. The SR-22 form is submitted by auto insurance companies to the Florida Bureau of Financial Responsibility for policyholders who are mandated to submit proof of liability insurance.
For most residents the minimum mandatory Florida car insurance, as indicated in the Florida No Fault Law, is $10,000 of Personal Injury Protection and $10,000 of Property Damage Liability. Bodily Injury Liability indicated on an SR-22, in addition to the No Fault Law requirement, is for persons who meet certain criteria. Drivers who fail to provide proof of insurance after an accident, or accumulated too many points on their license, may require an SR22. Drivers with a DUI conviction require Florida FR44 insurance not an SR22.
Minimum Bodily Injury Liability limits to be in compliance with a Florida SR-22 are $10,000 per person and $20,000 per accident. A combined single limit of liability in the amount of $30,000 would also fulfill the SR-22 requirement. As of October 1, 2007 a driver convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence (DUI) will be required to secure higher limits and submit proof via an FR44 filing not an SR22.
The premium for Bodily Injury Liability insurance is the same from your insurance company regardless of an SR-22 filing requirement. The only additional cost to the insured for the SR-22, in Florida, is a $15.00 filing fee. However, drivers who are required to file an SR-22 generally pay more than other drivers for their insurance premium due to the reason for the SR-22, such as, an at fault car accident or a conviction for driving under the influence.
Once mandated by the Bureau of Financial Responsibility to have on file an SR-22, failure to do so may result in your driver license and or vehicle license plate being suspended. Reinstatement of your driver license and or license plate will only occur after certified proof of the required liability insurance in the form of an SR-22 is filed with the Bureau of Financial Responsibility. Reinstatement fees will apply in addition to the $15.00 filing fee. Forms SR-22 and FR-44 are submitted (filed) by the insurance company. The submissions are transmitted electronically and 15 days is the allowable time for the company to file after a policy begins.
