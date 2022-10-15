Finance
"An Uncommon Drunk- Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic" by Jeff Herten, MD- Book Review
An Uncommon Drunk: Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic
by Jeff Herten, MD
iUniverse (2006)
ISBN 059537994X
Reviewed by Paige Lovitt for Reader Views (11/06)
The author, Dr. Jeff Herten, writes “An Uncommon Drunk” from two main perspectives. The first is based upon his own experience as a functioning alcoholic. The second is based upon his experience and knowledge as a medical doctor. The amount of medical information that he provides about the damage that alcohol causes to our bodies is incredible. I have a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and I learned more in this book about the physiologically damaging effects of alcohol than I did during my entire program. The alcohol industry does a lot to make alcohol appear benign, but really it is a dangerous poison for our bodies.
His experience as a functioning alcoholic is scary. He indicates that there are a lot more functioning alcoholics operating in our community than we realize. These people might be medical doctors or corporate leaders. They are in positions that put us at risk. He also notes that a functioning alcoholic can easily switch into a non-functioning alcoholic role. I personally witnessed this when the President of a community hospital system in central California made the transition from being an administrator into being a homeless vagrant.
In addition to sharing his own personal experience with alcoholism, Herten also writes about other peoples experiences. It is really sad how many lives have been damaged and destroyed from addiction to this substance. Alcoholism doesn’t just affect the abusers life, but also the lives of those around him. These people include spouses, children, employees, and innocent bystanders. It is really an insidious problem.
The information that I gained from reading this book really opened my eyes about an intervention that I needed to do with a functioning alcoholic that is close to me. If I carry this knowledge in me, and don’t tell this person what I learned about the health problems that he has coming his way, then I continue to enable him. At 4:30am, after I caught him finishing up a Bloody Mary, I started talking about how his health problems and weight problems are being contributed to by the incredible amount of alcohol that he is consuming. Unfortunately, the response that I got was a question about what alcohol has fewer calories. I will keep referring to this book for more information to help me wake him up. He needs to realize that if you are grossly obese and can see your liver, you have a problem.
“An Uncommon Drunk” should be read by alcoholics, their families, substance abuse counselors, doctors, future parents, and students. I can’t imagine anyone that would not benefit from this book, except cultures that do not drink. A person in denial would definitely have a harder time staying in denial after reading this story. A functioning alcoholic is a person that drinks frequently, yet still seems to have a good life. It is easier for functioning alcoholics to be in denial, than non-functioning alcoholics. After they read this book, it won’t be so easy.
Structured Settlement Cash – The Real Truth About it
Structured settlement can be referred as cash compensations payable over a period of time by way of regular payouts. The party paying could be anyone- an individual, a company, organization or a group. Settlements are an alternative to one-time settlements. The payer gets time allowance and in return he has to pay the actual settlement price plus the time value of money. Thus, the entire structured settlement cash amount includes the actual settlement value plus the interest. Even though the system might sound infeasible for the compensator, the provision of settlement is treated as an inevitable offer by most of the claim settlers. This is true especially in case of insurance companies that are required to make huge payouts in favor of their thousands of claimants.
Structured settlement cash is received in annuities and the payment amount and interest rates are decided as per the terms and conditions agreed upon by the receiver or the claimant and the compensator or the payer. Even though settlements are becoming increasingly popular, in reality no one likes the time lag created in this system. In most of the cases, an aggrieved party agrees for a settlement out of sheer desperation. He might be in a situation where settlement becomes the only feasible option left with him. Instead of letting the settlement in jeopardy, the claimant decides to put up with a slow realization of his claim amount. And unless the interest charged on the payouts are exceptionally high, there is nothing to look forward in a settlement.
These are some of the reasons why people opt for selling their settlements to companies that deal in this kind of transactions. There are financial agencies and companies that concentrate on buying settlements from private parties and business firms on a discount. They pay a fixed lump sum to the claimant in return for the settlement rights.
Nevertheless, the claimant is freed from his structural agreement but the sale amount would be reasonably less than the entire structured settlement sum. Thereon, the buying company is responsible for collecting the structured settlement cash from the payer.
Health Insurance Portability in India
We have all heard of mobile number portability (that it gets perpetually delayed is another matter altogether!). Similarly, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) is now working with an aggressive timeline for Health Insurance Portability in India. At a simplistic level, health insurance portability means that the insurance policyholder can transfer the health insurance policy on renewal from one insurance company to another, without losing any of the accrued benefits.
The basic idea is to enable the insurance policy holder to continue with a minimum base cover that is constant across all insurance companies. Today, if you acquired an illness during the earlier policy term, it is treated as a pre-existing one by the new insurer, and thus people (especially senior people) find it very difficult to change their insurance company even though they might be dissatisfied.
This is a boon for policyholders in India. What it does is that it ensures that the Indian insurance company with whom you are currently insured cannot afford to take you for granted (irrespective of what the customer service department would like you to believe, you are nothing but a revenue stream for the insurance company!). It also will make the insurance company think twice before frivolously rejecting any claims. The biggest advantage is that the policyholder is not tied down to one insurance company, and has an option when his existing insurance company might not want to cover his risk any more. This will also ensure that insurance companies will introduce more cost competitive and customer friendly schemes so that there is no switch by their existing policy holders, thus leading to a reduction in premium.
Currently, most medical insurance contracts are one year contracts, and if there has been no claim, bonuses in the form of higher sum assured for the same premium, or a reduction in premium, is assured. However, if the policyholder wants to port it to another company, the bonuses are not transferred and the policyholder pays the base rate. For senior citizens who bought the original policy many years earlier, it becomes even more difficult to shift as the insurance companies are reluctant to sell new policies to the elderly.
Some of the major issues such as data exchange, bonus transfer and two policies being different are being worked out. According to senior officials, the basic product has already been developed by GIC and is now awaiting the approval of IRDA. Health Insurance portability in India will most probably be available for sum insured upto Rs 1 lakh or 2 Lakh ( we recommend 2 lakhs). Since two medical insurance policies are hardly ever identical, GIC is working towards a common minimum benefit which can be carried forward if one decides to change the insurance company.
Accumulated bonuses on claim free policy will not be carried forward and extended cover will be treated as a new policy. On the base cover, there will be no exclusions on the basis of cooling off time or pre existing diseases. While health insurance portability might take away customization of health insurance policies, it is a small price to pay for the freedom of knowing that the health insurance company cannot twist your arm when you are at your weakest. Health insurance portability will also ensure that online comparison through sites such as www.PolicyTiger.com will play an even bigger role in the decision process.
Benefit From a Personal Injury Attorney
A car accident is not the only way that an individual can cause you harm or injury. If you find that you have been injured as a result of someone else’s negligence or ill intent, then you should seek out the assistance of a Ft. Lauderdale personal injury attorney to help you get your life back on track as soon as possible. The different practice areas are varied to include attorneys for criminal acts, as well.
The injuries that you sustain from an accident at the negligence of others can include brain and spinal injury, paralysis, whiplash, burns, lacerations, and broken bones. In some cases, wrongful death can also occur, and the help of an attorney is critical. Most of these situations do arise from traffic accidents, but there are other situations where you may be injured as a result of someone else’s carelessness. Slippery floors, falling materials, and malfunctioning equipment can all lead to injuries that can take you away from your job and family. A personal injury attorney can also assist you with medical malpractice cases, pharmaceutical cases, and asbestos lawsuits. The medical bills that arise from the injuries can be utterly overwhelming, and an attorney can help you get back on your feet.
It is important to seek out help as soon as you can. The faster you have someone fighting on your side, the sooner you will see financial help for your medical bills. You can begin to return to your normal life, of course, but you may find that you need financial compensation to cover lost wages, child care, and other monetary concerns that can make life after an injury hard.
There are different types of lawsuits, too, and your attorney can better explain the differences. In most cases, it will be you against the party that caused your injury. In these situations, you and your attorney must present adequate evidence that your injury was indeed the fault of the defendant. Once you have done that, the victory is entirely yours. For larger cases with more injured parties, a class action suit may form. In these situations, there are several people filing suit against a particular defendant, and the judgment is awarded to the group of plaintiffs as a whole. Your Ft. Lauderdale personal injury attorney will ensure that you are property compensated, whatever the lawsuit type. Don’t hesitate to call when you find that you are in need.
Cheap Insurance Companies Are Found Online
Cheap insurance companies are around every corner of the internet no matter what you are looking for to begin with. For that reason alone you need to commit to making a proper search for the type of insurance company that you need. Most people look for cheaper automobile insurance, homeowners and renters insurance, as well as boat and motorcycle insurance. If you do not have access to the internet you may want to focus on your local area to find a reputable company.
Whether you are shopping for a gift or checking your email, you basically cannot go anywhere without seeing some kind of advertisement for an insurance company. Auto insurance companies and their advertisements are the most common ones to see.
You will also be well aware that several advertisements are more focused of homeowners or renters insurance. Among all of those random insurance offering companies you will quickly see that some are not as trusting as others. You must make sure to research any company before buying a policy from them.
Be sure that the company you are considering has a well established business and a trusted reputation. There are thousands of websites online that are dedicated to exposing fraudulent companies, whether they are online or off, so using a website such as that for reference is a great place to start.
Cheap auto insurance is the most commonly sought out of all the insurances available online. Several automobile insuring companies are well known for their popular commercials and well featured websites. Those websites are also known to offer live support, knowledgeable tutorials and several useful tools that will ensure you get the cheapest rate and every discount you are eligible for.
Those websites are known to offer water craft and even motorcycle insurance at a much less expensive rate as well. Other companies offer renters and homeowners insurance and they too have well organized websites that have great customer support and easily navigable pages.
Not having access to the internet is not the end of your search for cheap insurance companies so do not worry or fret. If you have access to a local newspaper or to a public telephone listing book then you only need a telephone or a way to send a letter. That is how you will be able to send an inquiry to the company to find out about their rates for policy holders and the type of coverage they have to offer.
PBX System for Offices and Small Businesses
It is widely acknowledged that offices and small businesses are the real avenues for employment generation and future industrial growth. Since communication facilities are critically important for the growth and development of any enterprise, small businesses need advanced phone systems as much as midsize businesses or larger corporations. Traditionally, the high costs for full-fledged PBX systems have made them unaffordable to offices and small businesses.
Identifying this felt need, numerous PBX suppliers have surfaced who offer affordable all-in-one PBX telephone systems for offices and business. Hence, the myth that PBX is a kind of sophisticated phone system that only big corporations can afford has been exploded. Start-ups, small growing firms and even home-based businesses can today enjoy the features and facilities of a PBX.
If you are running a business with 25-40 employees, you might probably be requiring the latest type of communication equipment and services. Your office telephone systems will need connectivity with all the departments of the organization but instead of calling direct, it is best to route through the centralized operator who can facilitate the calling or call routing and this is what the PBX will do.
Normally small businesses may not have more than one or two PSTN lines. So, a PBX will connect the different departments or the employees of the organization by providing the extensions to different locations using the one or two PSTN lines.
The acronym PBX is a phone company abbreviation for Private Branch Exchange. It is a term used to describe an automated system for handling multiple phone lines. Call forwarding, call hold, voicemail, auto attendant, 3-way conferencing are some of the key features of a small office/ business PBX. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) can be an option you can have if you so choose.
A Small Business PBX – A small and medium business PBX is a telephone switching system that manages incoming and outgoing calls for internal users. A small business PBX is connected to the public phone system and automatically routes incoming calls to specific extensions.
IP-Based Business PBX – An IP PBX can do everything a traditional small business PBX can do and lot more. It performs the switching and connecting of Voice over IP as well as landline calls. A conventional PBX requires two networks – one for data and another for voice whereas an IP PBX system runs on an IP data network, which saves costs and minimizes network management.
There are hosted PBX service providers for the small and medium business enterprises at affordable monthly fees and you can avail of many of the sophisticated features of a high end PBX system. There is no need for you to buy and install any hardware at your premises. You need not hire staff to operate the system. All you have to do is to sign with a reliable service provider and they will assume total responsibility.
The Hosted PBX Service Provider owns and runs the PBX at his premise saving the user of all botheration and making the user concentrate freely on his business. Hosted PBX System is a veritable boon for the small business enterprises that do not have the finances and resources to purchase and install a PBX system.
Cheap Auto Insurance For Teenage Drivers
Getting a car can be a very expensive business. You have the cost of the vehicle itself, the cost of tax, mot, petrol and others. One of the biggest annual costs for your vehicle will be its insurance, but this is a necessary cost that may end up saving you a lot of money down the line. For teenagers and young driver this insurance is generally higher than other groups because they are more of a risk behind the wheel. However there are ways of getting affordable auto insurance if you do the right things.
For a start you need to ensure that your car is the right make and model to get cheaper insurance. There are a lot of factors that come into play when companies calculate the risk of the driver, and one of the major ones is the type of car that is driven. A young driver in a fast car is a potent mix and represents a larger risk. As a result your insurance will be a lot higher, so if you are looking for ways to make having a car affordable then you need to be driving the right sort of car.
Another factor to consider for young drivers is the level of responsibility that they show. One way to improve on this is to make sure that you continue to get good grades and present yourself as a responsible and sensible member of the community. Furthermore, engaging yourself into some sort of driving program that teaches safety behind the wheel is another sure fire way to get some money dropped off your annual insurance policy. It may be that you spend a little bit of money enrolling on such a course, but you will make this back and then some with your savings.
Another thing to consider, if its possible, is to get yourself onto your parents insurance policy. This is a great way to get a guaranteed discount from the company that they are with. If you do not do this, then the next best thing is to ensure that you take your time to find exactly the right quote that suits your needs. The more quotes you get from different companies, the larger your choice will become and as a result it will be more likely that you are getting the best out of your deal. These are just a few ways of ensuring that you are getting the cheapest car insurance that you can.
