Benefits of Hiring Professional Production Company Vs An Amateur One

If you’re looking to launch or expand your business with video marketing, you might be thinking about going with an independent videographer in order to save money. The choice between hiring a professional video production company or an amateur producer to make your video requires careful planning and consideration.

Professional vs. Amateur

There are numerous reasons why you should leave your video project in the hands of a professional even though it could cost you a bit more money than what an amateur would charge. If you are hiring an amateur consider the following:

• Is their core competency video production, specifically corporate video production?

• They will need to hire other crew members to help film the project, who are those other members – are they experts in their fields (i.e. cinematography, sound mixing, gaffing, wardrobe, art department)?

• Do they have experience writing award-winning scripts?

• What’s their video production process like?

• Do they have a safe, industry-standard work-flow?

• Are they insured as a video production company, so you can know your project is safe?

• Do they have referrals and similar work examples?

• Is their past work impressive and effective?

Weigh your options carefully in terms of time, money and energy spent against hiring an amateur or a professional. A professional who you know will deliver a premium product, deliver excellent customer service, and take safe care of your media. Digital media is an art learned with devotion over long periods of time. Professionals will not only create a successful video for you, but they will produce it in a way that is stress-free for you, and organized.

If you hire an amateur to produce your video, you may need to make sure the project is organized, the script strong, and the production smooth. A professional does all this for you. A professional will have the experience and resources to create a video that is on-brand and on-message. For a video to have a positive impact on your target audience, it has to have a well crafted script, the right creative team, an organized project manager, and a smooth process from beginning to end. This is something that many amateurs can’t deliver.

Process and Equipment

Most amateurs do not follow the same production process as professionals, and many have not had experience working closely with a corporate team. A poorly executed production plan will result in a poor video. Additionally, there are many moving parts when producing a video, it’s important that the company producing your video can adapt easily and move quickly. Lastly, professionals will give your video the attention it needs so that you don’t have to worry that every consideration is being made. A professional production company will make your video their priority.

Video equipment has never been so easily accessible. 10 years ago shooting on film was the norm, now everything is digital, which has driven the cost of cameras and recording media down. But just because someone owns the equipment does not make them a professional. An amateur may own professional video equipment, but do they service the equipment and own back-ups in case there’s a device failure on set? Another point to consider is that technology in the video industry moves so fast that cameras, lighting, and other gear becomes outdated very quickly. It takes a professional company with funds to own and have access to the newest and most innovative equipment.

Post-Production

Post-production (editing, music, sound editing and mixing, color-correction, titling, and motion-graphics) requires talented experts in each of those fields and the right software and hardware to support a high-level production. Independent producers or videographers may operate a camera very well, but they may not be experts in post-production. You need a team who knows exactly what they’re doing at all stages of the process, and not just that, but are creative and talented.

Think of all the best corporate videos you’ve seen – the memorable ones, the effective ones – most likely, they were produced by a video production company with years of experience and a proven track record. What is you invest in an amateur just to save a few bucks, only to find out that the final version is not up to your expectations? It’s not worth it. There are numerous video companies in Orange County where you can get professional services of superior quality at the most competitive rates. Corporate video production in Los Angeles has seen a major surge, and there are local video companies who can produce the professional business video you need.