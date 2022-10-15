Finance
Benefits of Hiring Professional Production Company Vs An Amateur One
If you’re looking to launch or expand your business with video marketing, you might be thinking about going with an independent videographer in order to save money. The choice between hiring a professional video production company or an amateur producer to make your video requires careful planning and consideration.
Professional vs. Amateur
There are numerous reasons why you should leave your video project in the hands of a professional even though it could cost you a bit more money than what an amateur would charge. If you are hiring an amateur consider the following:
• Is their core competency video production, specifically corporate video production?
• They will need to hire other crew members to help film the project, who are those other members – are they experts in their fields (i.e. cinematography, sound mixing, gaffing, wardrobe, art department)?
• Do they have experience writing award-winning scripts?
• What’s their video production process like?
• Do they have a safe, industry-standard work-flow?
• Are they insured as a video production company, so you can know your project is safe?
• Do they have referrals and similar work examples?
• Is their past work impressive and effective?
Weigh your options carefully in terms of time, money and energy spent against hiring an amateur or a professional. A professional who you know will deliver a premium product, deliver excellent customer service, and take safe care of your media. Digital media is an art learned with devotion over long periods of time. Professionals will not only create a successful video for you, but they will produce it in a way that is stress-free for you, and organized.
If you hire an amateur to produce your video, you may need to make sure the project is organized, the script strong, and the production smooth. A professional does all this for you. A professional will have the experience and resources to create a video that is on-brand and on-message. For a video to have a positive impact on your target audience, it has to have a well crafted script, the right creative team, an organized project manager, and a smooth process from beginning to end. This is something that many amateurs can’t deliver.
Process and Equipment
Most amateurs do not follow the same production process as professionals, and many have not had experience working closely with a corporate team. A poorly executed production plan will result in a poor video. Additionally, there are many moving parts when producing a video, it’s important that the company producing your video can adapt easily and move quickly. Lastly, professionals will give your video the attention it needs so that you don’t have to worry that every consideration is being made. A professional production company will make your video their priority.
Video equipment has never been so easily accessible. 10 years ago shooting on film was the norm, now everything is digital, which has driven the cost of cameras and recording media down. But just because someone owns the equipment does not make them a professional. An amateur may own professional video equipment, but do they service the equipment and own back-ups in case there’s a device failure on set? Another point to consider is that technology in the video industry moves so fast that cameras, lighting, and other gear becomes outdated very quickly. It takes a professional company with funds to own and have access to the newest and most innovative equipment.
Post-Production
Post-production (editing, music, sound editing and mixing, color-correction, titling, and motion-graphics) requires talented experts in each of those fields and the right software and hardware to support a high-level production. Independent producers or videographers may operate a camera very well, but they may not be experts in post-production. You need a team who knows exactly what they’re doing at all stages of the process, and not just that, but are creative and talented.
Think of all the best corporate videos you’ve seen – the memorable ones, the effective ones – most likely, they were produced by a video production company with years of experience and a proven track record. What is you invest in an amateur just to save a few bucks, only to find out that the final version is not up to your expectations? It’s not worth it. There are numerous video companies in Orange County where you can get professional services of superior quality at the most competitive rates. Corporate video production in Los Angeles has seen a major surge, and there are local video companies who can produce the professional business video you need.
Get Website Traffic – Attract Massive Traffic Using SEO Content
Is your website simply not attracting the desired quantity of targeted prospects which your internet marketing action plan outlined? If this is the case then there is without doubt something not right with Your strategy or the content on your site has not been optimized for search engines. There is lots of examples of website owners having made use of SEO content and not received sufficient website traffic from using it. The explanation is that Your content could have been spammed with over use of your main keywords. The big question is how do you receive website traffic making use of SEO content?
SEO content simply means your content is scattered with search engine optimized keywords these are additionally recognized as your target keywords or target keyword phrases. You really will need to use keyword tools like the Google AdWords or free of charge keywords tools from WordTracker or purchase keyword software which can be found all over the web. As soon as you start making use of a keyword tool, it will be so much easier to discover appropriate keywords. For instance, If your site is in affiliate marketing then the top 10 keywords should be affiliate home business, affiliate success at home, make money at home, affiliate marketing tips, affiliate marketing success, affiliate marketing traffic, marketing at home and so on.
Keyword software will help you enormously to obtain target keywords which are highly optimized for use on the top search engines such as Google and Yahoo. Making use of these optimized keywords in your content you will attract website traffic.
You must make use of keywords in such a way that the content on your site does not squander its effectiveness or significance. So start right now and make use of these huge traffic pools right away!
Car Accident Lawsuits
Although over the years, safety aspects of cars and automobiles have improved tremendously, car accidents are still quite common in each and very country. Research data proves that any given person will be involved at least once in an automobile accident in his lifetime. If you have been unfortunate to be involved in a car accident, then you need the help of a personal injury lawyer.
A point to be noted is that not every car accident will lead to litigation. There may be accidents where no one gets injured or the injuries sustained are minor. In these accidents, it is always possible to resolve any problems by getting your claim for medical care and car damage directly from the driver’s insurance company. It is when there are serious injuries or the damage to property is too great that a lawsuit happens.
Car accidents can happen for many reasons. The most common cause is the driver’s error. However, distractions, driving while intoxicated, bad weather, vehicle defects, road conditions and road design can also contribute to car accidents.
If you happen to get into a car accident and the case goes for litigation, there will always be two cars involved. One would be your car and the other would belong to the person with whom you had the accident. Either you and / or the other person would claim that the accident was caused because of negligent driving on the part of the other driver. At times, the lawsuit can involve a passenger accompanying you who would claim injury on account of your negligent driving.
Car accident lawsuits can also be against a government agency for not maintaining or designing a roadway or intersection properly. You can also file a car accident lawsuit against the manufacturer of the car for not designing the car or a part properly which lead to the car accident.
Ultimately, your lawyer would be the best suited to advice you on the type of car accident lawsuit and it would be in your best interest to follow his or her advice.
Purchasing Or Renewing Your Homeowners Insurance? What You Have to Ask Your Agent
Will your insurance cover you if you have a fire or if your home is destroyed in a disaster? These are some of the questions you should be asking your insurance agent before you have a disaster.
One of the top Public Insurance Adjusters in Southern California, Quality Claims Management Corporation does not sell insurance or recommend specific insurance companies or agents. Quality Claims Management works with home owners and business owners who need help with valuing, adjusting or negotiating an insurance claim after a disaster, and believe the best solution for insurance problems is to be properly insured BEFORE a disaster.
Here is a checklist to help make sure that you are protected.
Is the policy a Replacement Cost Policy or Actual Cash Value?
Replacement Cost coverage will pay the amount it costs to replace your property.
Actual Cash Value (ACV) will pay you the Fair Market Value of the property, this typically means the insurer will pay you a depreciated amount based upon the age of the property.
Replacement Cost coverage is preferable and is the most common.
Is the insurer offering Guaranteed Replacement Cost Coverage or Extended Replacement Cost Coverage?
There are only a few insurance carriers in California that offer Guaranteed Replacement Cost Coverage and it is preferable to any other coverages. It will pay you the total amount it costs to repair or replace your property even if it costs more than the limits stated on your policy.
Extended Replacement Cost Coverage adds a certain percentage over your stated policy limits. The policy may add 50% or 100% of additional coverage over the stated policy limits. This coverage is added by an endorsement and it will contain certain additional conditions that must be met in order to obtain this extended amount. Be careful here as the language of the Endorsement can limit your coverages.
Determining policy limits
Base the amount of coverage on the replacement cost of your property. This can be tricky to calculate. Be sure to use “reconstruction” costs, not “new” construction costs – there is a big difference.
Be sure the limits include the extra amount necessary to meet current building code requirements.
Contact a building contractor or real estate appraiser to see how much construction costs are for your house.
Do not base the limits on the amount of your mortgage
Your mortgage lender can require you to insure your property for the replacement cost of your property up to the amount of the loan. They cannot require you to insure your property for more than the amount of the replacement cost value.
Your loan is typically based upon the total value of your property which includes the value of the land.
Your homeowners policy will only insure the improvements upon your land. In addition, your policy will include other coverages, but they do not include the land itself.
Did you properly identify your property?
Do you have the correct address?
Do you have the correct number of square feet listed?
Did you include the type of construction?
Did you identify any upgrades to your property, such as to the kitchen or special
flooring, windows, etc.
Did you include all structures on your property, such as any special, custom decks, pools, guest house, extensive driveways or fencing.
Do you have extensive landscaping or expensive plants?
Do you have any special equipment or personal property that may need increased limits?
Do you have any collections or collectible items?
Do you have valuable art, antiques, jewelry, furs, firearms or any other items
that need to have increased limits?
Do you have a boat that needs to be covered under this policy?
Does the policy include Ordinance or Law Coverage – also known as Code Upgrade
If you need to rebuild your property it will need to comply with the current building code requirements.
If you have an older house, and you do not have Code Upgrade coverage, your policy will not pay for the additional cost of construction to meet the current building code requirements.
Do you operate a business from your house?
If you operate or run a home business, be sure to ask if an endorsement is necessary to cover your business equipment.
Be sure you have enough liability coverage
If you have a pool, dog or anything else that may create some additional exposures, consider increasing your liability limits.
You may want to inquire about an Umbrella Policy. An Umbrella policy will increase your liability limits for your homeowners as wells as auto policies. Umbrella policies are very affordable.
Do not limit your search for coverage to a direct writer agent – talk to a broker or independent agent
A direct writer will only be able to offer coverage for one insurance company, the one they work for.
An independent agent will search many different insurance markets to seek the best coverage options and insurance rates specific to your needs.
Talk to Your Agent
Take the time to fully describe to your agent, what your property consists of. Send a follow-up written explanation of your property. Invite the agent to come to your property to perform a visual inspection.
Be Prepared and Remember to ask questions.
If you don’t ask, you will probably be underinsured or improperly insured if a disaster strikes. According to Amy Bach, Executive Director, United Policyholders, “Most people who lose a home in a natural disaster find out the hard way that they’re underinsured. After the 2007 wildfire in San Diego County, 75% of the victims found themselves underinsured by an average of $250,000.”
Find Ways to Lower Insurance Costs and Find Affordable Health Insurance Quotes
These days more and more employers are starting to push the expense of medical insurance onto their employees. This can be a problem because most people’s premiums are continuing to rise, as costs are going up more than 10 percent. Then you have to include rising co-pays, premiums, deductibles and prescription drugs, which makes it difficult for some people to afford insurance. However, there are ways to lower the insurance cost and find affordable health insurance quotes.
One way to lower the overall monthly premium is to increase the deductible on the insurance. This isn’t always possible for some people or plans, but if you are normally healthy, this can save you hundreds of dollars, help you find affordable health insurance quotes and get you lower monthly premiums. However, if you increase the deductible, make sure to have a health savings account or an emergency fund to cover the high deductible.
Another way to save money is to use generic drugs. This will help you save hundreds of dollars a year. If you are married, you should look to see which spouse has better family coverage on their policy. It isn’t possible for both of you to have it, but make sure to look at the policies and see who offers the best coverage for kids. Sometimes you can split the coverage and put one child with one parent and the other child with the second parent.
You do need to keep in mind that employers won’t always offer the best deals on affordable medical insurance. You may want to shop around and see what other health insurance companies offer and find out if there is a policy that is more affordable. There are some employers that will pay you money for insurance if you find your own affordable health insurance quotes and policy.
One Day Car Insurance – The Most Convenient Insurance Cover For Driving a Borrowed Car
The car insurance industry is now becoming more and more competitive. Till a few years ago we never heard of temporary car insurance or short term auto insurance for that matter. A car on the road was supposed to be insured by the owner of the car and there were no insurance related issues for the person taking a car on hire or borrowing the car from a friend. But with cut throat competition coming in the industry, the insurance companies are offering short term and temporary auto insurance facilities to the user of the car. Insurance is now moving base from being the owner’s prerogative to being a driver’s prerogative. So much so, that if you plan to take a car on rent from a car hire company or use your friend’s car for a day, you can also go in for one day auto insurance policy.
In what way does a one day car insurance policy differ from the usual annual insurance cover? In the first place, the insurance is a major facility available to those who need a vehicle to be on the road for one day. This saves worrying about accidents and compensations. While it is necessary to ensure that the car is mechanically sound to prevent accidents, it must be remembered that most accidents happen because of the person driving the car and not because of the physical condition of the vehicle. The laws require that any vehicle to be on the road must be covered by insurance. This is taken care of by the short term or temporary car insurance covers that are available.
The most important advantage of a short term car insurance is to the insurance company. Unlike the normal insurance policy, a one day car insurance cover is costlier. These types of insurance are costly because in the event of a major accident, the loss is borne by the insurance company. Also, persons taking cars on hire or from a friend prefer if the car is already covered under an insurance policy to save them the exorbitant costs.
One day auto insurance quotes are also available online. All that the person intending to take such a cover needs to do is to click on the quotes available from a major insurance company and fill up the details. Spot quotes are generally given. It is possible to compare the quotes and then select the best insurance quote that fits in the budget.
Car Insurance Price Quote
Car Insurance Price Quote is very important before insuring your vehicle with proper insurance. To get different types of price quotes for your car insurance you can go to a nearby auto insurance agency or search the internet for different websites.
Car Insurance Price Quote will help you to understand how auto insurance companies determine the insurance rates, discounts and coverage. There are several factors that determine the price of the insurance of your vehicle. You will come across several auto insurance companies who charge different amount of premiums for the same type of coverage. To have a better understanding about quotes you have to spend time to shop around and you must get various online auto insurance price quotes to compare. Most of these websites will give you complete listings of all the authorized insurance companies of your state.
Car Insurance Price Quote varies from company to company but some of the features are common like the premium rates. They follow certain standards to set the premium rates. Even if you compare them you will find that the rates have been calculated in more or less similar way. You should check the price quotes before buying insurance. This will be better if you check when you are buying a car which is high on the theft list because in that case the rate will be higher for the premium. You should choose your deductible wisely and as much as you can afford because it will help in reducing the payment of insurance premium. Your driving record plays an important part in determining the price quote of insurance. If you have a less number of traffic violations and fewer amounts of accidents in your driving record then you will have lower rate of premium. A person having good credit point is entitled for lower premium rate. Vehicles like luxury cars usually have higher premiums for physical damage. Most of the companies give discount if you insure both your home and auto with them or if insure both the vehicles with them. Installing protection devices like anti-lock brakes, anti-theft devices and airbags may fetch you discount over the insurance price. Try to collect as much price quotes as possible from the different insurance companies. After you have collected them take your time and study the different rates available to you and choose among them the best.
