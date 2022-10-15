Finance
Blackberry 8110 Pearl Pink vs Nokia N90 N Series Mobile Phone
If you are in search of a business phone then the first name that would strike your mind is Blackberry. The company has a tendency to produce the best business phones. In January 2008, Blackberry has launched its latest business phone that is Blackberry 8110. This is the 2G enabled phone with powerful looks and features. If you compare this phone with one of its competitors Nokia N90, you will surely love to go for Blackberry.
The basic difference between both the phones is the dimensions of the phones. Nokia N90 is a bulky flapper phone with dimensions 112 x 51 x 24mm with the total weight of 173 grams. On the other hand, Blackberry 8110 is a candy bar phone with dimensions of 107 x50 x 14mm with the total weight of just 91 grams. With these dimension, this phone becomes best business phone as it can be easily fitted in your pocket.
Blackberry 8110 also has a powerful 2 mega pixel camera that gives crystal clear images of 1600 x1200 pixels. To add more clarity to the pictures, the company has also added flash with the camera. So, now you do not need to keep a separate digital camera at your home. You can get all those features with the phone itself. Moreover, you can capture good quality videos as well.
In order to store all these pictures and other important office documents in your phone, the company has given 64 MB of internal memory to Blackberry 8110. This memory is expandable up to 2 GB with the help of microSD memory card. But, Nokia N90 has just 31 MB of shared memory.
Blackberry 8110 also has a revolutionary built-in GPS (Global Positioning System). With this feature you get opportunity to get ways of your desired destination. This GPS is linked directly with the satellite. But, you have to ignore this feature if you go for Nokia N90. So, with all these comparisons it can be said that Blackberry 8110 has an edge over Nokia N90 in terms of business utility phones.
Get Healthy Hormones
Medical science and the unraveling of the human genome have, and are, providing us with great insights into how our bodies work and how we are susceptible to diseases and the aging process.
Our new understandings now allow us to significantly increase our healthy longevity. And when we take advantages of these new findings we make ourselves available to take advantages of the even newer technologies being developed.
There are seven basic causes that combine to make us vulnerable to diseases and to aging. One of the major causes is that our endocrine system ceases to secrete sufficient quantities of certain enzymes and hormones to keep up with the cell’s battles with the build up of contaminants.
Our hormones decline with age but we can do something about it.
Our hormones regulate and control most of the functions of our bodies. Testosterone and estrogen, the major sex hormones in men and women respectively, give us the urge and ability to reproduce and continue the survival of our species.
But once we’re past our reproductive prime, our hormone levels drop. This results in a lack of sex drive, insomnia, impotence, weight gain, and countless other potential health problems that significantly decreases our quality of life.
So we see that our hormone system was designed primarily for reproduction for the survival of the species. Our bodies produce high quantities of certain hormones and enzymes during our youth. These give us our youthful vitality, strength, and endurance. They help in the battles against free radicals and they help provide nutrients for cell repair. They keep our cells cleansed of the ashes of metabolism and environmental toxins.
As long as our bodies produce sufficient quantities of these enzymes and hormones, we stay young. But we, and all plants and animals were designed to stay healthy until we have reproduced and reared our young. Mother Nature has little interest in us after we have passed our genes on to the next generation.
As we age past our prime reproductive years we are no longer capable of producing sufficient quantities of the enzymes and hormones required to keep our cells “young and fit.” With too little of these substances our cells begin to lose their battles against the free radicals and other destructive elements.
The cells begin to age, and die. The organs of which they are a part become ineffective. We become frail, we die.
But we can now do something about our hormone decline.
To make sure you are around when new health discoveries are proven and available, you need to understand your hormones and what they do for you and what you can do to keep them functioning.
One of the most important hormones is human growth hormone (HGH). I’ll limit the discussion in this article just to it.
The effectiveness of HGH to improve health and slow aging was proven by Dr. Rudman in 1989.
During a six month test of 12 men aged 61-81 (against a control group of 9 men), the men lost 14.4% of their body fat and gained 8.8% lean body mass. Their skin thickened, their bone density increased and their livers and spleens increased to youthful sizes.
Dr. Rudman showed that HGH could change flabby, frail old men aged 61- 81 back to their previous biological ages of 41-61. In effect, he reversed their ages by 20 years, over a 6-month period. He concluded: “The overall deterioration of the body that comes with growing old is not inevitable.”
In his follow-on six month study with the same men, their muscle mass increased an additional 6% (over the original 8.8%), and they lost an additional 15% fat (after the original 14.4% loss).
Others have repeated Dr. Rudman’s tests and got similar results. There was a cry for the FDA to approve it as an anti-aging therapy. But, the FDA has been reluctant.
Nevertheless it hit the black-market and began to be widely used by bodybuilders.
Then in 1991, Texas businessman Howard Turney opened El Dorado Rejuvenation Clinic in Mexico – beyond control of the FDA.
And in 1994, Dr. Edmund Chein found a loophole (he was also a lawyer) in the FDA restriction. He went to court and argued that since the FDA had approved HGH for stunted-growth disorder – then a certified physician should be able to prescribe it for any purpose he sees fit. He won his argument and opened his Palm Springs Life Extension Institute in California.
He has since treated thousands of people between the ages of 31 and 92 to slow, stop, or reverse their aging. He has reversed the aging of most. And, he reports that he has had no significant adverse side effects during any of his operations.
Chein’s results in increased muscle mass were 10.0% and 8.0% increase for two six month periods, which are similar to Dr. Rudman’s results.
UK researchers duplicated Rudman’s and Chein’s results. And, Dr. Bengtsson of Sweden showed vastly improved energy levels and improved mood.
The French – Dr. Thierry Hertogh – showed that his patients experienced a 23% to 30% reduction in the size of their “love handles.”
HGH makes fat more available as a fuel. Fat cells have hormone receptors that trigger a host of enzymatic reactions when HGH is present.
HGH has also been shown to enhance the effectiveness of the immune system. One major way it does this is to increase the thymus gland’s output of T-cells (that destroy invading “germs”). This is especially important for people over 40. The thymus normally shrinks to the size of a raisin by age 40.
Tests also indicate that HGH can reverse heart disease by thickening the walls of the weakened ventricles.
Dr. Ronald Klatz, President of the American Academy of Anti-Aging summarizes the benefits of HGH replacement therapy:
“HGH is the ultimate anti-aging therapy. It affects every cell in the body, rejuvenating the skin and bones, regenerating the heart, liver, lung, and kidneys, bringing organ and tissue function back to youthful levels. It is the most effective anti-obesity agent ever discovered, revving up the metabolism to youthful levels, re-sculpturing the body by selectively reducing the fat in the waist, abdomen, hips, thighs, and at the same time increasing muscle mass. It may be the most powerful aphrodisiac ever discovered, reviving flagging sexuality and potency in men and women. It is cosmetic surgery in a bottle, smoothing out facial wrinkles; restoring the elasticity, thickness and contours of youthful skin; reversing the loss of extra cellular water that makes old people look like dried-up old prunes. It has healing powers that close ulcerated wounds and re-grow burned skin. It reverses the insomnia of later life, restoring “slow wave” or the deepest level of sleep. And, it is a mood elevator, lifting the spirit along with the body, bringing back a zest for life that many people thought was long gone.”
Dr. Edmund Chein is more succinct: “It’s a slam dunk! This (HGH) is 100% effective!”
The Internet is filled with advertisements for HGH replacement therapies. The vast majority are sponsored by unqualified people and organizations.
HGH has been proven very effective but has not been proven safe.
You should talk to your doctor to see if he/she suggests HGH for you. In any event you should watch the progress of safety programs so you can participate when proven safe.
Personal Injury Lawyer: What to Do During a Dog Bite Injury
Fact is, dog bites are one of the most common and serious personal injury one can incur. It may happen to both children and adults. The problem with dog bites is you can never tell when a dog will attack you. This is simply because even the gentlest dogs have the tendency to cause harm. If you suffered from a dog bite, the first thing that you need to do after seeking treatment is to contact a personal injury lawyer. Why?
Dog bites may not only result in permanent disfigurement and psychological trauma, oftentimes it can also lead to death. In order to protect yourself from the damaging effects of dog bites, hiring a personal injury attorney is a must.
Understand your Rights When Attacked by Dogs
A personal injury lawyer will inform you that dog bite laws may vary from state to state. However, generally, all states recognize the same law that governs cause of action. Thus, the liability rests upon dog owners who are aware that their dogs pose a threat to the people in the surroundings.
In addition, several states have passed the “dog bite statutes” that makes dog owners liable for some dog bite cases and create limited defenses for them. For instance, in some states people who have been bitten by unprovoked dogs, especially in public places or wherever the attack occurred, can demand damages from the dog owner. It does not matter whether or not the dog has bitten a person in the past; the owner remains liable for the injury.
Now keep in mind that dogs can injure a person even without biting him. For instance, they can injure you using their claws, they can knock you out and cause bicycle accidents. Indeed they can be a man’s best friend and a man’s worst enemy at the same time. If you were injured by dogs, a personal injury attorney will advise you to recover damages from the dog owner himself.
Here Are The Things That You Need To Do Once Attacked Or Injured By A Dog:
1. Identify the dog
2. Avoid arguing with the dog owner
3. Never sign any paper or make recorded statements. Contact your personal injury lawyer
4. File a police report
5. Seek for Treatment
6. Consult a Personal Injury Attorney
These are basic tips that you should not take for granted as it can help you win your injury case. Nobody wants to suffer from any permanent damage that dog bites can bring about. Therefore, it is only proper that you know your rights when unfortunate events such as this occur.
Obtaining Rightful Justice From Wrongful Death
What does wrongful death means? This refers to a lawsuit, which claims that a victim was killed due to a person’s misdeed and carelessness. In a wrongful death case, the surviving family members represent the deceased person. They have the right to file a lawsuit against the people responsible for the person’s death.
If you have lost a loved one to a wrongful death, you may be entitled to receive compensation from an insurance company, or to those accountable of your loved one’s death. As an estate, you may sue for medical, hospital, funeral and burial expenses, loss of income prior to death, and pain and suffering.
Wrongful death damages depend upon certain conditions. If you are a spouse widowed by your husband or wife, you may charge for loss of companionship or loss of sex. If the deceased has children, they may recover for loss of parental guidance and loss of financial support.
Dealing with a tragic and sudden death of a loved one is very difficult. Surviving family members will have a hard time adjusting to their loss. Though monetary amount may not equate to their emotional pain and suffering, receiving compensation and redress of grievances may somehow console the family’s grief.
Wrongful death cases are subject to statutes implemented in a state or country. The allotment of damages is administered by the court. Laws governing intestate successions vary widely in different jurisdictions. Courts may look at these laws to know the distribution of damages.
Family members may find it difficult to hire a wrongful death attorney immediately because of grief. However, it is important to arrange for prompt legal action since evidences of the accident may disappear or be destroyed if not preserved right away.
A committed wrongful death attorney would be a valued partner at this most difficult time. A skilled lawyer can help you collect evidence, give you legal tips or advice, complete all necessary legal documents, and build a strong lawsuit against the opposing party.
In Los Angeles, you may seek the help of compassionate and understanding lawyers who can attend to your legal needs without charging you with a very high price. Find an experienced wrongful death attorney who recognizes every aspect of wrongful death claims and the agony that goes along with the aftermath of a loved one’s death.
Amid the numerous law firms in Los Angeles, how do you know the best wrongful death lawyers? First of all, experience is very essential. The lawyers you hire should have handled successful lawsuits. Find the ones most familiar with these types of cases.
It is also important to look for lawyers who give their utmost dedication to help you. There may be a lot of wrongful death attorneys in Los Angeles, but not all of them are reliable. But do not fret since there are Los Angeles lawyers who specialize in wrongful death cases who offer their sincere commitment to their work.
Never hesitate to clarify things with your lawyer such as his or her payment system and when or how he/she shall update you with the progress of the case. It is best to have a lawyer whom you can collaborate with easily and work with dynamically.
How to Claim Compensation?
Have you had an accident and are thinking about claiming compensation? Are you worried it will be too expensive difficult and stressful to sue the party responsible? This is a misconception as claiming compensation is a very simple and easy and comes with no cost to you. Thanks to ‘no win no fee’ anyone can put in a claim for compensation at no cost to themselves. The no win no fee contract was put in to replace legal aid for personal injury. This is to make it fare to everyone who has suffered, not just those on a low income that would qualify for legal aid. With no win no fee, anyone with any income can put a claim in for any personal injury.
So how can there be no cost?
Basically with no win no fee your lawyer is working for nothing until the case has been won. Once the case is settled you lawyer will recover his or her costs from the losing party. If for some reason the case is not successful your lawyer can cover his or her costs from ‘after the event’ insurance. Your personal injury lawyer will explain all this to you at the outset and will get you to sign the relevant insurance forms. The only cost to you could be for medical records from your doctor. These costs will get reimbursed to you after the case is finalised. But if you really can’t afford to pay for these there are ways around it and your lawyer will explain.
The good thing about no win no fee is that lawyers will only take on cases they know they can win. Because only a small percentage of cases end up in the courts a lawyer will take a case on regardless of the claimants’ home address. This is great because if you live in the south east but know of a good accident claim lawyer that lives in Manchester, you can still use them. Lawyers know what type of claims end up in courts and they would advice you to find someone closer to home if they think that could be the outcome. Most claims are pretty straight ward like whiplash claims from road traffic accidents. The lawyers’ job is to prove the accident wasn’t your fault.
Should you put in a claim?
If you undecided about putting in a claim for compensation you should be assured that it really isn’t a stressful process. Your lawyer does everything for you. You might think I am just saying this as I am promoting a website, which is partly true, but I have claimed for compensation twice in the past. The first was when legal aid was available and I claimed for injuries from a motorcycle accident. The other claim was for an accident my son had been on his way home from school. He couldn’t open the school fence so decided to climb over the top. As he was about to climb down the other side a teacher called out to him to get down which made him jump and he ripped his finger on the top of the iron spiked fence. At hospital the finger was completely amputated. The compensation case went to court because the school denied any fault. As I had proof the fence was repaired the day after the accident we won the case. We did take 25% of the blame as apparently ‘he should have known better’. But we still came away with around 8 thousand pounds which has been in a court trust fund until he reaches 18. There were medical costs which were around £120 which I paid for at the time. This and other costs were reimbursed to me and not taken out of my sons’ compensation money. I was on very good terms with the school and they did support me to some extent. They understood why I claimed for compensation and they never held it against me or my son. They told me they would fight against it which is understandable but it was all done very fairly. The school really liked my son and knew he wasn’t a trouble maker and that it was just a terrible accident.
I want to claim, what should I do?
The first thing you should do is write down every bit of information about the accident. The day, time, place and any witness’s names and addresses. You might get asked to draw a picture of the accident so doing that while it is fresh in mind would be a good idea. Just get anything and everything you can remember about the accident down and you will be all set. Then you just need to find a good personal injury lawyer and give them a call. They will talk to you initially and see if you have a claim. If they think you do have a case they will send you a form to fill out and return to them. The form will ask all the details you should have already documented like the day time and details of the accident. Once this has been sent to them they do the rest. You might have a couple of forms to sign but that should be about it. You sit back and wait for your compensation.
Claiming for compensation is your legal right and ‘no win no fee’ contracts was put in place so anyone could make a claim. So put in a claim today, in a few months when you receive your compensation cheque you will be glad you did.
Motorcycles and Safety – Rocketing to a Crash
Rocketing to a Crash
More and more people are picking up motorcycles for their recreational use, and for most there is never an incident with their new pleasure. For some though, whether they are picking up land cruisers or the so-called pocket rockets, their new joy ride ends in the worst way- with a crash.
With almost four million registered motorcycles in the United States, it is a reality that there are more and more drivers running the risk of crashing just by using this vehicle.
Over 1/3 more likely to be in a fatal crash
Motorcyclists have gone on record as having more crashes than most other vehicles on the road, leading people to believe that it could be a problem with the vehicle of choice as opposed to the problem. It has been shown that a motorcycle driver runs the risk of a fatal crash up to 35 times that of a passenger car per driven mile, furthered exampled that despite being only 2% of registered vehicles on the roadway motorcycles cause 5% of fatal crashes on highways each year.
60% more likely for a crash to be fatal
These motorcycles have a higher fatality rate due to the fact that the vehicle itself offers virtually no protection for the driver to protect them when they crash. This leads to almost 80% of all motorcycle crashes being fatal for the driver as opposed to the approx. 20% of passenger car crashes. This figure can be individually affected by which type of cycle a new driver buys. A study by Progressive Auto Insurance of 2 million registered cyclists gives an example of both the most wrecked cycles as well as the least wrecked. The most likely bike to be crashed on the roadways is the Suzuki GSX-R series, followed closely by the Kawasaki ninja, the Suzuki TLR, the Yamaha YZF, and the Honda CBR series.
Pocket Rockets
The consistent factor of these five cycles is that all of them are what is referred to as a pocket rocket; in that they are small framed bikes designed for speed. This may be due to a lot of people buying the bigger engine bikes without having a wealth of experience, which quickly leads to losing control of these and crashing. This is highlighted in the list of the least crashed bikes, which are all larger Land Cruisers designed for sustained use as opposed to speed.
A bit of advice it would seem that needs to be given to those thrill seeking on crotch rockets would be to learn to control your motorcycle in an effort to prevent becoming another statistic.
Public Liability Insurance Online Quote – Get it Quickly and Easily
Are you a business owner whop is looking for a public liability insurance online quote? Thousands of business owners are taking advantage of the speed and precision of the internet to get the information and the policies that they need. Most websites offer online digital financial calculators that can be used to easily and quickly determine how much and what kind of insurance you need. Why sit in a stuffy insurance brokers office for hours if you can do this all online from the comfort of your morning commute or right from your desk in your office? Who has the time to spend hours on a face to face meeting with an insurance broker these days? Getting a public liability insurance online quote can save you hours of your valuable time and by extension your money.
The online financial calculators are surprisingly accurate and can get you a quote, and order, and your insurance papers right over the internet without ever needing to step foot in an office or wait for another meeting. Any questions you might have can be handled right over the phone where there are professional insurance representatives waiting to take your call and help you through the process if you get stuck. The business owners who choose not to get liability insurance from a reputable company can find themselves and their businesses in a lot of financial trouble in the event of an accident, don’t let that be you.
Public liability insurance online quote calculators are the best way to get the insurance you need as fast as you need it. Rather than waiting for days to get a meeting then sitting around for hours talking to an agent you can go online and buy your insurance in minutes, print out your proof of insurance and you are all set. This is great for the busy executive who needs quick coverage for an upcoming event or opening day of their new business. Saving time saves money, plus you can get twenty or more quotes from different companies in the same amount of time you could get one quote in person. When time is money public liability insurance online quote finders are the way to go. You can get the exact coverage you need at a price you can afford and just as fast as you need them. Stop waiting around to get your quotes, the sooner you get your quotes the sooner you will be covered and can finally relax. No business owner wants to be without liability coverage so why wait any longer than you have to to get it? The longer you wait the higher your risk of something happening in the meantime. You can have your company, your employees and your clients covered in a matter of minutes using a public liability insurance online quote finder. Get a variety of quotes, review the coverage and sign up all on the internet from the comfort of your office. No face to face visit, and no travelling or waiting for paperwork by snail mail.
