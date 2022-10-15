Finance
Car Accident Lawsuits
Although over the years, safety aspects of cars and automobiles have improved tremendously, car accidents are still quite common in each and very country. Research data proves that any given person will be involved at least once in an automobile accident in his lifetime. If you have been unfortunate to be involved in a car accident, then you need the help of a personal injury lawyer.
A point to be noted is that not every car accident will lead to litigation. There may be accidents where no one gets injured or the injuries sustained are minor. In these accidents, it is always possible to resolve any problems by getting your claim for medical care and car damage directly from the driver’s insurance company. It is when there are serious injuries or the damage to property is too great that a lawsuit happens.
Car accidents can happen for many reasons. The most common cause is the driver’s error. However, distractions, driving while intoxicated, bad weather, vehicle defects, road conditions and road design can also contribute to car accidents.
If you happen to get into a car accident and the case goes for litigation, there will always be two cars involved. One would be your car and the other would belong to the person with whom you had the accident. Either you and / or the other person would claim that the accident was caused because of negligent driving on the part of the other driver. At times, the lawsuit can involve a passenger accompanying you who would claim injury on account of your negligent driving.
Car accident lawsuits can also be against a government agency for not maintaining or designing a roadway or intersection properly. You can also file a car accident lawsuit against the manufacturer of the car for not designing the car or a part properly which lead to the car accident.
Ultimately, your lawyer would be the best suited to advice you on the type of car accident lawsuit and it would be in your best interest to follow his or her advice.
Purchasing Or Renewing Your Homeowners Insurance? What You Have to Ask Your Agent
Will your insurance cover you if you have a fire or if your home is destroyed in a disaster? These are some of the questions you should be asking your insurance agent before you have a disaster.
One of the top Public Insurance Adjusters in Southern California, Quality Claims Management Corporation does not sell insurance or recommend specific insurance companies or agents. Quality Claims Management works with home owners and business owners who need help with valuing, adjusting or negotiating an insurance claim after a disaster, and believe the best solution for insurance problems is to be properly insured BEFORE a disaster.
Here is a checklist to help make sure that you are protected.
Is the policy a Replacement Cost Policy or Actual Cash Value?
Replacement Cost coverage will pay the amount it costs to replace your property.
Actual Cash Value (ACV) will pay you the Fair Market Value of the property, this typically means the insurer will pay you a depreciated amount based upon the age of the property.
Replacement Cost coverage is preferable and is the most common.
Is the insurer offering Guaranteed Replacement Cost Coverage or Extended Replacement Cost Coverage?
There are only a few insurance carriers in California that offer Guaranteed Replacement Cost Coverage and it is preferable to any other coverages. It will pay you the total amount it costs to repair or replace your property even if it costs more than the limits stated on your policy.
Extended Replacement Cost Coverage adds a certain percentage over your stated policy limits. The policy may add 50% or 100% of additional coverage over the stated policy limits. This coverage is added by an endorsement and it will contain certain additional conditions that must be met in order to obtain this extended amount. Be careful here as the language of the Endorsement can limit your coverages.
Determining policy limits
Base the amount of coverage on the replacement cost of your property. This can be tricky to calculate. Be sure to use “reconstruction” costs, not “new” construction costs – there is a big difference.
Be sure the limits include the extra amount necessary to meet current building code requirements.
Contact a building contractor or real estate appraiser to see how much construction costs are for your house.
Do not base the limits on the amount of your mortgage
Your mortgage lender can require you to insure your property for the replacement cost of your property up to the amount of the loan. They cannot require you to insure your property for more than the amount of the replacement cost value.
Your loan is typically based upon the total value of your property which includes the value of the land.
Your homeowners policy will only insure the improvements upon your land. In addition, your policy will include other coverages, but they do not include the land itself.
Did you properly identify your property?
Do you have the correct address?
Do you have the correct number of square feet listed?
Did you include the type of construction?
Did you identify any upgrades to your property, such as to the kitchen or special
flooring, windows, etc.
Did you include all structures on your property, such as any special, custom decks, pools, guest house, extensive driveways or fencing.
Do you have extensive landscaping or expensive plants?
Do you have any special equipment or personal property that may need increased limits?
Do you have any collections or collectible items?
Do you have valuable art, antiques, jewelry, furs, firearms or any other items
that need to have increased limits?
Do you have a boat that needs to be covered under this policy?
Does the policy include Ordinance or Law Coverage – also known as Code Upgrade
If you need to rebuild your property it will need to comply with the current building code requirements.
If you have an older house, and you do not have Code Upgrade coverage, your policy will not pay for the additional cost of construction to meet the current building code requirements.
Do you operate a business from your house?
If you operate or run a home business, be sure to ask if an endorsement is necessary to cover your business equipment.
Be sure you have enough liability coverage
If you have a pool, dog or anything else that may create some additional exposures, consider increasing your liability limits.
You may want to inquire about an Umbrella Policy. An Umbrella policy will increase your liability limits for your homeowners as wells as auto policies. Umbrella policies are very affordable.
Do not limit your search for coverage to a direct writer agent – talk to a broker or independent agent
A direct writer will only be able to offer coverage for one insurance company, the one they work for.
An independent agent will search many different insurance markets to seek the best coverage options and insurance rates specific to your needs.
Talk to Your Agent
Take the time to fully describe to your agent, what your property consists of. Send a follow-up written explanation of your property. Invite the agent to come to your property to perform a visual inspection.
Be Prepared and Remember to ask questions.
If you don’t ask, you will probably be underinsured or improperly insured if a disaster strikes. According to Amy Bach, Executive Director, United Policyholders, “Most people who lose a home in a natural disaster find out the hard way that they’re underinsured. After the 2007 wildfire in San Diego County, 75% of the victims found themselves underinsured by an average of $250,000.”
Find Ways to Lower Insurance Costs and Find Affordable Health Insurance Quotes
These days more and more employers are starting to push the expense of medical insurance onto their employees. This can be a problem because most people’s premiums are continuing to rise, as costs are going up more than 10 percent. Then you have to include rising co-pays, premiums, deductibles and prescription drugs, which makes it difficult for some people to afford insurance. However, there are ways to lower the insurance cost and find affordable health insurance quotes.
One way to lower the overall monthly premium is to increase the deductible on the insurance. This isn’t always possible for some people or plans, but if you are normally healthy, this can save you hundreds of dollars, help you find affordable health insurance quotes and get you lower monthly premiums. However, if you increase the deductible, make sure to have a health savings account or an emergency fund to cover the high deductible.
Another way to save money is to use generic drugs. This will help you save hundreds of dollars a year. If you are married, you should look to see which spouse has better family coverage on their policy. It isn’t possible for both of you to have it, but make sure to look at the policies and see who offers the best coverage for kids. Sometimes you can split the coverage and put one child with one parent and the other child with the second parent.
You do need to keep in mind that employers won’t always offer the best deals on affordable medical insurance. You may want to shop around and see what other health insurance companies offer and find out if there is a policy that is more affordable. There are some employers that will pay you money for insurance if you find your own affordable health insurance quotes and policy.
One Day Car Insurance – The Most Convenient Insurance Cover For Driving a Borrowed Car
The car insurance industry is now becoming more and more competitive. Till a few years ago we never heard of temporary car insurance or short term auto insurance for that matter. A car on the road was supposed to be insured by the owner of the car and there were no insurance related issues for the person taking a car on hire or borrowing the car from a friend. But with cut throat competition coming in the industry, the insurance companies are offering short term and temporary auto insurance facilities to the user of the car. Insurance is now moving base from being the owner’s prerogative to being a driver’s prerogative. So much so, that if you plan to take a car on rent from a car hire company or use your friend’s car for a day, you can also go in for one day auto insurance policy.
In what way does a one day car insurance policy differ from the usual annual insurance cover? In the first place, the insurance is a major facility available to those who need a vehicle to be on the road for one day. This saves worrying about accidents and compensations. While it is necessary to ensure that the car is mechanically sound to prevent accidents, it must be remembered that most accidents happen because of the person driving the car and not because of the physical condition of the vehicle. The laws require that any vehicle to be on the road must be covered by insurance. This is taken care of by the short term or temporary car insurance covers that are available.
The most important advantage of a short term car insurance is to the insurance company. Unlike the normal insurance policy, a one day car insurance cover is costlier. These types of insurance are costly because in the event of a major accident, the loss is borne by the insurance company. Also, persons taking cars on hire or from a friend prefer if the car is already covered under an insurance policy to save them the exorbitant costs.
One day auto insurance quotes are also available online. All that the person intending to take such a cover needs to do is to click on the quotes available from a major insurance company and fill up the details. Spot quotes are generally given. It is possible to compare the quotes and then select the best insurance quote that fits in the budget.
Car Insurance Price Quote
Car Insurance Price Quote is very important before insuring your vehicle with proper insurance. To get different types of price quotes for your car insurance you can go to a nearby auto insurance agency or search the internet for different websites.
Car Insurance Price Quote will help you to understand how auto insurance companies determine the insurance rates, discounts and coverage. There are several factors that determine the price of the insurance of your vehicle. You will come across several auto insurance companies who charge different amount of premiums for the same type of coverage. To have a better understanding about quotes you have to spend time to shop around and you must get various online auto insurance price quotes to compare. Most of these websites will give you complete listings of all the authorized insurance companies of your state.
Car Insurance Price Quote varies from company to company but some of the features are common like the premium rates. They follow certain standards to set the premium rates. Even if you compare them you will find that the rates have been calculated in more or less similar way. You should check the price quotes before buying insurance. This will be better if you check when you are buying a car which is high on the theft list because in that case the rate will be higher for the premium. You should choose your deductible wisely and as much as you can afford because it will help in reducing the payment of insurance premium. Your driving record plays an important part in determining the price quote of insurance. If you have a less number of traffic violations and fewer amounts of accidents in your driving record then you will have lower rate of premium. A person having good credit point is entitled for lower premium rate. Vehicles like luxury cars usually have higher premiums for physical damage. Most of the companies give discount if you insure both your home and auto with them or if insure both the vehicles with them. Installing protection devices like anti-lock brakes, anti-theft devices and airbags may fetch you discount over the insurance price. Try to collect as much price quotes as possible from the different insurance companies. After you have collected them take your time and study the different rates available to you and choose among them the best.
Does A Cleaning Business Need Liability Insurance?
A friend of mine was thinking of starting a cleaning business and she asked me what types of liability insurance she should consider. Here’s the advice I gave her…
Since she was starting out by herself, she would likely be considered an independent contractor. Contractors need insurance just like any other business that deals with clients and customers, and a janitorial or even a maid type cleaning service needs commercial liability insurance. Determining what level of liability insurance coverage a cleaning business requires varies from state to state, but in general there are a few commonly faced issues.
Considering all the risks faced by a janitorial company helps decide the level of liability coverage needed. A cleaning business needs to protect themselves from damaging a client’s property, damaging equipment and vehicles, personal injury, and even from crime. In addition, a janitorial company may consider insuring themselves from other problems such as damage caused by backed up drains and sewers, lost or damaged keys, and damage to business records.
If the business plans to employ others eventually, then more coverage may be needed, possibly even Worker’s Compensation Insurance, if you will offer your services in a state that requires workers comp or some form of it. Consider scenaries of an employee damaging an expensive wooden floor, or a dishonest employee pocketing something small but expensive, such as a cell phone or necklace from a client’s office. Without liability insurance to cover damaged property, employee theft, etc., a janitorial business could go find themselves on the wrong end of an expensive lawsuit.
To prevent costly out-of-pocket expenses, it is important that janitorial service businesses have liability insurance coverage that meets their needs. The best place to start is usually with a General Liability Insurance policy. In addition to general liability insurance, an umbrella policy may be a good idea for expensive claims that exceed a GLI policy limits.
The best thing to do is contact an insurance company that offers cleaning or janitorial business insurance packages and see what the agent recommends. Many insurers now offer deals that are specific to certain industries, and janitorial services is one of them. You may also want to ask them about getting bonded, which can help you get more clients. In fact, many larger business only let bonded cleaning companies bid on their available contracts, so adding a surety bond into your insurance portfolio is a good idea if you want to grow your business.
Which leads me to all the positive side effects of getting all the right coverage…
Most potential customers look to hire only cleaning companies with adequate liability coverage. They want to know, should damage or theft occur, that their property is protected. Customers also want to avoid costly lawsuits should an employee of a janitorial service get injured on their property. Therefore, a business with proper liability coverage is much more attractive to potential customers than an under-insured on non-insured company. Sharing with potential clients, the amount of liability coverage your janitorial business has, may give you an edge over other companies that lack proper coverage or simply don’t advertise it effectively.
While it may seem like a hassle and and added expense to buy insurance for a business that seems as simple as cleaning, it’s worth the time to shop around online and compare rates. You may also want to contact you existing agent and see if they offer business insurance and have them put together a quote for you as well. The time it takes is well worth it to protect yourself and your new business.
Top 10 Bike Insurance Policies
When looking for the best bike insurance policy, it is important to understand that different insurance companies have differently tailored policies for their customers. Choosing the right coverage that will cater for your needs is important and therefore you must consider the choice with absolute thoroughness.
The process of choosing the policy can be overwhelming and especially if you have never done it before. However, you must be able to know your needs and the main reason as to why you are buying the policy in order to be able to make your selection properly. The first thing you should know is that the bike insurance cover is important and mandatory if you intend to use it on the road legally. Different countries and states have the minimum requirements for the insurance covers and knowing what is expected of you in your respective state or country.
Available bike coverage policies
As with the auto insurance, the bike coverage comes with different options which one should consider. However, some are mandatory while others are optional and important based on your bike usage. Below is a list of these policies:
• Liability insurance cover: – This insurance cover is mandatory for any bike user just as it is for the automobile owners. This cover is aimed at protecting other people or property which might be injured or damaged in case of an accident or bike use. In case you happen to cause an accident and are deemed to be the one in the wrong during a collision or accident, the policy covers for the injuries and damage caused. This liability bike policy however does not cater for the bike or the owner although there are available policies from different companies which might cater for a passenger riding on the bike.
• Comprehensive coverage: This policy normally covers the bike from various perils that might arise and which are not related to an accident. These include issues such as floods, acts of vandalism, theft, fire or any other act that does not involve a crash. If you value your bike and are riding some of the most expensive machines, this policy could be worth considering.
• Collision policy: Although it is expected that the bike rider is well trained, collisions are a common occurrence and at times cannot be avoided. The collision coverage is therefore worth considering especially because it covers for any injuries or damages that might occur when you are on the wrong. This policy pays for the damages that might happen to your bike minus your deductible.
• Uninsured or under insured bike policy: This coverage is aimed at providing protection to the rider should an accident occur from a collision with other drivers or riders who are not insured or are under insured. It caters for any damages, losses such as wages and medical treatments for the rider and the passenger. The bike is also catered for under this if your policy has a provision for uninsured motorist/property damage policy.
• Additional policies include Personal Injury Protection, Medical Payments, and optional coverage for bike parts among others. Seek to know whether your company of choice offers these covers.
You should however consider a number of things before choosing the coverage that you intend to buy for your bike. This will help determine the premium rates that you should pay annually although other factors such as your age, bike type, storage system and annual mileage also determine the cost of whichever coverage that you choose.
