CFTC’s Control Over Stablecoins Should Be Strengthened, Says Gensler

Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.

At the time of writing, the token’s value hovers around $6.20, up by 0.96% in the last 24 hours. The Uniswap market cap also indicates a bullish trend, signifying the crypto winter started to ignore the project. Its capitalization has increased to $4.70 billion, representing a 0.24% gain.

Financial Indicators MACD Line And RSI Suggest Bearish Divergence

In line with the daily price analysis, UNI against USD presents a bullish trend ahead. The price actions form a high-low pattern which signs an uptrend for the token. As recent price moves show, investors did not miss any opportunity and connected with all swing lows. Likewise, Uniswap ended its retracement phase below $5 in the last week and now seems to find resistance above this. The expected price range for the token in October remains between $5.3 to $7.

Opposite to the positive happenings within the UNI network, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line, an oscillator used to indicate market trends, currently points toward the bearish signal for the token and crosses the line. Likewise, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence as its peak continues falling toward the 50 zone.

Uniswap To Deploy On zkSync For Cheaper Fee And Enhanced Security

UNI is the governance token of the decentralized exchange Uniswap, which allows users to trade and sell cryptos using smart contracts. It seems users and organizations are pushing for privacy in the sector, driving adoption and positively affecting prices. For example, on Wed, 12 October 2022, Coin Center, a think tank on cryptocurrencies, filed a suit against OFAC over restrictions against Tornado Cash, a privacy mixer (decentralized cryptocurrency tumbler). In return, almost the whole market reacted by going green as the news spread.

Notably, today’s announcement by the Uniswap platform might become a catalyst to pump the token’s price further. The Uniswap exchange has declared to build on the zkSync for enhanced privacy and security.

zkSync uses novel technology, also known as ZK Rollups, to enable faster transactions with minimum gas cost. The company decided to deploy privacy-focused layer two after completing a governance vote. Offering a minimum fee without compromising on security will attract more users and accelerate the network’s activity.

The parent company of zkSync, Matter Labs, commented that this move would onboard new users. Furthermore, the low network fee than Ethereum will make the platform more attractive. The company noted in a statement;

There’s significant value in Uniswap being available on an EVM-compatible ZK Rollup. Deploying early on zkSync helps solidify Uniswap’s place as the number one DEX and a thought leader.

Therefore, with zkSynce launch on mainnet within the next six weeks, investors’ wallets may profit from the project’s growth. In addition, the token might enjoy resistance above $7 in the coming days, which the investors are hard to manage.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com