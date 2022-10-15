Finance
Cheap Auto Insurance For Teenage Drivers
Getting a car can be a very expensive business. You have the cost of the vehicle itself, the cost of tax, mot, petrol and others. One of the biggest annual costs for your vehicle will be its insurance, but this is a necessary cost that may end up saving you a lot of money down the line. For teenagers and young driver this insurance is generally higher than other groups because they are more of a risk behind the wheel. However there are ways of getting affordable auto insurance if you do the right things.
For a start you need to ensure that your car is the right make and model to get cheaper insurance. There are a lot of factors that come into play when companies calculate the risk of the driver, and one of the major ones is the type of car that is driven. A young driver in a fast car is a potent mix and represents a larger risk. As a result your insurance will be a lot higher, so if you are looking for ways to make having a car affordable then you need to be driving the right sort of car.
Another factor to consider for young drivers is the level of responsibility that they show. One way to improve on this is to make sure that you continue to get good grades and present yourself as a responsible and sensible member of the community. Furthermore, engaging yourself into some sort of driving program that teaches safety behind the wheel is another sure fire way to get some money dropped off your annual insurance policy. It may be that you spend a little bit of money enrolling on such a course, but you will make this back and then some with your savings.
Another thing to consider, if its possible, is to get yourself onto your parents insurance policy. This is a great way to get a guaranteed discount from the company that they are with. If you do not do this, then the next best thing is to ensure that you take your time to find exactly the right quote that suits your needs. The more quotes you get from different companies, the larger your choice will become and as a result it will be more likely that you are getting the best out of your deal. These are just a few ways of ensuring that you are getting the cheapest car insurance that you can.
Beneficial Mobile Broadband Deal
In the 21st century, the mobile broadband is the most standard way by which one can get rid from all the internet related problems. With the help of this utmost solution of broadband connection, an individual can experience high speed connectivity anywhere round the clock. The mobile broadband deals is really very cost effective way of communication. In fact, a person can enjoy the complete freedom for web surfing by simply plugging the USB modem into the laptop, personal computer or any other compatible device. So, an user can now download as well as upload pictures, games, wallpapers, videos and many more.
These fantastic broadband deals provide users the twin benefits of flexibility as well as freedom. Furthermore, these profitable schemes come with various advantages like cash back offers, half line rental or free line rental, free connection and many more. Apart from that, there are various service providers which are offering a fabulous free gift along with these broad packages. The free gifts many include physical entities like gaming consoles, iPods, mobile phones etc. In order to enjoy these benefits all that an user has to do is simply tie up a contract of certain time period with any particular network provider. The time period of a contract may be of 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months or more.
Such packages are in great demand among teenagers, frequent travelers and students. These schemes are basically divided into two categories. In the set allowance deals, an user have to pay for all the additional data downloaded if s/he exceed the set download limit. This is because of the simple reason that such packages come with certain download limit. On the other hand, the unlimited download broadband plans come with fair usage policy. In these type of packages, an individual is free to download unlimited data. In this, the download limit is basically 40 GB per month.
There are several leading service providers O2, Orange, Three, Virgin and T-Mobile. All these well reputed brands are involved in the business of mobile broadband deal. Now-a-days, every network provider is coming into the arena with best as well as cheap packages. The aim of these brands is to survive in the cut-throat market. Apart from that, these top best network providers are adapting new policies to attract the attention of new customers and satisfy their end users. The benefits offered by different packages may varies from provider to provider.
There are various websites on internet through which a person can get more and more information about these beneficial schemes. The present day market is flooded with great variety of the mobile broadband deal. Since, these packages are on contractual basis and so, an individual should choose his broadband plan carefully. One can extract tons of details about various packages presently available in the mart. Apart from that, an user should never forget to do comparison between his offer and the other several deals. There are plenty of websites which provide a comparison facility through which one can make a comparison and then find out his plans which suits to his requirements.
Nokia 6233 Review
The Nokia 6233 builds on the formula that made the Nokia 6230i so popular – a classically-designed, feature-rich device together with an intuitive, easy to use interface. Nokia press release.
According to that same press release the Nokia 6233 is tailored for business and entertainment. The 6233 is not a smartphone with an OS, but has many features typical for business phones. Some key features are:
– Up to 70MB total memory (6MB internal + 64MB memory card)
– Supports microSD memory cards up to 2GB
– 2-megapixel camera with 8x smooth
– FM radio
– MP3 player
– Java email client and spam filter
– Supports video sharing, streaming, and recording (playback: 3GPP, H.263 video, MPEG-4, and AMR)
– WCDMA 2100 and tri-band GSM coverage on up to five continents (GSM/EDGE 900/1800/1900)
– Nokia Push to Talk
– Bluetooth, Infrared and USB port
– WAP 2.0, XHTML browser
And tailored for business also means the phone has some useful applications pre installed:
– Wireless presenter
– Notepad and voice memo recorder
– Translator
– World Clock II
– Converter II
We Say: I wouldn´t say this is a business phone for a heavy user, but maybe you could say it´s a feature-rich mid-range phone with an excellent camera. The 6233 is not light weight nor slim, but the stainless steel frame that makes the phone somewhat heavier gives the phone a sign of quality. The 6233 is a solid phone and has no gaps between parts.
Financing Options for Long Term Care
Older people should think of long term care seriously because in few years they will need some kind of care that might leave them miserable and impoverished. Most of these elders face problems in paying for their long term care, since the costs of both institutional and residential care are the costliest types of care.
Financing long term care services is the biggest problem many American seniors are dealing with these days. This spurs the states and the federal government to establish programs that will address this problem.
The following are the options on how you can finance your own long term care:
Private LTC Policies – Getting a private insurance for long term care is the first thing you would consider. LTC policies are available from private insurance companies in different states. There is no fixed price for each policy, because the premiums are based on age, health issues, state, and length and other features of the coverage. The premiums increase together with age; thus, younger policy holders receive cheaper premiums than their older counterparts.
Private policies normally cover variety of facilities — home, nursing home, assisted living facility, and adult day care. Also, most insurance companies offer features such as inflation protection, which increases the daily benefit either simple or compound; elimination period, which is the number of days you’ll be paying out-of-pocket before the company kicks in; and benefit period, the period (normally designated in the number of years) the company will pay the insurance coverage.
Partnership Policies — Many Americans think that Medicaid and Medicare will save them from paying everything for their long term care needs. This is also the reason why many residents are not planning for their retirement. Unlike what they have expected, Medicaid will not pay any single amount unless they have depleted their assets, and distinguish themselves among the poor. This means you have to be literally poor before you qualify for any Medicaid coverage.
The Congress come with program that promises to overhaul this loophole in Medicaid; thus, the Long Term Care Partnership Program was created. Four states initiated the program, but later on more than 30 states joined the program to support the federal government’s effort of Medicaid’s budget on LTC and to help residents plan their on long term care needs. The most remarkable feature of Partnership policy is the Asset Protection or Disregard. This feature allows consumers to retain assets more than Medicaid’s limit but still qualify for coverage. Medicaid allows consumers to keep assets equal to the benefit amount paid under the policy.
CLASS Act –The Community Living and Assistance Services and Support Act is the newest program that President Barack Obama signed in 2010. the effective date will be on January 1, 2011. The budget will come from the funds paid by voluntary members and not from tax payers. Members will give $50 a day that will be put up in a trust fund, but the amount of premiums is yet to be determined by the Department of Human Affairs. The amount that will be paid by members is not that expensive, but it could, at least, give them protection when long term care needs arise. Those who were rejected by private insurers due to pre-existing health condition may still qualify for CLASS Act, without undergoing any underwriting process.
Car Accident Cases Necessitates a Competent Lawyer
There is no doubt that most people in the United States love cars. This is also true in Los Angeles County in California where cars have been great necessity in every household. However, the increase in population of car users has also created a tremendous growth in the figures of injuries due to road catastrophes not only in California but also across the country.
In 2005, approximately 6,420,000 automobile accidents have occurred that caused a total of above $230 billion of losses. More importantly, 42,636 individuals died while at least 2.9 million victims suffered from various types of injuries because of these untoward incidents. This would mean one fatality in every thirteen minutes.
These accidents may also happen to you and your loved ones regardless of how much care you put in driving your cars. Yet, in case of an accident, you can always rely on the capability of a car accident lawyer to help you in filing the necessary charges against the liable party. This is aside from what you can acquire from your insurance company.
The law entitles anyone who was injured due other party’s neglect or wrongful act to file their lawsuits and to recover suitable damages. These includes payments for pain and suffering, emotional distress, hospital bills, lost wages, damage to property and other expenses brought about by the injury. Still, the victims should prove these factors:
- the defendant has been neglectful or careless in driving
- such neglect was the cause of your injury
- you have indeed sustained an injury
In defending your rights, it is vital for you to hire a car accident lawyer who is known for his competence and effectiveness. This will ensure that you will be properly guided and represented in the whole process of your legal undertaking. Thus, you should be more cautious in choosing the right advocate if you want to have a successful case result.
Searching for the best legal counsel should not be that hard as you imagine. All you need to do is to have an extensive look on his background in resolving his handled cases. It would also be better if you know how he treats his past client’s cases. Being aware of these things before formally appointing his services may definitely increase your chances of winning.
Our Car Accidents Lawyer Los Angeles County is highly experienced in dealing with insurance companies regarding car accident claims.
The Potential Advantages of Web Conferencing for Use in Training Pharmaceutical Field Personnel
Pharmaceutical companies typically hold between 3 and 4 meetings for field personnel per year to update sales and marketing strategies, bring new products to market, re-certify personnel on compliance and regulatory practices, and potentially to roll-out new hardware or software for sales force productivity. These meetings typically
coincide with the quarters of either the calendar or fiscal year. Sometimes these meetings are undertaken in small groups over the course of several weeks with some key training teams traveling to the various sites to roll out training initiatives and deliver live presentations. In some cases, in lieu of a multitude of small meetings, the entire field sales force, marketing team and in-house component of the sales organization is brought together at one location. With medium and larger companies, this can mean hundreds, even thousands of employees at a single meeting. It is not difficult to imagine the costs of travel, lodging, and training facilities for meetings of this size. Also, the amount of time lost in transit to and from the meeting can be anywhere from a few hours to an entire day.
Often at face to face meetings and trainings corporate direction places a stronger emphasis on cookie-cutter presentations, re-certifications, examinations, and corporate long-term planning. There is often so much content included in large, on-site meetings that very little of it is truly impactful. By utilizing online collaboration and training applications, companies could eliminate some of their costly travel and training expenses, allow their training staff to better allocate their time and efforts, maximize the time spent in face to face meetings with more impactful content, and deliver convenient and timely ongoing training to their field personnel. Also, throughout the course of the year, smaller groups of employees are routinely brought to central training locations such as company headquarters or regional offices. These smaller meetings, often with very focused or ‘refresher’ content, could easily be held online. The same benefits apply with the potential, in these cases, of field sales personnel only needing to take a portion of a day out of their territory.
In addition to face to face trainings that could be complemented or replaced with web conference trainings, pharmaceutical employees participate in asynchronous trainings frequently when launching new products, learning new indications for existing products, or completing training on updates for CRM software to name a few topics. Often these types of trainings are completed in advance of travel-to meetings, with large or small groups, to help build a foundation of knowledge about the topic before employees are brought together for more training and certification testing. These asynchronous trainings could be made much more impactful by utilizing an interactive, web-based solution.
Making the Leap
Pharmaceutical companies have been utilizing CRM (Customer Relationship Management) or SFA (Sales Force Automation) software for years, and the leap to utilizing online collaboration software seems to be the next logical step. Many industries have moved toward online training as either a component of their corporate training model or as its backbone. The figure below gives a distribution of training offerings from a survey of over 500 hundred corporate trainers surveyed over 2006-2007. In this study there was almost a 14 percent decline in face to face trainings by corporations and an almost identical increase in web conference trainings (Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 3). Other training mediums remained relatively flat in the same study, showing a convincing trend towards the benefits of web conference training and collaboration as shown graphically below (Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 3)
Figure 1. In 2006 – 2007 Methods for delivering
training courses in a study of 533 training personnel
For pharmaceutical companies, face to face training has been a staple of the industry for decades and some will argue that it is a necessary part due to the need for sales people to practice and certify on new messages pushed down from marketing. Although there is something to be said for sitting in front of someone to practice ‘detailing’ them on a product with a new sales message, being careful to include appropriate marketing and regulatory messages, there are also some important reasons to evaluate the roll of online trainings. In a study by Wainhouse Research in 2007, over 500 trainers from various vendors and client organizations in a broad range of fields demonstrated a variety of reasons for implementing web conferencing for training purposes. The figure below shows a graphical representation of the results of one component of the study. Some of the reasons further down the list may be more important to pharmaceutical companies than the study responses reflect. Being able to bring subject matter experts and targeted content to the audience for example, are both pivotal to pharmaceutical trainings where direct input from key opinion leaders in an area and tailored messages are both important elements to understanding and communicating complex topics.
Figure 2. Reasons that study participants cited for
using web based training.
(Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 5)
Although saving on the cost of travel for meetings is the number one reason for most companies implementing web-conferencing solutions for training, there are several important reasons other than those that directly impact the bottom line.
The factors that impact the pharmaceutical industry more than others are the following:
o Cost of travel, lodging, and meeting.
o Saving time away from home.
o Including subject matter experts (Key Opinion Leaders).
o Delivering targeted content that meets regulatory requirements.
The costs involved of bringing employees together, or to meet with customers, is high especially when participants have to travel by air and stay for an extended period of time. In a case study performed to compare various web conferencing solutions to in-person meetings, the online alternatives realized a 66-95% savings over face-to-face meetings (Webconference-test.com, 2007). Pharmaceutical companies could realize tremendous savings implementing web conferencing solutions in place of even a portion of their face-to-face meetings.
Saving time away from home effects sales representatives to some extent, but this factor would greatly affect field sales managers who are often away from home as much as 80% of the time, either in the field with representatives or in meetings with each other and upper management. Often times the content of manager-to-manager meetings could easily be conveyed through web conferencing applications. Managers utilize phone conferencing routinely, but the vast majority of strategy and evaluation meetings take place in person, often with travel involved for all parties to a central location.
Including subject matter experts or key opinion leaders as they are often referred to in pharmaceutical sales, as part of the learning process gives employees an opportunity to gain knowledge and perspective from experts in clinical medicine in the fields that are applicable to their daily activities. Often times it is difficult to schedule stage appearances or seminars based around these experts at face-to-face meetings due to the constraints of their practice and the demands of travel. Utilizing web conferencing could bring the resources that these experts can provide within easy reach of meeting attendees without them having to rearrange busy clinical schedules and/or academic obligations.
Delivering suited content is a must-have for the pharmaceutical industry. With additional regulations, both voluntary within individual corporations and some mandated by governing bodies, the content of presentations given to and from employees are more highly scrutinized than ever before. Information that is delivered to sales managers and representatives has survived a number of different approval processes and provides ‘fair balance’ to the end user so as to show the benefits and potential disadvantages of a particular product. The more information that is printed, mailed, emailed or faxed out as ‘training only’ or ‘not for use in detailing’ is information that could be mishandled or misappropriated; often training materials are ‘in context’ materials that do not provide fair balance as they only deal with a small segment of the total picture of a product at one time. The majority of training type material is sent out as part of asynchronous ‘at home’ trainings or as preparation for face-to-face meetings. By utilizing web conferencing to augment these types of trainings, corporate training departments could maintain more control over training elements that could be shared online during a presentation but that do not have to be reprinted and mailed/emailed in bulk.
Choosing a Solution
When a corporation decides to take on web-conferencing as a component of their training delivery strategy, the next step is choosing a solution that fits the needs of the trainers and participants. In a study by Wainhouse Research, some of the most critical factors that a solution provided were ease of use, reputation, customer support and transparency of installation.
Figure 3. From a study by Wainhouse Research, here is a distribution of attributes that participants are looking for from their web conferencing solution.
(Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 6)
Ease of use and transparency of installation will be very important as the majority of end users in the field will be ‘non-tech’ personnel. Most field personnel have familiarity with sales force automation or CRM software, but these applications are extensively trained upon hire so that employees will be able to use them effectively in the field. Where web conferencing is concerned, the application will need to run easily with a minimum of training for it to be embraced by employees and managers. Also, while they didn’t score as highly as some attributes in the above mentioned study, scalability and flat pricing will be important given that the first usage may be in a pilot format and then scaled up to include the entirety of the company. There are many web conferencing options available, but not all options will fit the needs of a primarily non-tech user base and a potentially varying number of users. Some solutions are too ‘feature rich’ to be easy to use while others have pricing that makes costs difficult to project. Two of the most popular offerings, WebEx and GoToMeeting, focus on ease of use and a predictable pricing structure, both features that would be important in driving adoption.
Breaking Down Barriers to Adoption
The most basic factor that will make or break the push towards utilizing web conferencing for training purposes is the ability or inability to have the same level of interaction, participation and effectiveness that can be delivered by in-person training. A study by Wainhouse Research in 2007 demonstrated that 51% of respondents rated web conferencing as just as effective as in-person training with another 36% rating it as almost as effective; also, 70% of respondents in the same study rated web conferencing more effective than asynchronous training (Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 1). Many of the available web conferencing solutions share similar features such as attendance reporting, screen sharing, the ability to change presenters, integrated voice capability, and chat and instant message capability among others. These features coupled with a focus on ease of use, that will be essential for less tech savvy users, make web conferencing a viable alternative to in-person training and a valuable addition to an asynchronous training program.
Mid-level and field managers, as a whole, are very likely to embrace a training/collaboration solution that decreases the burden of travel on their direct employees as well as themselves. Also, the ability to quickly get new employees up and running without having to wait for a scheduled in-person training would be extremely valuable in the pharmaceutical field where empty sales territories can quickly decline in market share and volume. It is not unheard of for employees to wait on a scheduled training for weeks or even. At the same time, micro-managers and traditionalists will no doubt take a skeptical view of a web conferencing solution rolled out on a large scale as a direct replacement for in-person training. These individuals are likely to view web conferencing as a loss of control rather than a value added resource; in fact, it is likely that cost will be an obstacle with certain parties. Addressing cost by looking at the return on investment is an easy way to justify rolling out a web conferencing solution as there is an enormous amount of data provided in the form of case studies, both vendor sponsored and vendor independent. In a study performed by Frost & Sullivan in 2005, one key WebEx client achieved a greater than 465% ROI on their investment and utilization of WebEx; from a training perspective, the main advantages of utilizing WebEx were the ability to increase the frequency of trainings, provide targeted content, and reduce training preparation time (Frost & Sullivan, 2005, p.6). Another example from a case study from Clarity, utilizing GoToMeeting, showed the company saving $5,000-10,000 a month in travel costs and using the All-you-can-meet pricing solution which ‘paid for itself in under 2 months’ (Citrix Online, 2006, p.2).
Addressing the changing of ‘time honored’ standards of face-to-face training and meetings will be a more challenging obstacle, especially when dealing with new employees who are entering the industry. For home office personnel this is not as big of an issue, but for field personnel, especially sales people, who have an enormous amount of autonomy, integrating web conferencing into the training paradigm, will be more difficult. Resistance will vary depending on corporate culture, average experience of employees, championing by different levels of management and training department, and the evolving need to find a more cost effective solutions for training.
Conclusions
For some companies, to hire and train a field sales representative over the course of one year can range from as low as a few thousand dollars up to $100,000 or more. A component of this cost is the search, interview and hiring process, however, a substantial aspect is the initial training of new employees and their integration into the in-house or field team. Furthermore, training for pharmaceutical employees, like most industries, is an ongoing process driven by changing regulations, new product offerings and changes in corporate strategy. By utilizing a web conferencing solution to augment in-person and asynchronous training, companies can realize real benefits ranging from decrease in travel costs, increases in flexibility, better allocation of resources and more control over quickly changing training content. Return on investment can be realized quickly with the right choice of web conferencing solution, and the only barrier to adoption that is left for companies to break through is the reluctance to diverge from historical precedents.
Top Michigan Auto Accident Lawsuit Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
These five mistakes are most often made by auto accident victims during a lawsuit, playing a crucial role in hurting good people with legitimate cases. This article is intended to help honest people avoid making innocent mistakes that insurance companies and defense lawyers can exploit to avoid responsibility for damages they owe.
Mistake #1: Waiting too long after your auto accident to talk to a lawyer
There is a one-year time limit to apply for benefits in Michigan for a first-party no-fault case. Michigan no-fault law covers important auto insurance benefits such as wage loss, medical bills and mileage, replacement services (chores, help with children) and attendant care (nursing services), based upon the severity of your personal injuries. In Michigan, medical bills are generally paid by the car accident victim’s auto insurance carrier. If you do not apply in time, you will not be able to receive your benefits.
In addition, when auto accident cases are referred too late, critical and debilitating injuries are frequently missed, and documentation of injuries is disregarded. Sometimes car accident victims don’t understand how serious their injuries are, and therefore, do not seek appropriate treatment. Treatment for personal injuries from auto accidents is not only necessary for proper recovery, but creates a record of the injuries, which is necessary to meet Michigan’s injury law for recovering damages in an auto accident case. Additionally, all car accident injuries (even minor ones) must be documented on your Michigan no-fault application for benefits. A person who suffers injuries in an automobile accident but who fails to give specific notice of each of those injuries to his no-fault insurance company within one year can later be barred from having the insurer pay medical bills.
Regarding a truck accident case, critical documents to prove liability can be destroyed within months. For example, if a truck was involved in your accident, a trucking company is only required to keep the bulk of their records concerning a truck accident – no matter how serious the injuries or even if someone was killed – for a very short period of time. The destruction of these and other incredibly important pieces of evidence in serious truck accident cases is not only legal, but commonplace. If a lawsuit is not filed in a timely manner, these documents that are vital to proving negligence on a truck company’s behalf will be legally destroyed, and that can devastate a truck accident case.
Mistake #2: Not considering first impressions and Internet activity during pending lawsuits
Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, but auto accident victims with pending personal injury lawsuits should also remember that some opinions, whether political, religious or social, can offend or turn off jurors who do not share the same views. If there’s one universal truth about winning trials, it is this: Juries tend to help people they like, and tend to punish people they do not like. Plaintiffs in personal injury lawsuits must keep this in mind.
Please consider the recording you leave on your cell phone or answering machine. An insurance adjuster will likely be calling you repeatedly, and if she finds something questionable or offensive, it can affect how that insurance adjuster handles your claim.
Of course, in the realm of innocent mistakes that car accident victims can make, your answering machine message is pretty minor in comparison to say, posting certain information on MySpace or Facebook. For example, a victim who was disabled with closed-head injuries from a truck accident posted pictures of themselves skiing or hiking on an online social networking site. These pictures are completely innocent, and were taken before the person was ever injured in the accident. But the accusation of fraud by defense lawyers can be enough for suspicious jurors who are ready to assume the worst about a person.
Here’s another example: A client neglected to change his message after his car accident, leaving his professional business voicemail greeting, even though he wasn’t working because he was disabled. The defense lawyer used the message against him in court, implying that he was still working and soliciting business. You never know who is listening.
Outside of phone messages, accident victims must always think about the overall impressions they’re leaving, because if a defendant insurance company decides to conduct video surveillance, a jury will see facets of a plaintiff’s life that might have the potential to offend people. Remember, complete strangers may one day be sitting in judgment on your jury. Why risk offending people who will be asked to return proper compensation for your accident?
Mistake #3: Applying for Social Security Disability (SSD) without consulting an attorney
People injured in Michigan car accidents and collecting no-fault insurance benefits are frequently told by their insurance companies and claims adjusters that they must apply for Social Security Disability (SSD). But it’s a big mistake for an auto accident victim to consider a Social Security Disability application or SSD claim as separate from his or her automobile accident case. It’s imperative that you contact your Michigan auto accident attorney as soon as an insurance adjuster instructs you to apply, to discuss how applying could affect your case. For example, if you’re accepted for SSD too soon, it could literally wipe out the entire economic recovery from your third-party case.
In almost all cases, especially when a no-fault insurance company asks you to apply for Social Security Disability, you are required to do so. But what happens next, such as appeals and other actions that an auto accident victim needs to apply, is very case-specific. This must be discussed with your lawyer, so he or she can point you in the right direction to minimize the impact on your existing auto accident case, and to avoid costly mistakes.
The practice of insurance companies requiring the accident victim to apply for Social Security Disability has led to abuse, of which many Michigan auto accident attorneys have become all too familiar: Some insurance company adjusters threaten auto accident victims who want to return to work to apply for SSD as a requirement to keep receiving their no-fault insurance benefits. They urge these accident victims to then re-apply and keep appealing if they are not awarded disability benefits.
The reason Michigan insurance companies are requiring you to apply is simple – it saves them money. But there is no basis under Michigan law to have a person apply for Social Security Disability benefits and then be forced to appeal after a denial, just because a no-fault insurance company adjuster is trying to cut costs.
Mistake #4: Forgetting to take pictures and video of injuries and car damage
One of the biggest problems auto accident lawyers face is that accident victims do not take photos of their injuries. Taking photos is critical. Pictures are objective, credible evidence, and they help to correlate a car accident with the occupant’s trauma; especially when the defense later contests that the collision wasn’t severe enough to cause the claimed injuries. Additionally, taking photos of injuries is compelling. It makes the injuries real, believable and vivid.
Anytime an accident victim has a surgery or a visible injury, take pictures. Or contact your Michigan no-fault lawyer so he can send a professional photographer to document the injuries.
It’s also important to remember to take pictures of car damage. Crash repair estimates are often misleading and don’t reflect the full amount of vehicle damage.
Videos are also great tools to illustrate to a jury or an insurance company adjuster just how difficult normal tasks, hobbies and activities can be for someone in the days and weeks following major trauma or surgery. If you have problems carrying out everyday activities like bathing, laundry or chores, you may be entitled to make an attendant care claim. Michigan attendant care benefits are sometimes referred to as nursing services. Be sure to discuss this with your lawyer.
Why take pictures and video? According to Michigan law, victims of automobile accidents must show impairment – not pain – by proving “serious impairment of body function.” That means that a person can be in pain every day, but if she cannot show how life is different after the accident, it’s unlikely the case will be successful. Pictures help to document impairments.
Everyone knows the adage of a picture is worth a thousand words. And when it comes to getting a jury or an insurance adjuster to understand the hardship a person has been put through because of a car accident or other personal injury, this adage is vitally true. Take photos and videos of injuries and surgeries whenever possible.
Mistake #5: Failing to communicate with your lawyer during your pending lawsuit
The best way to avoid mistakes in a lawsuit is excellent communication with your personal injury attorney. There are so many confusing laws that can trap the unsuspecting and wreak havoc on a Michigan automobile accident case, even when people are trying to be truthful, honest and do the right thing. The best advice remains the simplest: Call your accident attorney if you have a question, and certainly before doing something that can have a major impact on your personal injury case, like filing an application for social security disability, not understanding why an injured person cannot file for unemployment or posting misleading photos of yourself on the Internet.
On another note, many clients hide information, such as a prior drunk driving arrest or poor school grades, because they are embarrassed. Understand in this world of computers and social security numbers, everything can be discovered.
Again, real support in auto accident cases boils down to a plaintiff being credible and likable. Because jurors want to do the right thing, they need to believe something is true in order to be motivated to help.
If there’s any basis of truth to a question being asked, admit it. There is no reason why a client cannot disclose something, and then explain the circumstances behind it. Remember, many things can be kept out of court as irrelevant and unduly prejudicial – as long as you admit to them and testify truthfully. And if you have questions, ask. It’s far better to discuss a concern with your lawyer before filing a law suit than to it is to be exposed in front of a jury.
