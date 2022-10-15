Completementary Lung Cancer Treatments

Pin 0 Shares

The traditional course of treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and more recent innovations such as photodynamic therapy. However, some patients find that these strategies do not fully address the challenges they are facing, which may include pain, nausea, stress, and other difficulties. Sometimes a non-traditional course of treatment is recommended alongside traditional medicine – a practice known as complementary treatments.

Generally speaking, the goal of this option is to reduce symptoms that more traditional methods do not address. Some patients also prefer them over pharmacological pain or nausea intervention because of the reduced risk of side effects. Finally, some patients believe that these techniques help their medical treatments work more effectively.

It is important to note that none of the methods described in this article will cure NSCLC. However, many people have reported benefits from using them.

Herbal remedies. Some patients swear by the use of certain herbal supplements or teas to reduce nausea, relax, sleep better, and even reduce pain. For example, ginger and peppermint have reportedly helped people keep food down, a very important goal for cancer patients. Your doctor or a professional in botany may be able to recommend ideas that will help you.

Meditation. There are a wide variety of meditative techniques, from focused exercises that require an hour or more, to five-minute deep breathing methods. Whichever method you choose, you may find it much easier to relax and focus even when your life becomes very stressful. Some people even claim that these methods can reduce pain and other symptoms.

Visualization. This is a kind of exercise that involves focusing on your body’s healing process, even picturing it in your mind. Some people use creative metaphors for the drugs that are fighting their illness, while some choose to picture a more realistic molecular scene. This can be an effective way to increase your motivation and lift your mood during difficult times.

Acupuncture. This is a very old practice that involves inserting long, thin needles into strategic points along the body. (The needles are so sharp, and so gently used, that this should not hurt.) Many people have reported benefits of this method, including reduced pain or nausea, as well as increased relaxation and improved spirits.

You may have to try a few different things before you find the best strategy for you. Do not be afraid to experiment or ask for help. Remember, it is just as important to take care of your emotional health as your physical health, especially during challenging times.