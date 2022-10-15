News
Dave Hyde: Sunday will reveal more about Dolphins than Skylar Thompson
Maybe I need my head examined, too.
I think this should work out fine.
The Dolphins should get through the “Punt, Pass and Concussed” part of their schedule without their season sinking, at least if they are who they say they are, starting with Sunday’s game against the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings.
Yes, that’s right. The Vikings are 4-1 and atop the NFC North. Holders of the best receiver (Justin Jefferson) and running back (Dalvin Cook) tandem in the NFL.
And coach Mike McDaniel decided to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson because eight-year veteran Teddy Bridgewater was in concussion protocol all week despite not having a concussion — let’s not go down that wormhole again — and barely practiced.
It’s a bold decision by McDaniel. It’s unorthodox, too, considering Bridgewater ranked 12th last year in quarterback ratings. Is it the right decision?
Left tackle Terron Armstead misses practice every week with a toe injury and plays on Sunday. But there’s a severe drop-off behind Armstead. And, yes, it’s an apples-to-quarterback comparison with a tackle.
Still, McDaniel seems to be saying the talent disparity isn’t so great at quarterback as the experience suggests. A prepped Thompson is better than an un-prepped Bridgewater. It’s the roster upset of the year, if it plays out that way.
Good teams win in the short term with limited quarterbacks. Dallas is 3-0 with backup Cooper Rush because he didn’t make mistakes and let the defense win it. New England rookie, third-stringer Bailey Zappe, game-managed an easy win against Detroit last week. His offense scored just one touchdown. See how it’s done?
The question is if the Dolphins can do it this way Sunday. Their defense has taken a step back this year — not the progressive step forward it expected. They’re 28th in points allowed, 23rd in yards allowed and 30th with a measly four takeaways.
“The way to stop Minnesota is to pressure (quarterback) Kirk Cousins,” a veteran NFL scout said this week. “You don’t even have to hit him. Just get close enough to make him feel you. He gets rattled.”
The Dolphins rank tied for 17th in sacks this year. But, again, that’s a disappointment after the manner they harried quarterbacks during a seven-game win streak to close last season. Defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips have just one sack each.
Now come Jefferson, who leads the league in receiving, and Cook, a Miami native playing his first NFL game at home.
“It’s just a matter of us doing our job and doing our thing,” defensive tackle Zach Sieler said.
Can special teams start doing their job and their thing, too? They rank in the bottom-third of all categories. That’s often the first indicator of a team’s depth — or lack thereof in this case.
Finally, there’s the rushing game to support Thompson, the third-stringer making his first NFL start. It showed life for the first time last week. Raheem Mostert ran for 113 yards on 18 carries. That’s about all you want to ride him, as he sat out practice with a knee issue this week.
“The team believes in Skylar,” McDaniel said this week.
But can it help him? That’s Sunday’s story. It’s a new world for Thompson, working with the first team, addressing the media, dealing with 14 family members coming to town. He’s a long way from Kansas State.
Starting three quarterbacks in three weeks isn’t what anyone scripted. But here’s the out card for Sunday: Even with a third-consecutive loss to fall to 3-3, the damage should be minimal in the big picture.
Their next three games are the dregs of the league in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago. They start getting quarterbacks back and should reclaim their season then. Minnesota, too, beefed up its record with close wins against Detroit and Chicago.
All eyes are on Thompson on Sunday, but veteran Dolphins fans know to look at the larger team here. Don Shula won a lot of games with Hall of Famers John Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino. He also went to the Super Bowl with David Woodley and broke the all-time wins record with third-string Doug Pederson.
Good teams win with limited quarterbacks.
Are the Dolphins a good team?
News
$494 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in San Jose, officials say
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — There are two lucky Mega Millions winners, and not only is one of them in California, but also in the Bay Area.
California lottery officials say a San Jose lottery player was one of two people to match all six numbers in Friday night’s $494 Mega Millions draw.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store in San Jose.
It is located on Koosner Rd. near Meridian Avenue.
The winning numbers are 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44. The Mega number is 19.
Lottery officials said another ticket from Florida also matches each number, so the winners will split the top prize, worth about $247 million each.
This is the 11th biggest jackpot in the history of the game and it will be split between the two winners.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
‘Not your average rookie’: Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson gets his first NFL start Sunday
One word. That’s all it takes Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to describe the most defining on-field quality Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson showed him during his college career.
“Confidence,” Klieman said. “The number one thing is confidence.”
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle picked up the same vibe.
“He’s confident he can make every throw,” Waddle said. “He’s confident he knows what the defense is in and trusts his reads.”
Thompson has a maturity beyond his years, and it’s partly because he was steeled by crisis early in life.
The confidence and early-life challenges are a couple of reasons Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thompson is “not your average rookie.”
Thompson, a seventh-round pick, is scheduled to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) as the Dolphins (3-2) try to end their two-game losing streak.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater both cleared concussion protocol Saturday, according to a source. Bridgewater will serve as Thompson’s backup against the Vikings, while Tagovailoa will be inactive.
“We decided to start Skylar because we knew it was best for the team in terms of having the week to prepare and all of those things,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
Thompson is 25 years old, an advanced age for an NFL rookie, and seems ready mentally and physically.
Thompson, who lost his mother and paternal grandfather to cancer within seven months of each other at a young age, will be playing for his family Sunday as well as the Dolphins. He described the trauma of the deaths and how they’ve led him to better things in an article for Kansas State in May 2019.
But it’s his on-field confidence that will be most on display Sunday.
Many Dolphins teammates have noticed that trait. They mention Thompson’s demeanor in the huddle and during training camp and preseason games. He’s in charge and everyone knows it.
However, Thompson’s physical traits set him apart, too.
He comes equipped with a strong right arm, the one that can boom the ball downfield or zip passes on a rope to the sideline, both with accuracy. And there’s the football-aware mentality.
“Those are the things when I think of a lively arm,” Klieman said. “I don’t think of just throwing vertical shots. I think about seam balls, I think about breaking cuts, when you’re throwing before the kid comes out of his break because he anticipates it, he sees the coverage.”
Klieman knows what he’s talking about when it comes to quarterbacks. He won three FCS national championships as coach of North Dakota State (2014-18). He was at the school when it had NFL draftees Easton Stick, Carson Wentz and Trey Lance.
Wentz, the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft by Philadelphia, is now the starter with Washington. Stick, a 2019 fifth-round pick, is a backup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance, the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft by San Francisco, was the 49ers starter but is on injured reserve after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.
McDaniel saw some of the same traits in Thompson as Klieman when the Dolphins drafted him in May. McDaniel noticed Thompson sees defenders instead of receivers, which allows him to make better throws.
“When you look at defenders you can anticipate and throw with timing, which maximizes yards after catch and explosiveness,” McDaniel said.
Klieman, as it turns out, can reel off a host of qualities when he discusses Thompson.
“I don’t know if he’d say he was a dual threat guy,” Klieman said, “but he had great escape ability to make some runs.”
He also mentions the biggest intangible a quarterback could have.
“He made everybody around him better,” Klieman said, “because he challenged the heck out of everybody in a positive way at practice.”
That’s a result of the maturity Thompson gained early in life from the deaths of his mother and grandfather.
In the Kansas State article, he described wearing the ring his mother gave his father around his neck, being given his grandfather’s 1970 Kansas State basketball Big Eight championship ring (his grandfather was a graduate assistant basketball coach at Kansas State), and inscribing memorials to his mother and grandfather on his cleats.
Thompson, who is from Independence, Mo., talked about how adversity would never destroy him, listening to hip-hop artist Eminem with his father, and singing the Outkast song, “Hey Ya!” with his mother while she was battling cancer.
He started the “Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund” in honor of his late mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, and late grandfather, John Walter Thompson.
The Dolphins’ third-string quarterback carries a lot of responsibility into the Vikings game. He’ll be playing in front of about 15 family members and friends who are making the trip, mostly from Missouri.
“My dad is probably my go to,” he said. “I have a great circle around me of people that have supported me from day one as a person more so than a football player. At times like this, that’s what I really lean on is those people, and then just try to tune everything else out.”
All indications are he will do just that.
“That’s been my text with him this week,” Klieman said, “basically, is do what you know, do what you have always done, and that’s just prepare, prepare, prepare, and be ready for the moment on Sunday.”
News
Mike Lupica: In just five games, Brian Daboll has changed the way people think about the Giants
A bald, bearded 47-year-old football lifer, one who has been an offensive coordinator just about everywhere and worked for both Nick Saban and Bill Belichick along the way, is suddenly as big a star as we have right now in New York sports, at a time when we have an awful lot going on around here. That is how well Brian Daboll has done in the first five games he has ever gotten as a head coach. He has shown up and changed the culture around the Giants the way Buck Showalter did with the Mets this season. And really has made himself a very big guy around here, very quickly.
“We talk a lot about process around here,” he said the other day.
But the process we have seen from him just so far, in this season when he has brought his quarterback along the way he has and built the early season around running the ball and defense in an old-school, Bill Parcells way, has brought the Giants to a 4-1 record and what has turned this into a big-game Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Giants against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
In a very short time, Daboll has done what coaches are supposed to do: He has identified what his players can do and not fretted about what they can’t. He has not chased the idea of making the Giants something they’re not. He broke in by having his team go for two points at the end to beat the Titans on the road. We can all wonder how the season goes for Daboll and the Giants if they hadn’t converted. But they did convert. Daboll had introduced himself to Giants fans in a loud and, well, very Dabollsy way. What he really did is tell his players he believed in them.
Then we all saw what happened in London last Sunday against the Packers, when the Giants completely dominated the second half. Now they go up against one of the great talents in the sport in Lamar Jackson. But if the Giants can somehow get this game, take a look at the schedule they’ve got coming up between now and their Thanksgiving game in Dallas:
At Jaguars.
At Seahawks.
Texans at MetLife.
Lions at MetLife.
Nobody, certainly not the coach, is getting ahead of themselves over there in the Meadowlands. Too many bad things have happened to the Giants since Tom Coughlin stopped coaching them. Ben McAdoo had one outlier of a year before he began slipping on banana peels. Then came Pat Shurmur and then came Joe Judge, who had also worked for both Saban and Belichick and who was discussed as some sort of young Lombardi on his way in the door.
But now comes Daboll, who in addition to his stops in New England and Tuscaloosa, was offensive coordinator in Kansas City and Cleveland and Miami before he ended up with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and put his name up in lights, finally, as a legitimate head coaching prospect. Joe Schoen, also out of Buffalo, became Giants general manager. Brought Daboll with him. And just like that, Giants fans have hope again.
The Jets are 3-2 as they get their shot at the Packers on Sunday, at Lambeau. The Mets are out of the playoffs but the Yankees are still alive and the Rangers look like a legit contender already, and here comes the NBA with the Knicks and the Nets. If the Giants aren’t leading the conversation right now, they sure are a very big part of it at 4-1. Maybe people in their building saw this coming. Nobody else did.
Daboll has watched Saquon Barkley run the ball the way he did at Penn State. He has gotten just enough out of Daniel Jones without turning him loose. He has watched Wink Martindale (who goes up against his old team on Sunday) build the kind of defense that chased Aaron Rodgers all the way to the Tower of London last Sunday, and hasn’t backed up very much so far.
Now the Giants are tasked with chasing Lamar Jackson around, a job as big as there is in pro football when Jackson is at his best and looks like a streak of light. But you simply can’t talk about the work the Giants have done so far without talking about the fine work of the head coach. Nobody wins Coach of the Year midway through October. But nearly a third of the way into this, nobody is coaching his team better than Brian Daboll is coaching his.
“I try to be as consistent as I can regardless of results,” Daboll said this week. “Focus on our improving our fundamentals. Be consistent with our preparation and practice habits. Keep taking steps forward.”
The Giants have taken big steps forward just getting to 4-1. They can take a giant step — in all ways — forward if they can beat Baltimore at home.
Daboll’s Giants don’t have any stars at wide receiver. The jury is still out on the quarterback, who continues to be a work in progress. The Giants still don’t have a lot of depth. But you can see the change in attitude just by watching them play. A guy, Daboll, who knows plenty about being a coordinator has brought in a terrific defensive coordinator in Martindale. The coach keeps talking about process. The process has gotten the Giants this far, to this game against the Ravens.
Again: Daboll has clearly gotten these players to believe. Giants fans have begun to believe. All part of the process. Been a while in Jersey.
GANG GREEN HAS PUNCHER’S CHANCE AT LAMBEAU, METS RAN OUT OF HITS & MAX ISN’T GETTING ANY YOUNGER …
Wait, do our green guys have more than a puncher’s chance against their green guys at Lambeau?
If you had the Giants and Jets being 7-3 after 10 games had been played, you win the office pool.
And if you had the Mets winning 102 games in a season when Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer combined to start 34 games, you win, too.
Even with the runs the Mets scored in Game 2 against the Padres, the Mets didn’t hit against the Braves in the last weekend of the regular season and did nothing against the Padres in Games 1 and 3.
Sometimes when teams stop hitting like that at the end of one season, they don’t start until the next.
By the way?
The Mets weren’t supposed to be suspicious of Joe Musgrove spinning balls like he was Sandy Koufax last Sunday night?
Apparently not, from some of the ranting and raving you heard after the fact.
My buddy Stanton thinks that Robert Sarver, the outgoing owner of the Suns, should look for work on the L.A. City Council.
Before long people are going to start wondering why Pete Carroll didn’t give the ball to Geno sooner.
Yordan Alvarez of the Astros really does look like Papi Ortiz Jr. right now.
And having himself a week that could be one of those October weeks that turns into a month.
Yankee fans don’t want to hear this, but the record says that the Astros are as good after sign-stealing as they were before it.
And it is worth pointing out again that after losing Gerrit Cole and George Springer and Carlos Correa, they still won 106 baseball games this season.
Yankee fans sure are hoping that Oswaldo Cabrera is their third baseman next season.
One more thing on the Mets:
You look back on what happened at the end for the Mets and realize how defenseless they were when their ace, Scherzer, coughed it up the way he did against the Braves and then the Padres.
And as much fun as he gave us this season when he was healthy, Mets fans have a right to wonder what things are going to be like for Scherzer when he turns 39.
I’ll ask this question again:
Who do you think is going to hit more postseason home runs for the Yankees, Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton?
I read Davante Adams’ apology afterward, but it was still a bush-league move for him to think he could shove that cameraman after the Raiders lost to the Chiefs the other night.
Wait, now Brett Favre tells us he didn’t know where that welfare money was coming from?
I know I shouldn’t be as worried about this as I am, but isn’t Herschel going to need a whole week of Father’s Days?
If you watched the Jan. 6 hearings, you can only come away from them with the conclusion that those hours when the Capitol was under siege are as shameful as this country has ever seen.
And only a bum would try to justify them.
It’s a good thing Harrison Bader is balling the way he is for the Yankees, or this trade deadline would have been one of the emptiest the Yankees have ever had.
I don’t think Judge would ever leave the Yankees for either the Mets or the Red Sox, but the owners of both teams could sure torture Hal Steinbrenner by throwing their hats into the ring.
Phil Mickelson was in Saudi Arabia this week, singing the praises of that LIV Tour, and I was just happy to see Phil back with his people.
Mickelson can’t play a lick any more, but he still can talk.
Al Michaels is still at the top of his game doing those Thursday night games for Amazon.
As bad as these last two Thursdays have been.
Does even Kyrie think he’s full of it sometimes?
When Draymond inevitably ends up on “Masked Singer,” do you think his height will give him away?
This question, once posed by my old pal Liz Smith about Michael Jackson, has to be asked again:
Who gives Kanye the creeps?
News
Soucheray: 80 million meals? Why did it take so long to wonder about that number?
The windows at a St. Paul business called Partners in Quality Care are mirrored, so I didn’t see anything except the reflection of West Seventh Street behind me. I went inside. The building smelled of the exhaustion from standing the parts of at least three different centuries. The office door was locked. I didn’t hear any business noises, phones or voices or bustle. I couldn’t detect lights.
Next door in the same ancient three-story red brick building between Randolph and Juno avenues is the Apostrophe Salon. I asked a stylist working on a client if he knew if the business next door was open
“Sorry,” he said, “I don’t know.”
From the salon’s other station, the stylist said “sorry.”
Out back were three office chairs sitting outside and a pile of scrap wood.
I should have called. They were open, which is to say the phone was answered. I identified myself and said I was just there but it appeared to be closed.
“What do you want?”
“I have questions about your alleged involvement in the food fraud scandal.”
Pause.
I was switched to Robin. I didn’t catch her last name.
“You claimed $200 million in reimbursements in 2021,” I said and then clumsily started winging it. “Where are your trucks and loading docks and storage of food and people and …”
“This is the office,” she said, “you don’t know how it works.”
That’s true. Me and about 5 million other Minnesotans, but I didn’t say that.
“I don’t want to talk to you anymore,” Robin said.
According to unsealed FBI affidavits, Partners in Quality Care, a competitor of Feeding Our Future, allegedly fed children under the name Partners in Nutrition. In fact, Aimee Bock, founder of Feeding our Future and director during the alleged fraud scheme, co-founded Partners in Nutrition in 2015. Bock has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and fraud.
In indictments announced last month, federal prosecutors said Partners in Nutrition claimed that its clients distributed more than 80 million meals in 2021 and received $179 million in federal reimbursements for providing those meals, up from $5.6 million in federal funds in 2019.
80 million meals.
In January, the Minnesota Department of Education stopped accommodating Partners in Nutrition after unsealed FBI search warrants showed that in addition to Feeding our Future becoming the main player, Partners in Nutrition was named as distributing money to three subcontractors the FBI said spent little if any money on feeding kids. Both Feeding Our Future and Partners in Nutrition even sued MDE to keep the money flowing!
Thus far, no official associated with Partners in Nutrition has been charged.
No, I don’t get it. Where are the supposedly hungry kids? Where are the parents of children thought to be fed? And why did it take state authorities so long to question the outrageous numbers?
80 million? How many imaginary meals can an imaginary kid eat?
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
News
Ira Winderman: Are Heat serving the greater good with new starting lineup?
Erik Spoelstra has spent years stressing the greater good, “selflessness” and “sacrifice” his core pillars for a franchise that doesn’t always have All-Stars but almost always finds a way to contend.
But now in his 15th season as Miami Heat coach, there also seemingly is an acceptance that metrics, analytics and allegiance to the greater good at times have to give way to business and brashness.
So while arguments, compelling arguments, certainly could be made otherwise, all indications are that Wednesday night, when the Miami Heat open their 35th season, Tyler Herro will be rolled out with the starting unit.
Because you don’t sign off on a $130 million contract for a reserve.
And because all involved recognize how much it means to the fourth-year guard.
Granted, others have lobbied, pushed, prodded for the starting lineup. And with Bam Adebayo, at a time there still was faith in Hassan Whiteside, there was a degree of pushback from the franchise.
But Herro could not have made the desire any clearer after Wednesday night’s preseason finale.
There, standing in front of his locker at FTX Arena, and still looking younger than his 22 years, he turned the question of why he so wanted to be a starter into a question for the questioner.
“Same reason you want a promotion,” he said respectfully but categorically. “I didn’t come into the league trying to be a bench player. That’s just not who I am. I’m motivated to be one of the best players in the league at some point in my career, and I don’t think I can do it coming off the bench.”
Herro’s four-year, $130 million extension (with $120 million guaranteed) certainly is beyond the paygrade of a reserve. but that deal also does not kick in until a year from now, at the start of 2023-24.
At the moment, at $5.7 million for this season, he ranks eighth on the Heat payroll, behind Jimmy Butler ($37.7 million), Adebayo ($30.4 million), Kyle Lowry ($28.3 million) and even Duncan Robinson ($16.9 million), Victor Oladipo ($8.8 million) and Caleb Martin ($6.5 million), just ahead of Dewayne Dedmon ($4.7 million).
And there certainly is nothing wrong with a team’s eighth-highest paid playing as a reserve.
In fact, it is because of what we’ve seen to this point about one of those just above Herro in paygrade that creates consternation with Herro as starter.
Had Oladipo shown during the preseason that he had regained his burst, his missing step, after four injury-plagued seasons, a case could be made for balance in the rotation, with Oladipo as go-to scorer of the second unit.
But that has not happened. It was not a good preseason for Oladipo.
Instead, based on what Spoelstra rolled out in Wednesday’s dress rehearsal, with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro as starters, there is practically no shot creation in the second unit of Dedmon, Max Strus, Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Oladipo.
Granted, as Spoelstra noted before going 10 deep with his primary rotations Wednesday, there almost assuredly will not be a two-platoon approach during the regular season. So there certainly is the wherewithal to have either Herro or Butler to provide go-to offense with the second unit.
But with Oladipo not yet close to All-Star Oladipo, and with shot creation lacking to the degree that two-way player Jamal Cain already stands among the Heat’s best in that regard, Herro as starter may not exactly be serving the greater good.
On one hand, by playing Herro alongside the defensive-minded likes of Adebayo, Martin, Butler and Lowry it somewhat mitigates his defensive deficiencies. But amid the call for more shots from Adebayo and the reality that Martin could well have more attempts than shot-shy P.J. Tucker, it also could mean less first-team creation opportunities for Herro.
To his credit, Spoelstra has shuffled through lineups as needed, when needed.
Last year, for example, Robinson was an opening-night starter. Then, eventually, he was not.
In 2020, Moe Harkless was a Heat opening-night starter. Four games later, he was on the bench.
And in 2019, Justise Winslow was an opening-night starter, only to be dealt at the trading deadline.
So, yes, Spoelstra starting lineups evolve.
And with the Heat, they hardly are written in stone.
But in this case, it is possible the greater good is taking a back seat.
IN THE LANE
STILL GOING: At the same time coach Erik Spoelstra this past week was citing to the Heat’s prospects the perseverance that eventually landed former Heat guard Rodney McGruder an enduring role with the team, McGruder was being praised by coach Dwane Casey for the veteran leadership now being provided to the Detroit Pistons. “Rodney’s a stone-cold leader,” Casey told The Detroit News. “He’s always looking out for the young guys. He’s always talking to the young guys and you gotta have a vet on the team like that.” McGruder actually was dealt by the Pistons last season to the Denver Nuggets, but that deal was rescinded when Bol Bol failed his Detroit physical. He then was signed back this summer at the veteran minimum. So back at it as a mentor it is for McGruder, 31. “I just wanna enjoy the ebbs and flows of the season,” McGruder said. “Just enjoy watching the young guys get better and enjoy us coming together as a unit.”
EXAMPLE CITED: Assistant coach John Lucas, who was filling in for sidelined Stephen Silas, who was recovering from COVID, used this past week’s shootaround at FTX Arena as a source of motivation for his team, citing the Heat’s enduring presence in the NBA playoff hunt. “I told them at the end of shootaround that this is the kind of culture that we’re trying to get to and to try to build and continue to grow, saying we want our own identity but something very similar,” he said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “They seem to always be right there to win it or be in the middle of the pack. That’s where we want to be.”
CURTAIN CALL: Wednesday night’s Heat season opener could be the first of two curtain calls at FTX Arena this season for former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who signed offseason with the Chicago Bulls. At 36, Dragic acknowledged to The Athletic that the NBA end might be near. “I always worked hard. I always tried to be better the next season,” said Dragic, who is entering his 15th NBA season. “I feel like because of that I’m still here. This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably close to the end of my career.” The Bulls’ final regular-season visit to FTX is Dec. 20. “I’m still here. I’m still enjoying basketball,” Dragic said. “That’s the most important thing.”
SIMILAR STANCE: Even with the late addition of Montrezl Harrell, the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Heat often did last season, are toying with the idea of playing 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at times as their backup center. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers cited it as a means of getting opposing big men, such as Rudy Gobert, out of the defensive paint. “You can really just play an unorthodox basketball with that,” Rivers said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Playing Minnesota, making that five stand out at the corner is good for us.” Tucker said small ball basically is the only answer when subbing in for 7-foot Joel Embiid, “Everybody’s smaller than him.”
A SLOW PLAY: As might be expected at his age, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala is getting the Udonis Haslem treatment with the Golden State Warriors, already ruled out for the season opener. “He won’t be ready for the first game,” coach Steve Kerr said of Iguodala, 38, who did not announce his return until the eve of camp. “We are going to push that back and really look at the big picture. It’s an 82-game season, so we want him healthy long term. Given that he needed some time in camp and get where he needs to be, he won’t be ready by opening night.” Iguodala, who returned to the Warriors in the 2021 offseason, when he was a Heat free agent, played extensively at the start of last season only to be limited by injury for both the second half of the season and most of the Warriors’ playoff run to the championship.
NUMBER
45. Number of 3-pointers needed by Duncan Robinson to pass Tim Hardaway as the Heat’s all-time leader. Hardaway converted 806 in 367 games with the Heat. Robinson has made 762 in 239 with the franchise. As a matter of perspective, Robinson, even in a reduced role, converted 232 last season, averaging 2.9 per game.
News
Working Strategies: Recession looming? Brace for Impact
We’ve had an extraordinary run of job growth in the United States, with unemployment reaching record lows and hiring efforts creating record demand for workers.
Will job growth continue at this pace?
Depending on which expert you ask, the answer is clear: Probably. Maybe. Um, maybe not.
Actually, we don’t know.
Simple demographics would imply yes, we’ll continue to need more employees. The biggest cohort of U.S. workers, the baby boomers, are finally, lurchingly, leaving the building. Delayed retirements and boomerang-work returns aside, this group is diminishing in size through sheer mortality, leaving a workforce gap behind them.
Nor are we filling that gap through new birthrates, a number that has long been in decline, or through immigration, as in years past.
In theory, these ongoing trends could lock in advantages for new and remaining workers for decades to come, but will that actually come to pass?
Any number of events could disrupt that potential, including the continuing increase in automation and productivity in U.S. workplaces, and the inevitable workarounds used by employers who have been learning to get by with fewer workers.
Not to forget the price of gas and groceries. Rising inflation, triggered by supply chain issues and phenomenal consumer spending during the pandemic, is being countered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s interest rate hikes. Powell has indicated his rate increases could reach 4 percent or higher by the end of 2022, a remarkable turn of events from years past.
You don’t need to be a policy wonk to know this could affect U.S. jobs. Higher interest means increased borrowing costs for companies, making growth and innovation a calculated risk. This is a common setup for slowed hiring or even cutbacks. Indeed, some analysts are predicting layoffs could accelerate next year to 1 million workers or more.
Oddly countering this, the number of advertised and reported job openings could remain high, as employers continue their search for one type of worker even while letting go of others. If that happens, the casual observer could assume all is well in the jobs market, while missing the bigger story of churn and job loss.
My advice? Brace for impact. Prepare as if jobs could become scarce again, and you’ll be better positioned even if that doesn’t happen. Here’s what those steps could entail.
• Look before you leap. If you’ve been planning to change jobs, don’t stay in your current position out of fear. But do consider the possibility for layoffs before you become the proverbial “last one hired” at a new organization.
• Take a second job, as a safety net. Whether the backup position means Saturdays in a retail setting, or a tutoring gig, or helping in your friend’s business making sales calls, it could turn into a financial lifeline later if your primary job ends.
• Get back to work. If you’ve been unemployed, even a low level or part-time job now might be better than waiting for a stronger position. If the job market declines, you don’t want to be the candidate with no recent work experience. Taking a job now while they’re still relatively plentiful can get you back in the game and give you a foot in the door.
• Reduce your exposure to rising interest rates. Paying off credit cards or consolidating them into a fixed rate loan are classic moves. But don’t use your home equity as part of the solution. As we learned in the 2008 recession, home values can change, pushing equity underwater in the blink of an eye.
• Build your cash cushion. Sell something, take in a roommate, use the money from your second job — however you do it, generating cash will give you more options and peace of mind.
• Invest in yourself. If your employer offers tuition reimbursement or paid professional memberships, now is the time to use those benefits. If you’d be paying your own way, you might have to hunt for deals, including online certificate programs. Just don’t ignore this aspect of preparing for the future, as it won’t get easier (or less expensive) later.
Do these steps sound alarmist? Having worked, lived and counseled clients through multiple recessions since the early 1980s, I have too much hindsight to neglect the foresight aspect of the jobs market. Downturns do happen. Still, if this isn’t one of those times, your preparations won’t be wasted. It’s always good practice to keep your work life in “ready” mode, just in case things change.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
