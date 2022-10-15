Finance
Discount Auto Insurance – Car Insurance Tips to Save a Lot of Money on Your Cover
Making sure you are protected against car accidents and the unknown on the road is important. Car accidents may happen anytime. That is why discount auto insurance is needed to help you protect your car.
Car insurance can be expensive though and you need to make sure the cover you get is what you need and at the right price.
#1 The amount you are required to pay for insurance depends on what type of car you have. If you are planning to buy a car look at it carefully. Then call the insurance company or get on the internet and find out how much the cover will cost you.
#2 Improving your car is good. However, the insurance company may charge you more for doing this if you add new parts to it. If you are looking for discount auto insurance ask the insurer if these changes will affect your cover.
#3 If you own a cheaper car you may want to get the minimum coverage the insurance company has. There is no point to pay more for the insurance than the car is worth.
#4 If you accidentally bump into a car it is advisable to pay the amount of damages from your pocket rather than filing claim if the repair bill is low. This is because the premium rate will increase if you file more claims.
#5 There are instances when you can get different types of insurance from the same company. One example is home insurance and auto insurance. If this happens, you can get discount auto insurance.
#6 Some car owners do not really drive that much, that is why there is low-mileage discounts offered on their car insurance. The insurance company lowers you premium because there is less risk for you to have a car accident.
#7 it is better to pay for your insurance in annual instalment rather than monthly instalments. Administrative fees and interest are included every time you pay your insurance. You can save more if you will pay annually.
#8 Increasing your deductible lowers your premium and helps you get discount auto insurance.
#9 You may get insurance discounts by enrolling in a defensive driving school. The insurance company gives you discounts if you complete the course. You must make sure that the insurance company offers this kind of discount.
Following these tips above can help you to get huge discounts on your cover whatever your circumstances or car.
Has Property Valuation Hit Rock Bottom? Use Insurance Quotes to Save on Homeowner Insurance Premium
The bursting of the housing bubble and the spike in the interest rate spelt doom for those who had obtained loans to buy houses. The boom was followed by a big bust which led to a drastic fall in the valuation of properties. The reduction in value was considered as the worst thing that could happen to homeowners. Those who were not in a position to repay loans on time found themselves pushed towards bankruptcy. Those who could repay the loans ended up with assets that had a value that was far less than what it was before. In such a scenario, how can one say that a fall in valuation has a positive impact on home insurance coverage?
Surprised? How can any good come out of a fall in the value of property? Now, let us imagine this reduced value property gets damaged. How much would it cost to get it repaired? With a fall in the value of property, the cost of repair and replacement of the property too will come down. This means that your homeowner insurance coverage, which may have been barely sufficient when you first purchased the house, may be excessive.
All you need to do is log on to the web and check out a multiple quote comparison website to satisfy yourself. Just obtain an estimate offered by numerous insurance companies for the cost of insuring your home and belongings. If the premium is a far less than what you are currently paying, then the fall in value of the house has impacted your insurance premium as well.
Had it been the around and had the value of your house increased, companies would have got in touch with you immediately demanding extra money. However, companies will not bother about helping you save money as long as they are earning high profits. The onus is upon you to make use of the right resources to get estimates.
Multiple quote comparison web sites are reliable because they help you get in touch with reputed insurers and get accurate estimates. You need not doubt the accuracy of the estimates obtained. You can negotiate with your insurers with confidence of having the best estimates in your hand.
Victimology in Criminology for Ideology
In the diverse realm of speculative analysis in regard to human behavioral issues, criminology is the philosophical quest to study crime, criminals and crime control measures. In addition, criminology endeavors to explore and analyze the nature, causes and consequences of various forms of illicit behaviors. From many aspects, the field of study encompasses a diversity of practical and academic disciplines. Among these, criminology utilizes various perspectives from philosophies such as sociology and psychology. At this point, clashes erupt.
While many argue their point view as a “science”, others will counter with direct and immediate dissent. In criminology, for instance, there are two major schools of thought, the classical and the positivistic world views. Among an even smaller number of criminologists, typically the classical school, some assert the discipline is a “pseudoscience” and not a real science as in astronomy, biology, chemistry and physics. Scientific authenticity seriously pursues provability.
Additionally, within the framework of a tiny eccentric group of classicists, who have been real-world practitioners (i.e. law enforcement, corrections and probation officers), the assertion is often radical as to the non-science of the field. More often, reference is made to the skilled art and craft of practitioner driven capabilities, versus theoretical conjecture. To that end, this is the standpoint here in this writing, criminology like sociology and psychology, is a pseudoscience. And it maintains the non-science attribution to those studies in academic spheres.
Victimology by contrast, within the broad structure of criminology, is the investigative analysis that focuses primarily on victimization. Assessment of the offender and the society of context also come into play. As a distinct discipline for inquiry, like criminology, the exploration of human behavior utilizes a range of schools of thought. Of significant relevance is the ideological foundation that may animate and otherwise define the scope of inquiry. For criminologists, what is usually characteristic in the scheme of victimology studies are the ideological assertions.
For instance, to give “crime” an anthropomorphic attribute alerts a classicist that the point of view is leaning toward the positivistic perspective. That is to say, the diversion becomes one of the crime is at “fault”, along with society in general, and not the criminal who victimized the victim. Sometimes, this reconstruction suggests the criminal as victim. From there, a wide variety of excuses allow the criminal to eventually escape culpability. Yet, to the classical theorist, who may or may not be a practitioner, responsibility is critical to lawful enforcement.
Nonetheless, ideology underscores the essentiality of the particular school of philosophical inquiry. For example, in the classical school, free will is a major tenet of investigative assessment. In terms of criminal accountability, rational choice for the amative satiation of personal gain, versus whatever risk might be minimized, reflects the ideation of individual proclivities. Intentional harm to a targeted victim aims to gratify selfishness of the perpetrator. Gain minus risk, or even escalation of risk for the thrill of it all, depends on the thinking processes of the individual. As a “cost-benefit” assessment, the infliction of some form of victimization concerns the potential reward to the criminal. At the same time, the malefactor is selfish.
In his or her refusal to self-evolve, the world view is one of victimizing others for the pleasure of themselves. Becoming a well-differentiated, mature and productive member of society, the criminal remains satisfied with his or her status quo. This can be at any level of the political and socio-economic strata. While many often confuse “crime” with the lower levels of criminality, as in murder, rape and robbery, other more devastating forms occur. For the classicist, it would be viewed as naïve, ill-informed and narrow minded, to focus only on so-called street crimes. A much broader scope of what constitutes a “victim” should be analyzed.
Across globe, political, commercial and organized criminality accounts for an exceptionally higher and more damaging volume of crimes and victimizations. From a freely ideated multidimensional rationality, the criminal claims his or her advantage over others. In so doing, he or she expresses a disregard for the “rules of civility” and legal observance. Personal gain is at the core of what once was called the “hedonistic calculus”. Contemplations to inflict victimization is premeditated from a posture of malice aforethought for intentional harm.
Skill set, abilities and capability circulate within the conceptualization of the intended perpetration, depending upon the learning capacity of the criminal. While one might rob a bank, another might embezzle from the bank he or she works for. Still another may collude with others to bring down and entire economy to cover the clandestine thievery they have committed. In addition, an eco-criminal might pollute and exploit an environmental setting for profit.
At work within the thinking is the self-centeredness of the person, whereby subjective validation assumes the right to do something regardless of anyone else. Each day, across social media, often reinforced by 24/7 “news reporting”, egregious fallacies of inference perpetrate fraudulent poorly formed belief systems that do social damage. In a devolving culture, creative productivity to ensure social advancement may be in a regressive trend.
With an unevolving slant, most people do not change very much in terms of their thinking processes. There are exceptions of course, as with everything, and a few, perhaps roughly about 20% to 25%, work very diligently in terms of becoming a differentiated life form. As centuries come and go and pass from generation to another, divergent viewpoints attempted to explain why some people are victims and others are victimizers. In studying the human inclination toward criminality, as to victim versus predator for instance, theoretical constructs of one sort or another try to offer a range of possibilities. Controversies arise among the various perspectives.
As mentioned earlier, it is the position here that the typical trinity of academia, criminology, psychology and sociology are viewed as versions of pseudoscience. As such, among the dissensions with regard to investigators, at least two competing camps endeavor to gain insight into the variety of maladaptive human behaviors. Among these researchers, adherents and practitioners of the various schools of thought, ideological claims can be quite divisive.
Outside the realm of real science as indicated previously, there are those who desire for whatever personal agenda to be viewed as “scientists” doing the work of “science” and advancing the scope of “scientific knowledge”. By contrasts, typically those in the practical sphere of human behavior, consider criminology as well as the associated fields of study to be pseudoscience. That is to say, investigative efforts are directed toward developing the artistic capabilities for practical application in the real world of human interactions. Science strives for authenticity.
In the history of “victimology”, with a slight departure from the realm criminology, back around the early 1950’s, slightly post World War II, psychiatrists and psychologists sought relevancy in the complex world of crime and criminals. Alleging the need for a “scientific” study of victimization, sociologists, likewise needing justification for assorted philosophies, leaped into the vast complexity of human behavioral conflicts. Even though a long time prior, say around the late 1700’s, classical criminology asserted the rights and dignity of people to be protected from harm. Like counterparts in related pseudosciences, classical criminology claimed the efficacy of free will, individual self-reliance and rational choices for action taken.
Given the variety of psycho-socio-psychic theories, some researchers claimed the “scientific” basis for studying victims and victimizations. Doing what academicians like to do, by categorizing and labeling as many things as possible, a range of typologies emerged. Early theories of “victimology”, between 1930’s and 1940’s, could be viewed as attempts to organize defenses for the perpetrators, and otherwise mitigate excuses for court related criminal cases.
Regardless of the academician versus practitioner intrigue, flashing forward in time to post-modern America, the influence of victimology carries over into a number of areas critical to the diverse field of criminology. For instance, one of the critical investigative processes of major concern involves the abuse, abduction and exploitation of children and other underage persons. From abuse and abduction, to child pornography, sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, a significant number of children are at risk every years. One U.N. organization cites that the number of child victims has increased nearly 30% over previous years.
Estimates according to a world-wide investigative body, suggest that globally there are anywhere between 2 million and 4 million victims. That number could be more. Targeting potential victims occurs over a broader scale of victimization. Additionally, in other studies of international criminality, there is the estimation that about 150 million girls and nearly 75 million boys, under the age of 18, experienced some form of forced sexual violence. In response, vigilant enforcement of laws are vital, with serious investment in law enforcement resources.
While violence against children is one aspect, targeted victimization includes a variety of illicit inflictions. Stalking for instance affects a number of people every year. As an intentional premeditated criminal activity, stalking is sometimes referred to as a pattern of illicit behavior whereby the perpetrator persists on intruding into another person’s life. For the criminal, it is his or her unwanted repetitious actions that harm another person’s personal safety. In similar ways, bullying comes into the picture as well. To harass another, the perpetrator can be very creative, as well as deceptive, employing a variety of inflictions. Al such behavior is intentional.
Depending on the state in which the illicit act is committed, enforcement may invoke a misdemeanor or a felony. Additionally, the victim’s age could be a factor regarding the degree of punishment that could be imposed. In view of the classical school of criminology, rational choice on the part of the criminal results in the intentional infliction of harm upon the victim. It is a matter calculated premeditated perpetration in terms of cost and benefit to the victimizer. While other viewpoints may focus on biological or psychiatric perspectives, as potentially mitigating or excusatory, classical or rational choice theories centralize direction action.
In the diverse realms of victimology, confusion may complicate investigative analysis by the broad basis for by which the public understands who the victim is. Media pundits, as well as politicians, often lend their lack of expertise by rendering superficial and inexperienced opinions in areas of criminal behavior. Academicians likewise follow right behind them.
From the standpoint of classical criminology, victimology as a subset of practical inquiry relates to a criminal committing a crime against another, where the latter become the victim. In this view, it is not the reverse. When excuses are concocted or otherwise fabricated in “defense” of the perpetrator, a form of secondary victimization has been inflicted upon the real victim. Nonetheless, in a pretentious, uninformed and unevolving culture, where political correctness replaces a fact driven mode of logical reasoning, fantasy supplants the truth. Frequently, the counterproductive simplistic notions of “victimization” on the side of the criminal, degrades relevance.
Arguably, the notion of victimology theory resonates the perspective that someone is a victim of something. In mainstream news reporting, social media, selfie site sharing and so on, each day is a speculation on victimization somewhere. For the practitioner investigator, the one who has been in the fight so to speak, the issue become determining if a crime has been committed. And, if so, what law had been violated? Dealing with the hardcore everyday actual and potentially violent human exchanges, as in those of the first responder is different from other perspectives.
For instance, the armchair researcher, as in the not so hallowed halls of academia, typically and generally has a divergent view from that of the police officer. Not in all cases, but generally, those who conduct research in safe and secure realms of detachment tend to broaden the scope of victimization. Sometimes the critic, the accuser, and the dissident social activist complainer has little real-world connectivity to horrors of inflicted human depravity. As bias influences conclusions, and prejudicial inclinations come from the complexity of thinking, analytical outcomes are often tainted by the self-interests of personal subjectivity.
In terms of statutory definition, whereby an illicit violation can be deduced, some state laws assert the victim is one who has become the object of an offending act. An offense occurs and is perpetrator against another, of which a law can be identified. Otherwise, outside that spectrum, what is the allegation being made as to an alleged state of “victimhood”? Regardless, in the post-modern claim, the criminal is a criminal because of his or her own “victimization”. That assessment would not be supported by adherents to a classical view of criminology.
For the criminal, victimology theory can be used to the extent necessary to exonerate him or her. And for the advancement of personal agenda, others may rally around the criminal in support of erroneous conjecture. Assuming the “victim stance”, the offender can easily conjure a storyline to claim others are the blame, and he or she is not responsible. As rational instigators of illicit inflictions, criminality is purposeful, rational and premeditated.
What Must an Adult Child Accept?
While most people can effortlessly list the situations, circumstances, and people they have difficulty accepting, an adult child has reasons that transcend these sheer “like” and “dislike” aspects. Nevertheless, his recovery and return to wholeness depends upon transcending them, but their number is considerable.
First and foremost, he must accept his very life plight, or the one which sparks the need for all his subsequent ones, and that is that he endured a dangerous, detrimental, and even life-threatening childhood at the mercy of a dysfunctional, unpredictable pure- or para-alcoholic who robbed him of stability, safety, nurture, and love, and caused him to continually function from his fight or flight survival mode.
This, needless to say, bred the need for several secondary acceptances-namely, that the shaming, abusing, and abandoning he endured had nothing to do with his fault, flaw, or unloveability, but everything to do with his parent’s own deficiencies and unresolved childhoods. The hole in their souls ultimately became his.
He must also accept the fact that, as an emotionally, physically, and neurologically undeveloped child, that he was reduced to nothing more than a helpless victim who dealt with his adversity the best way his available tools allowed him to at the time. But his development was arrested, he internally and spiritually escaped by creating the protected inner child, and he was forced to adopt-mostly on the subconscious level-the survival traits that enabled him to function later in life, albeit on an impaired level.
He must additionally accept that, all his early efforts to the contrary, that he could not cure, correct, or fix the parent or primary caregiver who caused his dilemma, nor was it his responsibility to have done so. The only person he could change then and can today is himself.
He must accept that he was released into the world as a young adult who was not adequately prepared for it and, although it was neither visible nor detectable to others, that he suffered from a disease of mind, body, and soul.
He must accept that he is not the embodiment of weakness, but, instead, one of strength for having found the wherewithal within himself to extricate himself from the trenches of his bed every morning and function as best as he could in the midst of mistrust, stored trauma, unresolved fear, potential PTSD,, possible addictions, and a number of impairments that eventually came to define him and with which others did not seem to internally wrestle.
He must accept the fact that he unknowingly adopted the 14 adult child traits to foster the perception of safety, including being isolated and afraid of authority figures, incessantly seeking approval, becoming frightened by angry people, taking personal criticism as a threat, becoming or latching on to a compulsive person, perceiving himself as a victim, adopting an overdeveloped sense of responsibility, fearing others to avoid feeling his own emotional pain, feeling guilty for defending himself, especially when others were clearly wrong, becoming addicted to negative emotion and fear, confusing love with pity, losing the ability to feel until it approached a state of numbness, self-abandoning, having very low self-esteem, being transformed into a nondrinking, para-alcoholic, and subconsciously connecting the present with his unresolved past by reacting as he did then rather than spontaneously generating genuine feelings now.
All of these traits indicate the need for another acceptance-namely, that the person lost much of his childhood, innocence, and the necessary developmental stages that could have nurtured him, along with the fun, trust, and love those from safe, stable homes seemed to have effortlessly enjoyed.
He must also accept that his disease and its effects have, at times, become so retriggered, that he could only achieve a degree of perceived safety and continued functioning by assuming the authority figure, displaced-persona of his parent.
“Many of us would like to deny that we have become a dominating authority figure, but we have,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (World Service Organization, 2006, p. 9). “We don’t like to think about victimizing others or projecting blame onto them, but we have. Many of us have re-enacted what was done to us, thinking we were justified… We can feel shame or disgust when we think about our actions. This is healthy guilt, which is different from the toxic guilt that we were raised under.”
Because a person cannot change what he refuses to acknowledge, denial will only prolong his pain, forcing him to accept the abuse, belittlement, shame, and blame that remolded him and derailed his life.
“They say that pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional,” according to Al-Anon’s “Courage to Change” (Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc., 1992, p. 83). “If I learn to accept that pain is part of life, I will be better able to endure the difficult times and then move on, leaving the pain behind me.”
“‘Yes, but… ‘ These two words have become a signal to me that I am refusing to accept something over which I am powerless… ” it continues (p. 129). “When I spend my time wishing things were different, I know that serenity has lost its priority.”
Because an adult child was consistently exposed to instability, unpredictability, and out-and-out danger, and could not understand why, he had no experience with safety and trust, leaving him to accept the fact that, later in life, that he could not connect with others, feel a part of a group, and was plagued by fear of people, places, and things.
Although his past may subconsciously replay in his head in the present, it becomes ever more important for him to realize that it is just that-a replay of something he already survived, but has not yet fully processed.
He also must accept that he cannot change or influence people and circumstances whose outcomes do not necessarily play out as he envisions them. Expectations, as has often been philosophized, are down payments on disappoints and potential hurts.
Acceptance does not necessarily imply that the person agrees with, embraces, pardons, or indemnifies what others have done, but that he is aware that they are individuals with their own viewports, restrictions, distortions, and free will. Paradoxically, whatever annoys him or causes his intolerance may have more to do with the receiver of them, since they hinge upon what he subconsciously says to himself about the interactions, and its triggering, unresolved origins may be traceable to something in his past.
If, for example, he lacks tolerance for a certain person’s behavior, it may have been that his own was not tolerated by his parent when he was a child.
Acceptance may depend upon the proverbial “agree to disagree” philosophy, since every conflict does not necessarily imply that one person is right and the other is wrong.
“I thought that in every conflict, in every confrontation, someone was invariably at fault,” according to Al-Anon’s “Courage to Change” (ibid, p. 189). “It was essential to assign blame and I would stew for hours weighing the evidence. I became a chronic scorekeeper. Because I approached every situation with this attitude, I was consumed by guilt and anger. Defensive and anxious, I made sure my own back was always covered.”
In the case of the pure- or para-alcoholic, it is not a matter of who is right, but who is sick.
Of tantamount importance is acceptance of self, but that first requires determining what that self is. It is not the fears, trepidations, distrust, and retriggerings which may regularly occur within the adult child. It is not the pathologies that created them. It is not the survival traits and character defects that caused him to create the false or pseudo-self or ego. It is not the marred, distorted, erroneous version his parents projected on to him, as viewed through their own cracked lenses. It is not the idealized state of perfection that the person incorrectly believed would eliminate the parental criticism, harsh judgment, blame, and shame, and finally achieve his hungered for acceptance, nurture, and love.
“Perfectionism is a response to a shame-based and controlling home,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (op. cit,. p. 36). “The adult child mistakenly believes that she can avoid being shamed if she is perfect in her thinking and acting… During these moments a critical inner voice begins to form. This is an early sign of internalizing our parents’ hypercritical attitude. These are the seeds that lead to a lack of self-acceptance.”
The true or authentic self is one of beingness, peace, stability, and love. It is the soul organized as the self in the body. But it was forcibly squelched, stuffed, and swallowed so that the adult child could survive the instability and danger. However, it can be regained and restored by means of another acceptance-that of reaching his rock bottom, realizing that his disease is too powerful to autonomously triumph over without surrender to a Higher Power, and seeking therapeutic and twelve-step recovery, as respectively expressed by Steps One and Two-namely, that “we were powerless over the effects of alcoholism or other family dysfunction, that our lies had become unmanageable” and that “a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.”
With that must come the acceptance that he survived adversity and detriment; that, despite his believed weakness to the contrary, that he actually demonstrated far more strength than those who never endured such danger ever did; that he continued to demonstrate it, along with an incalculable amount of courage, by facing his fears and demons within a group of initial strangers; that he progressively challenged and dismantled the very past that shattered him; and that he embraced the support and strength of his fellowship and Creator.
Accepting-or, in many cases-re-accepting his Creator may be the most important step in his recovery and his return to wholeness, resulting in a significant difference in his life, because he allows Him to enhance, give meaning to, and exert His will and influence in it. Nevertheless, because his Creator oversees the physical world and is far higher than human conceptualization could ever permit, it may result in that often-uttered “I don’t understand God” statement. Although prayers and self-manifestations can often yield comfort and aid in attaining his wishes in life, it may require considerable patience-and acceptance of the need for that virtue-to piece together the optimum circumstances and players to translate the desire into physical reality, provided it is not self-detrimental and is consistent with the person’s pre-written master plan, of which he is most likely unaware.
The final acceptance, of which these aspects hint and which many adult children are hesitant to do, is of the inherent definition of serenity, expressed by the prayer which advocates the acceptance of the things that cannot be changed, the courage to change the ones that can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
“Adult Children of Alcoholics.” Torrance, California: World Service Organization, 2006.
“Courage to Change.” Virginia Beach, Virginia: Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc., 1992.
Offline Marketing Importance
Offline marketing is the opposite of online marketing. This means using all the conventional methods that were used for promoting a business before they got their websites developed and launched. Offline marketing uses advertising in newspapers, magazines, radio, TV, flyers and billboards. That’s why local newspapers used to be full of advertisements and some firms would advertise themselves and their products on local radio and television channels.
If you have a small business in a particular city or town, you want the people to buy whatever you are selling and for this, you need to use of these marketing tools. You want your business to be well known to the community, and the best way to reach out to them is by different forms of marketing.
No business should assume that because they have a website people will know about them, remember everyone does not use computers nor does searches for business outlets in their areas on the internet. Including your website address on your sales receipts, letterheads, and advertisements will help people to know that you are on the internet.
Asides from using offline marketing venues to promote your business, word of mouth is one of the best ways of creating your niche in the area and getting recommendations. To be successful, you need to use a mix of both, online and offline marketing tools. A number of online businesses have realized that setting up the online business and getting the website optimized and using all the online tools to promote and market the website have not brought the expected results.
They have had to fall back on this type of marketing to get the desired results. The reason for this is that when you are an online business, you are competing against every vendor who is selling the same products or services that you are. Therefore, don’t expect to get people excited about buying from you, as the competition is over whelming.
A good business marketing strategy would be to use a mix of both, offline and online marketing strategies. A number of online businesses remain unknown because they have not invested in offline marketing.
This does not apply only to small or medium sized businesses. A site like GoDaddy.com, which is well-known to web developers and businesses looking to purchase domain names, even have indulged in running TV advertisements internationally. This goes to prove that even online businesses need to invest in other forms of marketing.
Offline marketing has to go hand in hand with online marketing, as it has its distinct advantages. Businesses that have not invested in setting up their websites are losing to get more visibility to potential customers and those that are completely dependent on the internet are losing the aggressive competition. People gravitate towards businesses that they can make a positive association with and the only way of achieving this is by using offline marketing tools. Contributing positively towards the community in your area will go a long way in helping you gain more trust in the community and in return more customers.
How To Decide If A Structured Settlement Is Right For Your Lottery Winnings
A structured settlement is a financial tool used in the settlement of personal injury or windfall cases. In a structured settlement, the parties negotiate the payment of damages or winnings to the affected parties be made over a period of years, rather than in one lump sum. These periodic payments are typically funded by an annuity policy.Once the case is settled and the parties have agreed to a structured settlement, an annuity policy is purchased to provide periodic payments.There is a Federal law that permits the sale of structured settlement payments.
In the case of lottery winnings that you have chosen to accept over an annuity payment terms can look like the best solution to your windfall, but after making this decision you could find yourself wishing you had taken the lump sum.
Predicting the future needs that arise are as uncertain as finding yourself on the winning side of the lottery. Not to be discouraged by how to deal with your financial future, there are alternatives after you’ve made your decision to accept payments over a long period of time.
Structured settlements is a solution that often resolves immediate needs of releasing funds due you but at a much faster pace. Granted there are penalties for opting for a cash settlement. At the point you have decided to capture your net payment into a single reduced total amount, you have entered into another decision that is worth considering carefully.
Structured settlements are like a stock option or a savings bond, in that the sooner you opt to cash out the lesser the amount you receive. Not only can you act too quickly but this is a negotiated price. Don’t act too hasty here, it will finalize your payments forever.
There are a number of structured settlement companies that will gladly seek your business. After all look at what they stand to gain. Would you, if you had the capital, buy one million dollars for a reduced rate of $500,000, and all you had to do was accept the one million dollars paid over let’s say 15 years?
Of course you would. How hard is it to do if buying money with a 50 percent return was assured?
The key to making the best decision on who to do business with, is to consider the fact, you hold all the negotiating clout in this situation. You have the absolute best assets in the world, cash, and who is willing to pay you the most, immediately, for it.
In choosing the right structured settlement, investigate each company by asking to refer some of their clients for your opportunity to discuss if they felt they got the best deal and by what process did they choose a particular structured settlement firm. This will make you feel much more at ease, in making your most important decisions about liquidating your assets.
Affiliate Marketing Tips – 4 Quick Start Ideas to Begin Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing, when done the right way, can make you a substantial amount of money. There are a lot of programs out there saying that you can make $3000 and up per month – now not everyone can make that much money at first, but with proper technique, a little practice, and some good guidance, you can hone your skills and techniques and eventually increase your income to that level.
This article about affiliate marketing will give you some great pointers and tips to get started, and you can check out my website listed at the bottom of the page to get you started.
Quick Start Affiliate Marketing Tips
1. Creating Your Own Website or Blog site: Getting free traffic to your website may be a challenge at first, but it can be done. Start with a simple blog and consistently update the content in your niche, or the topics that you want people to read about which will bring in traffic in that niche. Then place affiliate links on your site to give the readers options to buy products relating to your niche. Generating good, consistent content will make your articles and website come up in Google searches and people can eventually find your site with web searches.
2. Pay per Click Affiliate Marketing: This is a good method, but the costs can add up. The old adage is “You need money to make money” holds true in this method. You can set up pay per click ads on Google AdSense, or I recommend other sites such as Bid4Keywords where the competition is less fierce.
3. Build your own Email List. This is the best method to create a lasting business as because as you build your email list, you can get your affiliate marketing business generating income on demand. Use sites such as Aweber or MailChimp to get set up, and you can use article marketing (like this one), pay per click, or numerous other methods to build that list. Then when the list is built, you can email your list your affiliate marketing links for the niche topic.
4. Start your own affiliate marketing program: Let’s say that you were able to create a bunch of quality articles on skiing or snowboarding. You could package these up, make an e-book, and start selling your e-book on top of having other affiliates do the marketing for you! If your skiing book was selling for $10 straight up, you could hire an army of affiliate marketers to sell the book for $10 and pay them $5.
These are a few ideas to get started in affiliate marketing. Remember, as you get more comfortable with the process and get your accounts signed up, start creating original content and you can put these methods to use!
