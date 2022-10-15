Discount Auto Insurance – Car Insurance Tips to Save a Lot of Money on Your Cover

While most people can effortlessly list the situations, circumstances, and people they have difficulty accepting, an adult child has reasons that transcend these sheer “like” and “dislike” aspects. Nevertheless, his recovery and return to wholeness depends upon transcending them, but their number is considerable.

First and foremost, he must accept his very life plight, or the one which sparks the need for all his subsequent ones, and that is that he endured a dangerous, detrimental, and even life-threatening childhood at the mercy of a dysfunctional, unpredictable pure- or para-alcoholic who robbed him of stability, safety, nurture, and love, and caused him to continually function from his fight or flight survival mode.

This, needless to say, bred the need for several secondary acceptances-namely, that the shaming, abusing, and abandoning he endured had nothing to do with his fault, flaw, or unloveability, but everything to do with his parent’s own deficiencies and unresolved childhoods. The hole in their souls ultimately became his.

He must also accept the fact that, as an emotionally, physically, and neurologically undeveloped child, that he was reduced to nothing more than a helpless victim who dealt with his adversity the best way his available tools allowed him to at the time. But his development was arrested, he internally and spiritually escaped by creating the protected inner child, and he was forced to adopt-mostly on the subconscious level-the survival traits that enabled him to function later in life, albeit on an impaired level.

He must additionally accept that, all his early efforts to the contrary, that he could not cure, correct, or fix the parent or primary caregiver who caused his dilemma, nor was it his responsibility to have done so. The only person he could change then and can today is himself.

He must accept that he was released into the world as a young adult who was not adequately prepared for it and, although it was neither visible nor detectable to others, that he suffered from a disease of mind, body, and soul.

He must accept that he is not the embodiment of weakness, but, instead, one of strength for having found the wherewithal within himself to extricate himself from the trenches of his bed every morning and function as best as he could in the midst of mistrust, stored trauma, unresolved fear, potential PTSD,, possible addictions, and a number of impairments that eventually came to define him and with which others did not seem to internally wrestle.

He must accept the fact that he unknowingly adopted the 14 adult child traits to foster the perception of safety, including being isolated and afraid of authority figures, incessantly seeking approval, becoming frightened by angry people, taking personal criticism as a threat, becoming or latching on to a compulsive person, perceiving himself as a victim, adopting an overdeveloped sense of responsibility, fearing others to avoid feeling his own emotional pain, feeling guilty for defending himself, especially when others were clearly wrong, becoming addicted to negative emotion and fear, confusing love with pity, losing the ability to feel until it approached a state of numbness, self-abandoning, having very low self-esteem, being transformed into a nondrinking, para-alcoholic, and subconsciously connecting the present with his unresolved past by reacting as he did then rather than spontaneously generating genuine feelings now.

All of these traits indicate the need for another acceptance-namely, that the person lost much of his childhood, innocence, and the necessary developmental stages that could have nurtured him, along with the fun, trust, and love those from safe, stable homes seemed to have effortlessly enjoyed.

He must also accept that his disease and its effects have, at times, become so retriggered, that he could only achieve a degree of perceived safety and continued functioning by assuming the authority figure, displaced-persona of his parent.

“Many of us would like to deny that we have become a dominating authority figure, but we have,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (World Service Organization, 2006, p. 9). “We don’t like to think about victimizing others or projecting blame onto them, but we have. Many of us have re-enacted what was done to us, thinking we were justified… We can feel shame or disgust when we think about our actions. This is healthy guilt, which is different from the toxic guilt that we were raised under.”

Because a person cannot change what he refuses to acknowledge, denial will only prolong his pain, forcing him to accept the abuse, belittlement, shame, and blame that remolded him and derailed his life.

“They say that pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional,” according to Al-Anon’s “Courage to Change” (Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc., 1992, p. 83). “If I learn to accept that pain is part of life, I will be better able to endure the difficult times and then move on, leaving the pain behind me.”

“‘Yes, but… ‘ These two words have become a signal to me that I am refusing to accept something over which I am powerless… ” it continues (p. 129). “When I spend my time wishing things were different, I know that serenity has lost its priority.”

Because an adult child was consistently exposed to instability, unpredictability, and out-and-out danger, and could not understand why, he had no experience with safety and trust, leaving him to accept the fact that, later in life, that he could not connect with others, feel a part of a group, and was plagued by fear of people, places, and things.

Although his past may subconsciously replay in his head in the present, it becomes ever more important for him to realize that it is just that-a replay of something he already survived, but has not yet fully processed.

He also must accept that he cannot change or influence people and circumstances whose outcomes do not necessarily play out as he envisions them. Expectations, as has often been philosophized, are down payments on disappoints and potential hurts.

Acceptance does not necessarily imply that the person agrees with, embraces, pardons, or indemnifies what others have done, but that he is aware that they are individuals with their own viewports, restrictions, distortions, and free will. Paradoxically, whatever annoys him or causes his intolerance may have more to do with the receiver of them, since they hinge upon what he subconsciously says to himself about the interactions, and its triggering, unresolved origins may be traceable to something in his past.

If, for example, he lacks tolerance for a certain person’s behavior, it may have been that his own was not tolerated by his parent when he was a child.

Acceptance may depend upon the proverbial “agree to disagree” philosophy, since every conflict does not necessarily imply that one person is right and the other is wrong.

“I thought that in every conflict, in every confrontation, someone was invariably at fault,” according to Al-Anon’s “Courage to Change” (ibid, p. 189). “It was essential to assign blame and I would stew for hours weighing the evidence. I became a chronic scorekeeper. Because I approached every situation with this attitude, I was consumed by guilt and anger. Defensive and anxious, I made sure my own back was always covered.”

In the case of the pure- or para-alcoholic, it is not a matter of who is right, but who is sick.

Of tantamount importance is acceptance of self, but that first requires determining what that self is. It is not the fears, trepidations, distrust, and retriggerings which may regularly occur within the adult child. It is not the pathologies that created them. It is not the survival traits and character defects that caused him to create the false or pseudo-self or ego. It is not the marred, distorted, erroneous version his parents projected on to him, as viewed through their own cracked lenses. It is not the idealized state of perfection that the person incorrectly believed would eliminate the parental criticism, harsh judgment, blame, and shame, and finally achieve his hungered for acceptance, nurture, and love.

“Perfectionism is a response to a shame-based and controlling home,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (op. cit,. p. 36). “The adult child mistakenly believes that she can avoid being shamed if she is perfect in her thinking and acting… During these moments a critical inner voice begins to form. This is an early sign of internalizing our parents’ hypercritical attitude. These are the seeds that lead to a lack of self-acceptance.”

The true or authentic self is one of beingness, peace, stability, and love. It is the soul organized as the self in the body. But it was forcibly squelched, stuffed, and swallowed so that the adult child could survive the instability and danger. However, it can be regained and restored by means of another acceptance-that of reaching his rock bottom, realizing that his disease is too powerful to autonomously triumph over without surrender to a Higher Power, and seeking therapeutic and twelve-step recovery, as respectively expressed by Steps One and Two-namely, that “we were powerless over the effects of alcoholism or other family dysfunction, that our lies had become unmanageable” and that “a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.”

With that must come the acceptance that he survived adversity and detriment; that, despite his believed weakness to the contrary, that he actually demonstrated far more strength than those who never endured such danger ever did; that he continued to demonstrate it, along with an incalculable amount of courage, by facing his fears and demons within a group of initial strangers; that he progressively challenged and dismantled the very past that shattered him; and that he embraced the support and strength of his fellowship and Creator.

Accepting-or, in many cases-re-accepting his Creator may be the most important step in his recovery and his return to wholeness, resulting in a significant difference in his life, because he allows Him to enhance, give meaning to, and exert His will and influence in it. Nevertheless, because his Creator oversees the physical world and is far higher than human conceptualization could ever permit, it may result in that often-uttered “I don’t understand God” statement. Although prayers and self-manifestations can often yield comfort and aid in attaining his wishes in life, it may require considerable patience-and acceptance of the need for that virtue-to piece together the optimum circumstances and players to translate the desire into physical reality, provided it is not self-detrimental and is consistent with the person’s pre-written master plan, of which he is most likely unaware.

The final acceptance, of which these aspects hint and which many adult children are hesitant to do, is of the inherent definition of serenity, expressed by the prayer which advocates the acceptance of the things that cannot be changed, the courage to change the ones that can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

Article Sources:

“Adult Children of Alcoholics.” Torrance, California: World Service Organization, 2006.

“Courage to Change.” Virginia Beach, Virginia: Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc., 1992.