Finance
DIY Film and Video Transfers
Most of us have film or video that really ought to be transferred to DVD. The good news is that video transfers aren’t all that hard. And the more old film rolls or old tapes that you have, the more it’s going to be worth doing that conversion to DVD or digital video yourself. So in this article, I am going to give you some pointers for transferring your own film and video. First though, a little advice to get you started.
5 Tips Before Getting Started
1. Original is always best: If you have 8mm, regular or Super 8, or even 16mm film that has already been transferred to VHS video, make sure you work with the original film and not the VHS or VHS-C tapes. Why? Because VHS is a fairly low resolution video storage medium. The picture produced when playing an old VHS tape on your VCR is equivalent to around 250-300 lines of horizontal resolution on your TV. Standard definition TV (NTSC) is 480 lines; high def is 720. Going back to your original films and getting those reconverted will always be your best bet.
2. Be realistic: Old home movie cameras just weren’t that great, so the video you create from it won’t be any better. Take Super 8: The film size was tiny and was terrible in low light, camera focus was often a problem, Super 8 cameras didn’t have image stabilization or color balancing, there is mostly no audio (and if there is it’s compromised) and frames-per-second was low (super 8 recorded at 18 fps) compared to today’s 30 fps. Like I said, be realistic when you look at the results of conversion of your 8mm film.
3. Create a master video file: Huh? We started this article by agreeing that we wanted to transfer our old home movies to DVD. Actually, DVD is not the best digital video quality that you can achieve. DVD’s are created with the MPEG-2 format, which is has been a very efficient but highly compressed format for many years but is now a somewhat dated video codec.
Don’t get me wrong – DVDs are still a great way to watch videos transferred from home movies but your best bet is to first create a master file of uncompressed video (since you are already going to all the trouble of converting your footage). You can then use that master file to edit, create your DVD, or your online video, or your iPhone video, or your hard-drive-archive of family video, photos and documents, or whatever you have in mind (or that your kids may have in mind – in the future). With uncompressed video, you keep your options open.
4. Most improvements will come in editing: A good film transfer is important, and depending on the history of your film, a careful clean may net you some improvements. But the “OMG” moment will only come once the thing has passed through the editing suite. Why? Because your home footage – shot on daylight balanced film – will have been recorded under a range of “non daylight balanced” conditions: Some scenes will be too yellow (shot inside under electric lights), too blue (shot outside in shade, or on a cloudy day), too dark or too bright. And you may have some just plain junk shots to boot (it happens to all of us) that you would rather lose from the final.
To correct each of these issues will require a scene by scene inspection and a scene by scene approach. It’s pretty easy to do, and fairly quick once you get the hang of it: a basic color correction filter in a standard editing program like Final Cut Pro will do the job.
5. Decide if it’s worth the effort of DIY film transfer: If you have one or two old film reels, or one or two video cassettes, then it may be a lot easier to go to your local video transfer service provider and get them to do the job.
But if you do have a shoebox full of stuff, then it may make sense to do it yourself. And, as I said, it’s not that hard.
Video Conversions for Different Formats
Transferring 8mm or 16mm film: You are going to need that old projector to convert 8mm or 16mm film to video. (Sorry, the only magic machine with a door that takes an old film roll and reels out digital video is s professional video conversion company!) Whether you do it yourself or take it to the guy at the mall, the film is going to get played, then recorded.
The basic, DIY method, for converting old home movies on 8mm or 16mm film to video is this: Simply project the film onto a screen (of whatever size) and (digital) video record the result. You get a pretty good result doing that: provided you are careful with the focus of both the projector, have a nice flat screen, shut out stray light sources, properly adjust your video camera, and position it on a tripod as close to the projector as possible.
There are two important challenges to overcome with this method of film transfer. First, there is potential for distorted aspect ratio – “key stoning” caused by the difference in position between your video camera and the projector lens. The answer is to correct the distortion in editing (simple enough) or to project into a film transfer box with internal angled mirrors.
The second challenge is to reconcile frame rates between the original 8mm film and your video camera. Provided you can synch the frame rates, by adjusting the projector or the video camera or both, you can settle on a final output frame rate when you get the video into your computer.
Transferring VHS and VHS-C tapes: A lot of weddings found their way on to VHS tapes and are now trapped there. The video company may have filmed on a higher resolution medium but typically the product was delivered in VHS and the original recording is almost always lost.
Anyway, you have three basic options for getting those old VHS tapes digitized. First, buy a dual DVD-VHS player at your local Best Buy, slot in your tape, drop in a DVD and record! Simple, effective and fast. Downside, the result will not be the best quality. Keep in mind that VHS was never great to start with – so you may not be able to tell the difference in the result. And, if you want to create a digital video file, just rip the DVD you just made on your computer.
Finance
Preventative Medicine and Healthy Living for Senior Citizens
Senior citizens of the society are regarded as the most significant groups of members for whom both preventive medicines and healthy living are much effective. It has been found to be proven from older days to that of recent days that “prevention is better than cure”. Preventative medicines are responsible for preventing any cause of diseases whereas it is supposed to be curing the disease. On the other hand, healthy living represents the natural measures and procedures required to be followed and maintained by these people.
Preventive medicines can be referred to as a set of measures or practices that is carried out for preventing disease occurrence in senior citizens whereas it also promotes health. In this regard, some of the procedures can be stated as screening of blood pressure, cholesterol, depression, diabetes, autism, hearing, screening of vision, and so on. Healthy living has become one of the significant factors for all senior citizens. It is due to the higher range of diseased people seen within the society (Ghany et al. 2018). There are severe diseases that occur because of increasing junk food consumption and due to poor eating habits. Healthy lifestyles among senior citizens with preventive measures and medicines can stir them to clear out several diseases easily before being attacked.
Preventive medication needs preventive care, which includes three major types as primary prevention, secondary prevention, and tertiary prevention. Primary prevention involves reducing the risk factors before the occurrence of any injury or disease as policies imposed on purchasing tobacco for both the youth and senior citizens. Youth tobacco consumption will also affect senior citizens when these people are around them. Secondary prevention involves detecting the disease before the issue or the problem becomes more serious such as measuring blood pressure. On the contrary, tertiary prevention involves preventing major complications of those diseases including physical therapy or post-stroke rehabilitation. These preventive measures are beneficial for the senior citizens whereas breast cancer screening, colorectal cancer screening and diabetes screening are mainly done, as these diseases are common within them.
In terms of making lives healthy, these people are required to follow some healthy lifestyle measures along with preventive medications. Some of the measures can be stated in the following:
Balanced diet– In every meal, a proper diet consisting of minerals, vitamins, and other significant nutrients is found to be essential for the body and mind.
Health checkups frequently– Keeping track of the health records is going to show the faults and improvements conducted within the body of the senior citizens. It contains the benefits of detecting life-threatening issues, increasing life span as well as getting acquaintance through innovative medical technologies (Sutipan & Intarakamhang, 2017).
Ensuring appropriate rest and sleep– Improper sleep and rest might hamper the health conditions more severely; however, it is suggested to sleep from 7 to 9 hours per night to keep both physical and mental health intact.
Physical activities– Getting indulged in games, yoga, exercises, and other physical activities will help these old people to be physically fit and improve mental health as well.
Socializing more– Social interactions are important for senior citizens to keep both mind and body fit and out from every kind of stress. Sharing views and talking with others helps in lowering down the tension and stress.
Senior citizens face the problem of not being cured with medications properly for which both of these options are strictly applicable. Both preventive medication and healthy lifestyles are required to keep the mind and body fresh. This in turn reduces the level of stress among these old people and increases more energy within themselves.
Finance
How To Find Low Cost Auto Insurance
Georgia car insurance costs are at an all time record high. Many customers are paying hundreds of dollars every single month to maintain their policies. If you are having a hard time paying your monthly insurance bills, or you are simply looking for low priced auto insurance, you should read the following tips.
Tip 1 – Use online resources. There are many online resources you can use to find low cost auto insurance. Websites that compare multiple policies from different companies are usually great resources, because they can find policies that fit your personal requirements and your budget.
Forums are also a great source of information. Individuals who find very affordable policies are often very proud of their discovery. By reading forums online, you may come across many reports that will lead you to one company that is particularly affordable.
Tip 2 – Look for special discounts. Special discounts are usually one of the easiest ways to decrease the cost of insurance policies. These discounts are given to individuals who meet certain requirements. Insurance companies often find drivers who do not smoke to be lower risk drivers than drivers who do smoke.
Insurance companies also find drivers with good driving records to be lower risk drivers than drivers who have multiple points on their driving records. They find the same to be true for good students too. In order to qualify for the good student discount, you simply need to obtain a GPA of a certain level.
Tip 3 – Seek out professional advice. Professionals like financial planners and insurance brokers can help you find the best deals on your coverage. By using the services of these professionals, you may be able to limit the amount of coverage you need and find special policies you would not be able to find otherwise.
A financial planner can comb through your personal finances and recommend the amount and type of coverage you should purchase. If you only need a very limited amount of coverage, you can save a great deal of money by cutting back on the amount of coverage your policy provides you with. A Georgia car insurance broker can also find the best deals available for you too by scouring through the policies being offered by their partners. You may need to consult with multiple brokers to find the very best and lowest priced policy though. Once you use their services, you will likely know which policies available today are the best and most affordable policies you can buy.
Finance
7 Reasons to Use a Land Trust
I was cruising my directory for articles that I have been collecting and I came across this one about Land Trusts. I can’t tell you how many times a Land Trust has saved me while taking ownership of a property. If you are a serious real estate investor, YOU MUST master this asset protection method. You will reap many benefits, financially and legally.
The land trust is a very powerful tool for the savvy real estate investor. A land trust is a revocable, living trust used specifically for holding title to real estate. Each property is titled in a separate trust, affording maximum privacy and protection.
Here are seven reasons to use land trust for titling property to real estate:
- Privacy: In today’s information age, anyone with an internet connection can look up your ownership of real estate. Privacy is extremely important to most people who don’t want others knowing what they own. For example, if you own several properties within a city that has strict code enforcement, you could end up being hauled into court for too many violations, even minor ones. Having your real estate titled in land trusts makes it difficult for city code enforcement to find who the owner is, since the trust agreement is not public record for everyone to see.
- Protection From Liens: Real estate titled in a trust name is not subject to liens against the beneficiary of the trust. For example, if you are dealing with a seller in foreclosure, a judgment holder or the IRS can file a claim against the property in the name of the seller. If the property is titled into trust, the personal judgments or liens of the seller will not attach to the property.
- Protection From Title Claims: If you sign a warranty deed in your own name, you are subject to potential title claims against you if there is a problem with title to the property. For example, a lien filed without your knowledge could result in liability against you, even if you purchased title insurance. A land trust in your place as seller will protect you personally against many types of title claims because the claim will be limited to the trust. If the trust already sold the property, it has no assets and thus limits your exposure to title claims.
- Discouraging Litigation: Let’s face it, people tend to only sue others who appear to have money. Attorneys who work on contingency are only likely to take cases which they can not only win, but collect, since their fee is based on collection. If your properties are hard to find, you will appear “broke” and less worth suing. Even if a potential plaintiff thinks you have assets, the difficult prospect of finding and attaching these assets will discourage litigation against you.
- Protection From HOA Claims: When you take title to a property in a homeowner’s association (HOA), you become personally liable for all dues and assessments. This means if you buy a condo in your own name and the association assesses an amount due, they can place a lien on the property and/or sue you personally for the obligation! Don’t take title in your name in an HOA, but instead take title in a land trust so that the trust itself (and thus the property) will be the sole recourse for the homeowner’s association’s debts.
- Making Contracts Assignable: The ownership of a land trust (called the “beneficial interest”) is assignable, similar to the way stock in a corporation is assignable. Once property is title in trust, the beneficiary of the trust can be changed without changing title to the property. This can be very advantageous in the case of a real estate contract that is non-assignable, such as in the case of a bank-owned or HUD property. Instead of making your offer in your own name, make the offer in the name of a land trust, then assign your interest in the land trust to a third party.
- Making Loans “Assumable”: A non-assumable loan can become effectively assumed by using a land trust. The seller transfers title into a land trust, with himself as beneficiary. This transfer does not trigger the due-on-sale clause of the mortgage. After the fact, he transfers his beneficial interest to you. This latter transaction does trigger the due-on-sale, but such transfer does not come to the attention of the lender because it is not recorded anywhere in public records. This effectively makes a non-assumable loan “assumable”.
As you can see there are many creative and effective uses for the land trust, limited only by your imagination! William Bronchick, CEO of Legalwiz Publications, is a Nationally-known attorney, author, entrepreneur and speaker. Mr. Bronchick has been practicing law and real estate since 1990 www.legalwiz.com.
P.S. If you need a good Land Trust attorney for South Florida, contact Paul B. Woods, Attorney at Law, (305) 559-9060, mobile: (305) 803-1818, email: [email protected]
####
Finance
Where To Get Cheap Full Coverage Auto Insurance
You want the best insurance protection on your car? However, it seems hard to find cheap full coverage auto insurance, right? No worries, as you can easily drive down your prices by looking in the right places. You just need to compare as many quotes as possible.
Try to begin your search by visiting and calling the local insurance agencies in the area to see what their rates are like. Also, take into consideration various factors such as your age group and what kind of car you own, as different variations result in different premiums. Don’t give into the first good looking deal you come across, as you can use that as leverage for lowering rates at another company.
However, do the above just to get a ballpark idea of what you are expected to pay. The best place to find cheap full coverage auto insurance is on the internet. Why? Finding insurance online eliminates the middlemen – the insurance agents. The people in the middle make a living off of commissions from your insurance policies, so save yourself some money by doing some of the grunt work yourself. Is it really that much of an effort?
No, it isn’t. Technology and the internet have made the search for car insurance significantly easier over the years. You just need to take action and compare rates from various sites online. With the grand size of the world wide web, figuring out where to start this search can seem rather overwhelming at first. Fortunately, my co-workers suggested this one site, and I was pretty successful with it. The site was quick and easy to use, and I did save myself a great deal of money compared to my old premiums.
Finance
Discount Auto Insurance – Car Insurance Tips to Save a Lot of Money on Your Cover
Making sure you are protected against car accidents and the unknown on the road is important. Car accidents may happen anytime. That is why discount auto insurance is needed to help you protect your car.
Car insurance can be expensive though and you need to make sure the cover you get is what you need and at the right price.
#1 The amount you are required to pay for insurance depends on what type of car you have. If you are planning to buy a car look at it carefully. Then call the insurance company or get on the internet and find out how much the cover will cost you.
#2 Improving your car is good. However, the insurance company may charge you more for doing this if you add new parts to it. If you are looking for discount auto insurance ask the insurer if these changes will affect your cover.
#3 If you own a cheaper car you may want to get the minimum coverage the insurance company has. There is no point to pay more for the insurance than the car is worth.
#4 If you accidentally bump into a car it is advisable to pay the amount of damages from your pocket rather than filing claim if the repair bill is low. This is because the premium rate will increase if you file more claims.
#5 There are instances when you can get different types of insurance from the same company. One example is home insurance and auto insurance. If this happens, you can get discount auto insurance.
#6 Some car owners do not really drive that much, that is why there is low-mileage discounts offered on their car insurance. The insurance company lowers you premium because there is less risk for you to have a car accident.
#7 it is better to pay for your insurance in annual instalment rather than monthly instalments. Administrative fees and interest are included every time you pay your insurance. You can save more if you will pay annually.
#8 Increasing your deductible lowers your premium and helps you get discount auto insurance.
#9 You may get insurance discounts by enrolling in a defensive driving school. The insurance company gives you discounts if you complete the course. You must make sure that the insurance company offers this kind of discount.
Following these tips above can help you to get huge discounts on your cover whatever your circumstances or car.
Finance
Has Property Valuation Hit Rock Bottom? Use Insurance Quotes to Save on Homeowner Insurance Premium
The bursting of the housing bubble and the spike in the interest rate spelt doom for those who had obtained loans to buy houses. The boom was followed by a big bust which led to a drastic fall in the valuation of properties. The reduction in value was considered as the worst thing that could happen to homeowners. Those who were not in a position to repay loans on time found themselves pushed towards bankruptcy. Those who could repay the loans ended up with assets that had a value that was far less than what it was before. In such a scenario, how can one say that a fall in valuation has a positive impact on home insurance coverage?
Surprised? How can any good come out of a fall in the value of property? Now, let us imagine this reduced value property gets damaged. How much would it cost to get it repaired? With a fall in the value of property, the cost of repair and replacement of the property too will come down. This means that your homeowner insurance coverage, which may have been barely sufficient when you first purchased the house, may be excessive.
All you need to do is log on to the web and check out a multiple quote comparison website to satisfy yourself. Just obtain an estimate offered by numerous insurance companies for the cost of insuring your home and belongings. If the premium is a far less than what you are currently paying, then the fall in value of the house has impacted your insurance premium as well.
Had it been the around and had the value of your house increased, companies would have got in touch with you immediately demanding extra money. However, companies will not bother about helping you save money as long as they are earning high profits. The onus is upon you to make use of the right resources to get estimates.
Multiple quote comparison web sites are reliable because they help you get in touch with reputed insurers and get accurate estimates. You need not doubt the accuracy of the estimates obtained. You can negotiate with your insurers with confidence of having the best estimates in your hand.
DIY Film and Video Transfers
Garrett Bradbury has shown great improvement in 2022, and wants to be back with Vikings in 2023
South Washington County schools to go ‘back to the drawing board’ for bond request
Preventative Medicine and Healthy Living for Senior Citizens
Twins position breakdown: Ryan Jeffers is the catcher heading into offseason, but he needs help
How To Find Low Cost Auto Insurance
Orioles claim two catchers from Reds, continue to stockpile potential backups for Adley Rutschman
7 Reasons to Use a Land Trust
Where To Get Cheap Full Coverage Auto Insurance
BitNile Holdings to Host Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies on Monday, October 17, 2022
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain