Election 2022: Lakeville candidates
LAKEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Abdi Abdulle
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Have executive office experience. Have 10 yrs of budgeting and project management, experience diverse community. Experienced in developing strategies to create strong relationships with public and private Groups. Education: Master of Public Administration from Hamline University
B.S. Bachelor of Science in Family social Science University of MN
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Excellent city services, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Roads and Infrastructure, and Affordable Housing.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of government is to provide services to its citizens. The role of local government such as municipality and chamber of council is provide technical support to the mission and vision of the local government: such as economic development, city development strategies, infrastructure, environmental, safety such as crime prevention.
- Website or contact: www.vote4abdulle.com
Richard Henderson
- Age: 63
- What qualifies you to hold this position? With my military experience (retired U.S. Navy Captain), technical background (licensed civil engineer); and small business owner experience; I offer unique skills for City leadership. I have lived the military leader’s code of “Authority, Responsibility, Accountability.” Having raised 5 children, I understand the challenges families face.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Balanced growth: Accommodate stakeholders (i.e., businesses, families, homeowners, seniors, gov’t) to achieve sustainable, quality growth.
Family-Friendly/Sense of Community: Improve infrastructure/parks, increase inter-connectivity of city, and promote community/green development.
Safety-Friendly: Public safety always highest priority!
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Primary role of gov’t depends on level. Federal gov’t focus is national policies (i.e. regulating commerce, Defense). At local level, city gov’t role is more “nuts and bolts.” Establish rules/policies for city, transact city business, guard public safety, staff boards, manage finances; and provide, most importantly, strategic leadership for City.
- Website or contact:
Joshua Lee
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As an active contributor within Lakeville, my servant leader reputation is demonstrated through involvement in City Council, Police Reserves, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Crossroads Church. Additionally, in my first term, I leaned into efforts that built upon important community values and proved to be a thoughtful and strategic decision maker.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Safety & Wellbeing– Support personnel, policies, mental health programs and training facilities that improve staff morale and community safety.
Sustainable Growth– Ensure strategic and healthy city growth with input from the community and advisory boards.
Sense of Community– Prioritize city design that fosters positive community connections.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government is responsible for supporting the necessary infrastructure and public services required to foster a safe, healthy and prosperous community. Elected officials are public servants. They are responsible for, and responsive to, the citizens who elected them and should consider the implications of their decisions for all constituents.
- Website or contact: votelee.org
Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel Khalek
Candidate information not available.
Michelle Volk
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a small business operator, I understand how rules and regulations impact our local businesses, and as a Councilwoman and former School Board Director, I have experience approving policies, developing beneficial partnerships, managing resources with limited funds and bringing together valuable input from constituents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? We need to support our First Responders with the resources necessary to effectively perform their role of keeping us safe, enhance our parks with inclusive playground equipment, and continue to find opportunities to partner with organizations and other government entities that will benefit our community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Primarily, the government provides basic services that focus on public safety (police and fire services), infrastructure (roads, sewers and storm drainage, water, street repairs and maintenance), and city planning and zoning of land use, resulting in well-ordered growth. Its role of approving policies should benefit and enhance our city.
- Website or contact: volkforcitycouncil.com
Rihanna To Reveal Her Baby During Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Insiders have hinted at Rihanna‘s preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it is mega! The new mother has no time to stay at home. Money must be made!
The 30-year-old singer, mother, and billionaire businesswoman is at the center of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. And interestingly, the Show is to get 20 minutes of performance instead of the 14 minutes it’s been getting for decades.
The singer also has a pretty amazing lineup of artists like Jeezy, Calvin Harris, and Eminem to perform with. It will be a full-pack Show. Reports say Ye was part of the guest artist but has been sidelined due to his recent shenanigans.
And for those who can’t wait to see Riri‘s newborn and get to know his name, hold up, because you might get that on Sunday, February 12, 2023, when Rihanna storms the stage with her kid and her partner A$ap Rocky.
Via Media Take Out:
We’ve got some really exciting news about Rihanna’s upcoming Superbowl performance. Media Take Out spoke with a person EXTREMELY close to Rihanna, and she spilled the tea on what Rihanna has planned for her Halftime show.
The first bit of tea – Rihanna’s show will be the longest halftime show in Super Bowl history. Up until now, the Halftime show is about 12-14 minutes long. But this year, Media Take Out learned that Rih’s show will be about 20 minutes long.
How did they do this? Well according to our EXTREMELY reliable source, Apple (who is backing the Rihanna show) bought up about 5 minutes of advertising before and after the show, and is giving it to Rihanna to extend her performance.
And there’s more. Rihanna plans on bringing out SEVERAL guests to her show – Jeezy, Calvin Harris, and Eminem are all set to join Rihanna on stage. And of course, the big finale will be her biggest hit song, Umbrella with JAY Z coming out.
Kanye West was supposed to be a part of the show, but given his current controversies – the producers have scrapped the idea of including Yeezy in the min-concert.
Now the last bit of tea …. Media Take Out confirmed that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s son will both be brought out as part of the show. The details surrounding how, and when are still being worked out, but we’re 100% sure of this happening. Rihanna’s son has not yet been seen by the public, so this will be the first time that anyone will see the adorable little boy.
I know you will definitely be there! Let me know if you are going so I can tag along!
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Justin Houston ruled out vs. Giants; RB Justice Hill is doubtful
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after missing another week of practice.
Bateman (foot), the team’s top wide receiver, hasn’t practiced since he was hurt in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Houston (groin), who has a team-high two sacks, was sidelined in their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.
Reserve guard Ben Cleveland also was ruled out of Sunday’s game. He hurt his ankle last week, missed the Ravens’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals and didn’t practice this week. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that he was hopeful Cleveland would return next week.
Running back Justice Hill (hamstring), who leads all Ravens running backs this season with 125 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry, is doubtful. He missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday after sitting out last week.
Guard Kevin Zeitler, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Marcus Peters are expected to play after resting Friday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also a full participant in practice for the second straight day.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, who made their practice debuts Wednesday, are not expected to be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game. Both missed practice Friday as they continue their ramp-up process.
This story will be updated.
50 Cent Drops A Skit Mocking His Son, Marquise Jackson, For Crying Over Child Support On His 26th Birthday
So, it appears Marquise Jackson is craving his dad’s attention soo much that it resorted to the recent attacks. The dude wants a bite of the wealth but 50 Cent is not having it.
In the past weeks, Marquise took to Instagram Live to trash his father on his $6,700 child support. He claims the amount was insufficient for his lifestyle. After his father ignored him, Marquise further threw a challenge to have a father and son moment with $6,700 as payment for 50’s time. 50 then shared the chilling moment he killed his kid in “Power” in response to his son’s attacks.
However, when, 50 Cent posted a video on Marquise’s 26th birthday mocking his child support claims in reference to his age, Marquise shockingly was excited his dad mentioned him, especially on his birthday. As the father and son’s relationship continues to deteriorate, 50 develops immense hate for his kid. Marquise on the other appears to be interested in mending things with his father but I think it’s too late.
Via Vlad:
When Marquise Jackson recently expressed his willingness to have a sit-down with his father, 50 Cent, it gave the public a small glimmer of hope that the two men could someday reconcile. 50 Cent seemingly put that notion to bed on Thursday. When he published a skit that mocked his son’s highly publicized child support claim about $6,700 a month not being enough for him to survive on when he was growing up.
“F*ck, this ni**a’s crazy. You 25 years old, why you still talking about child support?”. 50 Cent said during the IG skit, featuring Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
Since 50 Cent dropped the skit, some fans have argued that Marquise Jackson clearly wanted his dad’s attention, and he finally got it. In contrast, others have condemned 50 Cent for adding fuel to the fire rather than being the voice of reason. Nonetheless, when Marquise caught wind of the skit. He seemed happy that his dad acknowledged him, even if it was condescending. The 25-year-old even posted 50 Cent’s skit on his Instagram timeline. Claiming that it was his dad’s unique way of wishing him a happy birthday. But, in typical Marquise fashion, he also took a slight shot at Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for appearing in the video.
“Hol on wait did my pops post me on my birthday today! Wow he never shouted me out for my birthday this the 1st time. And I thought them dudes eat when u say eat u must not be telling them to eat pops because having old N*ggas begging at your door is SAD. I’m never going out like that.”
Do you think, Marquise Jackson will ever get his father’s love?
Here is 50 Cent’s skit mocking his son over his $6,700 child support payment:
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 40A candidates
House District 40A
Kelly Moller
- Age: 49
- Party: DFL
- City: Shoreview
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I was first elected as State Representative in 2018, and have served as Vice-Chair of the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee. For 20 years, I have been a prosecutor and victims’ rights advocate, as well as a community volunteer in youth sports, church, Mounds View Public Schools, and Shoreview’s Public Safety Committee.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?1) Common sense gun violence prevention legislation, including criminal background checks, red flag laws, safe storage laws, and reporting stolen guns; 2) Meeting the needs of all students, including those with disabilities and mental health concerns; and 3) Protecting a woman’s personal decisions about reproductive freedom.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I have reached across the aisle to work with Republicans on bipartisan public safety legislation. A glance at the list of bills I have introduced and passed will show bipartisan support for this work, especially on updating our statutes on sexual assault. When legislators don’t focus on who will get the credit, bipartisanship is possible.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-4860-8096
Ben Schwanke
- Age: 32
- Party: R
- City: Arden Hills
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served as a Shoreview Human Rights Commissioner and member of the Educaiton Minnesota Governing Board. However, I am also a taxpayer, a math teacher, coach and actively involved citizen who believes we deserve much better than bitter partisanship we are right now.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? The #1 issue in any campaign is leadership. I offer that leadership with the priorities being the skyrocketing cost of living, the epidemic of violent crime in the metro area, and improving educational outcomes.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?It’s a sad state of affairs when my middle school students exercise more maturity & compromise than adults in the capitol building. I will take my skills as a teacher, coach, & contract negotiator to the capitol to work for a common goal. The partisan blame game & lack of passing any meaningful legislation is testament that it is time for change.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-243-0794
AI Predicts How Momager And The 3 Kardashian Sisters Will Look Without The Excessive Plastic Surgeries
For many entertainers, cosmetic surgery is the new normal, and for the Kardashians, it is a lifestyle. Mainly, every member of that house has gone under the knife. 66-year-old Momager, Caitlyn Jenner, practically changed her s-xuality to their kids. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Kardashian.
A video provided by Australian TicToker Vandahood Streamers shows a supposed image should Kim, Khloe, Pimp mama, and Kylie Kardashian maintain their natural bodies without excessive surgeries. The beauty of the Kardashians is no secret so the video whose authenticity is still under question shows they looked amazing with a little flesh. We still don’t understand their obsession with plastic surgeries.
According to the Vandahood Live Streamers, the Artificial Intelligence actually makes Kris looks closer to an actual 66-year-old than the weird image she’s boldly flaunting.
Via Media Take Out:
New artificial intelligence software has predicted what the Kardashian-Jenner family would look like if they had aged naturally, Media Take Out has learned. And the results are nothing short of amazing.
The famous family, who are all well known for their love of cosmetic enhancements. As they are for their reality show, appeared very different in a digitally altered video that recently went viral on TikTok.
The clip, created by popular Australian streamers Vandahood Live, predict what Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian would look like today. Without cosmetic intervention.
Kylie has previously admitted to receiving lip filler to plump her mouth. And Khloe recently confirmed she’d had a nose job. Kim Kardashian has denied getting any surgery whatsoever on her face.
All the ladies have admitted, however, to getting multiple surgeries to enhance their bodies.
Plastic surgery was passed from Momager Kris to her kids, Do you think history will repeat itself? For Kim, Khloe and Kylie to pass cosmetic surgery on to their beautiful kids? The sad part will be if they do that before the kids become of age.
However, Kanye West’s obsession with Kim Kardashian and his kids could be out of fear of the Kardashian introducing the young ones to weird stuff even at a young age.
The post AI Predicts How Momager And The 3 Kardashian Sisters Will Look Without The Excessive Plastic Surgeries appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time with the Knicks, the thrills and regrets
Three full seasons after his controversial exit from the Knicks and with the benefit of experience, Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges there were elements of his departure he could’ve handled another way.
“Now that I’m older, smarter and understand what happened back then, it could have been done differently for sure,” said Porzingis, now entering his second season with the Wizards. “The ACL [tear], it didn’t help — all of that situation. In the end, maybe sooner or later it would have happened anyway. It’s hard to say. For sure, what I can say is things could have been done differently.”
The deal sending Porzingis to the Mavericks in 2019 was an inflection point for the Knicks. It was a pivot to cap space and future draft picks that still impacts the franchise’s roster and strategy. It also occurred after Porzingis requested a trade, which the Knicks effectively used to turn Porzingis into the fanbase’s Public Enemy No. 1.
Sourced stories, leaked by the Knicks, emerged about Porzingis’ attitude issues and attempts from his brother to exert his influence on the organization. Porzingis, who skipped his exit meeting the offseason prior to the trade request, said he was advised to stay silent about his motivation to leave the Knicks, which was another mistake.
“I think what we should have done is come out with our side at that time,” said Porzingis, will sit out Friday night’s preseason contest against the Knicks to rest his sprained ankle. “Some people advised not to put anything out and focus on Dallas. So that’s what we did at the moment. If there’s only one side being told, then that’s the truth. We should have said something at that moment. Now it’s OK, it’s in the past. It went how it went. It wasn’t the best way to go about it. Like I said, we could’ve done it differently. But everybody makes mistakes. And New York is New York. It’s crazy, you know.”
For both Porzingis and the Knicks, the aftermath didn’t go according to plan. The cap space New York acquired in that trade was supposed to go to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who both signed with the Nets. Porzingis suffered a slew of injuries and didn’t mesh with Luka Doncic in Dallas, which shipped the Latvian last season to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
Porzingis has averaged less than 40 games the last five seasons because of his injuries and recoveries, which the 27-year-old admitted has, at times, sapped his enthusiasm. But the original Unicorn believes he’s finally discovered the best strength and weight balance for his 7-3 body.
“It always kills your spirit a little bit, your love for the game, when you’re like, ‘Ugh, I’m hurt again. I’m out,’” Porzingis said. “But then I’m like, ‘What else am I going to do? This is what I normally do.’ Even if I get hurt, I have to keep going. I’m still young. I still have time. I think my body is maturing. I think I found how I feel best on the court. I don’t need to get strong or jacked. I need to get strong, but I don’t need to get big. It doesn’t help my movement. It doesn’t help the way I’m feeling. That’s the main thing for me. Hopefully I have some luck, get back to that level.”
Despite the ending and the animosity surrounding it, Porzingis focused on the positive when asked about his most compelling memories with the Knicks. For the first 2 ½ seasons, he represented the best reason — perhaps the only reason — to get excited about the organization’s future. He was celebrated wildly at Madison Square Garden, beloved by the fans.
“I think what stands out is that third year, the beginning of that year. When I was playing well and the Garden was just incredible,” Porzingis said. “That was some of the most fun I’ve had. I had so much fun there. I would say my rookie year, too, was incredible.
“When you don’t know what to expect and all of a sudden, I don’t know, fans are chanting ‘MVP’ and you’re like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was a fun time and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
The fans’ adoration made Porzingis’ trade request difficult to digest unless as a vicious betrayal. He went from being the most popular Knick to the most hated villain. Porzingis’s first game back in 2019 was an atmosphere of intense vitriol.
That contempt will naturally subside over time. After all, so much has already changed for both sides. Porzingis is on a third team and trying to make a comeback, trying to recapture those All-Star days in New York.
The Knicks have reshaped their roster to the point that only one current player — Mitchell Robinson — was teammates with Porzingis.
No matter how he’s viewed, Porzingis will be remembered.
“I think each year it will calm down a little bit. Because nobody likes to be the villain,” Porzingis said. “First year was crazy. Last year was a little bit more low-key. Now with the Wizards I think maybe it will — I don’t know, I kind of like it. It’s emotional. In the end, they’re feeling some type of way. It’s not the best but at least you’re making them feel some sort of way and not leaving them without any emotions towards you.”
