Election 2022: South St. Paul school board
John Wilcox
- Age: 48
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m running because I want a School Board that responds to the needs of students, families, and teachers in our district—not one that gives more weight to the demands of individuals and groups from outside our district, people who have no personal stake in the education we offer to our community. our District need an advocate on the Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Accountable: Accountability is key to seeing policies through. School board members must be able to back up their decisions and actions with facts and data. Advocates for the Community: Board members have the opportunity to advocate for their districts at the municipal, state, and national levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should play a smaller role in regulating business and managing the economy. More focus on individual liberty.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
B.E.”Bernie” Beermann
Candidate responses are not available.
Wendy Woods Felton
- Age: 65
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I am a current Board member here in SSP. I have been on the Board for 5 terms (20 years) and have great experience and knowledge of our district. I also serve as our rep. to Intermediate School District 917 (7 years). My info of the history of our district is so shareable with our other Board members and superintendents as needed.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Our district is currently seeking a levy in our community. My priorities include safety, health concerns and student/staff support as we plan the future for our community residents. I also serve on our Senior center and educational foundation Bd of Directors to support all members of South St Paul.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My thoughts are keeping the residents safe and providing necessary things to promote positive life availability. Keeping all honest and fair is so important to all of us as we go through life. Financial spending should be properly given as needed and always honestly given to those in need of it.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Gage E. Kemp
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position?As a business manager over the last 10 years I use my background in budget management, training programs, and problem solving to help our schools get back on track.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority would be teacher retention. I believe that consistency is key to raising test scores and overall graduation rates.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?I think the main goal of our government is to provide a safe and well managed place for its citizens to reside peacefully and equally.
- Website or contact: facebook.com/GageEKemp/
Jean Lubke
- Age: 66
- What qualifies you to hold this position? PhD in Education. 42 years of experience as an integration district superintendent, district director of curriculum and instruction, corporate training manager, and elementary classroom teacher. 6 years experience working with SSPS school board and leadership team. Over 30 years non-profit board leadership. Lived in SSP for 26 years
- What would your top priorities be if elected?1. Support the new superintendent
2. Provide the financial resources to ensure that:
– every student and staff member is physically and emotionally safe and valued
– every student is achieving high academic performance
- What do you think is the primary role of government?To provide the infrastructure for a successful society.
- Website or contact: jeanlubkesspps.com
Nicole Scheiber
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Working in public service for over 20 years serving people with disabilities. A respected professional and community advocate who builds relationships and trust. A single mom who has lived in SSP for over 24 years. I am running because I want to give back and advocate for all of our students and families–especially those who often get overlooked.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I strongly believe that every student matters. SSP is an ethnically, socially, and economically diverse community. No matter who the student is or what their background looks like, I want to ensure that each and every student is seen, heard, and supported and have the opportunity to learn, engage, and thrive in school.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of Government is to provide services that people cannot provide for themselves.
- Website or contact:
Jeff McClellan
Candidate responses are not available.
Ashley Wickenhauser-Greif
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified as a parent of kids in the South Saint Paul school district. Also, as a community member who wants to maintain a quality school.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I would like to help improve and grow the band, choir, and music program. They have suffered from budget cuts in the past and currently there are kids that don’t get music class this year due to further cuts.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to create the framework for its communities in such a way that it’s citizens can be safe and successful.
- Website or contact:
Kim Humann
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a lifelong learner with a master’s degree from UNC and a mother of 3 children in our district. I believe my experiences and diversity will contribute a new perspective to the School Board and help it serve the greater community. I ask you to VOTE YES YES on the school levy ballot question, and I ask you to vote for me.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will prioritize mental health support for our students and staff, push the state legislature to support free meals for all, and continue to add diversity to our classrooms. I want a silver lining of coming out of the pandemic to be the rebuilding our systems as more equitable.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The School Board maintains a clear vision of what our community values are and how they are passed along to the learners in our district through the implementation of policy, the allocation of resources, and by holding the superintendent accountable.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Tim Felton
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a life long resident of SSP, a graduate of SSP High School, and have 4 children that have gone through or are currently in the SSP school district. I am 100% invested into our community and want to continue our greatness in education.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities are student behavior, appropriate class schedule to optimize our IB program, and recognizing additional support that the students need. Safety is always a concern and upholding consequences for student behavior, with support for our teachers and SRO’s, are a must to help ensure the safety our our children while they are in school.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The role of the government should be to provide a safe environment staffed with qualified persons in order to provide an education that has equal opportunity to participate for all. Equality of opportunity should not be confused with equality of outcome. The public education institution should be receptive and responsive to the community it serves.
- Website or contact:
Michael Mathews
Candidate responses are not available.
Anne Claflin
- Age: 39
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My priorities are to support our students, teachers and school district to achieve long-term success. I decided to step forward and run on this platform because of my belief in providing quality public education, dedication to public service and background representing our community in the legislature.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Every student in our district should have the freedom to learn & pursue their dreams. My priority is to prepare students to continue to learn along their chosen path, support well-trained teachers with a curriculum that allows all students to succeed, & fight for funding to have the resources to meet the needs of every student.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I am running for a seat on the SSP School Board to continue to serve our community, prioritize our students, and support our district as we build for the future. The school board is where our community shapes district priorities. Listening to the voices of our community to inform decisions is a critical job of board members.
- Website or contact: www.anneforsspschools.com
Ted Pieper
Candidate responses are not available.
Fred Everson
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Training and experience as an educator. High value for the role of public education in the community. Seeing the “big picture” and considering multiple perspectives, while also responsive to individual situations and needs. Showing up for my own children’s activities in our public school, and cultivating positive relationships with teachers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Continue and enhance teacher training, support, and encouragement. Improve math, science, and reading assessments to above 50% of Minnesota standards.
Work with superintendent with respect, support, and accountability. Facilitate accurate, timely communication between district and community. Expand/Restore arts and extra-curricular options.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?To provide context, care, and services for its citizens/constituents. Government should see the present and anticipated needs of those it serves, in all their human variety, and seek to establish and maintain a context in which people can flourish–providing opportunity and protecting from harm.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Deborah Franzen
Candidate responses are not available.
Thomas Rongitsch
Candidate responses are not available.
Hugh Kenety
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a product of an IB education in public schools and special education programs. I have worked in a variety of roles, from teaching in public schools to serving in non-profits providing after-school programming for low-income students. I work at the Minnesota legislature, where I see how budgets and policies are reviewed and implemented.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are as follow: Ensuring the continued success of our special education programs. Assessing and proactively addressing learning loss stemming from the pandemic. Expanding mental health support for students. Recruiting and retaining teachers of color to work in the school district. Evaluating and maintaining our IB program.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Government exists to serve the will of the people. Governments carry out the wishes of its constituents under the law while also protecting the rights of individuals and communities. At the school board level, members are obliged to ensure that school districts are governed responsibly and are responsive to the needs and values of their communities
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/profile
Erica F.J. Petersen
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As and educator with an extensive background (preschool as well as secondary and postsecondary students), I can add an insider perspective and familiarity with educational topics. I have co-led an equity and diversity student group at the high school level. I am a creative thinker and a good team player in search of best outcomes for students.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Issues closest to my heart are: 1. supporting students and teachers which includes a strong push to pass the 2022 levy 2. advancing equity and diversity efforts via curriculum, and recruiting and retaining racially and ethnically diverse educators and staff 3. increasing sustainability in our buildings to save money, energy and protect our planet
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Good government in a school board setting benefits from working towards a common shared goal, researching and drawing on the expertise of people in the field, respectful interactions between the participants and an effort to carefully consider the broader, possibly unintended impact of decision making and how they affect various communities.
- Website or contact: pete6233.poliengine.com or [email protected]
Brian Counihan
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a parent of three SSP graduates, I value our schools and want to help preserve and build on the vital role our schools play in our community. I and am a former member and past chair of the Neighbors, Inc. Board of Directors, and and have been member of the South St. Paul Lions Club for over 13 years, serving as a former President.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?The financial stability of the district, student achievement and a comprehensive strategic direction for this district are my top priorities. The stability of the school district is vital to the strength of South St. Paul, and ensuring that we are able to continue to provide excellent opportunities for students to learn and grow.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should create and enforce laws for the benefit of the citizens, provide public services and protect and defend the country and citizens.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Bill Arend
- Age: 77
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me is that I was born and raised in the community, I graduated from South St. Paul High school and have been on the school board for four years.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My number one priority is to pass the school referendum. My number two priority, is to see better communication between teachers and administration.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary of government for me is doing the best for the most people.
- Website or contact: [email protected] or 651-455-6518.
Peter Skwira
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have resided in South St Paul for 26 years. I have three children through the district. I am a government finance professional who understands public service, public process, and collaboration.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Supporting student achievement, creating stable financing, and ensuring engagement at all levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Creating strong, healthy, and vibrant communities. Schools are the foundation from which our community members get their start. Its essential to have strong schools in which they learn.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Readers & Writers: Mysteries, murders and thrillers in new releases
We’ve got additions to mystery series’ today, as well as non-fiction about a sensational 19th-century murder case. We’ll start with the most anticipated — John Sandford’s 32nd Prey thriller and two thrillers by Brian Freeman, including his 11th featuring Duluth cop Jonathan Stride.
“Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam, $29.95)
Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers are back where they belong — together — in their second joint book (after “Ocean Prey”).
Sandford’s most recent Prey novel was “The Investigator,” giving Lucas’ daughter, Letty, a chance to have her own story. She’s a gun-loving Wonder Woman but there was almost none of the banter and mildly off-color humor that made the Davenport Prey books so much fun over the years.
Happily, Lucas and Virgil are in top quippy form in “Righteous Prey,” in which they try to track down The Five, a group of bitcoin billionaires who sent a press release vowing to “murder people who need to be murdered” before a predator is killed by one of The Five in San Francisco. The group promises to pay a big amount in bitcoins to charities and victims via the dark net after each murder.
Davenport, now a federal marshal, calls in Flowers, who works for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, when The Five’s third victim is killed with a car bomb in her garage near Lake Minnetonka. She’s a greedy woman who has thrown people out of work.
Because the killers are operating nationally, there’s no clue how to begin to find the perps. Like previous Prey thrillers, the reader knows the motivation of each member of The Five. What Lucas and Virgil don’t know is that the group is manipulated by Vivian, a woman who wants money more than anything else. She coordinates the killings, one at a time, and writes the press releases. Only she knows The Fives’ names, and members of the group do not know one another.
Vivian makes a mistake and Flowers and Davenport catch a glimpse of her. She flees, hoping to get money from The Five. But for all their supposed good intentions, these rich, bored killers are ready to turn on one another.
Readers are going to have to suspend disbelief a little here. For instance, The Five are apparently citizens who have never committed any crimes, yet they seem very good at killing other human beings. Did fate really bring five latent psychopaths together who decide to kill, or are they truly motivated by their left-ish politics to murder people with right-ish views?
No matter. This is Lucas and Virgil, whose conversations show Sandford writes dialogue better than anyone around.
Here’s their exchange as Lucas illegally breaks into a house:
” ‘You’re getting puckered,’ Virgil suggested.
‘A little.’
‘Me too. Not as bad as you, though. Think how embarrassed you’d be to get caught burglarizing a house with your head inside a pair of boy’s underpants.’ ”
There’s also a scene where the guys have to hold hands and pretend they’re gay.
It’s good to have “the boys” back, even though Flowers is writing a novel and is no longer the carefree dude we knew in earlier books. Still, it’s like old times when another cop refers to him as “that f–ing Flowers.” And if Davenport is injured one more time he’s going to be held together with screws and wires.
Until then, we’ll stick with them all the way.
“The Zero Night” (Black Stone Publishers, $26.99); “I Remember You” ($24.95) by Brian Freeman.
Freeman, award-winning author of psychological thrillers, gives us two new books just three months apart.
Fans of his Jonathan Stride series have been waiting for “The Zero Night” (due out Nov. 1), in which Stride has been away from the police force for more than a year, recovering from a wound.
Stride can’t decide if he wants to return to work but his former partner, Maggie Bei, has taken his job as boss and she doesn’t like it. She’s persuading him to return just to see how it feels. He goes back — and feels good.
Bei needs help investigating the disappearance of lawyer Gavin Webster’s wife. Webster, who has just inherited $3 million, says he paid a $100,000 ransom but his wife was never returned. Bei and Stride think he’s not telling the entire truth.
Stride’s wife and police colleague, 43-year-old Serena, has learned that her mother, an abusive addict, has died alone on a park bench. Normally a tough woman who shows little emotion, Serena is unhinged by the death of her mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 25 years.
The news sends her into a dark mental and emotional spiral that leads her to relapse into alcoholism and contemplate cheating on Stride. When she loses control and pulls a gun on a fellow officer, she’s taken off the force. This only adds to the strain on the Strides’ marriage, which hasn’t been going well for months. They are totally out of sync, loving one another but not able to break through their emotional shields.
When Serena meets one of her daughter’s friends who’s in trouble, she sees in the girl the same abusive childhood she had. That leads her to reopen a cold case she brushed aside because it reminded her of how she became her party-loving mother’s parent.
“The Zero Night” is the most psychological of Freeman’s books. The missing wife plot is convoluted enough to be interesting, but his writing about Serena shines. He describes clearly her anticipation about holding the cold glass of liquor, the first taste, the hours of drinking.
It is not a spoiler to reveal that Serena and John return to the same bed and Maggie is happy to go back to being Stride’s second in command.
“I Remember You,” published in August, is also heavy on psychology because Hallie Evers dies at a Las Vegas party and when she wakes in the hospital her head feels crowded. She’d like to thank the doctor who saved her life at the party but she can’t find him.
Worse, she is having memories that don’t belong to her. She knows things she shouldn’t know. On a cross-country drive looking for answers, she fears that she might be a victim of the mental illness that runs through her family. Odd things are happening. Is she going crazy? Or did something sinister happen to her in the hospital?
“Death of a Snow Ghost” by Linda Norlander (Level Best Books, $16.95)
Norlander lives in Tacoma, Wash., but she’s a former resident of northern Minnesota where she sets A Cabin by the Lake mysteries featuring Jamie Forest.
Jamie was introduced in 2020 in “Death of an Editor,” in which she fled New York after her husband took off with a makeup artist and the cops pulled her out of bed on drug charges because of mistaken identity. Book number two was “Death of a Starling.”
“Death of a Snow Ghost” begins with Jamie driving in her car, thinking about hosting her first Thanksgiving dinner in her family’s cabin in the north woods. Suddenly, she sees through the snow squall what looks like a white ghost. It’s a young Hispanic woman in labor, who has her baby in Jamie’s car.
When Jamie discovers the young woman is living at a strange old house called Mary’s Place, where pregnant young women are supposedly kept safe, she suspects something is not right about the pastor and his wife who are in charge. When another young woman from Mary’s Place is found dead after trying to navigate the icy lake, Jamie is sure something evil is happening to these women, who barely speak English. Why is one of them terrified someone is going to take her baby? Why is she barred at Mary’s Place from seeing the baby born in her car, and why is the pastor’s wife so odd in her behavior? And why does the lawyer for the facility have smooth answers to all her questions?
These mysteries lead Jamie into the dark world of international adoption where some people are making a lot of money. And as she investigates she learns she can still be targeted for violence, even though she’s no longer a newcomer in her small community.
Jamie’s love life isn’t going so well either. Jim, a State Patrol officer, loves her but works in the Twin Cities where he has to care for a special needs son. The bright spot in her life is Bronte, her sweet dog named for her useless MFA in poetry. As she edits manuscripts to pay her bills, her thoughts often mingle — what’s going on at Mary’s Place with the sci fi manuscript she’s reading. She thinks things out by sharing her thoughts with Bronte, who’s a very good listener.
“Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve (North Star Editions, $14.99)
Subtitled “Unraveling the Captivating Mystery of a Long-Forgotten True Crime,” this non-fiction by a retired archivist at St. Olaf College in Northfield is about the 1894 “crime of the century,” in which a young, unidentified woman was found slain on the isolated sandy shores of Minnesota Point in Duluth.
For two weeks her corpse was displayed for the public in hopes someone could identify her. She was eventually buried in a pauper’s grave and the nation was enthralled as detectives worked to learn her identity. They only knew that the woman, later identified as Lena Olson, was a quiet but well-dressed woman who surprised her friends and landlady by marrying a smooth-talking Englishman. Eventually the detectives believed the wanted man was Albert Austin, a bigamist and serial killer who may have murdered three other people.
“Murder at Minnesota Point” is enhanced with old drawings and photos. It’s fast-paced and interesting in its depiction of 19th-century crime fighting.
The author, an award-winning historian, has written eight books and numerous articles for local and regional publications.
Road closures slated for I-94 near Woodbury and I-35 near Forest Lake
A stretch of I-94 will be shut down every night for nearly a week for construction overlapping with lane closures along I-35 near Forest Lake.
Woodbury: Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane between Woodbury Drive and Highway 95/County Road 18 while crews work on the center median. In addition, beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between the St. Croix River and Woodbury Drive.
All I-94 lanes will close a 8 pm. and re-open at 8 a.m. each morning until Friday, Oct. 21.
For more information, including construction schedule and upcoming traffic impacts, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94oakdale-stcroix.
Forest Lake: Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, southbound I-35 between Minnesota 8 and the I-35 split will be narrowed to a single lane. To accommodate rush hour traffic on Friday morning, one additional lane will be opened until 9 a.m.
During this construction, the Broadway Avenue ramp to southbound I-35, and the nearby rest area and weigh station will be closed.
All lanes and closures are expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
At new Shoreview museum, Cafesjian Art Trust aims to elevate large-scale glass
A new art museum with a focus on studio glassblowing is now open in Shoreview.
The Cafesjian Art Trust opened on Oct. 13, with its inaugural exhibition focusing on noted glass artist Dale Chihuly. Admission is free, but timed reservations need to be made in advance online. The museum’s exhibitions are viewable only through guided tours, which take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
With its glossy blue and gray paneling, the museum building’s exterior is striking and whimsical amid the surrounding suburban white- and red-brick architecture. Stepping inside feels transportive, too: The entranceway is reminiscent of a tunnel, with bands of light running along the arched ceiling. The interior space is bright and colorful, just like the lobby’s centerpiece chandelier, a permanent floor-to-ceiling glass sunburst by Chihuly.
The museum is named for the late philanthropist, art collector and publishing executive Gerard Cafesjian, who also lent his name to a restored 1914 carousel in Como Park Zoo & Conservatory and an art musuem in Yerevan, Armenia. Cafesjian was particularly interested in glass art, and his longtime personal and professional friendship with Chihuly underlies the museum’s inaugural exhibition, “A Lasting Friendship: Gerard Cafesjian & Dale Chihuly.”
Cafesjian’s daughter Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran, who is now the trustee of the museum, said the museum aims to disentangle studio glass from “decorative art” — which also holds a place in their collection, she said — and establish its place among fine art media like oil paint or bronze sculpture.
The museum isn’t all glass, though, Baradaran said. Cafesjian, who died in 2013, amassed one of the world’s largest collections of art by Armenian painter Arshile Gorky, as well as works by other contemporary artists including Sam Francis, Gerhard Richter, Jennifer Bartlett and others. The museum’s second exhibition, which will run from April 8 to Oct. 18, 2023, focuses on the highlights of the Cafesjian collection, and a planned third exhibition will explore optical art through works by Victor Vasarely and Jon Kuhn.
Curator and executive director Andy Schlauch has spent a significant portion of his recent career working with Chihuly and his large-scale glass art. For the current show, Schlauch arranged the gallery in a chronological loop through the artist’s career, from asymmetrical seaforms to a wall-length installation of Persian floral forms to more ornate Venetian-inspired vessels.
“These are incredibly complicated pieces to make,” Schlauch said. Each work could involve up to 20 glassblowers working across several days. “In my head, I’m thinking not just how to celebrate the artwork, but how to celebrate their work and their talent and ability to interpret Dale’s vision for what he likes to see in his work.”
Cafesjian and Chihuly met in the mid-1980s, Schlauch said, following a period in which Chihuly navigated changes in his artistic process. After a car accident that damaged his vision and led to his trademark eye patch, Chihuly stopped handling hot glass himself. He took on more of a directorial role, leading teams of glassblowers to create the monumental works he became known for.
“There’s still that romantic notion of the artist working hard, away by themselves in the studio,” Schlauch said. “It’s actually a very old-fashioned approach to making art; you had Rembrandt and Da Vinci who had massive studios, and people to help them achieve what they wanted to create. That’s very similar to how glass artists work.”
Several of the collection’s most stunning Chihuly works were made specifically for Cafesjian. In one painted sketch on display, the words “Cafesjian Chandelier” flank a spiral staircase surrounding the very same sunburst chandelier now in the museum’s lobby. The museum’s pergola ceiling, an overhead installation of colorful sculptural glass forms lit from above — similar to Chihuly’s much larger work in the Bellagio in Las Vegas — was originally placed above Cafesjian’s home dining table. The museum’s collection also includes dinner plates and napkins Chihuly doodled on during dinners at Cafesjian’s home as well as personal letters between the two men.
Now in the museum, the dining table ceiling is permanently installed in its own room, an echoey but contemplative space where the lighting throws colorful shadows on the walls. Schlauch said it’s a special opportunity “to be able to bring it out of storage and create a room with it, so people who come through can get that otherworldly experience.”
The vibrant museum facility also includes an event space, an extensive warehouse, and a uniquely egg-shaped research library. There, in addition to curating books on all artists in the collection, staff will work to collect oral histories of influential contemporary artists.
“[In] studio glass, we’re getting to the time where Dale [Chihuly] is 81; we’ve already lost Harvey Littleton and Benjamin Moore,” Schlauch said, referring to two renowned glass artists. “It would be great if we could become another resource for people.”
For the studio glass movement, a museum in the Midwest is a homecoming of sorts, Schlauch said. The artist Harvey Littleton pioneered glass art from his studio at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where Chihuly was one of his early students. Today, many big players are on the coasts, from Chihuly’s Pilchuck Glass School in Washington to the influential Corning Museum of Glass in upstate New York. But with local studios like Potekglass, Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, and more — and now the Cafesjian Art Trust — Schlauch said the Twin Cities is establishing a presence in the studio glass world.
“It’s been really cool to connect with the museums in this region, and also there are museums that have large glass collections around the country, and we’re part of this family,” Schlauch said. “They’re super excited to see another great glass collection coming to the public, too.”
Cafesjian Art Trust: 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview; 612-359-8991; make reservations online at cafesjianarttrust.org/
Your Money: Investing priorities differ among the genders
Are women and men different when it comes to their finances? What tends to drive financial decisions for women? How do they find the balance between saving, spending and planning for the future?
Historically, much of the academic literature on gender differences has focused on the level of confidence in women. The data suggested that women lacked confidence about their money, while men “forged ahead.”
That dynamic has been turned on its ear over the past 20 years. For one thing, women today control a greater share of household wealth, having discretion over $10 trillion of U.S. household financial assets, or about one-third of the total. Furthermore, nine in 10 women who are married or who live with a partner say they are involved with spending and investing decisions, up from 42% in 2012, according to Hearts and Wallets, a consumer research firm.
Perhaps even more astonishing, women are expected to inherit 70% of the $41 trillion in intergenerational wealth in the U.S. over the next 8 years. This is partly because men marry younger women who tend to live longer. In addition:
• Women will hold roughly two-thirds of private wealth in the U.S. by 2030.
• Women now earn the majority of college and professional degrees.
• More women are in the workforce than ever before, and a substantial number own their own businesses.
The effect on societal norms and expectation from this level of wealth redistribution is likely to be profound in the coming years and decades. Still, while the gender pay gap is narrowing, it persists: In 2020, women earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. As a result, are there discernable differences in how women view their finances, and do they need to rethink their traditional role when it comes to household finances and planning?
WOMEN AND MEN ARE DIFFERENT WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTING
It’s partly genetic, and partly learned, but women are different from men in how they approach money. Men traditionally have assumed the role of provider, and women nurturer, but these roles have changed dramatically (and many say for the better). Women are taking a more active role as the primary decision maker when it comes to household financial decisions and investments.
This may be attributable to an industrywide shift away from stock picking and performance to more long-term holistic planning and education. This aligns with the way that most women think.
Women are statistically better investors than men. According to a 2021 Fidelity Investments study, women on average achieved positive returns that surpassed men by 40 basis points (0.40%) per year, based on an analysis of 5.2 million accounts between January 2011 and December 2020.
Why is this? At the risk of painting the world with too broad a brush, women tend to be more conservative, buy-and-hold investors, while men trade more frequently. We’ve seen firsthand that women will research an investment idea more than men (in general), and women will more routinely accept advice from an investment professional more than men (again, in general). Men will often act off instinct or a tip from a friend.
The pandemic has served as a catalyst for women to become more active with their investments. Two-thirds of women now invest outside of emergency funds and retirement accounts, according to Fidelity. And at Wealth Enhancement Group, we’re seeing more women asking for guidance and more education about financial planning, especially given the market gyrations we’ve experienced since March 2020. We’ve not seen the same level of engagement from men.
Finally, many women tend to want to direct their resources to align with their values. In a study of affluent women, societal causes tend to take a more pronounced role than they do for men. For example, 95% of women ranked “helping others” and 90% reported “environmental responsibility” as important to them. Sixty-two percent of women say that societal causes are more important than wealth accumulation, vs. 53% of men, suggesting that as women accumulate greater assets, they may shift more capital toward charitable giving and social projects. In recent years, this has also given rise to impact investing, and environmental, societal and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusions (DEI) themes are moving into investors’ portfolios.
THERE’S WORK TO BE DONE
That said, many women continue to say they lack confidence in their investment decisions and are fearful about becoming the sole decisionmaker in their households. Because females statistically live longer, they’re apt to worry about being left alone to make responsible decisions about the family finances. Misconceptions about investing keep many women on the sidelines; too many have too much cash sitting in their emergency funds.
YOU NEED TO HAVE A PLAN
Regardless of one’s financial circumstances, women need to create a comprehensive financial plan that considers their beliefs, values and goals. To create a plan, you need to ponder the following questions:
• What is important to you and how can you align your values with money?
• How will you generate sustainable income in retirement?
• How will you plan ahead for tax liabilities?
• What do you want to leave behind as a legacy for your heirs, or causes you believe in?
A financial adviser can help you put together a plan that covers all of these points, and much more.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
DNR wildlife biologist’s passion is bird hunting behind setters
ALDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — In the woods northwest of Two Harbors, in a thicket of young aspen and alder, Bailey Petersen bent down to inspect a small patch of disturbed dirt.
“Another dusting bowl. And this one has a turd in it!” Petersen exclaimed. “And look, there’s another grouse turd … they are everywhere around here!”
Those little green chunks of feces were of course a good sign to grouse hunters looking for their creators. But they are especially interesting to Petersen, whose day job is wildlife biologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Petersen, 35, gets excited over feathers she finds, the divots in dirt where ruffed grouse take their dust baths, the scat left behind by woodcock, called woodcock wash, and all manner of other flora and fauna in the woods. (She even found moose poop on this walk!)
Suddenly, Petersen’s almost 4-year-old Llewellin setter, Hatchet, went on solid point, and the hunter quickly focused back to the game at hand.
“Easy boy,” Petersen said in a hushed tone.
Just then a grouse rocketed out from a low branch in a balsam tree. It was there, and gone, in split seconds. Petersen never had a chance to shoot.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.
No worries. It was one of 10 grouse that Hatchet would find and point and flush over two hours on this tax-forfeited forest land that’s owned by the state of Minnesota and managed by St. Louis County.
Considering a ruffed grouse spends most of its short life within a half-mile range, this was a perfect place for a grouse to call home, Petersen noted. There were plenty of young aspen to provide food all year, birch trees to provide catkins for winter food, clover and strawberry on the trail and low-hanging spruce and balsam under which to keep warm and hide from predators in winter.
It’s a mosaic of forest sizes, ages and species — not a sea of the same trees — some cut within the last five to 10 years, but also patches of older trees important for grouse habitat.
And now that the leaves are falling off the aspen and alder and birch in the woods, it’s getting easier to see and shoot birds that do flush. The days are cooler now. The bugs are about gone. And woodcock should be migrating through soon for an added bonus in the woods.
This is the time of year grouse gurus dream about the other 11 months.
Hooray for Hatchet
Petersen moves fast through the woods to keep up with Hatchet, starting on an old logging trail and then going wherever the dog gets birdy, sometimes into nearly impenetrable brush. Hatchet wears a GPS transmitter collar that allows Petersen (with a receiver hanging around her neck) to find him even in the thickest cover.
She communicates in a quiet voice and with hand signals, or a mellow mouth whistle, to bring Hatchet back to heel at any time.
This dog is a speed-demon on four legs, criss-crossing in front of Petersen, until he finds scent. Then he slows down and eventually stops on-point. Sometimes he even lays down, a trait bred into Llewellin setters for centuries, and waits for Petersen to catch up.
“He’s 52 feet in there,” Petersen said, pointing into a tangle of trees.
Good thing for GPS because neither one of us could see the mostly white dog because the cover was so thick. Indeed, when we got there, Hatchett was on point. This time the bird flushed a little too far out for a shot.
Then it was reconnoitering back to the trail and off, following Hatchet again.
“Llewellins are bred to work like this, to work fairly close and then basically hold on old scent until the hunter gets up close, and then move up,” Petersen said. “The goal, if it works out, is that we both arrive at the bird at the same time, in the perfect scenario.”
The next time Hatchet locked-up on point he was right on the trail. Petersen moved up, gun at the ready, and the grouse flushed straight away, across an opening in the trees. There would be no excuses here for a miss. The first shot from her .28 gauge side-by-side missed the mark, but Petersen’s second shot connected, and Hatchet soon came back with a small grouse in his mouth.
Everyone was happy.
Hatchet and the hunters would later stumble into more grouse on or near the tail and, ever the curious biologist, Petersen wanted to find out why they were hanging out there. She later opened the crop of the dead bird and found it stuffed with the leaves from wild strawberry bushes that were growing in the open sunlight on the trail.
“That’s why the grouse were there,” Petersen noted.
Back on the truck tailgate, Petersen carefully plucked a rump feather from the grouse and determined it was a female (one spot instead of two on each rump feather). The small size and incomplete plumage meant it was a young bird, hatched this summer — maybe one of the lucky ones considering how cold and wet the spring was.
A wildlife life
Petersen is the assistant wildlife manager for the DNR’s Two Harbors wildlife division office. She spends much of her time working with state, county and federal foresters to design timber sales that will benefit wildlife in addition to benefiting loggers and the timber industry.
Petersen also conducts wildlife surveys (one of her favorites is the spring spruce grouse survey that involves, you guessed it, counting turds) to keep track of furbearers, birds and even small mammals like mice.
Her career has her afield often, and that allows her to find where across northeastern Minnesota the best grouse and woodcock cover is growing. She keeps note of the best coverts and comes back with Hatchet, her other Llewellin, Riffle (Hatchet’s son), or her small Munsterlander, Mogul, in the fall.
“I love this so much I’ll bring them back without a gun, after the season,” Petersen noted. From May to July, hunting dogs aren’t allowed in the woods as critters raise their young, “so we do a lot of swimming then.”
Petersen grew up in the Twin Cities but graduated from high school in the Brainerd area. She attended college at Bemidji State University, where she really got into hunting with her future husband, A.J. Petersen. The couple got their first hunting dog in 2012, a golden retriever, and shot their first ruffed grouse while on a pheasant hunting trip near Long Prairie, Minn.
“We’ve become huge grouse people now,” said Bailey, a member of the Ruffed Grouse Society.
The couple, who met while both working in high school at a ski hill in Nisswa, Minn., grew to become hunters as they dated.
“Neither of us hunted much growing up. Very occasionally deer hunting with our dads,” Bailey said. “We picked it up together and, as his love for fishing grew, my love for the dog work and grouse also grew.”
A.J. is now the environmental manager for the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing base in Duluth.
Now, A.J. and Bailey hunt together across the country. While she does enjoy waterfowl hunting and hunting other game birds — in recent seasons the Petersens have hunted sharp-tailed, blue and sage grouse in western states and woodcock and grouse in Michigan — Petersen said she is blessed to live in one of the best ruffed grouse regions in the country.
The dogs and the birds have become her passion in life. She hunts upward of 50 days each autumn.
“It’s the dogs. I just can’t get enough of working with these dogs,” she said while offering Hatchet a squirt from a water bottle on a break from our warm afternoon hunt. “This time of year, when the leaves are down and the woodcock get going, I try to get one dog out every afternoon.”
One of her first wildlife jobs out of college was surveying woodcock in central Minnesota, and Petersen became fascinated with the little migratory game bird often considered a secondary quarry during grouse hunts. She combines her love of woodcock, sometimes called timberdoodles, with her love of dog training — using her dogs to find clutches of newly hatched woodcock chicks in the spring so the birds can be banded to monitor the population.
It takes delicate, intricate work with extremely well-trained and well-behaved dogs that must pass strict tests before being allowed to participate. And that’s exactly why Petersen likes to do it.
“It lets me keep working with my dogs all year, and I love that,” she noted. “Plus we’re helping out, giving back.”
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Dan Snyder’s time in Washington could be coming to an end
Change is coming in Washington. Or at least it appears NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and 31 league owners may hope it does.
Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders’ detestable owner, will be the talk of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s NFL owners meetings in Manhattan, whether or not his name makes it onto the official agenda.
A bombshell ESPN investigative report published on Thursday quoted an executive saying Goodell “wants Snyder gone tomorrow,” and that many owners and executives have tired of the league “propping up” and “protecting” Washington’s reeling franchise.
But Snyder allegedly has gathered “dirt” that could “blow up” several owners, the league office and Goodell, according to the report, so they are afraid to act because “they know he’ll burn their houses down,” in the words of one anonymous owner.
Al Michaels, the veteran play-by-play voice, then raised eyebrows when he made this statement on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast of Washington’s road win over the Chicago Bears:
“The owners have a meeting scheduled in New York on Tuesday. It is not, currently, on the agenda,” Michaels said, as the camera showed Snyder in the crowd. “Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team. Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it has become a major problem around the league, obviously.”
Michaels is well connected at the NFL’s highest ranks. Around the league, Michaels making that statement, that strongly, was viewed as the closest thing to Goodell or a powerful NFL owner stepping to a microphone and saying it himself.
Goodell has the authority to recommend the removal of an owner to the league’s 31 other owners. But Goodell and the league have been complicit in Snyder’s recent transgressions instead — in particular by burying attorney Beth Wilkinson’s report last year about the franchise’s toxic work environment that has allegedly enabled repeated sexual harassment.
Wilkinson’s findings were clearly damning, though they were curiously never produced in an agreed-upon written report. Washington D.C.’s council said it will continue to oppose the construction of a new stadium until the Wilkinson report is released, and the report remains hidden.
Snyder’s inability to build a new stadium in either Virginia, Maryland or Washington D.C. is one of his many escalating problems, and proof of his many burnt bridges. The fact he and the NFL wouldn’t trade the report’s release for a new stadium says everything.
Before the May league meetings in Atlanta, owners were “counting votes” to oust Snyder, according to USA Today. And there was a meeting being planned to discuss Snyder’s fate, per ESPN. But no meeting or official vote ever happened, perhaps because Snyder’s proxy during his ban from such meetings — his wife, Tanya — was not there.
But if Washington’s owner doesn’t read the room quickly, it’s possible the NFL and its owners will follow through with action this week.
RHULE OUT: RIVERA, HACKETT NEXT?
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule this past Monday, early in his third season, after an 11-27 overall record and a 1-4 start this year. Rhule, the first coach fired this season, never had a quality starting quarterback.
Owner David Tepper, who is on the hook for $40 million more on Rhule, admitted: “I think that there has been progress of some sort, but look, we’re just not getting over the hump. And we got to get over the hump.”
Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ secondary coach, steps in as interim coach. He deserves a second chance after getting railroaded out of Arizona after one season.
Now the question is who’s next? Washington’s Ron Rivera is behaving like a head coach who is feeling the heat after a 2-4 start in Year 3.
He threw Carson Wentz under the bus — intentionally or otherwise — by citing “quarterback” as the primary reason his team hasn’t been able to build and sustain success the past three years. And Rivera’s emotions escalated after the ESPN report said Snyder was behind Washington’s offseason trade for Wentz.
“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson. Well, bulls—t,” Rivera boomed at Thursday’s postgame press conference. “I’m the f—ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape in freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off.”
Broncos first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett’s 2-3 start, with poor game management and tons of Russell Wilson drama, has all eyes on Denver with new ownership. And the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury (2-3) has emerged as the odds-on favorite (+150) to be the next head coach fired, per Sportsbetting.ag.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
A new civil lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Harris County, Texas, alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session in Houston in December 2020. Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after 24 women filed civil suits alleging similarly heinous acts. This lawsuit is not included in the suspension and penalty already adjudicated upon Watson, so it will be interesting to see how the fallout of this lawsuit impacts Watson’s return to play. Meanwhile, way to go with that fully guaranteed $230 million contract, Browns. …
Davante Adams shouldn’t have shoved the media worker in his path after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And the media worker shouldn’t have been there, either. It’s easy to understand, watching the video, why Adams was startled by seeing someone step in front of him last minute. But he also shouldn’t have acted in frustration. Where was Kansas City’s stadium security, making sure no one crossed Adams’ path? All of these angles and questions should be examined and asked after Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for the shove. …
Former Giants head coach Joe Judge, working now as a Patriots offensive assistant, spent a lot of time this offseason and training camp working with fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe. And Zappe played an efficient and sound game in a 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions last week in his first NFL start. …
Giants co-owner John Mara has not spoken to the media since March 31 at the NFL’s spring owners’ meetings at The Breakers in Florida. It will be interesting to see if Mara stops on Tuesday to speak with his team’s record at an unexpectedly impressive 5-1 or 4-2 after Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens. …
Tua Tagovailoa will sit out a second straight game for the Miami Dolphins (3-2) on Sunday since the mishandling of his concussion against the Bills resulted in a frightening, national TV scene in Cincinnati the next week. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is also hurt. So the Dolphins are expected to start third-stringer Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round rookie from Kansas State, against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1). …
Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog on Sunday for the first time in his NFL career. The Chiefs are 2.5-point dogs to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in one of the two games of the week. Mahomes was favored in his first 41 home starts, including playoffs, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era, per ESPN. Good luck placing that bet on Buffalo with confidence. …
The other game of the week, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday Night Football, will be Jalen Hurts’ latest test to disprove the doubters in a so-far MVP-candidate caliber season.
THEY SAID IT
Snyder to an associate: “The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other.” Anonymous owner: “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.” — per ESPN
