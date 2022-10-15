Ethereum Layer 2 Protocols Witnessing Increase in Transaction

Arbitrum and Optimism set new all-time highs on transactions in September.
Ethereum (ETH) decreased by over 20% in the previous month.
The Layer 2 Ethereum-based protocols Arbitrum and Optimism Transaction volume have steadily increased. In September, the total number of transactions for both protocols reached new records. Arbitrum and Optimism are the two most popular Ethereum Layer 2 protocols with a 50% and 30% market share.
The significant difference between the two protocols is that Arbitrum has no governance token. The number of transactions on Optimism started to increase before the governance token introduction. When the coin officially went online across exchanges on May 31, the protocol then experienced a rise.
Both platforms have had a consistent increase in transactions and have maintained their upward trend. With over a 50% market share, Arbitrum now has the greatest Total Value Locked (TVL) of any Layer 2 network. According to L2Beat, optimism has a market share of about 30%.
Ethereum (ETH) Performance
Following the down on October 13 to the $1200 level, Ethereum (ETH) saw a price increase on October 14 that $1336. But currently, ETH traded at $1294 with a price surge of 2% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.
In the global cryptocurrency, Ethereum has a market share of over 17%. At the time of writing, ETH holds a daily trending volume of $10,735,453,199 and has a market cap of $158,815,287,159. However, Ethereum’s price decreased by around 20% in the previous month. Also, ETH is down by more than 73% from its all-time high of $4,891.70.
Tokens for more than a dozen pieces from the Kharkiv Art Museum have been announced for release on the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume. This museum has one of the oldest and most significant art collections in all of Ukraine.
Binance said in a news statement that the museum now has approximately 25,000 items of great art. From Ukraine, Western Europe, and the Middle East from the 15th-21st century. Fifteen of the “Art Without Borders” collection will be sold at auction by the Kharkiv Art Museum as NFT.
Raising Funds to Resume Normal Operations
It was announced that artwork of painters including Albrecht Dürer, Georg Jacob Johann van Os, Ivan Aivazovsky, and Simon de Vlieger would be in the collection. Money raised will be used to get the museum back to normal and provide positions for new employees.
The auction kicked off last Thursday, October 13, and will run for the next seven days. The non-fungible tokens have three tiers, each with a different beginning price. Gold (1,000 BUSD), silver (750 BUSD), and bronze (500 BUSD).
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located in the country’s east. Not far from the front line of the intensifying armed war with Russia. The Russians were just pushed back by the Ukrainian army, and now the Ukrainians rule over the majority of the Kharkiv area.
It’s time for Brian Armstrong to make his move. While other billionaire CEOs try to buy bankrupt crypto companies on the cheap, the Coinbase leader is focusing his sights on hard science. To announce his new endeavors Brian Armstrong visited Tim Ferriss’ podcast. In that interview, he expanded on the deep topics that the companies he’ll fund deal with. Make no mistake, though. The real announcement was that Brian Armstrong is selling Coinbase stock.
In a recent Twitter thread, the Coinbase CEO wrote, “I’m passionate about accelerating science and tech to help solve some of the biggest challenges in the world. To further this, I’m planning to sell about 2% of my Coinbase holdings over the next year to fund scientific research and companies like NewLimit + ResearchHub.” What are those companies and what do they do? Keep reading to find out.
Considering the alarming amount of crypto CEOs leaving their positions, it’s important that Brian Armstrong cleared this up. “For the avoidance of doubt, I intend to be CEO of Coinbase for a very long time and I remain super bullish on crypto and Coinbase. I’m fully dedicated to growing our business and advancing our mission, but I am also excited to contribute in a different way,” he tweeted.
What are the ideas that excite Brian Armstrong this much? Let’s find out.
Brian Armstrong ’s ResearchHub And NewLimit
So, Brian Armstrong will “fund scientific research and companies like NewLimit + ResearchHub.” What do those companies stand for, though? Well, ResearchHub is “a tool for the open publication and discussion of scientific research. Researchhub’s users are rewarded with ResearchCoin (RSC) for publishing, reviewing, criticizing, and collaborating in the open.” Interesting, an open think tank with a cryptocurrency component.
For its part, ResearchCoin is both a utility token and a governance token. “RSC gives users the ability to create bounties, tip other users, and gain voting rights within community decision making.” This is their Twitter account.
On the other hand, NewLimit is “treating age-related disease to extend human healthspan” and “developing epigenetic reprogramming medicines to treat diseases with large unmet needs.” This is their Twitter account. This one is in the life extension business, but the specifics are harder to grasp. Luckily, NewLimit offers a blog post authored by Brian Armstrong himself in which he goes deep into the topic at hand:
“NewLimit will start by deeply interrogating epigenetic drivers of aging and developing products that can regenerate tissues to treat specific patient populations. We will start by using primary human cells and reference species to develop machine learning models on what chromatin features change with age, which of these changes may be causal to the aging process, and finally develop therapies that could slow, halt, or reverse this process.”
In that same blog post, we learn that the company was “co-founded by Brian Armstrong and Blake Byers with the mission of extending human healthspan.” And thus, we figure out that Coinbase CEO is the money behind both companies.
The relationship between COIN and USDT on Bittrex | Source: COIN/USDT on TradingView.com
The Tim Ferriss Interview
To launch his new endeavors in the right way, Brian Armstrong went to the popular Tim Ferriss podcast. In it, he presented the reasoning behind his investments. “I think we’re kind of in this golden age of software where fortunes are being made. But some of that wealth, even in crypto, is now being directed into hard science, hard science problems, atoms, not bits,” he said.
As to what the company actually does, Armstrong explained that they’re trying to “build a platform that tests a lot of different transcription factors with different cell types and uses machine learning to do that in a virtuous cycle.” He also explained the entrepreneurial spirit behind the whole ordeal.
“We’re trying to help humans live much longer, not just a little bit longer. But I think in any good moonshot company, you want to have intermediate milestones along the way. And so the intermediate milestones are more like, could we get a specific type of cell to be rejuvenated and be younger?”
About ResearchHub, the Coinbase CEO confirmed that it is “another company that I funded and tried to help get off the ground.” What does this one do?
“We’re trying to make it easy for people to sort through all of the millions of papers that are published every year to what are the most impactful. We’re trying to help get things like peer review, Q&A, comments, feedback around research to be more collaborative with people.”
And those are the ideas that Brian Armstrong will dedicate the next part of his life to. While at the same time serving as Coinbase’s CEO, of course.
Featured Image: Screenshot from this video | Charts by TradingView
As per Gensler, the control over stablecoins will reduce the risk to the financial system.
Gensler says the CFTC lacks the direct authority to impose regulations over stablecoin issuers.
According to Gary Gensler, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Congress should give more authority to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to monitor stablecoins. In a recent conference held in Washington, Gensler claimed that the control over stablecoins will reduce the risks to the financial system, as per Reuters.
Gensler stated:
Stablecoins are usually pegged to the U.S. dollar and are primarily used to facilitate trading in other digital assets. With around $150 billion in market capitalization, stablecoins have many similarities to money market funds, and need to be regulated accordingly.
The SEC chairperson declared that the CFTC has anti-fraud and anti-manipulation regulatory jurisdiction over stablecoin issuers, but it does not have the direct authority to create rules for the exchanges. Furtherly, Gensler has stressed that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, are securities and that they should be regulated by the SEC.
SEC Continues to Hunt the Crypto Industry
This is not the first time the SEC and its chairman have come out against the crypto industry. On many occasions, Gensler pointed out that most cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under current SEC guidelines. He believes that existing securities regulations apply to cryptocurrency marketplaces.
Additionally, Gensler also alerted the investors many times regarding the risk in the crypto sector. According to him, the danger in the crypto industry is very high.
Moreover, several crypto enthusiasts already criticized Gensler and the SEC for their approach toward cryptocurrencies. Under Gary Gensler, the SEC has transformed into a power-hungry regulator.
Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
At the time of writing, the token’s value hovers around $6.20, up by 0.96% in the last 24 hours. The Uniswap market cap also indicates a bullish trend, signifying the crypto winter started to ignore the project. Its capitalization has increased to $4.70 billion, representing a 0.24% gain.
Financial Indicators MACD Line And RSI Suggest Bearish Divergence
In line with the daily price analysis, UNI against USD presents a bullish trend ahead. The price actions form a high-low pattern which signs an uptrend for the token. As recent price moves show, investors did not miss any opportunity and connected with all swing lows. Likewise, Uniswap ended its retracement phase below $5 in the last week and now seems to find resistance above this. The expected price range for the token in October remains between $5.3 to $7.
Opposite to the positive happenings within the UNI network, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line, an oscillator used to indicate market trends, currently points toward the bearish signal for the token and crosses the line. Likewise, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence as its peak continues falling toward the 50 zone.
Uniswap To Deploy On zkSync For Cheaper Fee And Enhanced Security
UNI is the governance token of the decentralized exchange Uniswap, which allows users to trade and sell cryptos using smart contracts. It seems users and organizations are pushing for privacy in the sector, driving adoption and positively affecting prices. For example, on Wed, 12 October 2022, Coin Center, a think tank on cryptocurrencies, filed a suit against OFAC over restrictions against Tornado Cash, a privacy mixer (decentralized cryptocurrency tumbler). In return, almost the whole market reacted by going green as the news spread.
Notably, today’s announcement by the Uniswap platform might become a catalyst to pump the token’s price further. The Uniswap exchange has declared to build on the zkSync for enhanced privacy and security.
zkSync uses novel technology, also known as ZK Rollups, to enable faster transactions with minimum gas cost. The company decided to deploy privacy-focused layer two after completing a governance vote. Offering a minimum fee without compromising on security will attract more users and accelerate the network’s activity.
The parent company of zkSync, Matter Labs, commented that this move would onboard new users. Furthermore, the low network fee than Ethereum will make the platform more attractive. The company noted in a statement;
There’s significant value in Uniswap being available on an EVM-compatible ZK Rollup. Deploying early on zkSync helps solidify Uniswap’s place as the number one DEX and a thought leader.
Therefore, with zkSynce launch on mainnet within the next six weeks, investors’ wallets may profit from the project’s growth. In addition, the token might enjoy resistance above $7 in the coming days, which the investors are hard to manage.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
ZIL’s price shows strength for the first time after a long while.
ZIL bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend.
The price of ZIL shows bullish signs as the price cracks a 5% gain despite trading below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with good volume.
The price of Zilliqa (ZIL) has been one of the best performances in the early part of the year as many talked so much about its metaverse project “Metapolis” with huge partnerships. The price of Zilliqa at a time complimented the hype around this crypto asset, with the price rallying from a low of $0.03 to a high of $0.2 against tether (USDT). Despite the crypto market facing a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggests an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with altcoins affected, with recovery from BTC altcoins like ZIL showed some strength. (Data from Binance)
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although the crypto market fell sharply due to the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours. The market quickly recovered as most altcoins began to show strength, with ZIL attempting to bounce off from its low of $0.028.
With the recent rise in the value of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) after a long period of decline, it is unclear how long the current price bounce will last. With BTC.D rising, most altcoins will see a price drop when BTC retraces.
ZIL’s price has had a tough time after its launch of Metapolis, with the price hitting a downtrend with no sign of a recovery. The price of ZIL retraced to a low of $0.029; the price bounced off from this region to a high of $0.04 but was rejected from this region with no recovery sign on the weekly timeframe.
Weekly resistance for the price of ZIL – $0.04.
Weekly support for the price of ZIL – $0.027.
Price Analysis Of ZIL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of ZIL doesn’t look so good as the price has tried on several occasions to break out of the downtrend as the price has formed a downtrend line acting as resistance for ZIL’s price.
ZIL’s price needs to break out of its downtrend with good volume and reclaim the resistance at $0.035 for the price to have a relief rally. Zilliqa is a good project with a real use case; the current market state has affected the price, but this is a crypto asset with less attention lately.
Daily resistance for the price of ZIL – $0.035-$0.04.
Daily support for the price of ZIL – $0.027.
Featured Image From Cryptonomist, Charts From Tradingview
Fan tokens are becoming increasingly popular among cryptocurrency investors. They are an offshoot of the meme coin trend that saw various cryptocurrencies rally positively and now, these fan tokens have begun a trend of their own. The year 2022 is almost at its end but there are still good reasons why these fan tokens are a good thing to keep an eye on.
Why Football Fan Tokens?
Football fan tokens have taken the crypto market by storm over the past year. Coins like the Manchester City Fan Token and the Santos FC Fan Token have performed tremendously well, exceeding all expectations. But even though they have already grown so much, there may be more upside for these fan tokens.
One of the major reasons behind the renewed interest in fan tokens is the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This is argued by some to be the biggest sports competition in the world where the official football clubs of different countries compete for the title. A large portion of the world’s population also tunes in for the competition.
The FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia saw a total of 3.5 billion viewers around the world, and this year’s edition of the competition held in Qatar is expected to draw in an estimated 5 billion viewers. The sheer number of people tuning in to support their favorite clubs is a bull case for the digital assets. A good number of them are expected to see a massive upside when the World Cup begins in November.
CITY trading at $5.7 | Source: CITYUSD on TradingView.com
Already Seeing Upside
The football fan tokens are already seeing some upside ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup. Over the last 24 hours, the searches for the cryptocurrencies have been on the rise, resulting in them appearing at the top of the trending list on Coinmarketcap.
The Coinmarketcap ranks digital assets according to the number of searches on the platform and the Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) emerged as the most searched token for the last day. This put it at the top of the list. Another fan token, the Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) also appeared in 9th place on the top 10 most searched cryptocurrencies on the platform for the last 24 hours.
These fan tokens are also not doing bad price-wise. In the last day, some of the tokens have even seen double-digit gains. SANTOS is up 8.20% and CITY is up 9.08%. The FC Porto Fan Token is up more Ethan 17% in the last 24 hours, and so is the Portugal National Team Fan token.
Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com