Finance
Get Cheap Car Insurance for Your Teenager – Three Tips to Save Money
Our children bring us great joy – first words, first steps, and first days of school, to name a few. Our children also bring us great worries and expenses, many of which are preventable. An event that brings us both worries and expenses is when our teenagers begin to drive. Statistics for auto-related injuries and fatalities keep us biting our nails until our teenagers get home, and the same statistics have us emptying our bank accounts every month for high car insurance costs.
While we may not be able to drive our teenagers every where they need to go for the rest of their lives, there are several ways we can get cheap car insurance for our teenagers.
1. Have your teen driver take a driver education course in school, as well as encourage your teen to make good grades. Many car insurance companies offer discounts to those teen drivers who have taken driver education courses and make fairly high grades.
2. Add your teen driver to your own car insurance policy. There is no reason to purchase a completely separate car insurance policy for your teen driver when you can add him or her to your own car insurance policy. This alone will save you money, and you may even be able to get a multipolicy discount, too. Ask your own car insurance agent.
3. Drive responsibly. If your teenager sees you speeding, ignoring stop signs, and giving in to road rage, he or she will most likely develop the same driving behaviors. These behaviors lead to traffic citations and traffic accidents, both of which will lead to higher insurance prices, as well as injuries and fatalities.
Sure, we can not stop our children from eventually driving, but we can find ways to get cheap car insurance for our driving teenagers. Some of these ways will also help our teen drivers become safe, responsible drivers. It is a win-win situation!
Finance
Green Light to Expunge Fraudulent Restraining Orders?
Green light to expunge? Can records of fraudulently obtained 209A Restraining Orders finally be expunged in Massachusetts?
Records of 209A orders live long and are unforgiving. Even an ex parte order that lasts a mere 10 days and is not renewed creates a record that will haunt the Defendant if there is ever another 209A case against him or in bail proceedings, just to name a few instances. Two recent decisions by Massachusetts courts may well have paved the road to expunge some of these records. These cases and their implications are discussed below.
In March of 2006 the Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled on a case that’s been dragging for four years, and the ruling shed light on an issue that’s been dragging on the minds of falsely accused 209A Defendants for much longer: does a District Court judge have the inherent power to expunge a 209A Restraining Order from the statewide domestic violence registry when the order was obtained through fraud on the Court. In short, perhaps surprising but much welcomed: YES. The case was Commissioner of Probation v. Adams, 65 Mass. App. Ct. 725 (2006).
The case commenced when a couple (for reference, court designated pseudonyms of Jones and Adams will be used) obtained mutual 209A Restraining Orders against one another, which were later extended for one year. Sometime during this time period, after Jones was charged with violations of the 209A Order and criminal harassment in two different courts, Adams filed a motion to vacate the 209A Order against her and to expunge all records of the order. Here ensued the typical game of judicial ping pong. The judge granted the motion to vacate after finding 19 statements made by Jones to be false, but denied the motion to expunge. Adams filed a second motion to expunge the now vacated 209A Order, which the Commissioner of Probation (the office maintaining these records) opposed. The judge granted Adams’ motion to expunge, but the Commissioner filed a motion to reconsider. The judge denied the Commissioner’s motion, and the Commissioner appealed claiming that the judge had no authority to allow the expungement. The Commissioner argued that, while the Legislature specifically authorized and directed the development and implementation of a system containing records of all issuances and violations of 209A orders in Massachusetts, there was no provision for expungement of data because, according to the Commissioner, the purpose of the system was to preserve “complete information about a Defendant.”
The Commissioner was correct in that the 209A Law did not contain any provisions allowing for expungement of even incorrectly issued orders. While it is no surprise and no secret that the 209A statute is a poorly written and overly broad piece of legislation, short of the legislature specifically saying that no expungements are allowed, this vagueness left a hole and an opportunity for judges to make some good law on top of bad, for a change. This is exactly what the Appeals Court decided to do by returning to the lower court judges the power that was never expressly taken away by the Chapter 209A, but which the judges were timid to exercise in 209A settings: the power to fix judicial errors and to attempt “to secure the full and effective administration of justice” when there has been a finding of fraud on the court. In such instances, said the Appeals Court quoting various earlier cases, “lack of statutory authorization is immaterial,” moreover, such power “cannot be restricted or abolished by the legislature.”
In this case, vacating the 209A Order against Adams is insufficient to protect the integrity of the courts and does not send an appropriate message to the public. Vacating the order leaves a record of the order in the system. Not only does this leave a permanent mark against Adams, but it also leaves, in perpetuity, a record of a fraudulently obtained court order. Although labels such as “dismissed” or “closed” are applied to records in the system, no explanation is provided as to why the order was dismissed or the case closed. Many vacated 209A orders are vacated because of the victim’s failure to prosecute. Law enforcement officials will not be notified that the order was vacated because it was obtained by fraud on the court. Rather, they may presume it was vacated because of the victim’s failure to prosecute or because of insufficient evidence. The perpetuation of a fraud amounts to a defiling of the court itself when law enforcement officials rely on inaccurate information produced by the court. Just as vacating the order is an insufficient remedy in those circumstances, sealing the record of the order is equally inadequate. When records are sealed, they do not disappear. While sealed records become unavailable to the public, the raw data continues to be available to law enforcement officials (police, probation officers, and courts). Law enforcement officials would retain access to information that is inaccurate and misleading and was obtained through fraud on the court. Therefore, sealing would not remedy the defiling of the court.
Id. at 731-732 (citations omitted).
Bravo? Can we run and request that all vacated 209A orders now be expunged? Not quite. First, the court made it clear that only orders procured through fraud on the court are subject to expungement. As an example of the type of orders NOT to be expunged the court cited the Vaccaro v. Vaccaro case, where a 209A order was vacated because there was not enough evidence to extend it, as opposed to an order initially obtained by fraud. 425 Mass 153 (1997). The court said that, in the case of a merely vacated order or a dismissal for failure to prosecute, but where there is no finding of fraud, there exists “value” to law enforcement officials in retaining records of its issuance.
Second, the court set out a rather stern definition of what it considers fraud, namely “where it can be demonstrated, clearly and convincingly, that a party has sentiently set in motion some unconscionable scheme calculated to interfere with the judicial system’s ability impartially to adjudicate a matter by improperly influencing the trier or unfairly hampering the presentation of the opposing party’s claim or defense.” Adams, at 729-730 (citations omitted).
Third, the court spoke of the timing for a motion to expunge, ruling that 209A defendants “have adequate opportunity to assert [the fraud] argument” at the 10 day and the extension hearings. “If the judge does not make a finding of fraud on the court, the defendant will have no basis for a subsequent motion to expunge the record of the order from the system. Nothing in G. L. c. 209A, or in this opinion, requires a hearing on a defendant’s motion for expungement. Furthermore, the ‘clear and convincing evidence’ standard of proof required for demonstrating a fraud on the court finding will necessarily limit the number of instances when expungement may even be considered as an appropriate remedy.” Id. at 736-737.
Far short of an open floodgate, the Adams case seems to offer an ever so slight crack in the door for expunging certain 209A orders when backed by strong evidence of fraud and brought at the precisely right time.
Less than six months after the Appeals Court decided Adams, much closer to the daily reality of 209A Orders, Judge Gregory Flynn in the Waltham District Court rendered a decision applying the new standards from Adams. The case was Chamberlain v. Khanlian, Waltham District Court Docket No. 0651-RO-99. Here the Plaintiff failed to appear at the 10 day hearing and the 209A Order against the Defendant expired on that day. Another 11 days after that, the Defendant brought a motion to expunge the record alleging fraud on behalf of the Plaintiff. The Defendant supported his motion with several affidavits that set out facts in support of the fraud. The Plaintiff failed to appear at the hearing on the motion to expunge, but the Commissioner of Probation appeared and opposed the expungement in this case as well, though this time claiming that its sole purpose in opposing the motion was to make sure that the standards set out in Adams are followed.
“In light of the allegations made in the relevant pleadings, the factual support presented by the accompanying affidavits, the failure of the petitioner to appear to be heard on the allegations of fraud, the court is clearly convinced that the original restraining order was granted only upon a fraudulent set of facts presented to the Court,” wrote Judge Flynn. “Accordingly, in conformity with the standards set forth in Commissioner of Probation v. Adams, the motion to expunge was allowed.”
This being an “unpublished” District Court case, no further light into Judge Flynn’s reasoning or rationale is shed from his brief decision. It is interesting to note, however, that seemingly the timing standards set in Adams by the Appeals Court were not met here. In Adams, the Appeals Court noted that the Defendant’s only opportunities to raise allegations of fraud would be at the 10 day hearing or any further extension hearings. Here the 10 day hearing came and went without a motion to expunge. Yet, Judge Flynn still allowed the expungement when the motion was brought 11 days later. It is also interesting to note that both defendants in the two cases discussed above were women, and both had career motivated reasons for seeking expungements: one was an attorney while the other was a licensed pharmacist.
Whether other judges will see Adams as Judge Flynn did, and whether dozens of the falsely accused men in Massachusetts will be able to obtain relief from this turn in the law — only time will tell.
Finance
Getting Quotes Online for the Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates
If you own a car there is no choice about it, you must obtain some form of car insurance. Insurance is in place to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. Insurance is there to help pay for damages that can occur when involved in an accident. An accident is just that, an accident. You never know when or how they are going to occur; this is one of the main reasons to have car insurance. When it comes time to shop for the cheapest auto insurance rates it is important to shop around for prices before deciding on one. Knowing and understanding the terms and conditions of your car insurance policy are extremely important also. Online auto insurance quotes are the best way to start when you are looking for the cheapest auto insurance rates. Depending on what type of insurance you are looking for will determine the quote. Currently there are 3 different types of insurance policies. The most expensive coverage is full coverage. This type of policy will insure anything that happens to the car including theft and any type of accident. A theft, fire, and third party policy will only cover you if the above happen, and only certain types of accidents. A third party insurance policy is used by people who drive very old cars. These are the least expensive policies to obtain. There is no medical coverage for a third party insurance policy as there are with the other two types.
If you own a car you know it is not cheap, and insurance for it is part of the expense. Most people across the nation pay over a thousand dollars a year for car insurance. A lot of people assume that insurance companies have fixed rates so they do not bother to compare the cheapest auto insurance rates from different companies. This is a big mistake, for every different insurance company there is a different way to determine rates. Meaning that your policy price could be much cheaper than what you are paying if you search for the right company. Using the internet to compare prices is quite simple and can save you a lot of money.
Using websites to obtain the cheapest auto insurance rates is a great way to know if you are paying too much for your car insurance. It is simple to do and you will not be wasting time on the phone or inside the agent’s office trying to determine how much you would be paying if you go with their company. The internet offers a pressure free way to obtain many different quotes at once.
Finance
"An Uncommon Drunk- Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic" by Jeff Herten, MD- Book Review
An Uncommon Drunk: Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic
by Jeff Herten, MD
iUniverse (2006)
ISBN 059537994X
Reviewed by Paige Lovitt for Reader Views (11/06)
The author, Dr. Jeff Herten, writes “An Uncommon Drunk” from two main perspectives. The first is based upon his own experience as a functioning alcoholic. The second is based upon his experience and knowledge as a medical doctor. The amount of medical information that he provides about the damage that alcohol causes to our bodies is incredible. I have a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and I learned more in this book about the physiologically damaging effects of alcohol than I did during my entire program. The alcohol industry does a lot to make alcohol appear benign, but really it is a dangerous poison for our bodies.
His experience as a functioning alcoholic is scary. He indicates that there are a lot more functioning alcoholics operating in our community than we realize. These people might be medical doctors or corporate leaders. They are in positions that put us at risk. He also notes that a functioning alcoholic can easily switch into a non-functioning alcoholic role. I personally witnessed this when the President of a community hospital system in central California made the transition from being an administrator into being a homeless vagrant.
In addition to sharing his own personal experience with alcoholism, Herten also writes about other peoples experiences. It is really sad how many lives have been damaged and destroyed from addiction to this substance. Alcoholism doesn’t just affect the abusers life, but also the lives of those around him. These people include spouses, children, employees, and innocent bystanders. It is really an insidious problem.
The information that I gained from reading this book really opened my eyes about an intervention that I needed to do with a functioning alcoholic that is close to me. If I carry this knowledge in me, and don’t tell this person what I learned about the health problems that he has coming his way, then I continue to enable him. At 4:30am, after I caught him finishing up a Bloody Mary, I started talking about how his health problems and weight problems are being contributed to by the incredible amount of alcohol that he is consuming. Unfortunately, the response that I got was a question about what alcohol has fewer calories. I will keep referring to this book for more information to help me wake him up. He needs to realize that if you are grossly obese and can see your liver, you have a problem.
“An Uncommon Drunk” should be read by alcoholics, their families, substance abuse counselors, doctors, future parents, and students. I can’t imagine anyone that would not benefit from this book, except cultures that do not drink. A person in denial would definitely have a harder time staying in denial after reading this story. A functioning alcoholic is a person that drinks frequently, yet still seems to have a good life. It is easier for functioning alcoholics to be in denial, than non-functioning alcoholics. After they read this book, it won’t be so easy.
Finance
Structured Settlement Cash – The Real Truth About it
Structured settlement can be referred as cash compensations payable over a period of time by way of regular payouts. The party paying could be anyone- an individual, a company, organization or a group. Settlements are an alternative to one-time settlements. The payer gets time allowance and in return he has to pay the actual settlement price plus the time value of money. Thus, the entire structured settlement cash amount includes the actual settlement value plus the interest. Even though the system might sound infeasible for the compensator, the provision of settlement is treated as an inevitable offer by most of the claim settlers. This is true especially in case of insurance companies that are required to make huge payouts in favor of their thousands of claimants.
Structured settlement cash is received in annuities and the payment amount and interest rates are decided as per the terms and conditions agreed upon by the receiver or the claimant and the compensator or the payer. Even though settlements are becoming increasingly popular, in reality no one likes the time lag created in this system. In most of the cases, an aggrieved party agrees for a settlement out of sheer desperation. He might be in a situation where settlement becomes the only feasible option left with him. Instead of letting the settlement in jeopardy, the claimant decides to put up with a slow realization of his claim amount. And unless the interest charged on the payouts are exceptionally high, there is nothing to look forward in a settlement.
These are some of the reasons why people opt for selling their settlements to companies that deal in this kind of transactions. There are financial agencies and companies that concentrate on buying settlements from private parties and business firms on a discount. They pay a fixed lump sum to the claimant in return for the settlement rights.
Nevertheless, the claimant is freed from his structural agreement but the sale amount would be reasonably less than the entire structured settlement sum. Thereon, the buying company is responsible for collecting the structured settlement cash from the payer.
Finance
Health Insurance Portability in India
We have all heard of mobile number portability (that it gets perpetually delayed is another matter altogether!). Similarly, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) is now working with an aggressive timeline for Health Insurance Portability in India. At a simplistic level, health insurance portability means that the insurance policyholder can transfer the health insurance policy on renewal from one insurance company to another, without losing any of the accrued benefits.
The basic idea is to enable the insurance policy holder to continue with a minimum base cover that is constant across all insurance companies. Today, if you acquired an illness during the earlier policy term, it is treated as a pre-existing one by the new insurer, and thus people (especially senior people) find it very difficult to change their insurance company even though they might be dissatisfied.
This is a boon for policyholders in India. What it does is that it ensures that the Indian insurance company with whom you are currently insured cannot afford to take you for granted (irrespective of what the customer service department would like you to believe, you are nothing but a revenue stream for the insurance company!). It also will make the insurance company think twice before frivolously rejecting any claims. The biggest advantage is that the policyholder is not tied down to one insurance company, and has an option when his existing insurance company might not want to cover his risk any more. This will also ensure that insurance companies will introduce more cost competitive and customer friendly schemes so that there is no switch by their existing policy holders, thus leading to a reduction in premium.
Currently, most medical insurance contracts are one year contracts, and if there has been no claim, bonuses in the form of higher sum assured for the same premium, or a reduction in premium, is assured. However, if the policyholder wants to port it to another company, the bonuses are not transferred and the policyholder pays the base rate. For senior citizens who bought the original policy many years earlier, it becomes even more difficult to shift as the insurance companies are reluctant to sell new policies to the elderly.
Some of the major issues such as data exchange, bonus transfer and two policies being different are being worked out. According to senior officials, the basic product has already been developed by GIC and is now awaiting the approval of IRDA. Health Insurance portability in India will most probably be available for sum insured upto Rs 1 lakh or 2 Lakh ( we recommend 2 lakhs). Since two medical insurance policies are hardly ever identical, GIC is working towards a common minimum benefit which can be carried forward if one decides to change the insurance company.
Accumulated bonuses on claim free policy will not be carried forward and extended cover will be treated as a new policy. On the base cover, there will be no exclusions on the basis of cooling off time or pre existing diseases. While health insurance portability might take away customization of health insurance policies, it is a small price to pay for the freedom of knowing that the health insurance company cannot twist your arm when you are at your weakest. Health insurance portability will also ensure that online comparison through sites such as www.PolicyTiger.com will play an even bigger role in the decision process.
Finance
Benefit From a Personal Injury Attorney
A car accident is not the only way that an individual can cause you harm or injury. If you find that you have been injured as a result of someone else’s negligence or ill intent, then you should seek out the assistance of a Ft. Lauderdale personal injury attorney to help you get your life back on track as soon as possible. The different practice areas are varied to include attorneys for criminal acts, as well.
The injuries that you sustain from an accident at the negligence of others can include brain and spinal injury, paralysis, whiplash, burns, lacerations, and broken bones. In some cases, wrongful death can also occur, and the help of an attorney is critical. Most of these situations do arise from traffic accidents, but there are other situations where you may be injured as a result of someone else’s carelessness. Slippery floors, falling materials, and malfunctioning equipment can all lead to injuries that can take you away from your job and family. A personal injury attorney can also assist you with medical malpractice cases, pharmaceutical cases, and asbestos lawsuits. The medical bills that arise from the injuries can be utterly overwhelming, and an attorney can help you get back on your feet.
It is important to seek out help as soon as you can. The faster you have someone fighting on your side, the sooner you will see financial help for your medical bills. You can begin to return to your normal life, of course, but you may find that you need financial compensation to cover lost wages, child care, and other monetary concerns that can make life after an injury hard.
There are different types of lawsuits, too, and your attorney can better explain the differences. In most cases, it will be you against the party that caused your injury. In these situations, you and your attorney must present adequate evidence that your injury was indeed the fault of the defendant. Once you have done that, the victory is entirely yours. For larger cases with more injured parties, a class action suit may form. In these situations, there are several people filing suit against a particular defendant, and the judgment is awarded to the group of plaintiffs as a whole. Your Ft. Lauderdale personal injury attorney will ensure that you are property compensated, whatever the lawsuit type. Don’t hesitate to call when you find that you are in need.
Get Cheap Car Insurance for Your Teenager – Three Tips to Save Money
Green Light to Expunge Fraudulent Restraining Orders?
Getting Quotes Online for the Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates
"An Uncommon Drunk- Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic" by Jeff Herten, MD- Book Review
Structured Settlement Cash – The Real Truth About it
Health Insurance Portability in India
Benefit From a Personal Injury Attorney
Cheap Insurance Companies Are Found Online
PBX System for Offices and Small Businesses
Cheap Auto Insurance For Teenage Drivers
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain