High school football: Eagan holds Burnsville quiet, notches first four-win season since 2014

The Eagan football team slogan is “Climb the Ladder.”

Rung by rung, the Wildcats have, over the past four years, gone from a program hoping to stay out of running time to one that can put a scare into upper echelon Class 6A teams.

“Ever since we came into high school, our grade has constantly been telling each other we are going to turn this program around. We kept going and going, never skipped a workout or anything. We wanted this day to come, we wanted this season to happen,” said senior running back Landon Tonsager.

He ran for 122 yards, Carson Schwamb also scored, the Eagan defensive front dominated and the Wildcats won their third straight contest, 13-3 at Burnsville Friday night.

It’s the first time in nine years the Wildcats (4-3) have won at least a quartet of games. Eagan finished 4-4 in 2014. It last won a playoff game in 2015.

Senior defensive lineman Keenan Wilson, a North Dakota State commit, said fourth-year coach Nick Johnson has continually told the Class of 2023 they would be the ones to change the Wildcats program. “I think the seniors have taken it really personally. We’re a way better team.”

Leading 7-3, Tonsager scored from the 1 to open the fourth quarter, a drive that was set up by the Wildcats defense forcing Burnsville to punt from deep in its own end.

Burnsville went three-and-out on its next two possessions, and Eagan was able to run out the clock. Eight times the Blaze had just three plays before punting. All three of their first downs came on the opening drive.

“We’re just really thin on the offensive line, we need to be more patient in the passing game,” said coach Vince Varpness. “(Wilson) is a dude. Their whole D-line is awesome. It’s the best D-line that we’ve seen.”

Pushed out of the pocket on nearly every attempt, quarterback Jeremy Sherlock was 4 of 15 for 38 yards for the Blaze, who totaled less than 75 yards on offense and whose points came on a 33-yard field goal from Kenny Steffen.

“We knew going into this that we had to make the quarterback uncomfortable,” Johnson said. “When you have a rush like that it allows you to play more guys back and makes it a lot harder.”

Added linebacker Josh Leiran: “It didn’t feel like a close game to us; it felt like we were just taking it to them.”

The Wildcats have won three straight games by a combined 102-6, although their prior two foes, Eastview and Hopkins, have just one win combined. Still, the Wildcats are doing what good teams do to struggling opponents. Eagan held third-quarter leads over No. 10 Woodbury and a tough East Ridge squad before fading late.

“We would have found a way to screw that up the last couple of years,” Johnson said. “It all comes back to these seniors. They never quit, they never settled, they have never, ever wanted to give up. They wanted to build this thing up.”

Like their opponent, Burnsville has seen a program turnaround in 2022. Now 3-4, the Blaze have equaled their win total from the past three seasons combined. The Blaze finished 4-4 in 2018.

“They are a significantly better football team than people think,” Johnson said. “They grind you like crazy.”