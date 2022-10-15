Home Internet Based Business: Is Becoming An Affiliate A Good Decision?

Pin 0 Shares

If you’re seeking for home Internet based business opportunities, you definitely know the term Affiliate marketing. And maybe you’re considering of becoming a new member of the club. However, is becoming an affiliate a good choice for you? To answer your question, let’s talk about it for a moment. Then you should make the decision yourself.

Firstly, what is Affiliate marketing?

It’s nothing more than the way you act like an affiliate (a middle man) in an online deal between a merchant and customers. Your mission is to refer customers with specific needs, and wants that can be satisfied by the merchant’s products/services to him. And when people buy, you will have commissions. It’s called revenue sharing.

To make it simple, let see an example. Let say you are promoting an e-book about natural weight loss tips priced $47 with 75% in commission. And every time people buy it from your referral, you will earn 75% of $47 which is $35.25. Does it make sense?

OK, it’s the principle, now I can hear your question:

How can I make a full-time living with that measly $35.25 every sale?

A good question, however, I think the answer may disappoint you, because it says “It depends on you”…

Sounds ridiculous? But it is, because there are literally tens of thousands of people come in this Internet based business everyday yet only 5% of them can make real money online (I didn’t say a lot of money)!

Do you know the reason?

There are two main reasons for this shocking truth. The first is people who wanted to make money with affiliate marketing didn’t follow a proven way to build their businesses. And the second reason is that people who did follow a proven way didn’t take serious actions, and they quit too soon!

If you are serious with this home Internet based business, it’s time for you to treat it seriously.

How?

By doing exactly the reverse things with what people did!

Invest your time to learn the fundamentals, follow the right, time-tested system to build your business, be responsible (you’re an online entrepreneur) with it, take actions, and don’t quit.

Now you know why I said to you the answer is “it depends on you”. Because Affiliate marketing, in fact, has the POWER to set you free from any concern about money once you’re serious with it.

Just imagine, if you can make one sale a day with the example above, it means $1057.50 every month, and I can guarantee with you that once you treat your business properly, you can perform far better than that! What if you can make 10 sales a day? Is it enough for you to make a full-time living?

OK, to cut it short, I just want to say that becoming an affiliate is a good choice for you to go if you’re not afraid of hard work, and making mistakes then learn from them is not a problem with you. But if you’re impatient, and are afraid of taking actions, then this business is not suitable for you…