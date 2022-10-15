Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days, What’s Behind The Rally?

HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty.
HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume.
The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with good volume.
The price movement of Huobi Token (HT) is a spectacle to behold after successfully breaking out of its downtrend that has seen the price of Huobi Token (HT) grounded against tether (USDT). Despite the current state of the crypto market facing a new drawback as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggests an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with altcoins affected. HT has been one of the stand-out tokens in this current market run showing so much strength. (Data from Kucoin)
Huobi (HT) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Given the sharp decline in the crypto market after the release of the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours. The market quickly recovered as most altcoins began to show strength, with HT rallying more after breaking out of its downtrend.
After dropping to a low of $3.5 with what has turned into a tough year for HT and other crypto projects, the price of HT bounced from its downtrend movement as price rallied to a high of $7.9.
The price of HT currently trades at $7.6 as the price faces resistance to breaking higher; HT needs to break the resistance at $8 for the price to trend to a high of $10. With the current price action for HT price, we could see the price breaking this resistance zone with more buy orders. If the price of HT fails to break this region, we could retest the support at $6.6 to hold the price sell-off.
Weekly resistance for the price of HT – $8-$10.
Weekly support for the price of HT – $6.6.
Price Analysis Of Huobi Token On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of HT looks good after successfully breaking out of the downtrend line and holding above key support of $6.
HT’s price holds strong above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA); the price of $6, which corresponds to the 200 EMA, acts as strong support for the price of HT on the daily timeframe.
A further push by HT bulls could see the price breaching $8 and rallying to a high of $10, acting as a strong area for price rejection.
Daily resistance for the price of HT – $8-$10.
Daily support for the price of HT – $6.
Featured Image From Crypto Business, Charts From Tradingview
The assailants artificially inflated the value of their collateral and then borrowed heavily.
According to the terms of the arrangement, the hacker must return $67 million in tokens.
Recently, a thief made off with $100 million in cryptocurrency using an exploit in the Mango Markets platform. Mango DAO has given hacker an opportunity to settle their debts and escape a criminal inquiry.
According to the terms of the arrangement, the hacker must return $67 million in tokens to the Mango DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization that controls Mango Markets, in exchange for a $47 million bug reward.
More than $100 million was stolen on Tuesday when a hacker took advantage of a flaw in the Mango Markets Solana DeFi exchange. The assailants artificially inflated the value of their collateral and then borrowed heavily from the Mango treasury.
Expecting Hacker to Accept the Bounty
Since then, the Mango DAO community has discussed the next steps on the DAO forum. To add insult to injury, the thief then reportedly presented their own method for recovering the stolen assets via the DAO’s governance forum and used the tokens they had stolen to vote in favor of the plan.
Token holders in a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) have a say in how the group is run. These governance tokens are used by members to vote on ideas that will be carried out through smart contracts.
A June bailout by Mango Markets and fellow Solana platform Solend is blamed for the thief’s demands. The claim states that Mango must pay the thief 70 million USDC from its cash reserves to settle the debt.
The plan specifies that the majority of the stolen money must be transferred to a wallet controlled by the Mango Upgrade Council.
Every year, 22 nations across five continents host races for Formula 1.
Earlier Crypto.com signed up as Formula One’s first-ever worldwide partner.
On October 5th, Formula One revealed its intentions to expand into the cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse sectors by filing eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Mike Kondoudis, a trademark lawyer registered by the USPTO, tweeted:
“Formula One has filed 8 trademarks for ‘F1’ covering: Cryptocurrency + NFTs, NFT + Crypto marketplaces, Retail stores for virtual goods, Blockchain financial transactions, Cryptocurrency trading + mining … and more.”
These trademark registration numbers are: 97620234, 97620226, 97620223, 97620220, 97620218, 97620213, 97620210, and 97620208. Formula One Licensing B.V., a subsidiary of the Formula One Group located in the Netherlands, submitted the applications and asserts ownership of the Formula One and F1 trademarks.
Collaboration With Crypto.com
Every year, 22 nations across five continents host races for Formula 1, making it the biggest annual global athletic event. The company boasts of having over half a billion enthusiastic fans backing the world’s top drivers and constructors.
The official title sponsor of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix was announced in February by South Florida Motorsports (SFM), a Formula 1 associate organization. Ad Age reported last week that in the aftermath of crypto winter, crypto company Crypto.com has been “downsizing its marketing deals and headcount,” which may have an impact on the company’s ambitions with Formula One.
In June of last year, Crypto.com signed up as Formula One’s first-ever worldwide partner for the 2021 Sprint season.
Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, stated that time:
“We are pleased to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family, as we continue to attract progressive global brands anchored in performance and innovation.”
Arbitrum and Optimism set new all-time highs on transactions in September.
Ethereum (ETH) decreased by over 20% in the previous month.
The Layer 2 Ethereum-based protocols Arbitrum and Optimism Transaction volume have steadily increased. In September, the total number of transactions for both protocols reached new records. Arbitrum and Optimism are the two most popular Ethereum Layer 2 protocols with a 50% and 30% market share.
The significant difference between the two protocols is that Arbitrum has no governance token. The number of transactions on Optimism started to increase before the governance token introduction. When the coin officially went online across exchanges on May 31, the protocol then experienced a rise.
Both platforms have had a consistent increase in transactions and have maintained their upward trend. With over a 50% market share, Arbitrum now has the greatest Total Value Locked (TVL) of any Layer 2 network. According to L2Beat, optimism has a market share of about 30%.
Ethereum (ETH) Performance
Following the down on October 13 to the $1200 level, Ethereum (ETH) saw a price increase on October 14 that $1336. But currently, ETH traded at $1294 with a price surge of 2% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.
In the global cryptocurrency, Ethereum has a market share of over 17%. At the time of writing, ETH holds a daily trending volume of $10,735,453,199 and has a market cap of $158,815,287,159. However, Ethereum’s price decreased by around 20% in the previous month. Also, ETH is down by more than 73% from its all-time high of $4,891.70.
The museum has one of the oldest and most significant art collections in all of Ukraine.
The auction kicked off last Thursday, October 13, and will run for the next seven days.
Tokens for more than a dozen pieces from the Kharkiv Art Museum have been announced for release on the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume. This museum has one of the oldest and most significant art collections in all of Ukraine.
Binance said in a news statement that the museum now has approximately 25,000 items of great art. From Ukraine, Western Europe, and the Middle East from the 15th-21st century. Fifteen of the “Art Without Borders” collection will be sold at auction by the Kharkiv Art Museum as NFT.
Raising Funds to Resume Normal Operations
It was announced that artwork of painters including Albrecht Dürer, Georg Jacob Johann van Os, Ivan Aivazovsky, and Simon de Vlieger would be in the collection. Money raised will be used to get the museum back to normal and provide positions for new employees.
The auction kicked off last Thursday, October 13, and will run for the next seven days. The non-fungible tokens have three tiers, each with a different beginning price. Gold (1,000 BUSD), silver (750 BUSD), and bronze (500 BUSD).
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located in the country’s east. Not far from the front line of the intensifying armed war with Russia. The Russians were just pushed back by the Ukrainian army, and now the Ukrainians rule over the majority of the Kharkiv area.
It’s time for Brian Armstrong to make his move. While other billionaire CEOs try to buy bankrupt crypto companies on the cheap, the Coinbase leader is focusing his sights on hard science. To announce his new endeavors Brian Armstrong visited Tim Ferriss’ podcast. In that interview, he expanded on the deep topics that the companies he’ll fund deal with. Make no mistake, though. The real announcement was that Brian Armstrong is selling Coinbase stock.
I’m sharing this as I want you to hear it from me first.
In a recent Twitter thread, the Coinbase CEO wrote, “I’m passionate about accelerating science and tech to help solve some of the biggest challenges in the world. To further this, I’m planning to sell about 2% of my Coinbase holdings over the next year to fund scientific research and companies like NewLimit + ResearchHub.” What are those companies and what do they do? Keep reading to find out.
Considering the alarming amount of crypto CEOs leaving their positions, it’s important that Brian Armstrong cleared this up. “For the avoidance of doubt, I intend to be CEO of Coinbase for a very long time and I remain super bullish on crypto and Coinbase. I’m fully dedicated to growing our business and advancing our mission, but I am also excited to contribute in a different way,” he tweeted.
What are the ideas that excite Brian Armstrong this much? Let’s find out.
Brian Armstrong ’s ResearchHub And NewLimit
So, Brian Armstrong will “fund scientific research and companies like NewLimit + ResearchHub.” What do those companies stand for, though? Well, ResearchHub is “a tool for the open publication and discussion of scientific research. Researchhub’s users are rewarded with ResearchCoin (RSC) for publishing, reviewing, criticizing, and collaborating in the open.” Interesting, an open think tank with a cryptocurrency component.
For its part, ResearchCoin is both a utility token and a governance token. “RSC gives users the ability to create bounties, tip other users, and gain voting rights within community decision making.” This is their Twitter account.
On the other hand, NewLimit is “treating age-related disease to extend human healthspan” and “developing epigenetic reprogramming medicines to treat diseases with large unmet needs.” This is their Twitter account. This one is in the life extension business, but the specifics are harder to grasp. Luckily, NewLimit offers a blog post authored by Brian Armstrong himself in which he goes deep into the topic at hand:
“NewLimit will start by deeply interrogating epigenetic drivers of aging and developing products that can regenerate tissues to treat specific patient populations. We will start by using primary human cells and reference species to develop machine learning models on what chromatin features change with age, which of these changes may be causal to the aging process, and finally develop therapies that could slow, halt, or reverse this process.”
In that same blog post, we learn that the company was “co-founded by Brian Armstrong and Blake Byers with the mission of extending human healthspan.” And thus, we figure out that Coinbase CEO is the money behind both companies.
The relationship between COIN and USDT on Bittrex | Source: COIN/USDT on TradingView.com
The Tim Ferriss Interview
To launch his new endeavors in the right way, Brian Armstrong went to the popular Tim Ferriss podcast. In it, he presented the reasoning behind his investments. “I think we’re kind of in this golden age of software where fortunes are being made. But some of that wealth, even in crypto, is now being directed into hard science, hard science problems, atoms, not bits,” he said.
As to what the company actually does, Armstrong explained that they’re trying to “build a platform that tests a lot of different transcription factors with different cell types and uses machine learning to do that in a virtuous cycle.” He also explained the entrepreneurial spirit behind the whole ordeal.
“We’re trying to help humans live much longer, not just a little bit longer. But I think in any good moonshot company, you want to have intermediate milestones along the way. And so the intermediate milestones are more like, could we get a specific type of cell to be rejuvenated and be younger?”
Thanks to @tferris who I recently spoke with about these interests: https://t.co/0EUdzICfVV
About ResearchHub, the Coinbase CEO confirmed that it is “another company that I funded and tried to help get off the ground.” What does this one do?
“We’re trying to make it easy for people to sort through all of the millions of papers that are published every year to what are the most impactful. We’re trying to help get things like peer review, Q&A, comments, feedback around research to be more collaborative with people.”
And those are the ideas that Brian Armstrong will dedicate the next part of his life to. While at the same time serving as Coinbase’s CEO, of course.
Featured Image: Screenshot from this video | Charts by TradingView
As per Gensler, the control over stablecoins will reduce the risk to the financial system.
Gensler says the CFTC lacks the direct authority to impose regulations over stablecoin issuers.
According to Gary Gensler, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Congress should give more authority to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to monitor stablecoins. In a recent conference held in Washington, Gensler claimed that the control over stablecoins will reduce the risks to the financial system, as per Reuters.
Gensler stated:
Stablecoins are usually pegged to the U.S. dollar and are primarily used to facilitate trading in other digital assets. With around $150 billion in market capitalization, stablecoins have many similarities to money market funds, and need to be regulated accordingly.
The SEC chairperson declared that the CFTC has anti-fraud and anti-manipulation regulatory jurisdiction over stablecoin issuers, but it does not have the direct authority to create rules for the exchanges. Furtherly, Gensler has stressed that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, are securities and that they should be regulated by the SEC.
SEC Continues to Hunt the Crypto Industry
This is not the first time the SEC and its chairman have come out against the crypto industry. On many occasions, Gensler pointed out that most cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under current SEC guidelines. He believes that existing securities regulations apply to cryptocurrency marketplaces.
Additionally, Gensler also alerted the investors many times regarding the risk in the crypto sector. According to him, the danger in the crypto industry is very high.
Moreover, several crypto enthusiasts already criticized Gensler and the SEC for their approach toward cryptocurrencies. Under Gary Gensler, the SEC has transformed into a power-hungry regulator.