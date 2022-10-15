Internet Marketing Services To Suit Your Needs

Medical science and the unraveling of the human genome have, and are, providing us with great insights into how our bodies work and how we are susceptible to diseases and the aging process.

Our new understandings now allow us to significantly increase our healthy longevity. And when we take advantages of these new findings we make ourselves available to take advantages of the even newer technologies being developed.

There are seven basic causes that combine to make us vulnerable to diseases and to aging. One of the major causes is that our endocrine system ceases to secrete sufficient quantities of certain enzymes and hormones to keep up with the cell’s battles with the build up of contaminants.

Our hormones decline with age but we can do something about it.

Our hormones regulate and control most of the functions of our bodies. Testosterone and estrogen, the major sex hormones in men and women respectively, give us the urge and ability to reproduce and continue the survival of our species.

But once we’re past our reproductive prime, our hormone levels drop. This results in a lack of sex drive, insomnia, impotence, weight gain, and countless other potential health problems that significantly decreases our quality of life.

So we see that our hormone system was designed primarily for reproduction for the survival of the species. Our bodies produce high quantities of certain hormones and enzymes during our youth. These give us our youthful vitality, strength, and endurance. They help in the battles against free radicals and they help provide nutrients for cell repair. They keep our cells cleansed of the ashes of metabolism and environmental toxins.

As long as our bodies produce sufficient quantities of these enzymes and hormones, we stay young. But we, and all plants and animals were designed to stay healthy until we have reproduced and reared our young. Mother Nature has little interest in us after we have passed our genes on to the next generation.

As we age past our prime reproductive years we are no longer capable of producing sufficient quantities of the enzymes and hormones required to keep our cells “young and fit.” With too little of these substances our cells begin to lose their battles against the free radicals and other destructive elements.

The cells begin to age, and die. The organs of which they are a part become ineffective. We become frail, we die.

But we can now do something about our hormone decline.

To make sure you are around when new health discoveries are proven and available, you need to understand your hormones and what they do for you and what you can do to keep them functioning.

One of the most important hormones is human growth hormone (HGH). I’ll limit the discussion in this article just to it.

The effectiveness of HGH to improve health and slow aging was proven by Dr. Rudman in 1989.

During a six month test of 12 men aged 61-81 (against a control group of 9 men), the men lost 14.4% of their body fat and gained 8.8% lean body mass. Their skin thickened, their bone density increased and their livers and spleens increased to youthful sizes.

Dr. Rudman showed that HGH could change flabby, frail old men aged 61- 81 back to their previous biological ages of 41-61. In effect, he reversed their ages by 20 years, over a 6-month period. He concluded: “The overall deterioration of the body that comes with growing old is not inevitable.”

In his follow-on six month study with the same men, their muscle mass increased an additional 6% (over the original 8.8%), and they lost an additional 15% fat (after the original 14.4% loss).

Others have repeated Dr. Rudman’s tests and got similar results. There was a cry for the FDA to approve it as an anti-aging therapy. But, the FDA has been reluctant.

Nevertheless it hit the black-market and began to be widely used by bodybuilders.

Then in 1991, Texas businessman Howard Turney opened El Dorado Rejuvenation Clinic in Mexico – beyond control of the FDA.

And in 1994, Dr. Edmund Chein found a loophole (he was also a lawyer) in the FDA restriction. He went to court and argued that since the FDA had approved HGH for stunted-growth disorder – then a certified physician should be able to prescribe it for any purpose he sees fit. He won his argument and opened his Palm Springs Life Extension Institute in California.

He has since treated thousands of people between the ages of 31 and 92 to slow, stop, or reverse their aging. He has reversed the aging of most. And, he reports that he has had no significant adverse side effects during any of his operations.

Chein’s results in increased muscle mass were 10.0% and 8.0% increase for two six month periods, which are similar to Dr. Rudman’s results.

UK researchers duplicated Rudman’s and Chein’s results. And, Dr. Bengtsson of Sweden showed vastly improved energy levels and improved mood.

The French – Dr. Thierry Hertogh – showed that his patients experienced a 23% to 30% reduction in the size of their “love handles.”

HGH makes fat more available as a fuel. Fat cells have hormone receptors that trigger a host of enzymatic reactions when HGH is present.

HGH has also been shown to enhance the effectiveness of the immune system. One major way it does this is to increase the thymus gland’s output of T-cells (that destroy invading “germs”). This is especially important for people over 40. The thymus normally shrinks to the size of a raisin by age 40.

Tests also indicate that HGH can reverse heart disease by thickening the walls of the weakened ventricles.

Dr. Ronald Klatz, President of the American Academy of Anti-Aging summarizes the benefits of HGH replacement therapy:

“HGH is the ultimate anti-aging therapy. It affects every cell in the body, rejuvenating the skin and bones, regenerating the heart, liver, lung, and kidneys, bringing organ and tissue function back to youthful levels. It is the most effective anti-obesity agent ever discovered, revving up the metabolism to youthful levels, re-sculpturing the body by selectively reducing the fat in the waist, abdomen, hips, thighs, and at the same time increasing muscle mass. It may be the most powerful aphrodisiac ever discovered, reviving flagging sexuality and potency in men and women. It is cosmetic surgery in a bottle, smoothing out facial wrinkles; restoring the elasticity, thickness and contours of youthful skin; reversing the loss of extra cellular water that makes old people look like dried-up old prunes. It has healing powers that close ulcerated wounds and re-grow burned skin. It reverses the insomnia of later life, restoring “slow wave” or the deepest level of sleep. And, it is a mood elevator, lifting the spirit along with the body, bringing back a zest for life that many people thought was long gone.”

Dr. Edmund Chein is more succinct: “It’s a slam dunk! This (HGH) is 100% effective!”

The Internet is filled with advertisements for HGH replacement therapies. The vast majority are sponsored by unqualified people and organizations.

HGH has been proven very effective but has not been proven safe.

You should talk to your doctor to see if he/she suggests HGH for you. In any event you should watch the progress of safety programs so you can participate when proven safe.