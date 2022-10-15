News
Ira Winderman: Are Heat serving the greater good with new starting lineup?
Erik Spoelstra has spent years stressing the greater good, “selflessness” and “sacrifice” his core pillars for a franchise that doesn’t always have All-Stars but almost always finds a way to contend.
But now in his 15th season as Miami Heat coach, there also seemingly is an acceptance that metrics, analytics and allegiance to the greater good at times have to give way to business and brashness.
So while arguments, compelling arguments, certainly could be made otherwise, all indications are that Wednesday night, when the Miami Heat open their 35th season, Tyler Herro will be rolled out with the starting unit.
Because you don’t sign off on a $130 million contract for a reserve.
And because all involved recognize how much it means to the fourth-year guard.
Granted, others have lobbied, pushed, prodded for the starting lineup. And with Bam Adebayo, at a time there still was faith in Hassan Whiteside, there was a degree of pushback from the franchise.
But Herro could not have made the desire any clearer after Wednesday night’s preseason finale.
There, standing in front of his locker at FTX Arena, and still looking younger than his 22 years, he turned the question of why he so wanted to be a starter into a question for the questioner.
“Same reason you want a promotion,” he said respectfully but categorically. “I didn’t come into the league trying to be a bench player. That’s just not who I am. I’m motivated to be one of the best players in the league at some point in my career, and I don’t think I can do it coming off the bench.”
Herro’s four-year, $130 million extension (with $120 million guaranteed) certainly is beyond the paygrade of a reserve. but that deal also does not kick in until a year from now, at the start of 2023-24.
At the moment, at $5.7 million for this season, he ranks eighth on the Heat payroll, behind Jimmy Butler ($37.7 million), Adebayo ($30.4 million), Kyle Lowry ($28.3 million) and even Duncan Robinson ($16.9 million), Victor Oladipo ($8.8 million) and Caleb Martin ($6.5 million), just ahead of Dewayne Dedmon ($4.7 million).
And there certainly is nothing wrong with a team’s eighth-highest paid playing as a reserve.
In fact, it is because of what we’ve seen to this point about one of those just above Herro in paygrade that creates consternation with Herro as starter.
Had Oladipo shown during the preseason that he had regained his burst, his missing step, after four injury-plagued seasons, a case could be made for balance in the rotation, with Oladipo as go-to scorer of the second unit.
But that has not happened. It was not a good preseason for Oladipo.
Instead, based on what Spoelstra rolled out in Wednesday’s dress rehearsal, with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro as starters, there is practically no shot creation in the second unit of Dedmon, Max Strus, Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Oladipo.
Granted, as Spoelstra noted before going 10 deep with his primary rotations Wednesday, there almost assuredly will not be a two-platoon approach during the regular season. So there certainly is the wherewithal to have either Herro or Butler to provide go-to offense with the second unit.
But with Oladipo not yet close to All-Star Oladipo, and with shot creation lacking to the degree that two-way player Jamal Cain already stands among the Heat’s best in that regard, Herro as starter may not exactly be serving the greater good.
On one hand, by playing Herro alongside the defensive-minded likes of Adebayo, Martin, Butler and Lowry it somewhat mitigates his defensive deficiencies. But amid the call for more shots from Adebayo and the reality that Martin could well have more attempts than shot-shy P.J. Tucker, it also could mean less first-team creation opportunities for Herro.
To his credit, Spoelstra has shuffled through lineups as needed, when needed.
Last year, for example, Robinson was an opening-night starter. Then, eventually, he was not.
In 2020, Moe Harkless was a Heat opening-night starter. Four games later, he was on the bench.
And in 2019, Justise Winslow was an opening-night starter, only to be dealt at the trading deadline.
So, yes, Spoelstra starting lineups evolve.
And with the Heat, they hardly are written in stone.
But in this case, it is possible the greater good is taking a back seat.
IN THE LANE
STILL GOING: At the same time coach Erik Spoelstra this past week was citing to the Heat’s prospects the perseverance that eventually landed former Heat guard Rodney McGruder an enduring role with the team, McGruder was being praised by coach Dwane Casey for the veteran leadership now being provided to the Detroit Pistons. “Rodney’s a stone-cold leader,” Casey told The Detroit News. “He’s always looking out for the young guys. He’s always talking to the young guys and you gotta have a vet on the team like that.” McGruder actually was dealt by the Pistons last season to the Denver Nuggets, but that deal was rescinded when Bol Bol failed his Detroit physical. He then was signed back this summer at the veteran minimum. So back at it as a mentor it is for McGruder, 31. “I just wanna enjoy the ebbs and flows of the season,” McGruder said. “Just enjoy watching the young guys get better and enjoy us coming together as a unit.”
EXAMPLE CITED: Assistant coach John Lucas, who was filling in for sidelined Stephen Silas, who was recovering from COVID, used this past week’s shootaround at FTX Arena as a source of motivation for his team, citing the Heat’s enduring presence in the NBA playoff hunt. “I told them at the end of shootaround that this is the kind of culture that we’re trying to get to and to try to build and continue to grow, saying we want our own identity but something very similar,” he said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “They seem to always be right there to win it or be in the middle of the pack. That’s where we want to be.”
CURTAIN CALL: Wednesday night’s Heat season opener could be the first of two curtain calls at FTX Arena this season for former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who signed offseason with the Chicago Bulls. At 36, Dragic acknowledged to The Athletic that the NBA end might be near. “I always worked hard. I always tried to be better the next season,” said Dragic, who is entering his 15th NBA season. “I feel like because of that I’m still here. This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably close to the end of my career.” The Bulls’ final regular-season visit to FTX is Dec. 20. “I’m still here. I’m still enjoying basketball,” Dragic said. “That’s the most important thing.”
SIMILAR STANCE: Even with the late addition of Montrezl Harrell, the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Heat often did last season, are toying with the idea of playing 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at times as their backup center. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers cited it as a means of getting opposing big men, such as Rudy Gobert, out of the defensive paint. “You can really just play an unorthodox basketball with that,” Rivers said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Playing Minnesota, making that five stand out at the corner is good for us.” Tucker said small ball basically is the only answer when subbing in for 7-foot Joel Embiid, “Everybody’s smaller than him.”
A SLOW PLAY: As might be expected at his age, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala is getting the Udonis Haslem treatment with the Golden State Warriors, already ruled out for the season opener. “He won’t be ready for the first game,” coach Steve Kerr said of Iguodala, 38, who did not announce his return until the eve of camp. “We are going to push that back and really look at the big picture. It’s an 82-game season, so we want him healthy long term. Given that he needed some time in camp and get where he needs to be, he won’t be ready by opening night.” Iguodala, who returned to the Warriors in the 2021 offseason, when he was a Heat free agent, played extensively at the start of last season only to be limited by injury for both the second half of the season and most of the Warriors’ playoff run to the championship.
NUMBER
45. Number of 3-pointers needed by Duncan Robinson to pass Tim Hardaway as the Heat’s all-time leader. Hardaway converted 806 in 367 games with the Heat. Robinson has made 762 in 239 with the franchise. As a matter of perspective, Robinson, even in a reduced role, converted 232 last season, averaging 2.9 per game.
()
News
Working Strategies: Recession looming? Brace for Impact
We’ve had an extraordinary run of job growth in the United States, with unemployment reaching record lows and hiring efforts creating record demand for workers.
Will job growth continue at this pace?
Depending on which expert you ask, the answer is clear: Probably. Maybe. Um, maybe not.
Actually, we don’t know.
Simple demographics would imply yes, we’ll continue to need more employees. The biggest cohort of U.S. workers, the baby boomers, are finally, lurchingly, leaving the building. Delayed retirements and boomerang-work returns aside, this group is diminishing in size through sheer mortality, leaving a workforce gap behind them.
Nor are we filling that gap through new birthrates, a number that has long been in decline, or through immigration, as in years past.
In theory, these ongoing trends could lock in advantages for new and remaining workers for decades to come, but will that actually come to pass?
Any number of events could disrupt that potential, including the continuing increase in automation and productivity in U.S. workplaces, and the inevitable workarounds used by employers who have been learning to get by with fewer workers.
Not to forget the price of gas and groceries. Rising inflation, triggered by supply chain issues and phenomenal consumer spending during the pandemic, is being countered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s interest rate hikes. Powell has indicated his rate increases could reach 4 percent or higher by the end of 2022, a remarkable turn of events from years past.
You don’t need to be a policy wonk to know this could affect U.S. jobs. Higher interest means increased borrowing costs for companies, making growth and innovation a calculated risk. This is a common setup for slowed hiring or even cutbacks. Indeed, some analysts are predicting layoffs could accelerate next year to 1 million workers or more.
Oddly countering this, the number of advertised and reported job openings could remain high, as employers continue their search for one type of worker even while letting go of others. If that happens, the casual observer could assume all is well in the jobs market, while missing the bigger story of churn and job loss.
My advice? Brace for impact. Prepare as if jobs could become scarce again, and you’ll be better positioned even if that doesn’t happen. Here’s what those steps could entail.
• Look before you leap. If you’ve been planning to change jobs, don’t stay in your current position out of fear. But do consider the possibility for layoffs before you become the proverbial “last one hired” at a new organization.
• Take a second job, as a safety net. Whether the backup position means Saturdays in a retail setting, or a tutoring gig, or helping in your friend’s business making sales calls, it could turn into a financial lifeline later if your primary job ends.
• Get back to work. If you’ve been unemployed, even a low level or part-time job now might be better than waiting for a stronger position. If the job market declines, you don’t want to be the candidate with no recent work experience. Taking a job now while they’re still relatively plentiful can get you back in the game and give you a foot in the door.
• Reduce your exposure to rising interest rates. Paying off credit cards or consolidating them into a fixed rate loan are classic moves. But don’t use your home equity as part of the solution. As we learned in the 2008 recession, home values can change, pushing equity underwater in the blink of an eye.
• Build your cash cushion. Sell something, take in a roommate, use the money from your second job — however you do it, generating cash will give you more options and peace of mind.
• Invest in yourself. If your employer offers tuition reimbursement or paid professional memberships, now is the time to use those benefits. If you’d be paying your own way, you might have to hunt for deals, including online certificate programs. Just don’t ignore this aspect of preparing for the future, as it won’t get easier (or less expensive) later.
Do these steps sound alarmist? Having worked, lived and counseled clients through multiple recessions since the early 1980s, I have too much hindsight to neglect the foresight aspect of the jobs market. Downturns do happen. Still, if this isn’t one of those times, your preparations won’t be wasted. It’s always good practice to keep your work life in “ready” mode, just in case things change.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Badshah Is Dating This Gorgeous Punjabi Actress
If recent reports are anything to go by, Badshah – one of the biggest commercial rappers of India, is allegedly dating a famous Punjabi Actress. The report also claims that he is separated from his wife Jasmine.
The marital relationship of Badshah, who is currently judging MTV Hustle 2, ran into problems during the COVID Lockdown and kept worsening ever since. Jasmine and Badshah had tied the knot in 2012 and have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple is reportedly planning for divorce, even though there has been no official word from either parties yet.
Nevertheless, it seems like Badshah has found the new love of his life in Isha Rikhi. As per sources close to the rapper-composer, the couple has been in the relationship for over a year now. Interestingly, Isha and Badshah have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. Make of that what you want. Add on to that, they have even informed each other’s families about their relationship and are expected to make it official soon. Family wants to ‘take things slowly’, even though they are happy with the relationship.
Quoting a source close to the Rapper, this is what a report by Pinkvilla said –
“It’s been a year that the rapper has been seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have a familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together.”
Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi is a famed Punjabi Actress and has appeared in several superhit Punjabi Movies and songs over the years. She came to the limelight with a cameo in 2012 film ‘Jatt and Juliet’. After that, she starred in mainstream films like ‘Happy Go Lucky’ and ‘Ardaas’. Besides, she also appeared in 2018 Hindi film ‘Nawabzaade’.
So Badshah met the girl of his dreams at a party and fell in love because his vibes matched with that of Isha. See this, gentlemen. Not for nothing does Gen Z keep saying “Vibe is important.” You never know whose vibes await you.
The post Badshah Is Dating This Gorgeous Punjabi Actress appeared first on MEWS.
News
Luis Severino takes the mound for Yankees in crucial Game 3 vs. Guardians a more mature pitcher
CLEVELAND — Luis Severino actually never let himself think about this. During three years of injuries that limited him to just over 27 innings, Severino just thought about getting back on the mound step by step. It is exactly three years to the day that the 28-year-old right-hander made a playoff start and he returns to the big stage of the postseason as a smarter and more effective pitcher.
When Severino takes the mound to face the Guardians in the critical Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday night, he is perhaps more physically and mentally prepared than back in 2017 and ‘18, when he was a Cy Young candidate. Overall, in his first full year back from Tommy John surgery, Severino pitched to a 3.18 ERA and 1.000 WHIP. He struck out 112 in 102 innings, which were limited by design. In his last three starts, Severino was tremendous. In 16 innings, he allowed three earned runs, struck out 17 and walked five.
“He was very good,” one rival scout said. “His September version can match up with anyone’s best. His trust and confidence in his stuff is up. He is attacking the zone and controlling more counts.”
The more mature Severino was vocal about being unhappy with the Yankees’ decision to put him on the 60-day injury list because of a strained lat back in July, because he is very aware of his body after all the injuries. Part of it was because the Yankees wanted to be very careful with his ramp-up since he had lost basically two years to injuries, but also because they had a roster crunch after the trade deadline.
He is, however, willing to learn from the experience.
“I don’t know if I would have felt as strong as I am right now,” Severino said of the IL stint. “You know, at the beginning, I was not thrilled with the decision, but of course, they have a bunch of doctors, they have a bunch of people that know what is the best for their players. I respect the decision. And hopefully, it’s worked for the best, and it works for the best for them and it works for the best for me.”
Severino was a candidate for MLB’s top pitching award in 2017 and 2018 as a power pitcher who relied on his high velocity to overwhelm hitters. He was signed to an extension worth $40 million in the spring of 2019 and then everything went wrong for him. He suffered a torn lat muscle in that spring training and never pitched until September 2019. In 2020, before COVID shut down the spring camps, Severino was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. His return was then slowed by a hamstring injury and some shoulder tightness.
But during his downtime, working to rehab, Severino figured out what works best for him on the mound. He reintroduced and refined his cutter, which opponents are hitting just .200 against this season. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake also sees that Severino is pitching more than throwing these days.
“His general understanding of his game plan, kind of how he builds it himself and uses information,” Blake said was what has impressed him about Severino this season. “He’s watching these first couple of games [of the series] and I think his understanding of how to throttle up and down in games. His pitch selection. I feel like he’s not just all horsepower anymore. Like he could still go to the high end of the 90s. But it’s not like he’s overly reliant on that all the time. Like, I think he knows how to like, throttle up and down, move the ball in and out. There’s just a little more nuance to what he does.”
Blake said that Severino is a very “low maintenance,” pitcher from his perspective. Severino doesn’t have to do a lot of “front-end game planning,” but is very good at working in-game and adjusting to what the situation calls for.
“He’s very good at knowing what his strengths are and using them against the hitters’ weaknesses,” Blake said.
That will be tested by the Guardians, a scrappy offense that makes contact and doesn’t strike out a lot. Severino understands the assignment as well as he ever did.
“I cannot run away from my game,” Severino said. “I will try to do the same thing. If I do something that I’m not used to doing, I think that’s not me. I think that something wrong is going to happen if I don’t go with the thing that I do well. Even if they don’t strike out, the pitches I throw to strike out somebody else, they make contact, hopefully, can get an out.”
()
News
Through public art, St. Paul painter imagines neglected spaces behind abandoned windows
The sun hadn’t fully risen above the horizon when St. Paul artist Faith Purvey finished stapling five large canvas paintings to a row of deteriorating window bays.
Technically, she didn’t have permission to do what she was doing. It’s unsanctioned public art. That’s why she’d come before dawn on Sunday, Oct. 9, to this vacant building along University Avenue, a block off Lexington, to install the five 5-foot-by-5-foot canvas panels.
One painting depicts a slightly green, abandoned theater; another, an empty room with an auburn chandelier hanging over some broken shards on the ground. Purvey’s muted colors and savvy use of perspective and shadow create a moody, haunting sense of depth.
By 7:30 a.m., the alleyway was flooded with sunlight, and the paintings shone inside their splintering, glassless frames.
“I’ve been doing a lot of work with windows,” she said that morning. “And particularly windows that are closed, or stuffed with something or blocked with something,’ she said. “I want to know what’s in that room, being obscured by something.”
It’s a metaphor, she said, for what we can or cannot see. Portals, potentially, to worlds that we can or cannot enter.
The installation, called LIBRARYMUSEUM, aims to echo the way artists and activists painted on boarded-up windows as they protested the murder of George Floyd, Purvey said, and to explore — or, as the case may be, to imagine — the past and present conditions inside decrepit buildings.
“It’s sort of an act of nurturing of these poor little window wells that nobody cares about,” she said. “It’s partly about neglect. Metaphorically caring for something that’s neglected.”
Purvey first noticed the row of bump-out windows at 1080 University Ave. several years ago, then with brilliantly metallic teal coverings. Every time she was home from Los Angeles, where she lived at the time, she’d check up on them. On one visit, one had been smashed in. Another time, much of that green stripping had disappeared. This May, about two years after she moved back to the Twin Cities, she began taking measurements and gathering materials. Then, over the summer, she started painting.
The paintings themselves blend Purvey’s understanding of the building’s past lives — as a theater, library, and community center — with her dreams and imagined histories. Each painting has a QR code that links to a poetic reflection on the project as a whole and more information about each painting.
“Searching for the inside of a space, longing for unknown interior / a vantage point that i will knowingly never encounter,” she writes online. “Searching for what layers look like between fact and fiction; where they dissolve into one place”
As she was working on the canvases, she said, friends urged her to protect the originals and hang prints on the window wells instead. Purvey, who teaches high school art in St. Paul, said no: This is public art, and whatever happens, happens.
“I imagine they’ll get tagged [with graffiti] at some point, and maybe somebody would really want to mess with them or take them,” she said. “I think these paintings belong to the space. I made them for these windows. I didn’t make them for any other reason.”
LIBRARYMUSEUM: 1080 University Ave., St. Paul; on display for unknown duration; faithpurvey.com/work/librarymuseum/
News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings
DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. VIKINGS (4-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: FOX (Chs. 7 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 29 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-2 in his first season as a head coach; Kevin O’Connell, also in his first season as a head coach, is 4-1.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Vikings, 8-5, including a 24-7 win in Super Bowl 8 to cap the 1973 season.
Weather: 85 degrees, 63 percent humidity, 13 mph winds, 6 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3-point underdog; the over/under is 45 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Out: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle); Doubtful: CB Kader Kohou (oblique); Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (toe), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol/right pectoral), DB Elijah Campbell (foot); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Vikings — Questionable: OLB D.J. Wonnum (illness), RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder); Injured reserve: DB Lewis Cine (leg) among six players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins seek a bounce-back effort at home after dropping two straight on the road (Bengals, Jets) following their 3-0 start. …
Miami will have to do it with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson starting. Quarterbacks No. 1 and 2, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, remain in concussion protocol through Friday. McDaniel will start Thompson regardless of clearance. Tagovailoa won’t play, and Bridgewater will be Thompson’s backup after the rookie out of Kansas State got the practice reps throughout the week. …
McDaniel gets his first meeting with a fellow first-year head coach in O’Connell. …
Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, a former Miami Central High standout, plays his first professional game at Hard Rock Stadium. At Florida State, Cook torched the Miami Hurricanes twice in that building, as well as Michigan in the 2016 Orange Bowl, Cook’s final college game. …
Cornerback Patrick Peterson (Blanche Ely High), safety Josh Metellus (Flanagan High), wide receiver K.J. Osborn (University of Miami) and kicker Greg Joseph (FAU) are other Vikings players with South Florida ties.
()
News
Bob Raissman: Gary Cohen delivers with direct shot at Mets’ Buck Showalter over ear check
This isn’t about whether anyone agrees with Gary Cohen chastising Buck Showalter for asking the umpires to check San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears Sunday night. It is about the TV voice of the Mets answering the bell and doing more than was required of him.
Cohen, not in play-by-play mode, was working SportsNet New York’s postgame show as an analyst. That role should require delivering strong opinions. Cohen, who came to Queens in 1989 to work in the Mets radio booth and moved to TV in 2006, has been behind a Mets microphone for over three decades. He doesn’t let ties that bind him blind him from his version of right and wrong on a baseball field.
So, on Showalter’s 6th inning ear excursion, Cohen, on SNY, said: “It smacked of desperation and it was fairly embarrassing, I thought, for Buck in that spot. It was not necessary. As it turned out; Musgrove was not cheating. I think if you are going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right and Buck wasn’t right.”
This wasn’t routine analysis, like questioning a manager’s handling of the bullpen. It was a direct shot at Showalter’s character for accusing Musgrove and the Padres of cheating. The Mets manager was questioning the integrity of another organization.
Cohen’s take on Showalter, accomplished another goal of a “studio” analyst (the crew was working on a set from outside Citi Field): Deliver an opinion that has legs, words that will draw heated reaction from fans and media. Voices like SXM’s Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo and ESPN’s Michael Wilbon (PTI) were on Cohen’s side of the aisle, ripping into Showalter. Cohen’s on-set SNY colleague, Jerry Blevins, backed Showalter. On Monday, Michael Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees on YES, and his ESPN-98.7 partner Don La Greca, took issue with Cohen’s analysis.
While Cohen’s critique of Showalter made for a compelling SNY post-game show on the night the Mets were eliminated from the playoffs, it’s worth wondering how it was digested and received by the organization?
Showalter, who worked in the media (most recently for YES as a studio analyst) is controlling and leaves no stone unturned. When he took the Mets job, sources said, he asked industry types what he should expect from Cohen and the entire SNY broadcast crew. If he received honest answers, Showalter already knew Cohen was not going to parrot the party line.
That reality does not mean Showalter wasn’t miffed over Cohen’s “desperation” characterization of the Musgrove search. If Showalter was wary of Cohen this season, his antenna will be raised even higher in 2023. Moving forward, the relationship will be tenuous.
The owner, Steve Cohen, a life-long Mets fan, should already be familiar with Cohen’s unvarnished, blunt stylings. Yet hearing them as a fan is much different than as an owner who had $282 million invested in payroll this season. And an MLB TV source said the Mets owner was “none too happy” after hearing Cohen’s comments.
The Mets have some history when it comes to dumping a broadcaster over his criticism of a manager. Hall of Fame voice Tim McCarver has maintained he was fired by the Mets in 1999 over his criticisms of Bobby Valentine during the ‘98 season.
Nonetheless, despite whatever problems Cohen or Showalter have with their play-by-play man’s commentary, don’t look for the Mets to cancel next season’s Gary Cohen Bobblehead Night.
EBERSOL’S ROMO FLIP-FLOP
Dick Ebersol, the much-decorated former NBC Sports boss, has set a new record for flip-flopping.
In a recent HBO Max interview with Chris Wallace, Ebersol dropped dime on CBS’ No. 1 NFL analyst Tony Romo. Among other things, His EbNess shredded Romo for his lack of story telling ability. The former suit said Romo’s passion for the gig has been on the decline since the former Cowboys’ QB joined CBS in 2017
Ebersol drastically downgraded Romo’s overall performance, knocking him off Superstar Mountain. Ebersol was on the money. Even we can see Romo has slipped. Maybe he’s not putting in enough preparation. He also relies heavily on his comedy shtick and the strength of his personality to get through a game.
Unfortunately, Ebersol’s candid assessment of Romo quickly changed. Upon further review, Ebersol said a long day of interviews (he’s pushing a book) had clouded his views on Romo. Ebersol tried clarifying things saying, in a published statement, that Romo is “as good as it gets.”
Who got to Ebersol? Did the NFL not like Ebersol dumping on one of its broadcasting faces? Is Ebersol doing a favor for a friend at CBS? Or was Ebersol invoking the old Bob Arum line: Yesterday I was lying, today I’m telling the truth?
Look, Ebersol didn’t pull his harsh Romo critique out of a glob of cotton candy. It was too well thought out and clearly presented. It all leads us to conclude Ebersol truly believes Romo is on the decline — despite his flip-flop.
LET RON TALK
The styles of TBS ALDS teams are distinctly different.
Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur run on crossing tracks. They talk to each other.
On Yankees-Guardians, Bob (Rapping Roberto) Costas and Ron Darling run on parallel tracks. They don’t engage in much back-and-forth. Costas mostly takes the lead, with Darling doing a lot of verbal counter-punching.
Here’s hoping Darling isn’t being paid by the word.
DISPUTE DRAGS ON
Does anyone care?
The execs from the Madison Square Garden Network and Comcast don’t.
With the Rangers season underway, and the Knicks days away from beginning, the two media companies are in the second year of their carriage dispute, which is keeping MSG off of Comcast cable systems in New Jersey and Connecticut. The dispute affects about 565,000 Comcast subscribers.
And neither party is running to the negotiating table. Sad for those who do care.
AROUND THE DIAL
Warning: Those who eventually find themselves sitting next to Draymond Green in TNT’s NBA studio (he’s already signed a multi-year deal with the network) better watch what they say. Or they might get punched in the face. … Speaking of short fuses, WFAN’s Brandon Tierney, further endearing himself to listeners, referred to a caller as an “idiot” on Tuesday’s mid-day show. Tierney would later apologize for the slight. … It was 1-against-3, but SXM’s Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo came out on top in a Tuesday debate with ESPN-98.7′s Michael Kay, Don La Greca and Pete Rosenberg. The Three Whatchamacallits took Buck Showalter’s side in the great ear-check scandal while Doggie barked an anti-Buck screed. We were totally into it but threw in the towel when Kay, for reasons known only to him, brought up Al Capone’s Vault. … Ian (The Bird) Eagle won his seventh straight play-by-play NY Emmy (he tied with MSG’s Mike Breen) for his work behind YES’ Nets microphone. It was The Bird’s 8th Emmy in 10 years. … The same NFL analysts who were outraged over how Tua Tagovailoa concussion was mishandled are suddenly wigging out over the way QBs are being protected by officials. … We’re sure that slap on the wrist Troy Aikman received from ESPN for his “dresses” comment was quite painful.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: SARAH LANGS
For her display of courage. The resourceful and engaging MLB reporter recently disclosed her battle with ALS. By going public, Langs provided comfort, and an example, for all who are experiencing the same struggle. The reaction to Langs’ disclosure also produced ample evidence there’s a world of support out there for her.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: DEVANTE ADAMS
For shoving a photographer, knocking him down. This is known as the Vegas wideout taking his frustrations out on an innocent bystander after his team lost 30-29 to the Chiefs. Did Adams believe he was entitled to a clear path to the locker room? He was charged with misdemeanor assault. Maybe Adams will eventually learn how to dial it down after a tough loss.
DOUBLE TALK
What Max Scherzer said: “This is a kick in the balls.”
What Max Scherzer meant to say: “We win 101 games and can’t get past the first round of the playoffs?”
()
Ira Winderman: Are Heat serving the greater good with new starting lineup?
Cheap Car Insurance May Hurt You When Disaster Strikes
Tips to Find Competent Personal Injury Lawyers in Florida
Working Strategies: Recession looming? Brace for Impact
Completementary Lung Cancer Treatments
Badshah Is Dating This Gorgeous Punjabi Actress
Importance of Modern Dental Instruments in Dentistry
Luis Severino takes the mound for Yankees in crucial Game 3 vs. Guardians a more mature pitcher
Ethereum Classic Muffled In Last 2 Months
Masters in Education Programs in West Virginia
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need