Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, said on Saturday that he would sell his 2% ownership in the company over the next year to fund research and development in the fields of science and technology. Brian Armstrong’s co-founded firms, which include the biotechnology firm NewLimit and the scientific research firm ResearchHub, aim to provide funding for academic research. As of the 2022 proxy statement, he had a 16.1% investment in Coinbase and controlled 59.5% of the voting power.
On October 15, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that he would be selling his 2% stake in the firm to help finance other ventures he had started. Armstrong asserts that he is optimistic about cryptocurrency and Coinbase and that he is committed to expanding the company and furthering its purpose.
Prolonged Gloomy Market
On the other hand, he hopes to use his knowledge to help science and technology address the world’s most pressing problems. As a result, he intends to liquidate his 2% interest in Coinbase to support NewLimit and ResearchHub, two organizations dedicated to advancing science expertise.
Shares of Coinbase (COIN) dropped by more than 8% on Friday, and are now selling for $63.59. Coinbase’s stock was rated to “sell” by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan because of the gloomy outlook brought on by declining cryptocurrency prices and low COIN trading volumes.
After plummeting from $130 to under $50 in May, Coinbase (COIN) shares have only recovered modestly. In fact, at the beginning of August, Coinbase’s CEO issued a warning that they were preparing for a protracted crypto winter. Investors have been reassured that the company’s subscriptions and services would help to stabilize its finances.
