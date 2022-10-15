Connect with us

Blockchain

Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena

  • To mark the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, the firm has already created an NFT collection.
  • The development of Bandai Namco’s own multi-IP metaverse is already under way.

One of the largest AAA game publishers and developers in Japan, Konami, has expressed interest in joining the metaverse and Web3 entertainment movement. Several job postings have lately been posted by the corporation for the creation of experiences using this kind of technology in its upcoming video games. 

13 separate employment positions are being advertised by the company for infrastructure development, production and operations, and support. These brand-new positions will contribute to providing innovative experiences like Web3 and Metaverse.

Konami stated :

We have been conducting research and development to incorporate the latest technology into games and contents, and plan to launch a service where players can trade their in-game NFTs (digital items) through a unique distribution platform using blockchain.

Not for the First Time

Konami has previously incorporated blockchain-based components into its business. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, one of its most cherished properties, the studio has already created an NFT collection. 

When it comes to Web3 and metaverse advancements, other Japanese players are ahead. Bandai Namco announced in February that it would be devoting $130 million to the creation of its multi-IP metaverse, which it is already trying to develop. In addition to blockchain and play-to-earn, Square Enix has announced the introduction of an NFT collection with a Final Fantasy theme for the coming year.

Recently, Sega also revealed plans to create its own blockchain-based IP-licensed game, utilizing the decentralized elements of Japanese blockchain service provider Oasys.

