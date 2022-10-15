News
Jose Ramirez’s blooper could shift course of Yankees’ season
A fading looper that went 200 feet — not even far enough to clear the fences at the Little League World Series — could very well be the play that defines the Yankees’ entire season.
In the top of the tenth inning in Friday’s Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Guardians’ third baseman Jose Ramirez lofted a weakly-hit ball into shallow left field.
Oswaldo Cabrera came in, Josh Donaldson went out, and Ramirez was motoring around the bases much faster than the Yankees’ fielders were pursuing the ball. When the ball landed just in front of a sprawling Cabrera, the kid still learning left field was able to trap it to keep from rolling past him.
Then Donaldson got involved.
The over-eager third baseman gloved the ball, wheeled, and fired toward second base without really looking at the play. By that time, Ramirez was basically walking into second, his hustle earning him an easy double.
Just as he was about to put it in park atop the second base bag, Ramirez watched Donaldson’s throw blaze past him and into right field. Ramirez easily took third, scored on another dying quail one batter later, and just like that, the Guardians had seized the biggest moment in the biggest game of their season.
After the dust settled, both Donaldson and Cabrera gave their take on the game-swinging blooper that evaded them.
“We were both going for it,” Donaldson said. “I saw it out of the corner of my eye. He was going full steam ahead right there, so I backed off. The ball stayed close [to us] and I thought I had a chance at second, and I pulled the throw a little bit trying to make a play. Jose Ramirez does what he does, he keeps running.”
Cabrera noted that the afternoon start time made things a little hard to see, but would not use that as an excuse for missing the ball in the tenth inning, when the sun had started to set.
“It was hard [to see] for like, four innings,” he admitted. “I got a pop up that was right in the sun. I caught it, but it was like, ‘Whoa!’”
Later in the tenth, center fielder Harrison Bader took a very curious route to a ball that sailed over his head for a run-scoring double. It looked like Bader had a hard time picking the ball up off the bat, though Cabrera said from left field, everything was fine.
“The sun was not a part [of the Ramirez play]. We tried. [Donaldson] tried to get that ball. I tried to get that ball. That’s just baseball, ya know?”
The postseason has already featured several plays like that, balls that just narrowly escape fielder’s gloves, leading to momentous runs. The Phillies grabbed a ninth-inning lead in Game 1 of their Wild Card series on a ball that skittered just under St. Louis second baseman Tommy Edman’s glove. The Mariners took Game 2 of their Wild Card bonanza in Toronto on a shallow fly ball that caused center fielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette to collide. Seattle then got a taste of their own medicine on Thursday, when Houston shortstop Jeremy Pena dinked a ball into the outfield that set up Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead homer.
Now, another play has been added to that group, and it’s one that Donaldson (who was given an error for his efforts) says he doesn’t regret at all.
“I think it would have been bang bang, even if I made a really good throw,” he assessed. “In the moment, I thought I had a chance. But, I didn’t make a great throw. At the end of the day I was trying to make a play. I’ll live with that.”
()
News
Women’s hockey: Gophers blank Mankato 11-0
MANKATO, Minn. — Nine players scored goals, led by Grace Zumwinkle’s hat trick, as the Gophers women’s hockey team humbled Minnesota State Mankato 11-0 on Friday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Minnesota, ranked No. 2 nationally, improved to 3-0, while Mankato fell to 0-5.
In her second straight start, Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter stopped 17 shots for her second career shutout. Madison Kaiser and Nelli Laitinen scored their first goals as Gophers.
“Just a really thorough effort today,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m just really impressed with our team and how they made plays and played the right way.”
News
Regulators approve U.S. Bank’s $8B purchase of Union Bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Key financial regulators on Friday approved U.S. Bank’s $8 billion acquisition of Japanese financial titan MUFG’s Union Bank franchise, clearing big regulatory hurdles for a deal that will push U.S. Bank closer to the size of Wall Street’s mega banks.
But in reaching those approvals, both the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve expressed concern about the recent growth of so called “super regional” banks like U.S. Bank, Truist and PNC Financial.
The OCC stipulated in its approval that U.S. Bank must find ways to quickly and easily sell off parts its business in cases of severe economic distress.
“In reaching this decision, the OCC carefully considered the effect of the U.S. Bank and MUFG Union Bank merger on communities, the banking industry, and the U.S. financial system,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. “The OCC also took into account … how best to ensure that large banks do not become the next class of too big to fail institutions.”
Meanwhile, Fed Governors said the central bank should consider new regulations for these super-regional banks that would recognize their recent growth in size and what risks they may now pose to the overall financial system.
The nation’s biggest Wall Street banks, technically known as globally systemically important banks, became some of the most strictly regulated institutions following the 2008 financial crisis. They are required to have so-called “living wills” to show how they would best unwind their businesses in case of bankruptcy.
While the Fed may not want to go as far as it did in putting guardrails on the mega banks like JPMorgan, it signaled that the super-regional banks are a growing concern.
“Since we know from experience that even noncomplex banks in that range can pose risks to the broader financial system when they experience financial distress, I am encouraged that the Board is seeking comment on an advance proposal to improve their resolvability,” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said.
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank proposed buying the Union Bank franchise from MUFG in September 2021, the latest of several large mergers among similar-sized institutions. The merger wave started with the merger of two Southern banks — SunTrust and BB&T — to create Truist. PNC Financial bought the consumer banking franchise of Spanish bank BBVA last year.
Union Bank has retail branches primarily in West Coast states, with its main banking office in San Francisco. It also has commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia.
But unlike the SunTrust-BB&T merger and the PNC-BBVA merger, regulators seemed to take more time on the deal. U.S. Bank and MUFG had to extend their purchase agreement earlier this year to allow the longer regulatory approval.
The Department of Justice gave approval to the U.S. Bank-MUFG deal late last month, requiring U.S. Bank to sell off three bank branches for anti-competitive reasons.
News
Wan’Dale Robinson, Leonard Williams may return to reinforce Giants against Ravens
The Giants might get two key players back from injury Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens: defensive lineman Leonard Williams and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
Robinson, 21, who hasn’t played since Week 1, said it’s been tough to stay patient while rehabbing a sprained MCL in his right knee.
“It’s been really hard,” Robinson said. “Never in my football career missing more than two games in a row, I’ve just been itching to get back out there.”
Williams hasn’t played since Week 2 due to the same injury: a sprained MCL in his right knee. He’ll help reinforce an interior that just lost rookie D.J. Davidson to a torn ACL.
“Leonard has had a good week,” head coach Brian Daboll said Friday.
The Giants (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers in London last week despite being decimated by injuries at receiver.
Marcus Johnson was elevated from the practice squad and led the team in receiver snaps with 47, making three catches for 35 yards.
The sixth-year vet, who originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, earned the coaching staff’s trust through diligent studying of Daboll’s playbook, which translated to reliability in practice.
Familiarity with receivers coach Mike Groh from Philadelphia (2017) and Indianapolis (2020) didn’t hurt, either.
“Marcus has really come along,” Daboll said. “I think Coach Groh has done a good job with him. He had some familiarity with him. He has a good skill set.”
Meanwhile, Darius Slayton emerged from an early-season doghouse to lead the Giants with six catches for 79 yards against the Packers – though Slayton insisted the praise should go to Daniel Jones.
“He’s playing some great ball right now,” Slayton said. “It’s pretty easy to be a receiver for us at the moment.”
“I was proud of the way Slay competed and produced,” Daboll said. “Richie [James] has done a great job for us all year. So I feel confident in those guys.”
With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) out again, Robinson gives offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more options in both the passing and running games against the Ravens (3-2).
Richie James, who leads the team with 171 receiving yards, is the primary slot. But the shifty Robinson played both running back and receiver in college. So he can run the ball out of the backfield, sprint horizontally on a jet sweep, or catch passes as a receiver.
Whatever helps Daboll, Kafka and Jones most.
DOWN WITH JPP
Longtime Giant Jason Pierre-Paul returns to MetLife Stadium on Sunday as a new member of the Ravens’ defense. The two-time Super Bowl winner signed in late September after a long offseason rehab program on a surgically repaired shoulder.
He promptly started, played 55 snaps, and made four tackles in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Then he started and played 45 snaps in last week’s win over the Bengals, picking up a sack, a tackle for a loss, and two passes defended.
“My energy says it all, especially when it comes to gamedays,” Pierre-Paul said before his Ravens debut. “My energy is just going to take over, and you’re going to see the reason why everybody loves me and likes to have me on their team.”
This will be JPP’s second time coming back to MetLife Stadium as an opponent to face the Giants. He helped the Buccaneers to a 25-23 win here on Nov. 2, 2020.
ODDS AND ENDS
Jones was asked this week if he thinks the Giants should start talking to him about a new contract. “No, I don’t think – it’s certainly not my focus,” he said. “I think we’re all focused on whatever the next opponent is and making sure we go 1-0 that week. That’s been my focus and that doesn’t change. I think that’s consistent across the locker room.” … For the second straight Friday practice, the offensive linemen practiced catching passes during individual drills. Could be for fun, could be for practice.
GIANTS GAME STATUSES
OUT: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf). DOUBTFUL: OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), TE Tanner Hudson (illness).
The Giants also had four others limited: RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), CB Adoree Jackson (knee/neck), TE Chris Myarick (ankle), CB Darnay Holmes (quad). But all of them will play, and Daboll said Barkley will be full go.
RAVENS GAME STATUSES
OUT: WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), OLB Justin Houston (groin). DOUBTFUL: RB Justice Hill (hamstring).
()
News
Penumbra Theatre’s ‘Weathering’ is a warm, humane exploration of loss
You’ve probably heard about Elizabeth Kubler-Ross’ “Five Stages of Grief.” She identifies a handful of ways in which people typically respond to a loss, the stages sometimes arriving chronologically, sometimes every which way.
In Harrison David Rivers’ new play, “Weathering,” a woman dealing with the stillbirth of her daughter is confronting her grief not with five stages, but with five women offering varied approaches of how to deal with her almost paralyzing sense of loss. That may sound like a dark night at the theater, but “Weathering” is full of humor, warmth and so much eloquent truth telling that it will likely prove a valuable experience for anyone.
It opens the season for Penumbra Theatre, which has made its international reputation as a purveyor of theater works about the Black American experience, but has moved toward rebranding itself as a center for racial healing. And healing is what “Weathering” is all about, as our protagonist, Lena, struggles to pull herself out of the depression stage (with a side order of anger).
The play made its debut Thursday, and I found it a remarkably well-crafted script and a supremely well-acted production. Rivers has employed a sharp ear to create seven very convincing characters, and director Colette Robert has helped Penumbra’s excellent cast make “Weathering” an enriching collection of conversations in Lena’s kitchen.
Yes, it takes place in one room, but this never feels like a stiff, talky play, for the exchange of energy between the six women of “Weathering” is always stimulating. It’s clear that we’re well past the “denial” stage of grieving, and the women are out to help find a way for Lena to climb out from under this burden, which Vinecia Coleman makes invariably palpable in a tour de force performance.
How can they help? Lena’s mother (Greta Oglesby) believes that rest would be a good place to start, and she offers some high-quality bedding. A woman from Lena’s church (Austene Van) sees food as a tool for recovery, and she brings casseroles on a weekly basis. Lena’s best friend, Jo (Oyeman Ehikhamhen), brings alcohol (which can seem a worrying choice), but is also the visitor with whom Lena can best relax and open up.
A high-energy neighbor (Ashe Jaafaru) might lift the sullen Lena’s spirits. And, if laughter is indeed the best medicine, younger sister Nikko (Ashwanti Ford) is there to provide it with snappy banter.
So do they all converge upon the kitchen together? Well, Rivers takes liberties with reality in that regard, as we come to conclude that these interactions have likely taken place over the course of months. Yet the play is at its most enjoyable and moving when the dialogues give way to an exuberant and ultimately powerful six-woman colloquy.
But it’s not an all-woman show. Lena’s not the only one grieving this loss, and JuCoby Johnson brings an understated but very believable tone to her husband, Nathan, who’s clearly trying to bury his grief beneath a pile of work.
It’s not a perfect play: There’s a fact-filled discussion of disparities in infant mortality rates that seems an unnatural interruption, and those wishing for a concluding epiphany may find the resolution unsatisfying. But even that scene feels like another step in the healing process. And “Weathering” serves up a rewarding reminder that that process is never really over.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
‘Weathering’
- When: Through Nov. 6
- Where: Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $45-$5, available at 651-224-3180 or penumbratheatre.org
- Capsule: Six vividly crafted women confront grief together in a powerful new play.
News
Falcon Heights City Council member Kay Andrews resigns, creating one-year opening
Falcon Heights City Council Member Kay Andrews has stepped down from the four-year position little more than a year early, leaving an opening for the mayor and city council to replace her.
Andrews, who was elected in 2019, submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 26 indicating she was relocating to senior housing outside the city. Her last day was Wednesday, when the city council approved a proclamation recognizing her decades of service to Falcon Heights.
Andrews — the longtime former president and chief executive officer of Northeast Youth and Family Services — worked closely with 15 municipalities, three school districts and five police departments to provide community-based mental health counseling and other family support services throughout the county’s northeastern suburbs.
In 2009, the nonprofit’s 10,000-square-foot Kay Andrews Discovery Center opened on Lexington Avenue in Shoreview. Andrews retired that same year, after 33 years with the organization.
The city does not need to hold a special election to fill the vacancy because there are less than two years on the her term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Mayor Randall Gustafson and the three remaining members of the city council will solicit applicants, seek feedback through a citizen commission and then interview finalists.
Applications are available at falconheights.org or in person at City Hall, 2077 Larpenteur Ave. The deadline to apply is noon on Oct. 26. The council is salaried at $300 per month, or $3,600 per year.
News
AG candidates Ellison and Schultz debate, with abortion and crime as top issues
Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison defended his record on crime Friday against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charged that the state’s top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep Minnesotans safe.
Ellison — a former congressman, state legislator and criminal defense attorney — countered that the 36-year-old Schultz, a hedge fund lawyer who has no courtroom experience, lacks the background needed to be Minnesota’s chief legal officer.
Crime, abortion rights and the Feeding Our Future scandal — a $250 million food program theft that has raised questions about whether state officials responded properly to it — dominated their spirited debate on Minnesota Public Radio, their first of four before the Nov. 8 election in what’s seen as a tight race. Here are some key takeaways:
CRIME
Crime has been Schultz’s signature issue, and he renewed his claims that Ellison supports “defunding the police,” something Ellison has long denied.
“That is extraordinarily wrong, and it is reckless, and it has helped deliver extraordinary crime to our communities,” Schultz said.
While Ellison supported a Minneapolis charter amendment last year to replace the police department with a loosely defined department of public safety, which voters rejected, he insisted he never supported cutting funding for police. He said he even asked the Legislature for “millions of dollars” to fight crime but was thwarted by key Republicans.
“If I’m supposed to be this ‘defunder,’ I must be the worst one ever because I am seeking more resources for law enforcement,” Ellison said.
Schultz called Ellison’s response “complete lies” and added, “Everyone knows that the Minneapolis charter amendment was focused on defunding and deconstructing the Minneapolis police force.”
ABORTION
“Women and everyone in the state can count on me to stand up for their rights to have a safe, legal abortion. Full stop,” Ellison said. “They can count on me, if they come to our state and they have an abortion here, I will defend their right to travel here and to do what is legal here. If some other state tries to extradite someone, I will oppose that.”
Abortion remains legal in Minnesota. But Ellison reminded listeners that Schultz vowed to go on “offense, offense, offense” against abortion back when he was trying to win the GOP nomination. Schultz also served on the board of a “crisis pregnancy center” that Ellison alleged spreads misinformation as it counsels women against getting abortions.
Like many other Republicans, Schultz tried to avoid the issue. “I’m pro-life and I’m not ashamed of that,” he said before trying to pivot back to crime.
“Keith Ellison is using this as a distraction, a distraction to get away from his failed record,” Schultz said.
FEEDING OUR FUTURE
Schultz also accused Ellison of using abortion to distract from an alleged scheme that federal prosecutors say stole at least $250 million from a program to feed children during the pandemic. The nonprofit at the center was called Feeding Our Future. Nearly 50 people have been charged with federal crimes. But questions remain about what state officials including Ellison knew about the magnitude of the fraud, when they learned of it and whether they could have stopped it earlier.
Schultz said Ellison should have used the power of his office before $250 million in taxpayer money went out the door. Federal authorities have recovered about $50 million so far.
Ellison hailed the investigation as a successful collaboration between state and federal authorities. He noted that three of the defendants have already pleaded guilty. He repeated assertions by him and Gov. Tim Walz’s administration that the FBI asked them not to stop the flow of money in order to protect the secrecy of the pending investigation.
“Because of the collaboration, we believe that this whole thing has been pulled out root and branch,” Ellison said.
Schultz accused Ellison of lying about his role. “The FBI does not tell victims of theft to send out $200 million to people we know to be thieves,” he said.
MISTAKE OF THE DAY
Schultz asked Ellison whether he knew the name of the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis FBI office, which is overseeing the investigation. He didn’t give Ellison a chance to answer before naming the agent as Joseph Thompson. Schultz suggested that Ellison had failed the test and was “missing in action.” But Schultz failed his own test. Thompson is not the head of the FBI office; he’s a federal prosecutor on the case. The local special agent in charge is Michael Paul.
Jose Ramirez’s blooper could shift course of Yankees’ season
Women’s hockey: Gophers blank Mankato 11-0
Top 10 Bike Insurance Policies
More Commercial Vehicle Insurance For Your Buck
Getting Cheap Car Insurance – Factors That Really Matter
Why You Should Start Paying Attention To Football Fan Tokens
Common Tasks of Successful Business Insurance Agents
Regulators approve U.S. Bank’s $8B purchase of Union Bank
Wan’Dale Robinson, Leonard Williams may return to reinforce Giants against Ravens
Diet For Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver – 10 Incredible Edibles For Maintaining Liver Health
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain