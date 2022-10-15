Finance
Learning More About Cancer Prevention And Control
Cancer prevention and control requires you to focus on every part of the human body. Today’s media tends to direct its attention on issues such as breast and prostate cancer, but another deadly form of the disease that affects Americans is cancer of the bladder. When it comes to preventing cancer, industrial nations need to start concentrating on bladder cancer control.
The American Cancer Society discusses four types of bladder cancer people can develop. They are urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinma, and small cell cancer. Each type of bladder cancers is treated differently; and patients are urged to consult with their doctors before beginning any regimen.
Cancer of the bladder can be detected early by recognizing certain symptoms such as blood in the urine or a sudden change in your bladder habits. If you are experiencing any other abnormalities, such as excessive pain, you should see your doctor immediately. If you are having trouble with bladder pain control, it could be a warning sign of a growing tumor.
If you want to start practicing cancer prevention and control, you should stop harmful habits. Smoking is the leading cause in bladder cancer, and the American Cancer Society reports that smokers develop this disease twice as often as individuals who don’t have this habit.
This organization also reports men are more likely to develop bladder cancer than women. Other factors can contribute to this disease, such as age, race and family history. Urologychannel.com reports people over the age of seventy are two to three times more likely to develop bladder cancer than those in their fifties or younger.
Although research has not found a definite link to what causes this disease, there is enough evidence to support making positive changes in your lifestyle as a way to lower your risks.
If you do develop bladder cancer, there are options for treating this disease. You can choose from several different surgeries, depending on the aggression and stage of your cancer. These can range from a partial removal of the bladder to having the entire organ extracted from the body.
If you are in the earlier stages of this type of cancer, you could opt for immunotherapy, chemotherapy or radiation therapy treatments. After receiving your initial treatment, it is important to receive follow-ups to ensure the cancer does not return.
If you do have a relapse of your cancer, there are new tests and treatments out to help determine the stage and severity of it. The American Cancer Society discusses on the web site two new tests able to detect tumor cells by using urine samples.
A new treatment for cancer relapses is a PDT, or photodynamic therapy test. This method involves injecting a chemical into the body which clings to tumor cells in the bladder. A laser is then used to kill the tumor cells and eliminate the cancer.
As research continues for this disease, better advancements in treatments and early detections will be released to help fight this deadly killer.
With all the information available to day about cancer, there is good reason why you should advocate cancer prevention and control in your life. This is especially true for cancers that are not discussed frequently in the news, such as bladder cancer.
Preventing any kind of cancer involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise, a well-balanced diet and avoiding habits such as smoking.
How A Dallas Fort Worth Group Health Insurance Brokers Can Save Businesses Valuable Time and Money
Many small to mid-sized business owners in Dallas Fort Worth turn over duties like shopping for more affordable group health insurance quotes to their administrative assistants. This is an acceptable and perfectly normal practice.
Yet, an administrative assistant is often left with little guidance other from their boss other than “find a group health plan in Texas that is more affordable than what we have,” or to “shop around to find the best rates.” This article is designed to give the administrative assistance some basic information that can help the overall process and the results of shopping around for group health insurance.
First of all, businesses should know that group health insurance is a highly regulated and very competitive business. Four health insurance carriers, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, United Healthcare, Aetna and Unicare represent about 80 % of the small group health insurance market in Texas. Each of these four group health insurance companies are financially “A rated, and have their own extensive PPO health care provider networks throughout the state.
Many of the other group health insurance companies that offer health plans “rent” another company’s PPO healthcare provider network. Some of these other health insurance companies are not as financially strong, with an AM Best rating of less than “A.” While many of these other group health insurance companies are good companies, a company should be sure to review plans from the top four companies first and should have a good reason why to consider another company’s plans.
If a business owner or administrative assistant picks up the phone and contacts each insurance company individually, they will waste considerable time and effort, and will not get any better rates than if they contacted a competent group health insurance broker who represents all or several companies.
Likewise, if a business owner or administrative assistant surfs the net and fills out a form with their company’s contact information and employee census information in order to get a quote, they can be assured of getting several calls a day for months, as that online form that they filled out was likely from a lead generation company that turns around and sells that information to dozens or hundreds of agents who will in turn contact the company and ask for an appointment.
The best place for a business owner or administrative assistant to start is to select a knowledgeable group health insurance broker or multi-line insurance agency who will listen to their needs and ask the questions that are needed to provide the type of plan designs and programs that will meet the business needs.
A company does not pay any more or any less for going through a group health insurance broker; the rates are the same whether a company works directly with an insurance company or through a broker. And since a broker will be much more attentive to the company needs than a big group health insurance company, the company will get service and expertise at no extra cost.
Actually, every group health insurance company in Texas reserves the right to modify the initial rates quoted to a company based on the underwriting of the individual employee health insurance applications, and a knowledgeable broker will make certain that their client knows this and may ask questions regarding the number of major health claims that the company incurred during the past year, or the number of known employees or dependents with health issues, so that the broker can give the company a better estimate of what the final rates may be before the applications are submitted to the group health insurance carrier for underwriting approval.
A knowledgeable group health insurance agent should also have a good general understanding of which insurance companies are likely to be the most competitive based on the type of company, the size of the business, and overall age makeup of the company’s workforce even before the underwriting process is completed.
A good to great group health insurance agent is truly a trusted advisor to the firm, and can recommend plan designs and programs that over the long term will save the company hundreds of thousands of dollars, such as Consumer Driven Health Plans like health savings accounts or health reimbursement arrangements, and complementary programs like employee wellness plans that can work in tandem to reduce future health insurance rate increases.
A company should beware if a group health insurance agent promises to “save the company money” with competitive rates, without knowing anything about the company. Chances are the agent is trying to tell the company what they want to hear in order to win their business. Likewise, the group health insurance agent who “pushes” one company’s plans without presenting alternatives may have a hidden agenda. And the group health insurance agent who offers a round of golf, a free lunch, or ticket to sporting events to win a company’s business may also not have knowledge and expertise or have the company’s best interests at heart.
The Dallas group health insurance broker who has received specialized training in employee benefits and consumer driven health plan design, such as the CBC (Chartered Benefits Consultant) professional designation, and who asks the prospective client for a half hour of time to discuss their needs and get the information that they need to come back and present thought out recommendations based on a survey of all of the major carriers in the company’s area is the type of agent or agency that an administrative assistant can be assured has the company’s best interests at heart.
Commercial Landlord Saint Vitus’s Dance
Since commercial tenant defaults will remain on the upswing for a while, I post here the schematic for Arizona landlord action when a tenant defaults and, it appears, cannot cure in an acceptable time frame. This is a compendium of what the landlord can do; in the next post I’ll ruminate on what the landlord should be doing, in these devastating economic times. In the meantime, here are the dance steps.
One: Check for bankruptcy/insolvency status. Always check to make sure that neither the tenant nor its principals are in bankruptcy before taking action. (That’s not easy for the lay person to do competently-you should hire a law firm to help you do this.) If your tenant was a bank, check to make sure that the FDIC has not become your replacement tenant. Most of steps 2-5 below won’t apply if this step discloses that the tenant is under the protection of federal law. On the FDIC front, review http://www.nylj.com for the Special Section dated Monday, January 12, 2009; the Debevoise & Plimpton attorneys do a nice job of summarizing how to prepare for battle with the FDIC.
Two: Lock ’em out. Sometimes the only way to find out if there’s a chance you’ll get any rent going forward is to ensure the tenant’s attention is devoted to its most important creditor-you. However, use your noodle, landlord-realize that there are repercussions if you lock out someone with perishable or time-sensitive merchandise or work in progress, and that you may force a tenant to choose the bankruptcy alternative if you close its business through a lockout earlier than would be optimal. Videotape your lockout, with sound narrative, as you inventory the premises. Such tactics increase the odds the landlord will not be defending a conversion claim by either the tenant or an equipment lessor, lender or vendor under an installment contract. Post a notice of the lockout on the door of the premises; and be prepared for the bitter and confused contacts that will follow. See your attorney for further advice on this aspect. If your lease is ambiguous about whether a lockout constitutes a termination, send the tenant written notice contemporaneously with the lockout making clear that the lease is not terminated, and that it remains liable for rent through the date a replacement tenant is found.
Three: Toss ’em out. The convenient way, financially, is through a forcible detainer action, although there are other, less friendly or summary ways to do that, such as via an action in ejectment. You need counsel to do this; if you try this on your own, remember the adage about having an “idiot for a lawyer.” Forcible detainer actions can lead to an award of attorneys’ fees as part of the judgment of tenant’s “guilt.” Ask your attorney to explain the reach of A.R.S. §12-1178; and realize that you’ll have to file a separate suit to recover “going forward” rent (accruing after the date the defendant is found guilty of forcible detainer).
Four: Cut your losses. Landlords have a common law duty in Arizona to minimize their damages. You have the obligation as landlord to use commercially reasonable, not “heroic,” efforts to relet the vacated premises. There are a rash of Arizona appellate cases that explain, inferentially, what is commercially reasonable. The oldest is Wingate v. Gin (1985); and the most recent is Sakthiveil v. Casler (Filed December 16, 2008). If you have questions after your review of the law, call your attorney. If you don’t act in a commercially reasonable manner, your damages will be reduced by a judge reviewing the circumstances. It also may be a sensible cutting of losses to terminate the lease if the tenant makes clear that it has retained bankruptcy counsel and is preparing a petition in bankruptcy. If a landlord properly terminates the lease according to the notice provision in the writing that announces the termination date prior to the date the petition in bankruptcy is filed, then the leaseshold doesn’t become part of the bankruptcy estate-which means the automatic stay doesn’t “freeze” the landlord from taking action until the lapse of the period when the debtor tenant must assume (with or without assigning it) or reject the lease.
Five: Sell or toss your tenant’s property. This is a way to recoup some of your lost rent and prepare for re-letting, if a landlord handles it properly. But before you start down that lane, think about three things. Thing one, check for federal and state tax liens that may attach to personal property of the tenant, and that will trump your statutory landlord’s lien rights. Second, review Bates and Springer of Arizona, Inc. v. Frierwood (1973) with your counsel. Since there may well be competition for control of the personal property with equipment lessors, lenders or vendors of personal property retaining security interests, you must perform a search in the records of the Arizona Secretary of State and the County Recorder’s Office where the property lies. Don’t travel either a path of selling what you think is your tenant’s property without knowing whether someone else has a claim on it. Third, resist the temptation to dispose of property that you think is worthless-without input from legal counsel. (For one thing, a tax-liening jurisdiction will be real steamed that you didn’t get the government’s advance consent to the disposal of property as to which it had a lien.) The landlord’s opinions on valuation and resale potential don’t count for much here, especially if the landlord signed a subordination or waiver in favor of an equipment lessor or lender. The text of the lease you signed, on the other hand, does count. Review the text on abandoned property (post-lien termination) with your attorney, along with all other lease-pertinent documents like estoppel certificates, subordinations or landlord waivers.
Last thoughts: I get asked if the landlord can accept partial payments of rent from a tenant in default without waiving rights to proceed against that tenant. The answer is, “what does your lease say?” Often leases recite that landlord may accept any sum of rent without taking that marking a circumstance of waiver, release, accord and satisfaction, and so on. Sometimes, there’s just a generic statement that no covenant or term of the lease can be waived without a written landlord waiver-but understand that occasionally, waiver may be implied from the conduct of the parties. An Arizona case shedding light on the waiver issue is DVM Co. v. Bricker (1983), which says that accepting rent after knowledge of a breach results in landlord’s claim for breach and affirmation that the lease still is in force. Once again, see your attorney for guidance.
Also, I am asked if the landlord can keep the security deposit in payment of delinquent rent. Helloooo-that’s more complicated than first meets the eye. First, review what the parties have agreed to in the lease about the application of the security deposit to delinquent rent. Second, if there’s no discussion in the lease about how to treat the security deposit in a rent default circumstance, review Thompson v. Harris (1969) with your counsel before informing tenant that you are retaining the security deposit to satisfy back rent.
[Note: Saint Vitus’s Dance was the name given to a autonomic nervous system symptoms first described in the 1500s, which presented in the form of “hysterical” physical manifestations like dancing uncontrollably. This became confused with choreomania, a social phenomenon of medieval times, primarily seen in mainland Europe between the 14th and 18th centuries; this involved groups of people, sometimes thousands at a time, who danced uncontrollably and bizarrely, seemingly possessed by the devil. In that day, people of faith supplicated Saint Vitus for succor from the disease. I take the disease seriously; it’s the outward behavior that needs examination.]
Get Cheap Car Insurance for Your Teenager – Three Tips to Save Money
Our children bring us great joy – first words, first steps, and first days of school, to name a few. Our children also bring us great worries and expenses, many of which are preventable. An event that brings us both worries and expenses is when our teenagers begin to drive. Statistics for auto-related injuries and fatalities keep us biting our nails until our teenagers get home, and the same statistics have us emptying our bank accounts every month for high car insurance costs.
While we may not be able to drive our teenagers every where they need to go for the rest of their lives, there are several ways we can get cheap car insurance for our teenagers.
1. Have your teen driver take a driver education course in school, as well as encourage your teen to make good grades. Many car insurance companies offer discounts to those teen drivers who have taken driver education courses and make fairly high grades.
2. Add your teen driver to your own car insurance policy. There is no reason to purchase a completely separate car insurance policy for your teen driver when you can add him or her to your own car insurance policy. This alone will save you money, and you may even be able to get a multipolicy discount, too. Ask your own car insurance agent.
3. Drive responsibly. If your teenager sees you speeding, ignoring stop signs, and giving in to road rage, he or she will most likely develop the same driving behaviors. These behaviors lead to traffic citations and traffic accidents, both of which will lead to higher insurance prices, as well as injuries and fatalities.
Sure, we can not stop our children from eventually driving, but we can find ways to get cheap car insurance for our driving teenagers. Some of these ways will also help our teen drivers become safe, responsible drivers. It is a win-win situation!
Green Light to Expunge Fraudulent Restraining Orders?
Green light to expunge? Can records of fraudulently obtained 209A Restraining Orders finally be expunged in Massachusetts?
Records of 209A orders live long and are unforgiving. Even an ex parte order that lasts a mere 10 days and is not renewed creates a record that will haunt the Defendant if there is ever another 209A case against him or in bail proceedings, just to name a few instances. Two recent decisions by Massachusetts courts may well have paved the road to expunge some of these records. These cases and their implications are discussed below.
In March of 2006 the Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled on a case that’s been dragging for four years, and the ruling shed light on an issue that’s been dragging on the minds of falsely accused 209A Defendants for much longer: does a District Court judge have the inherent power to expunge a 209A Restraining Order from the statewide domestic violence registry when the order was obtained through fraud on the Court. In short, perhaps surprising but much welcomed: YES. The case was Commissioner of Probation v. Adams, 65 Mass. App. Ct. 725 (2006).
The case commenced when a couple (for reference, court designated pseudonyms of Jones and Adams will be used) obtained mutual 209A Restraining Orders against one another, which were later extended for one year. Sometime during this time period, after Jones was charged with violations of the 209A Order and criminal harassment in two different courts, Adams filed a motion to vacate the 209A Order against her and to expunge all records of the order. Here ensued the typical game of judicial ping pong. The judge granted the motion to vacate after finding 19 statements made by Jones to be false, but denied the motion to expunge. Adams filed a second motion to expunge the now vacated 209A Order, which the Commissioner of Probation (the office maintaining these records) opposed. The judge granted Adams’ motion to expunge, but the Commissioner filed a motion to reconsider. The judge denied the Commissioner’s motion, and the Commissioner appealed claiming that the judge had no authority to allow the expungement. The Commissioner argued that, while the Legislature specifically authorized and directed the development and implementation of a system containing records of all issuances and violations of 209A orders in Massachusetts, there was no provision for expungement of data because, according to the Commissioner, the purpose of the system was to preserve “complete information about a Defendant.”
The Commissioner was correct in that the 209A Law did not contain any provisions allowing for expungement of even incorrectly issued orders. While it is no surprise and no secret that the 209A statute is a poorly written and overly broad piece of legislation, short of the legislature specifically saying that no expungements are allowed, this vagueness left a hole and an opportunity for judges to make some good law on top of bad, for a change. This is exactly what the Appeals Court decided to do by returning to the lower court judges the power that was never expressly taken away by the Chapter 209A, but which the judges were timid to exercise in 209A settings: the power to fix judicial errors and to attempt “to secure the full and effective administration of justice” when there has been a finding of fraud on the court. In such instances, said the Appeals Court quoting various earlier cases, “lack of statutory authorization is immaterial,” moreover, such power “cannot be restricted or abolished by the legislature.”
In this case, vacating the 209A Order against Adams is insufficient to protect the integrity of the courts and does not send an appropriate message to the public. Vacating the order leaves a record of the order in the system. Not only does this leave a permanent mark against Adams, but it also leaves, in perpetuity, a record of a fraudulently obtained court order. Although labels such as “dismissed” or “closed” are applied to records in the system, no explanation is provided as to why the order was dismissed or the case closed. Many vacated 209A orders are vacated because of the victim’s failure to prosecute. Law enforcement officials will not be notified that the order was vacated because it was obtained by fraud on the court. Rather, they may presume it was vacated because of the victim’s failure to prosecute or because of insufficient evidence. The perpetuation of a fraud amounts to a defiling of the court itself when law enforcement officials rely on inaccurate information produced by the court. Just as vacating the order is an insufficient remedy in those circumstances, sealing the record of the order is equally inadequate. When records are sealed, they do not disappear. While sealed records become unavailable to the public, the raw data continues to be available to law enforcement officials (police, probation officers, and courts). Law enforcement officials would retain access to information that is inaccurate and misleading and was obtained through fraud on the court. Therefore, sealing would not remedy the defiling of the court.
Id. at 731-732 (citations omitted).
Bravo? Can we run and request that all vacated 209A orders now be expunged? Not quite. First, the court made it clear that only orders procured through fraud on the court are subject to expungement. As an example of the type of orders NOT to be expunged the court cited the Vaccaro v. Vaccaro case, where a 209A order was vacated because there was not enough evidence to extend it, as opposed to an order initially obtained by fraud. 425 Mass 153 (1997). The court said that, in the case of a merely vacated order or a dismissal for failure to prosecute, but where there is no finding of fraud, there exists “value” to law enforcement officials in retaining records of its issuance.
Second, the court set out a rather stern definition of what it considers fraud, namely “where it can be demonstrated, clearly and convincingly, that a party has sentiently set in motion some unconscionable scheme calculated to interfere with the judicial system’s ability impartially to adjudicate a matter by improperly influencing the trier or unfairly hampering the presentation of the opposing party’s claim or defense.” Adams, at 729-730 (citations omitted).
Third, the court spoke of the timing for a motion to expunge, ruling that 209A defendants “have adequate opportunity to assert [the fraud] argument” at the 10 day and the extension hearings. “If the judge does not make a finding of fraud on the court, the defendant will have no basis for a subsequent motion to expunge the record of the order from the system. Nothing in G. L. c. 209A, or in this opinion, requires a hearing on a defendant’s motion for expungement. Furthermore, the ‘clear and convincing evidence’ standard of proof required for demonstrating a fraud on the court finding will necessarily limit the number of instances when expungement may even be considered as an appropriate remedy.” Id. at 736-737.
Far short of an open floodgate, the Adams case seems to offer an ever so slight crack in the door for expunging certain 209A orders when backed by strong evidence of fraud and brought at the precisely right time.
Less than six months after the Appeals Court decided Adams, much closer to the daily reality of 209A Orders, Judge Gregory Flynn in the Waltham District Court rendered a decision applying the new standards from Adams. The case was Chamberlain v. Khanlian, Waltham District Court Docket No. 0651-RO-99. Here the Plaintiff failed to appear at the 10 day hearing and the 209A Order against the Defendant expired on that day. Another 11 days after that, the Defendant brought a motion to expunge the record alleging fraud on behalf of the Plaintiff. The Defendant supported his motion with several affidavits that set out facts in support of the fraud. The Plaintiff failed to appear at the hearing on the motion to expunge, but the Commissioner of Probation appeared and opposed the expungement in this case as well, though this time claiming that its sole purpose in opposing the motion was to make sure that the standards set out in Adams are followed.
“In light of the allegations made in the relevant pleadings, the factual support presented by the accompanying affidavits, the failure of the petitioner to appear to be heard on the allegations of fraud, the court is clearly convinced that the original restraining order was granted only upon a fraudulent set of facts presented to the Court,” wrote Judge Flynn. “Accordingly, in conformity with the standards set forth in Commissioner of Probation v. Adams, the motion to expunge was allowed.”
This being an “unpublished” District Court case, no further light into Judge Flynn’s reasoning or rationale is shed from his brief decision. It is interesting to note, however, that seemingly the timing standards set in Adams by the Appeals Court were not met here. In Adams, the Appeals Court noted that the Defendant’s only opportunities to raise allegations of fraud would be at the 10 day hearing or any further extension hearings. Here the 10 day hearing came and went without a motion to expunge. Yet, Judge Flynn still allowed the expungement when the motion was brought 11 days later. It is also interesting to note that both defendants in the two cases discussed above were women, and both had career motivated reasons for seeking expungements: one was an attorney while the other was a licensed pharmacist.
Whether other judges will see Adams as Judge Flynn did, and whether dozens of the falsely accused men in Massachusetts will be able to obtain relief from this turn in the law — only time will tell.
Getting Quotes Online for the Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates
If you own a car there is no choice about it, you must obtain some form of car insurance. Insurance is in place to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. Insurance is there to help pay for damages that can occur when involved in an accident. An accident is just that, an accident. You never know when or how they are going to occur; this is one of the main reasons to have car insurance. When it comes time to shop for the cheapest auto insurance rates it is important to shop around for prices before deciding on one. Knowing and understanding the terms and conditions of your car insurance policy are extremely important also. Online auto insurance quotes are the best way to start when you are looking for the cheapest auto insurance rates. Depending on what type of insurance you are looking for will determine the quote. Currently there are 3 different types of insurance policies. The most expensive coverage is full coverage. This type of policy will insure anything that happens to the car including theft and any type of accident. A theft, fire, and third party policy will only cover you if the above happen, and only certain types of accidents. A third party insurance policy is used by people who drive very old cars. These are the least expensive policies to obtain. There is no medical coverage for a third party insurance policy as there are with the other two types.
If you own a car you know it is not cheap, and insurance for it is part of the expense. Most people across the nation pay over a thousand dollars a year for car insurance. A lot of people assume that insurance companies have fixed rates so they do not bother to compare the cheapest auto insurance rates from different companies. This is a big mistake, for every different insurance company there is a different way to determine rates. Meaning that your policy price could be much cheaper than what you are paying if you search for the right company. Using the internet to compare prices is quite simple and can save you a lot of money.
Using websites to obtain the cheapest auto insurance rates is a great way to know if you are paying too much for your car insurance. It is simple to do and you will not be wasting time on the phone or inside the agent’s office trying to determine how much you would be paying if you go with their company. The internet offers a pressure free way to obtain many different quotes at once.
"An Uncommon Drunk- Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic" by Jeff Herten, MD- Book Review
An Uncommon Drunk: Revelations of a High-Functioning Alcoholic
by Jeff Herten, MD
iUniverse (2006)
ISBN 059537994X
Reviewed by Paige Lovitt for Reader Views (11/06)
The author, Dr. Jeff Herten, writes “An Uncommon Drunk” from two main perspectives. The first is based upon his own experience as a functioning alcoholic. The second is based upon his experience and knowledge as a medical doctor. The amount of medical information that he provides about the damage that alcohol causes to our bodies is incredible. I have a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and I learned more in this book about the physiologically damaging effects of alcohol than I did during my entire program. The alcohol industry does a lot to make alcohol appear benign, but really it is a dangerous poison for our bodies.
His experience as a functioning alcoholic is scary. He indicates that there are a lot more functioning alcoholics operating in our community than we realize. These people might be medical doctors or corporate leaders. They are in positions that put us at risk. He also notes that a functioning alcoholic can easily switch into a non-functioning alcoholic role. I personally witnessed this when the President of a community hospital system in central California made the transition from being an administrator into being a homeless vagrant.
In addition to sharing his own personal experience with alcoholism, Herten also writes about other peoples experiences. It is really sad how many lives have been damaged and destroyed from addiction to this substance. Alcoholism doesn’t just affect the abusers life, but also the lives of those around him. These people include spouses, children, employees, and innocent bystanders. It is really an insidious problem.
The information that I gained from reading this book really opened my eyes about an intervention that I needed to do with a functioning alcoholic that is close to me. If I carry this knowledge in me, and don’t tell this person what I learned about the health problems that he has coming his way, then I continue to enable him. At 4:30am, after I caught him finishing up a Bloody Mary, I started talking about how his health problems and weight problems are being contributed to by the incredible amount of alcohol that he is consuming. Unfortunately, the response that I got was a question about what alcohol has fewer calories. I will keep referring to this book for more information to help me wake him up. He needs to realize that if you are grossly obese and can see your liver, you have a problem.
“An Uncommon Drunk” should be read by alcoholics, their families, substance abuse counselors, doctors, future parents, and students. I can’t imagine anyone that would not benefit from this book, except cultures that do not drink. A person in denial would definitely have a harder time staying in denial after reading this story. A functioning alcoholic is a person that drinks frequently, yet still seems to have a good life. It is easier for functioning alcoholics to be in denial, than non-functioning alcoholics. After they read this book, it won’t be so easy.
