Liverpool FC Launches Virtual Clothing on Meta Avatars Store
- The Meta Avatars Store is a Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram digital store.
- Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has released a lifestyle collection under the LFC label.
On Friday, the Premier League club Liverpool FC and metaverse behemoth Meta announced a collaboration to release a line of virtual clothing for Meta digital avatars. The Meta Avatars Store is a Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram store where Liverpool FC supporters can buy virtual items.
The Premier League club made the news on October 14 that Liverpool FC was the first to sell its products in the Meta Avatars Store. Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has released a lifestyle collection under the LFC label that allows fans to dress their digital avatars in authentic home and away jerseys.
The Liverpool Football Club’s senior vice president of digital, Drew Crisp, stated:
“We’re incredibly excited to be the first Premier League club with our own Meta Avatars. This is another fantastic opportunity for our global fanbase to digitally engage with Liverpool Football Club and create their own individual club-coloured avatars.”
Delight For Fans Globally
As of today, anyone can shop the latest collection of digital apparels at the Meta Avatars Store, which is accessible through the likes of Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The United States, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom all have Meta Avatars Stores.
In fact, this year, anyone can shop for LFC gear in VR. As the use of metaverses increases, the company thinks it may help Liverpool FC find a new source of income. On June 20 of this year, Meta, a major player in the metaverse, opened up the Meta Avatars Store.
Large corporations, important celebrities, video game developers, and sports teams are all contributing to the growth of the metaverse. The gaming and sports industries are among the fastest to embrace metaverse platforms because of their integration with the cryptocurrency, NFT, and Web3 industries.
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,330 with a 9% profit in the last 24 hours and a 2% loss over the past week. In the crypto top 10, ETH is one of the best-performing assets along with Solana (SOL), and Bitcoin (BTC).
Will Ethereum Bulls Squeeze Out The Shorts?
Yesterday, the crypto market experienced high volatility against the backdrop of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, the benchmark for inflation in this country. The metric printed an 8.2% for September, beating expectations, and pushing Bitcoin and Ethereum below critical support.
After taking the liquidity to the downside, the market retraced back to the range that was chopping out short and long positions. According to a pseudonym trader, the volatility was unable to liquidate the sellers betting on further downside price action for Ethereum at its current levels.
These positions have been piling up for several weeks, pushing the Open Interest (OI) for Ethereum futures contracts to new highs. In the coming days, if bulls can sustain the bullish momentum, the liquidation of these shorts could provide the fuel for a rally into the $1,700 area where ETH’s price stood before “The Merge”. The pseudonym trader noted the following:
Despite today’s volatility and high amount of long liquidations, open interest is still quite elevated. Clearly there’s still a whole bunch of shorts open. The fact that they haven’t covered much at all at the range low indicates greed. They gotta close some time.
If Shorts Are Wiped Out, How High Can ETH Soar?
As mentioned, larger cryptocurrencies are back in the range in which they have been moving for over a month. Thus, the pseudonym trader believes Ethereum could break about local resistance at around $1,300 and push into the $1,400 area.
As seen in the chart below, yesterday’s downside price action was violent but short-lived. Something similar could happen to the upside if the short positions are liquidated.
In the meantime, with the low-volume weekend coming up, the crypto market could experience a re-test of lower levels before gathering momentum for a fresh rally. This could place Ethereum at the top of its channel, as seen in the chart below, at $1,400. The pseudonym trader added:
Considering that the entire CPI dump got fully retraced on such high volume I’m inclined to believe that we now commence our adventure back towards the top of the range. The 1200 area makes sense to long, doesn’t make sense to short, at least in my head.
Telos Enters Extended Collaboration With ApeSwap as Part of its Fuel Incentive Strategy￼
Telos is proud to announce that, as part of its Telos Fuel Incentive Strategy, it is actively exploring the decentralized financial sector. The journey begins with an extended partnership with ApeSwap, an AMM trading platform on the BNB Chain.
Thanks to the collaboration, ApeSwap will launch on the Telos blockchain, giving DeFi traders access to a wide range of innovative, high-yield farming products. Telos’s near-instant finality and lack of front-running are a huge improvement over previous versions of ApeSwap.
When implemented, ApeSwap’s AMM will provide the Telos ecosystem and its users with cutting-edge capabilities and features that will allow them to better maximize their reward incentives.
Users of Telos may anticipate using:
ApeSwap DEX: Extensive liquidity across six major tokens on Telos (BANANA, ETH, BTC, USDT, USDC, TLOS).
- Telos Farms: Stake LPs to earn TLOS.
- Treasury Bills: Vest TLOS at a discount by selling your LPs.
- Bridging: With Multichain, users can now easily and quickly bridge BANANA to Telos.
Even though the cryptocurrency market has been down this past year, ApeSwap has seen significant growth. The network is one of the most-used DeFi applications on the BNB Chain, and its TVL is worth more than $145 million. In addition, the project has numerous key alliances, with Telos being the most recent addition.
In the Telos Fuel project, AMMs like ApeSwap have a significant function. Any AMM will motivate users to add liquidity to the Telos ecosystem so that they may profit handsomely from doing so. Bonuses are distributed mostly to ApeSwap liquidity providers, which raises the Telos DeFi TVL.
Justin Giudici, CEO of Telos Foundation stated:
“Many companies in Web 3 want to innovate, few actually do. Ape Swap is one of these few. They are not just a platform but a partner that truly thinks outside the box to offer users innovative solutions. Working with them on their Jungle Bills initiative was a seamless experience and were excited to be on this journey with them.”
In addition, during the first twelve months, ApeSwap and Telos will split any profits equally. That includes a 50/50 portion of any DEX profits after buybacks and burn. Additionally, a 0.2% fee is added to the following ApeSwap DEX Telos transactions:
- Shares will be repurchased and burned at a rate of 0.75%.
- The ApeSwap Treasury will receive.0375 percent.
- Telos will receive .0375% of the total.
- LP service providers will receive .05% of the total.
- ApeSwap users that help the Telos LPs by providing liquidity may receive a .05% LP provider fee on all trades.
Julian from ApeSwap stated:
“Expanding to Telos will help ApeSwap further bridge the gap between web2 and web3. Through the incredibly fast transaction speeds and low fees available on Telos, we look forward to onboarding the next wave of new DeFi users on ApeSwap Telos!.”
Telos is airdropping 1 $TLOS to GNANA holders with at least 1 GNANA in their wallet to help power the network’s early transactions. On October 20 at 20:00 UTC, a distribution snapshot will be carried out to identify qualifying wallets. Staking GNANA users are also qualified.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise, Will Price Retest $27?
- ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20.
- ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath.
- The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with good volume.
Despite the uncertainty that currently surrounds the cryptocurrency market, the price of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has been one of the dark horses, rallying from $13 to $20. The crypto market suffered a new setback when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell from around $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated an increase in inflation, negatively affecting the price of BTC with altcoins affected but Ethereum Name Service (ENS) demonstrating incredible strength. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although the crypto market experienced a sharp decline due to the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours. The market quickly recovered as most altcoins began to show strength, with ENS demonstrating how to run the show.
It remains to be seen whether the current bounce is a sham or will be sustained as Bitcoin Dominance rises; this will impact the price of altcoins, particularly when BTC retraces, causing more retracement for altcoins.
October began looking promising for altcoins, as they had significant strength to rally. Many traders are hoping that October will be a month of Uptober for the crypto industry, which has had a difficult bear season.
The price of ENS rose from a low of $7.5 to a high of $16, but that region quickly rejected the price, and ENS has struggled to hold this rejection as the price fell to $11.4 to rekindle that bullish run. The price of ENS showed tremendous strength, bouncing off $11.4 and continuing its rally to $19.9.
Weekly resistance for the price of ENS – $20.5.
Weekly support for the price of ENS – $16.7.
Price Analysis Of ENS On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of ENS looks good, showing incredible strength as the price holds above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), acting as support for ENS’ price on the daily timeframe.
ENS’ price needs to overcome the resistance at $20.5, a break and close above this region would send the price of ENS to a high of $25-$27. If the price fails to break above, we could retest the support at $16.77
Daily resistance for the price of ENS – $20.5.
Daily support for the price of ENS – $16.77.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
DynaSets: Eagerly Anticipated Crypto Trading Tool Officially Launches
- ‘DynaSets’, SingularityDAO’s world leading crypto management tool, has officially launched with a 2 week contribution window
- A new leveraged DynaSet, dynDYDX, has been added to the roster, unlocking the use of derivatives products
- The launch follows a successful beta period where DynaSets previously beat the market by up to 45%
RIO DE JANEIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingularityDAO, an organisation creating top-tier trading tools for everyday people, has just announced the official launch of its crypto trading tool ‘DynaSets’. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its Bitcoin and Ethereum products generate growth in holdings of the underlying assets by 61% and 111% respectively.
DynaSets are baskets of crypto tokens dynamically managed using advanced data-science based signals, indicators and in-house AI, that can monitor market sentiment, economic events, politics and other influencing factors to execute trades.
Marcello Mari, CEO of SingularityDAO, said:
“This is an exciting period for both SingularityDAO and the crypto community. DynBTC and DynETH have gone through multiple rounds of rigorous testing and we’re confident that they’re ready to be used by a wide audience.”
The official launch of DynBTC and DynETH will be accompanied by a new DynaSet entering open-beta testing. The ‘Leveraged DynaSet’, dynDYDX, will deposit users’ funds on the dYdX exchange, borrowing money from the broker to trade with.
Along with the DynaSets launch, SingularityDAO will be launching new branding and an improved user interface.
Mari added:
“The crypto market is volatile and difficult for participants to navigate. They need tools to assist their decision making, but reliable portfolio management tools are only accessible to the wealthy and institutions. DynBTC and DynETH have proven successful and our new Leveraged DynaSet is the next step in our mission.”
Users will have a two week window to contribute to all three DynaSets before they start trading. The contribution window opened on the 11th October at 12pm UTC and closes on the 25th October at 12pm UTC. To take part, a minimum of $500 is required. Interested parties can learn more here.
About SingularityDAO
SingularityDAO is bringing world leading DeFi portfolio management tools to the crypto space, but without the barriers that prevent the masses from participating. SingularityDAO also has access to the full breadth of knowledge and experience offered by SingularityNET, which within their own team of 100+ people includes numerous world famous AI scientists, including their CEO Ben Goertzel. SingularityDAO has all the pieces in place to change the face of DeFi and Cryptocurrency forever and an ethos that guides them towards inclusion for all on their road to creating a beneficial singularity. For more information visit www.singularitydao.ai.
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
Can Bitcoin Keep Up?
Over the last 24 hours, the price of bitcoin has risen more than 6%, bringing it close to the $20,000 resistance level. This level remains hard to beat for the digital asset due to the resistance being mounted at this junction by bears and indicators point to bitcoin not being able to rise above this level.
Fuad Fatullaev, Co-Founder and CEO at Web3 ecosystem WeWay, explained that bitcoin was already known to react to the CPI data release in such a way. And since there is no expected slowdown in inflation rates in the near future, retail and institutional investors are wary of getting into the market.
It is likely that inflation will continue to remain above 8% and this will cause the Fed to tighten its policy. The result of this will be a bad market environment for risk assets such as bitcoin. The broader market will likely tank, taking the cryptocurrency market down with it.
BTC rebounds to $19,600 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
“Unfortunately, the market is still billed to face a significant headwind as inflation is still likely to remain above 8% and this will not deter the FOMC from maintaining its hawkish stance,” Fatullaev told NewsBTC. The CEO further added that the recovery in price does not mean that bitcoin would not see more downside.
“It is not yet free from any further negative downswing. As such, more intense negative selling pressure that may be ushered in will definitely depress the price of the asset some more and investors will rather want to stay on the sidelines and will be targeting a perfect entry point after the volatility introduced by the inflation report has subsided.”
Bitcoin would need to clear its 50-day moving average to establish another bull trend but the resistance at $20,000 will likely make that impossible. Nevertheless, the accumulation trend will provide much-needed momentum for the digital asset if it continues.
Featured image from Investor's Business Daily, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Ajman Launches Government Payment Platform on the Metaverse
- A Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed.
- The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform.
His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (ADF), launched a suite of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors as part of ADF’s participation in the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. These services included the first government payment platform on the Metaverse. And the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which is specific to the Ajman government.
ADF’s efforts to activate the digital transformation governance framework and realize the intended objectives for a digital future are supported by the introduction of these services.
HE Marwan Al Ali said:
“The launch of ADF’s services today represents an important step on our digital transformation journey by presenting innovative technical solutions that seek to serve customers and enhance the potential for sustainable growth across various business sectors, contributing to improving the quality of life in Ajman.”
Significant Step Towards Digital Transformation
When it comes to collecting payments for services provided by Ajman’s local government agencies in the Metaverse. The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform to do so. Supporting digital transformation in the emirate, offering new payment channels that match consumer needs, and creating a one-of-a-kind user experience all according to the highest standards of simplicity, comfort, and safety are all goals of the ADF. And this move is in keeping with that plan.
In addition, a Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed. Al Ali said that the new Tawreed platform is part of ADF’s larger effort to enhance suppliers’ experiences by simplifying and speeding up their access to services such as registration and renewal, evaluating and participating in bids, and tracking their activities.
ADF also promoted the AjmanPay platform during the event, which serves as a centralized hub for government-issued smart payments. Moreover, digital payment platform built to the highest international standards was released by ADF in 2019. With the aim of improving the efficiency of government tax collection.
