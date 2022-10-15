Finance
Long Term Care Insurance Quotes – Best Coverage at Lowest Cost Online
Long term care insurance, as the name denotes, looks at your requirements over a long period of time. This long term insurance provides you with medical facilities in your house and pays for post hospital care benefits as well. Long term care insurance is different from health insurance insofar as it takes care of those diseases which may not be fatal but which requires continuous attention stretching into even decades.
Conditions like Parkinson’s disease lead to problems that require constant medical attention. The patient requires care by a trained nurse and attendants. These people required constant care and attention by virtue of the fact that the diseases that they suffer makes it dangerous for them to move around without any help.
If you want to opt for this insurance, you must have proper understanding at a very early age. It is advisable to opt for this policy when you are in the pink of your health. Health insurance takes care of treatment, hospitalization expenses, surgeries, post surgery care and life threatening critical illnesses.
However, it will not pay for the extra equipment you will need in your house after you have undergone the surgery. Or, it will not pay for physiotherapy that you will have to undergo after you suffer a major accident. It will be incorrect to criticize health insurance for this flaw. It is just that this type of insurance does not offer this benefit.
When opting for this policy, you will have to consider
– Your premium paying capacity
– Coverage required
– Revision of premium over time
Opting for long term insurance without proper analysis is a very risky task. You may end up paying a lot of money over the years but may end up without enjoying the benefits of the cost incurred.
In today’s world where the Information Technology revolution is in full swing, there are websites offering multiple insurance quotes. You will get ample information on various plans and the premiums charged on the plans. This will give you sufficient information to take the right decision. Use the website find out
– various plans available
– the cheapest one available
– the market trend
– ways to reduce the premium further.
Once you have all this in your hand, you can either finalize the deal online or you can opt to work through the services of your insurance agent. You will enjoy complete freedom as far as decision making is concerned.
Saving Money on Car Insurance – Obtain a Car Insurance Instant Online Quote
In the past it was extremely difficult and time consuming to get car insurance quotes from more than one company. After searching through the phone book for hours you would then have to call and visit each insurance agent separately. This made finding cheap and quality car insurance a drag. Today the process is much simpler and a lot faster. By using the internet to find auto insurance quotes you can not only save time, but also money. No more looking in the phone book and only being able to obtain insurance from the companies in your community. Most insurance companies nationwide offer their customers the ability to obtain a car insurance instant online quote. You can also research information about the company and what their customer satisfaction rate is. The best part is it is all free!
In just a few minutes you can fill out a simple form and get a car insurance instant online quote from a number of auto insurance companies. All this information is available right at your finger tips. It is well known that you should obtain more than one quote in order to ensure you are getting the best price possible on your policy. Obtaining auto insurance quotes is now quick and easy and can be done at any time of day or night, whatever you prefer. No more adhering to someone else’s schedule.
Not only does the internet offer you a way to get a car insurance instant online quote, it also provides a wealth of other information. Most insurance companies will explain what type of insurance will be best for your current situation. You will have choices of many types of policies and the reasoning behind each of them will be explained. When you get a free auto insurance quote you are not required to purchase the policy. These quotes are to use as a tool to find a quality insurance company with the best price.
Whatever reason you have for needing a car insurance quote to get the best rate possible you should consider one of the many services that offer free quotes from many reputable companies. Saving money is a priority for most families these days and getting a car insurance instant online quote is one easy way to do that. There is really no excuse for not using this service, it is free, easy to use, and can save you money.
How to Build Muscles and Still Lose Weight
A question that commonly gets asked is “How do I build or maintain my muscle tone while I’m trying to lose weight?”. It’s a good question, and the answer is to add strength training to your aerobic workout plan.
When beginning a training program most people think they need to make a choice between an aerobic program, designed to burn fat, and a strength training routine aimed at building muscles. This is simply not true. In fact, exercises designed to build lean muscle mass can actually help you lose weight while you enhance or maintain lean muscle mass.
How to Build Muscles and Still Lose Weight: Designing Your Program
So, which is better for you – aerobic activity or strength training? The answer is both. Combining aerobic activity – whether it’s of the sustained or high intensity variety – with strength training will help you to burn fat and build lean muscle, giving your body a sleek, toned appearance.
Aerobic activity can be defined as any exercise involving the body’s large muscle groups – legs, back, core, etc. – which is rhythmic and continuous, requiring you to expend energy. In layman terms, this basically means any exercise that gets your heart pumping and requires endurance. These exercises might include:
- Brisk Road or Treadmill Walking
- Jogging
- Swimming
- Cycling
- Jump Rope
- Dancing
When designing your aerobic workout, make sure to choose something you enjoy (or could learn to enjoy) doing. Activities which are not enjoyable are difficult to get motivated about and may cause you to abandon your workout program prematurely.
Aerobic exercises are a great way to burn fat in the short-term and give you tons of energy. But if too much time is spent doing just aerobic activity, with no strength training added, eventually you can start to lose muscle mass as well as fat. The end result is a very lean body without any muscle tone, as evidenced by many marathon runners. If this is not the way you want your body to look, it’s absolutely critical that you add strength training to your overall fitness routine.
Strength training, or weight training, helps to build and maintain lean muscle in places where it will look good, but it also has an effect on your body’s ability to burn fat. Weight training will boost your metabolism and regulate your endocrine system (hormones) to signal your body’s natural fat-burning response to kick in. The result is a leaner, stronger body that always looks toned and healthy.
There are thousands of different theories on how to burn fat, just as there are thousands more on how to build muscles, but if you want to do both, your best bet is to choose an aerobic activity you enjoy, be consistent with your workout plan and combine it with regular strength training. The result will be a toned, muscular looking body that is optimal at burning excess fat – fat which would otherwise be stored in places where you would least want it to show up.
Avoid Losses With a Public Liability Business Insurance
Public liability business insurance is one of the most important things for a business owner to consider. It is a natural course of action to protect your business against the lawsuits a person can start against you in case of an accident on your territory. Besides, not only accidents might appear dangerous, but even intentions of people as well. Not everybody is ethical about the source of income, especially in these financially unpredictable times. Very often a person might consider someone’s business a source of easy money. Manipulating the laws, such person can make you pay a compensation for an “accident” at a place of your business, and very often the amount of this compensation is extremely high.
That is why it is better to go a few steps forward and to get public liability business insurance. In this case it will be easier for you not only to cover one’s medical bills, but also to pay the legal fees if you need to go to the court. It is always better to be able to concentrate on running your business than to think about possible dangers and feel tensed all the time. To get this sort of insurance, it is necessary to contact a few companies – the more the better. You will be able to compare the terms they are ready to offer and the amount of coverage. Go for the cheapest insurance only in case you are satisfied with every point of it. The cheapest one is not necessarily the most optimal in your case.
Public liability business insurance seems to be rather expensive for a small business, but it is possible to see the real picture if you compare the price of the policy and the amounts you would have to pay for someone’s medical bills and legal fees.
This insurance is especially valuable during some special events organised by your company. In new surroundings there is a higher probability that an accident can occur. Your stuff member or any employee can get injured, that is why it is recommended to protect your business, your workers and guests by means of the right kind of policy. These days the first reaction of many people is to call their lawyers at once, no matter how small the damage can be. And this small damage can turn into big expenses for your company.
To make sure that public liability business insurance will really serve its purpose, it is advisable to use the services of a good insurance broker. This person will take your through the list of questions which should be answered in order to get an insurance. Among these questions can be the one about the amount of coverage you might need, about the type of business you run, about the number of your employees and their working experience. And of course the broker will help you to check out various companies in order to find the get the most reliable policy.
In any case, it would not be wise to deprive yourself of a chance to concentrate on your business instead of feeling tensed all the time because of sudden threats. With a public liability business insurance you can forget about unpleasant law suits.
Compare Bike Insurance in Order to Get the Best Possible Deal
Getting a good insurance policy for your bike is not difficult, what is important however is to get one that will cover all your requirements. If you look online, you will see that there are so many insurance companies that are ever willing to give you a quote for your new motorcycle. Never buy insurance from a company that is relatively new and has no experience in motorcycle insurance, unless they have been very highly recommended by someone who had the good fortune to be served by them with excellent results. Try to compare bike insurance policies always before you even think of getting a policy.
Anyway, why settle for a mediocre company when you can sit in the comfort of your own home and browse the web until you get exactly what you are looking for. First of all, decide on what kind of motorbike insurance you want. Do you want a policy that will cover only theft and fire or are you looking for a policy that will give you good coverage in case of an accident and also include many other options in order to have a great policy to cover all eventualities? It is always better to have a good policy because you never know when the unexpected could happen. After all, having spent so much money on your bike and taking all that trouble to get exactly what you wanted, why not spend that extra bit to keep your bike and more importantly yourself safe, when out on the road? Always compare bike insurance quotes before you settle on one specific company so that you will not have to regret later on.
Do a thorough search on the web and after reading the various sites on what they have to offer and how it could suit your needs, select a few that you feel is what you are looking for. Compare bike insurance quotes and make sure you read all their terms and conditions from top to bottom. Do not miss out on a thing; including those sections in the tiniest of letters printed in almost invisible ink which most people tend to pass on without reading. That, of course is the aim of the company concerned, because those small print sometimes have dynamite in them with certain terms and conditions added which you will come to know and realize only when you apply for your claim. So, make it a point to read everything and if you don’t really understand some of it, get advice from a lawyer who will be able to help you out.
When you compare bike insurance quotes, you will see that some have quoted prices different to others. Check out to see why. It could be important. A cheap quote might not always be the best and in the same way you don’t have to pay unnecessarily high rates if you can get almost exactly the same terms and conditions from a company whose quote is much less. That is why should always compare bike insurance quotes to ensure that you get the best deal possible in the end.
When surfing the web to compare bike insurance quotes, make sure you read the comments and reviews made by other insurance buyers so that you will know how trustworthy the company is what type of reputation they have.
Five Steps to Get The Best Business Insurance Quote
Whether you are setting up a new business or that annual renewal reminder has come through already, buying business insurance is often something that is fitted around the day to day hassles of running a business. Having been a Business Insurance Broker for 20 years, I’ve put together my top five tips to help you get the best business insurance deal quickly so it doesn’t detract from your day to day focus.
- Firstly give yourself plenty of time to obtain a business insurance quote. Ideally if you start the process two months before your renewal is due (or your cover is required for start ups) this will give you the best possible chance of obtaining the right quote.
- Use an Independent Insurance Broker rather than going direct to one insurer or online site – they understand the market better than anyone and more importantly have the relationships with a wide range of insurers and have the ability and experience to negotiate on your behalf. A word of warning, brokers can offer different levels of service – so find out how they help you in the event of a claim and which insurers they have approached for quotes.
- When you are getting your Business Insurance quotes, request a visit to your premises by the broker – in my experience this is the best way to ensure that you have the right cover with the correct sums insured. It will also ensure that you obtain the best possible premium as the broker will be able to discuss your business in detail. You can also discuss measure you can put in place to reduce the premium and any examine any trade specific schemes.
- Tell the broker everything – do not withhold important information about your business or about the Directors of the business. Withholding information can result in a claim being declined at a later stage. Common areas include – financial background of Directors, building construction and claims history.
- Compare cover first then price second. ASK WHAT’S NOT COVERED. It’s not about the cheapest quote but rather the business insurance quote that gives you value for money. There are lots of different cover options available and you need to ensure you’ve got the right cover in place. Cover options include:
- Protection of your stock, contents, fixtures & fittings and computer equipment
- Protection against Legal Liabilities such as Employers, Public and Products Liability.
- Loss of Revenue resulting from incidents such as fire, theft & flood
- Cover for theft & loss of money
- Cover for lap tops and gadgets away from your premises
- Legal Expenses protection
If in doubt about what cover you need, speak to your local business insurance broker to see what they advise.
New Medicare Supplement Plans Are Available Now
Medicare does not cover all health costs. There are gaps in the coverage. Some or all of these gaps can be filled by additional insurance purchased from private insurance companies. These plans are known as Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans or Medigap Plans. There are currently twelve plans available, identified by letters A through L.
Since Medicare Supplements are standardized by government regulations, all Medicare Supplement insurance companies are regulated as to what provisions and what policies they can offer. That does nott mean the prices are the same. There can be a big difference in premium costs for the same plan, depending on which insurance company you choose.
First, a little background information:
The Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003 (also called the Medicare Modernization Act) was signed into law In December of 2003. Prior to this Act, Medicare did not provide for outpatient prescription drug benefits. This Act created Medicare Part D, to give access to prescription drug insurance coverage for those eligible for Medicare Part A or who were enrolled in Medicare Part B. This coverage began on January 1, 2006 and is administered by private health plans.
The Medicare Modernization Act (MMA) also encouraged the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to modernize the Medicare supplemental insurance marketplace. NAIC developed a revised Medigap Plan model.
On July 15, 2008, Congress enacted the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) that authorized the states to put the NAIC’s changes into effect. Congress felt that Medigap insurance had not kept up with some of the changes in Medicare, so the 2010 Medicare Supplement changes are, in effect, an effort to modernize the Medigap Insurance market by dropping some coverage options and adding others.
Summary of changes for 2010 Medigap plans purchased on or after June 1, 2010:
• Preventative Care will be dropped from all 2010 Medicare Supplement plans
• At-Home Recovery benefit will be dropped from all 2010 Medicare Supplement plans
• Medigap Plans E, H, I and J will no longer be available for new sales
• Two new Medigap Plans -Supplement Plan M and Supplement Plan N will be available in June 2010
• Plan G will be modified to increase excess charges from 80% to 100%
• A New Hospice Benefit will be added to all plans
• Insurance carriers will be allowed to offer plans that include New or Innovative Benefits, such as hearing aid benefits or eye wear. They may not include outpatient prescription drug benefits.
Current underwriting guidelines for these new 2010 Modernized Plans allow the application dates to be written 60 days prior to the effective date of coverage. This means that the new Plan M and Plan N can be acquired now.
The new Medicare Supplement Plan M will be standardized as is all the current plans available.
This plan uses what is known in the insurance industry as cost-sharing in an effort to reduce monthly premium costs. You would see a slightly lowered premium, but would split the cost of Medicare Part A deductible ($1,100 in 2010) with the insurance company. This means that your Part A deductible would be $550.
Medicare Supplement Plan M does not cover any of the Medicare Part B deductible. Once you meet this Part B deductible ($155 in 2010) you would not have any co-pay for doctor visits. We think this will in effect reduce this plans monthly premiums by 15% compared to the popular existing Medicare supplement Plan F premiums.
Medicare Supplement Plan M does cover the basic Core Benefits including full coverage for the Part A daily inpatient hospital coinsurance charges, all costs of hospital care after the Medicare benefit is used up, Part B coinsurance charges, the first three pints of blood, and now the Part A hospice coinsurance charges for palliative drugs and has the foreign travel emergency benefits. Hospice care is included (as it is in all Medicare Supplement Plans for 2010).
Take a close look at Plan N. From what I have learned so far, it looks to become one of the most popular plans because of its affordability. Plan N also uses cost-sharing in an effort to reduce monthly premium costs. In order to lower the monthly premium costs, unlike Plan M, Supplement Plan N uses co-pays. Co-payments for doctor visits are $20 and $50 for emergency visits. Currently the co-pay system is set to go into effect after the Medicare Part B deductible is met.
Look for Plan N as a cost effective alternative to Medicare Advantage Plans. It offers a better solution than Medicare Advantage because Plan N has no network restrictions and much lower out-of-pocket liabilities to the client.
Medicare Supplement Plan N has 100% coverage for the Part A inpatient deductible. It does not cover the Part B deductible. Insurance companies are estimating this will in effect reduce this plans monthly premiums by 30% – 35% compared to the popular existing Medicare supplement Plan F premiums.
Medicare Supplement Plan N does cover the basic Core Benefits including full coverage for the Part A daily inpatient hospital coinsurance charges, all costs of hospital care after the Medicare benefit is used up, Part B coinsurance charges, the first three pints of blood, and now the Part A hospice coinsurance charges for palliative drugs and has the foreign travel emergency benefits. Hospice care is included (as it is in all Medicare Supplement Plans for 2010).
