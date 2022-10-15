Finance
Magento Business Intelligence: What’s New for the Merchants?
If you have an ecommerce store, you must be aware of the Magento platform and its widespread popularity due to its rich functionalities and customization options. This open source software is used by more than 250,000 online retailers and that includes some big brands like Samsung, Ford and Nike. Though it may offer a rich library of features and functions, Magento development offers very limited reporting and analysis capabilities.
Modern online store owners and merchants require something more than just transaction records and traffic data to remain competitive in the market. In simple words, they need business intelligence. There are merchants who are frustrated and are not willing to go through the complex process of studying their customer’s behavior and formulating strategies based on the reports.
How Magento helped merchants with the benefits of Magento Analytics?
In 2016, to help merchants easily gain insight of their customers and across their organizations, Magento acquired RJMetrics that provides big data analytics to business of various sizes. This was called the Magento Analytics. This cloud based, advanced analytics solution was integrated with the Magento development platform, so that the merchants could have a better understanding of their customers and sell their products in a smarter way while increasing their ROI. Magento Analytics is a business intelligence solution which means that it gathers data from various sources and offers an intuitive front end that can be used to discover new insights by the merchants.
Magento Analytics rebranded to Magento Business Intelligence
But today, Magento Analytics has been rebranded to Magento Business Intelligence and it reflects the power and depth of the software and offers a holistic view of the customer journey from varied data sources. It allows the merchants to gather data from multiple sources like MySQL, Salesforce to Facebook Ads into a single source that is accessible across your organization. This has helped the merchants to gather faster and accurate information and save their valuable time and spend it more on applying the insights.
Magento BI is suitable for both technical and business users and its cloud based delivery model seamlessly resolve any complex data infrastructure needs of the company. In case the merchants need any additional help to work with and understand the data, then it also offers additional professional services.
Magento BI Pro
There are two core products: The Magento BI Pro, which is great for experienced merchants and who are involved in advanced cross source analysis.
- Unlimited data source beyond Google Analytics
- Customize the baseline offering
- Ease access to the data warehouse manager so as to customize the infrastructure and gain data visibility
- Obtain additional support through professional service team offerings or customer success
Magento BI Essentials
Magento BI Essentials also offer access to five dashboards that comprises of about 75 reports at cost effective rate. These are all best in class analyses.
- Understand the daily performance of your store in terms of revenues, top customers and AOV
- Drill deep into performing categories and customer segments
- Easily collaborate with the team around data and share the metrics with key stakeholders
- Have an overview on the repeat revenue and customer loyalty
Why Graphic Design Is Important in Marketing
For businesses to stand out from competition, they need to include graphic design in their marketing strategies. While the right tools in marketing can boost sales and customer engagement, adding powerful graphics will lead them to long-term success.
Takes Marketing Strategy to the Next Level
There are people who consider graphic design as a finishing touch but it is much more. When combined with the right marketing strategy, graphics can prove to be powerful.
Though text has the power to persuade, graphic design makes users associate with a brand. For those who are not convinced, think about the golden arches.
Graphic design is effective in communicating businesses to their target audience. Using great graphics in their marketing strategy will increase their visibility on the web and awareness of a brand.
It increases conversion (visitor to customer) rates, credibility and trust as well as develop unity within the company, encouraging employees to be more productive and take pride in their work.
Most importantly, graphic design which is well thought of will surely kill competition. Well-executed branding will set a company aside from the rest of the crowd.
There are 3 major ways to boost marketing by means of graphic design:
Brand Identity
A well designed logo is an effective way to communicate a brand’s identity and vision. This can convey what words cannot say. A company logo is a very important building block of a brand, together with the name as well as the products/services that a business offers.
A logo can easily be retained in the memory of users. It will be displayed in the company’s business cards, website, products and everything that is part of it. Some viewers may not easily recall a name but will most likely remember a company by means of a captivating logo.
Website
Creative graphic design matters when it comes to converting visitors into customers. When a website is visually appealing it catches the interest of visitors and gives them more than enough reason to become potential buyers. A great design reflects high quality products/services desired by people.
A website gives a first impression of a company to prospects. It paves the way to a business since viewers will want to go through it before they ever think of buying. For this reason, it is important for a business to always make a good first impression.
When a website has a great graphic design it complements the content in it. It will enhance text that will in turn, boost sales. A website works 24 hours a day for a business owner and it would be an advantage if people stay to buy then come back for more.
Advertising
In the past, brochures, catalogs and flyers were used as forms of adverting. These traditional means of advertisement, though, can still be effective in communicating with an audience when done the right way.
Adverts can be seen everywhere across social media and people have the tendency to scroll past them. When people receive a flyer, they tend to take a look at it before throwing it.
In the same way, letterheads, calling cards, newspaper ads and posters among others continue to be effective in making a brand known to their target market. Though digital marketing is the latest trend, it still has not totally replaced traditional advertising. Such platforms require quality graphic design in order for a business to benefit from it.
Considering SEO For Achieving Higher Page Ranking Among the Search Engines
Search engine optimization which is usually abbreviated as SEO is the most popular marketing tool in the online business these days. If you own or run a business which is empowered and connected through internet facilitation, then you should consider SEO for achieving higher page ranking among the search engines. What must be so beneficial in that? The traffic you would be getting within a short span of time! You can involve any of the SEO techniques to the affiliate or email marketing you are running and divert more and more visitors towards the products or sales you have.
Many of the internet marketers are usually not so aware of the SEO techniques and tactics so they can use it for achieving higher ranking among the search engines, but once they get a hold at it, it provides positive outcomes for a long period of time.
SEO marketing comprises of marketing which is very important in order to run any sort of internet marketing business. You need to advertise to achieve more and more visitors for your products, offers and services. Even if your business is not online, advertising is very important. Internet marketing is all about advertising and it mostly revolves around trendy advertising. By search engine optimization, you get higher page ranking among various different search engines; it also sorts out the relevancy and affiliation of the content that belongs to a particular research. Therefore, taking time to optimize your website, selecting the most demanding keywords and posting relevant content is vital and essential.
Most of the internet marketers work according to the ranking search engines provide them with. It is a common phenomenon to go with the reviews and searches which are among the top ten or top twenty or so. It means, in order to have your product promoted, your website should have the maximum ranking and page span. If your website or blog doesn’t even reaches the limit of first two pages of the search results, it is more likely to happen that you don’t receive any of the valuable readers, visitors or consumers.
Keywords, content and optimization is what SEO counts and alleviates on. You should be able to identify what are some top researches and keywords which will relate to your website. It should have the most common phrases, sentences and words tagged on which people like to read about. Inbound links and Meta tags also play a vital role.
Law Firm SEO Snake Oil – Help Us – Help Your Competition!
Let’s say you’re a Chicago personal injury lawyer. Your firm hires Big Time Web Consultant to help you “get found” on line. Perhaps they build you a website/blog. They optimize your site/blog for keywords that they tell you are relevant to your practice. For example, “Chicago personal injury lawyer”.
They use “Chicago personal injury lawyer” in your title tag (one of the factors Google uses to rank your site).
Then, another Chicago personal injury law firm calls up Big Time Web Consultant. Big Time Web Consultant sells them a website/blog. They optimize the site/blog for the same keywords.
They use “Chicago personal injury lawyer” in your competitor’s title tag!
Now look, I’m not suggesting that mere keyword overlap constitutes a huge conflict of interest. What I am saying, is that by targeting the same title tag keywords, building anchor text links for that keyword, and focusing the majority of their SEO efforts on competing keywords, they are creating a problem for you.
I mean, you wouldn’t represent the same party on two sides of a lawsuit, would you?
I imagine, if you’re the highest bidder, they will “help” you the most. This just doesn’t seem that fair. The problem is, most law firms don’t have any idea that this is going on.
Unfortunately, this situation is more of the rule, than the exception. I can think of at least 3 major law firm web providers that use this “bidding war” approach. Further, and I’m just guessing here, I would say that these three players represent over 80% of the law firms on line (and that’s conservative).
Find a lawyer Internet marketing company that has some form of “exclusive partnership” or “non-compete” agreement.
Business Phone Service Considerations: Do You Need VOIP?
At some stage, your small business will have to consider voice over Internet protocol (VOIP) if it has plans to expand. It is offered by virtually every business phone service provider and allows you to make calls over an Internet connection thus saving you a small fortune depending on your usage. It is also possible to connect a traditional handset to VOIP which enhances the voice quality, essential for companies that have a less than reliable broadband connection.
However, it is not simply a case of switching to VOIP without due consideration. As it is Internet dependent, you need to consider ways to deal with any breakdowns that occur and an uninterrupted power source is an excellent purchase in this regard. Broadband speed increase and fiber optics improvements means that VOIP should run smoothly but this doesn’t mean that certain considerations can be neglected. Here are a few things to look at when deciding to upgrade to VOIP with a business phone service provider.
Fees & Benefits
As you can imagine, the popularity of VOIP means that a host of companies are offering the service. Your job is to analyze the fees associated with the service and weigh them against the perceived benefits. Failure to adequately ascertain a cost vs. quality equation is a huge mistake yet it is commonly made by businesses of all sizes. Just because a VOIP system is expensive and appears to offer a multitude of features doesn’t mean it provides you with everything your company needs. Signing any contract before making this consideration will doom your company to a high-priced system that doesn’t fulfill your requirements. It may then be necessary to purchase another system at extra cost.
Training
VOIP is relatively simple to use but as it is still fairly new, it makes sense to brief staff and clients about it in order to make the most of the technology. The best business phone service providers may offer to train your staff in the usage of the VOIP system. Implementing a VOIP system without the requisite training is asking for trouble as staff could make errors that lead to a loss of business.
Ensuring Need
What are the needs of your business? Does it actually require a VOIP system at this moment in time? If your enterprise currently consists of a handful of employees and a small office, it may not be prudent to add a new system. On the other hand, you will probably need a VOIP system if your company has 50+ employees or else you envisage it growing to such a level in the near future. Signing up for a VOIP package without making sure it can immediately make a positive difference to your company is an amateur mistake.
In the end, you need to partner with a business phone service provider that gives you the best service and you need a system that maximizes your company’s revenue potential. A low quality phone system equals missed calls, frustrated customers and lost profit. VOIP is a system for the present and future but make sure you follow correct procedure before welcoming it on board.
Work From Home With Information Marketing and Internet Marketing
All around the world, a powerful two-step is popular among those who are successfully working from home. Entrepreneurs are pairing information (info) marketing up with Internet marketing and earning good incomes working full time or part time hours. And here’s how.
Information Marketing
Research and development is where you need to begin. You need to find out what people are looking for on the web. Then develop products and services to meet those needs.
Popular ways to research this include:
– Paying attention to media, online and off. What are people worried about? What do they need? Example: if hurricanes are a major media focus, people will need emergency kits and other related products and services.
– Use keyword tools to search for popular keyword phrases being used recently like the free software download at: http://goodkeywords.com .
– Search popular online sites to see what’s selling like Amazon.com (use their drop down menu to rank items by popularity), Clickbank.com (check their Marketplace for top items sold ranked in order) and eBay (use their market research tools for cheap).
Then it’s time to get your ducks in a row. You need something to sell: information products. They’re a big hit because they’re easy to package and handle and you can sell them for very little overhead, basically web hosting, a domain and autoresponders – maybe a little more things down the road. You can:
1) Do it yourself – write your own informational report, guide or other product. Set up a basic website, Paypal button with download link and sell with practically zero start-up costs.
2) Outsource – Hire someone else to write your product and even make the website and set up the Paypal and electronic delivery.
3) Join an affiliate program – Join a free affiliate program like at Clickbank.com where products are ready to go complete with promotional websites set up to sell already. Get your affiliate link and sell via email, if nothing else. Low cost to no cost.
4) Use PLR – Use private label rights products (search on the web for these). Revise them to make them unique, brand them, load up the sites for them or make one yourself (or hire it done) and you’re ready to sell.
Internet Marketing
There are many ways to market online. A little something for every budget includes:
– Marketing free via email to your friends and family, for starters.
– Article and press release marketing, online and off, submitting to online directories, publishers and editors.
– Pay per click strategies using popular search engines.
And there’s a whole lot more! Search online for more about internet marketing and start your own research folder on popular methods and strategies to use for your own products and services.
And join the others round the globe with this powerful two-step success strategy and pair up information marketing with Internet marketing to work the hours you want while earning a good income from home.
Biggest Earthquake Ever? San Francisco Doesn’t Even Make Top 15 List! Helpful Suggestions to Prepare
This week marks the 104th anniversary of the San Francisco Earthquake in 1906. The largest US relief effort ever was mobilized for that, even more than Katrina. But, it didn’t even make the list of the top biggest 15 earthquakes ever recorded.
In 1964, Prince William’s Sound, Alaska had a 9.2 which was the biggest ever in US recorded history. But, get this! On the top 15 list of the most powerful quakes of all time, ever recorder anywhere, 12 occurred along Alaska’s coast! The biggest earthquake of all time happened in 1960 in Valdivia, Chile: the 9.4 triggered floods and a volcanic eruption. A recent news video on earthquakes stated that seismologist experts record over 27,000 earthquakes in the US each year! (most barely detectable but an indication of potential).
The U.S Geological Survey estimates the next San Francisco earthquake is likely to exceed $390 billion in damage. What about the seismic zone that runs the whole length of California? Whose to say some other area along the fault line won’t be devastated before SF ever gets hit? Does it seem, to anybody else, that seismic and volcanic activity has increased in the last few years? What about the likelihood of a life altering natural disaster in your area? Is that occurrence a real possibility? Would you bet on it? Well, you are… past disaster’s performance is always an indicator of future potential.
What kind of danger/exposure is your area afflicted with? Hurricanes, tornados, floods, heavy storms, infestations? Unbelievably, most San Francisco residents are not concerned about their exposure to damage and risk. Does your company have locations there? Do your customers have locations there? Do your vendors have locations there? The disruption to the U.S. economy, insurance industry, and financial services will be staggering when the next San Francisco quake hits. It may seriously affect you even though you may not be there. How can you prepare?
An assessment of your exposure to risk is essential. Not only should you have a plan to confront how it will affect you, your company and your employees but consider the following: Irreplaceable documents, historical matter, intellectual and creative property, insurance claim documents etc may be what allows your company to reopen if you are ground zero. Its not an earthquake story but, consider this story about losses…
A Sad Insurance Story
Making Copies and Keeping Them in Other Locations
In 2009 there were two devastating fires in Santa Barbara, California. One took out the home of a very successful businessman, politician and passionate collector whose base of operations was his office at home. In the fire he lost bronze sculptures of all sizes (the fire go so hot that a couple of life sized statures were melted into a puddle of molten metal!), numerous works of art on paper and paintings and everything else that goes along with a well furnished home. This man was well insured, on paper, with AIG (now Chartis).
The problem was that in the fire, all the files, receipts, photos and records of the art collection went up in smoke. That meant that the owners were unable to readily produce for their insurance company
• document how much they had paid,
• document and qualify the condition
• prove the level of quality
• document the provenance (history of the artwork)
These four missing “details” for each work of art meant the owner had nothing to go on for the insurance claim except an inventory sheet with minimal descriptions that was filed with the insurance company. And the fight began…
After a year, three insurance agents, a couple of lawyers, a couple of independent adjusters and a lot of frustration later, the matter is still not settled and the total amount of the settlement is bound to be significantly less than what the owners feel is appropriate or justified.
Devastation is at the heart of any natural disaster. But the idea of “total loss” by everyone is an uncommon occurrence. Usually, there is an “epicenter” of devastation but there is also a wide path of people affected around the impact area that are only marginally affected. So, its always worth being prepared.
Even in the event of total loss, you can do some very important things to protect yourself and reduce risk. Being better prepared in this particular sad situation could not have saved the contents. However, copies of photos, receipts, appraisals etc stored in a remote location would have empowered this businessman to get response quickly after the disaster. “Redundancy” is a term used in business when multiple copies are kept in different locations for just this reason.
