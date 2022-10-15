News
Mike McDaniel’s final say on Dolphins’ Ping-Pong saga; Austin Jackson may not be ready, other injury updates
The Miami Dolphins’ Ping-Pong table in the heart of the team’s locker room has gone from provider of a fun, leisurely activity for players to distraction that needed to be weeded out and now the cause of inconsistent messaging across the team.
When coach Mike McDaniel first offered the news that the table had been removed from the Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facilities, he made it sound like it was a decision brought forth by the captains, with receiver Tyreek Hill at the forefront, to help increase Miami’s focus on game preparation.
When Hill was asked about it on Thursday, he said it was no such thing — that it was all about bringing in a new, custom-designed table to replace the basic one that had suffered overuse and was, according to Hill, bent.
Revisiting the topic on Friday, McDaniel had his final say. He doesn’t mind what the ultimate narrative is behind the table’s removal or potential upgrade to come, and he’s happy with what the players want.
“It’s the players’ locker room,” McDaniel said. “If they giveth, they can taketh away – and they can re-giveth.
“That is their space. I just want them to be here at work as long as possible. If the story changes 14 times, I could care less. I’m just doing my best to report the news, but at the end of the day, it’s their space. I’m happy if that is the truth, which, if it changes, I could care just as much less. If it does change, good for them for upgrading their standards of Ping-Pong play. Because nobody wants to be average, and when you have an average, green table, what’s that about?
“I like the fact that they have all that stuff going on. It’s hard to keep up, and in two days, who knows? Maybe, for Tyreek, it was punishment, and then he thought his teammates deserved it and he gave it back to them. Or, this whole time, he was just playing a ploy on all of us. All of which, it’s really not that meaningful to me, but I’m glad that they’re getting all worked out down there because it is the captains’ locker room, and he is one of the captains. So, what he says, goes, to a degree.”
McDaniel has gotten to enjoy Hill’s personality since the two came together in Miami this offseason — Hill from Kansas City and McDaniel from San Francisco.
“It’s tremendous. I appreciate humor,” McDaniel said. “I appreciate people coming to work every day with energy. The bottom line with Tyreek is, when he’s in here, he’s in his parking spot, he comes inside, everybody on the team, whether it’s a player, coach, football staff member, knows that he’s going to get himself ready to go, perform on the field. He’s really held in high regard.”
Not so fast on Austin Jackson
After offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he was “extremely” optimistic on a return for right tackle Austin Jackson off injured reserve for his ankle injury, McDaniel cautioned to pump the brakes on Friday.
“What you guys are learning about Frank Smith is he’s overly optimistic to a fault,” McDaniel quipped. “I think that was a hair aggressive by one of my favorite people on staff. … We’re taking it day by day with [Jackson].”
Sure enough, ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Jackson was not seen on the practice field Friday after participating in Wednesday and Thursday drills.
Jackson landed on IR following the Dolphins’ Sept. 11 win over the New England Patriots in the opener. The placement on IR put him out a minimum of four weeks. He is now eligible to return. His return to practice earlier in the week started his 21-day clock to be activated off IR.
“A.J. has done a great job in his rehabilitation, his preparation, being active and involved,” Smith said Thursday. He is such a hungry learner. I mean, just coming into the NFL so young. I mean, he’s just been really fun to work with. I know we’ve all enjoyed his progression.”
Other injury updates
Aside from Jackson, Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead was not seen at Friday’s practice, marking another full week where he misses drills.
Armstead has been able to play through the lack of practice the past four games, but in last Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets, he exited after eight plays due to his lingering toe injury.
Armstead stayed in the New York/New Jersey area overnight Sunday and into Monday to see a foot specialist before returning to South Florida.
Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), the only other player on Miami’s active roster to miss Thursday drills, returned to practice on Friday.
Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, while remaining in concussion protocol Friday, were both seen throwing with the team and able to expand their practice workload, according to McDaniel.
Injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game will be made later Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Election 2022: South St. Paul
Ugbad Abdilahi
-
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified for this position because I have the interpersonal skills, diplomatic communication and lived experience needed to represent the city I call home. I am a small business owner, a young African American mother who share experiences needed to address issues I share with many citizens.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Economic and Job growth, Affordable Housing, Equitable Healthcare
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide National Security, Infrastructure Development, Social Services, Environmental Protection
- Website or contact: 651-322-0908
- Age: 32
Raymond G. Aaron Jr.
-
- Age: 37
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Local artist, community activist and active residents of South Saint Paul with strong community relationships.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Community involvement, economic and social growth , youth outreach. To build an accessible , accountable , inclusive environment.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To provide structure , leadership and solutions concerning the needs of the people.
- Website or contact: South Saint Paul City Council candidate Raymond Aaron Jr. (Facebook).
- Age: 37
Joe Gullerud
Candidate information not available.
Joe Kaliszewski
Candidate information not available.
Tom Q Seaberg
Candidate information not available.
Matthew Thompson
Candidate information not available.
News
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — said that the policy, which is set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month, can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in the program can continue to be in it and renew their application.
Hanen ordered attorneys in the case to provide more information and said he expects additional legal arguments related to the new rule, but there was no timetable set for future hearings. It’s also unclear when Hanen will give his final decision on the case, which is expected to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.
The current version of DACA, which the Biden administration created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny, is set to take effect Oct. 31.
The case went back to Hanen after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said last week he should take another look at DACA following revisions adopted by the Biden administration.
Before the hearing Friday morning, a group of about 30 community activists gathered in support of DACA at a park next to the federal courthouse. They held up signs that said, “Judge Hanen Do the Right Thing Protect DACA” and “Immigrants Are Welcomed.” They chanted as many of them marched into the courthouse to attend the hearing.
Hanen last year declared DACA illegal after Texas and eight other Republican-leaning states filed a lawsuit claiming they are harmed financially, incurring hundreds of millions of dollars in health care, education and other costs, when immigrants are allowed to remain in the country illegally. They also argued that the White House overstepped its authority by granting immigration benefits that are for Congress to decide.
“Only Congress has the ability to write our nation’s immigration laws,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday in a statement.
Hanen found DACA had not been subjected to public notice and comment periods required under the federal Administrative Procedures Act. But he left the Obama-era program intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. There were 611,270 people enrolled in DACA at the end of March.
A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based appeals court upheld Hanen’s initial finding but sent the case back to Hanen so he could review the impact of the federal government’s new DACA regulation.
The new rule’s 453 pages are largely technical and represent little substantive change from the 2012 memo that created DACA, but it was subject to public comments as part of a formal rule-making process.
But even if Hanen were to issue a positive ruling on the new DACA regulation, the judge might still decide the program is illegal because it was not created by Congress, Perales said.
“Which is why so many right now are calling on Congress to act,” she said.
After last week’s appeals court ruling, President Joe Biden and advocacy groups renewed their calls for Congress to pass permanent protections for “Dreamers,” which is what people protected by DACA are commonly called. Congress has failed multiple times to pass proposals called the DREAM Act to protect DACA recipients.
Whatever Hanen decides, DACA is expected to go to the Supreme Court for a third time. In 2016, the Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 over an expanded DACA and a version of the program for parents of DACA recipients. In 2020, the high court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration improperly ended DACA, allowing it to stay in place.
News
Aaron Boone talks possible ALCS role for Frankie Montas
The Yankees have not forgotten about Frankie Montas.
Aaron Boone was asked if the club’s big trade deadline pitching acquisition is still in play to join the ALCS roster should the Yankees advance.
“Could be. He’s gonna go to Tampa and probably throw a live [bullpen session] as well. His last bullpen, which I think was his second, went well too. He’s in a good spot.”
His ALCS role would likely look a lot like Jameson Taillon’s ALDS role. Montas’ altered state comes from injury, though, whereas Taillon was moved to the bullpen basically out of necessity. Montas has been dealing with inflammation in his throwing shoulder and has not pitched since his poor outing in Milwaukee on Sept. 16. Boone was asked to envision how he would use Montas in a potential matchup with the Astros or Mariners.
“Certainly not as a full starter. [He’s] maybe a guy that can give us a couple innings but you know, we’ll just see how the next few days go.”
Montas was not the regular season boost the Yankees wanted. In his eight starts, the former Oakland Athletic sputtered to a 6.35 ERA, allowing an .838 opponents’ OPS. For his career, the 29-year-old owns a 3.77 ERA in 99 starts compared to 5.66 ERA in 30 games as a reliever.
()
News
Andrew Benintendi, DJ LeMahieu could be available if Yankees advance to ALCS
If the good performances continue, the Yankees may have some reinforcements for the next round. Andrew Benintendi’s wrist is healing and he’s with the team. Aaron Boone hinted that the outfielder might be on track to return for the ALCS after doing some training at the team’s complex in Florida.
“He’s doing well,” Boone said of Benintendi, who’s been out since Sept. 2. “I think he’s going to Tampa. He hit [off the high velocity machine] yesterday here. But he’ll get some live at bats hopefully in Tampa and we’ll kind of see where we are.”
DJ LeMahieu is also at Yankee Stadium, he just can’t play yet. The Yankees would likely want him to start over Josh Donaldson at third base if he’s healthy for the ALCS, but until then, he’s going to keep taking swings until his body feels closer to 100%.
“DJ is just, you know, continuing to do baseball stuff,” Boone reported. “He’s hitting.”
LeMahieu will not go to the Tampa facility for more seasoning. Instead, he will accompany the Yankees to Cleveland, though he is not eligible to play in the ALDS unless another member of the roster gets injured. A Yankee spokesman also provided more clarity on what is actually going on with LeMahieu’s injured foot, which was initially diagnosed as toe inflammation in early September.
“It’s a ligament under the second toe. It’s not a fracture. The trainers don’t know for sure, but they believe that this ligament injury could possibly be because he was compensating from the injury.”
()
News
Jermaine Johnson out, Quincy Williams back in for tough test against Packers run game
Gang Green will be without one of its key defensive players while getting another back against the Packers on Sunday.
Defensive end Jermaine Johnson will not play against the Packers after he was carted off the field in the win against the Dolphins last Sunday due to an ankle injury.
However, linebacker Quincy Williams, who also has been dealing with an ankle injury, fully practiced on Friday and will play against the Packers.
“When he had his injury, it looked at least from my perspective, it looked really bad,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Williams. “We dodged a bullet, he dodged a bullet. We thought it was going to be much worst, but credit to him, he has been working his tail off to get back.
“Hopefully, he has a chance to go make some plays.”
In three games this season, Williams has recorded 18 tackles and a tackle for loss. There’s also a chance the Jets could get back defensive end Vinny Curry, who hasn’t played this season after he was placed on injured reserve.
Curry went on injured reserve on Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury. He re-signed with the Jets after missing the entire 2021 season after having his spleen removed after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.
Against the Packers’ stout rushing attack, having Williams — and possibly Curry — back in the lineup certainly could help improve Jeff Ulbrich’s rushing defense.
Green Bay is 11th in the NFL in rushing yards, averaging 134.8 yards per game. They have a two-headed rushing attack in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion that the Packers have leaned on while trying to break in new receivers.
The Jets’ rushing defense will undoubtedly need to be better than they were the last two weeks. In the 24-20 victory against the Steelers, the Jets allowed 119 yards and two rushing touchdowns. They followed that up by giving up 137 rushing yards and two TDs in the 40-17 win over the Dolphins.
“I can help the guys from a schematic standpoint, just devote more resources to the run game at times, so I have to be better from a play-calling standpoint,” Jets defensive coordinator Ulbrich said. “We have to play it better too, we have to set edges more consistently, our pursuit on the back side has to be better, our gap discipline has to improve.
“All those things happen, and you can try to make them a little bit more one-dimensional. If their run game is rolling, then their play-action game is rolling, their drop game, their quick game, all of it is alive, and when all of it’s alive with these guys, it can be tough, it can be a challenge. Trying to eliminate a component of the offense helps, for sure.”
LAWSON HITTING HIS STRIDE
Jets defensive end Carl Lawson appears to be getting better as the season progresses.
Against the Dolphins, Lawson posted a 92.5 Pro Football Focus grade, which led all edge defenders in Week 5. He also had eight tackles and a strip sack that was recovered by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as Lawson’s seven quarterback hits on Sunday were a career-high.
Lawson will be lined up on the opposite side of Packers tackle David Bakhtiari. Playing against the Green Bay veteran has been on Lawson’s bucket list for a long time as he hopes to slow down the Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Extreme challenge,” Lawson said. “Practiced against him, played against him.
“It’s really tough every time that I’ve done it. But I’m ready to step up to the plate.”
As a rookie, Lawson recorded his first sack against Rodgers, but Bakhtiari wasn’t on the field. The two spoke after the game and Lawson has always admired Bakhtiari.
This weekend, Lawson will return to the place where he suffered a season-ending injury in 2021. During a joint practice with the Packers during the preseason last year, Lawson ruptured his Achilles tendon and was carted off the field.
While the Jets endured a 4-13 season, Lawson could only watch from the sidelines as he rehabbed trying to recover in time for the 2022 season. Lawson has been solid in his return through five games and is the player the Jets expected him to be after signing him to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed during the 2021 offseason. He has 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.
“I definitely think it was the best that we’ve seen, the best version of him, and saying that, I also believe that he has a long way to go,” Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy that, he’s getting healthier every day, he’s getting more confident every day, he’s starting to get back to form.
“I think really just knowing his mindset, he’s a guy that’s never going to be complacent, he’s never happy with where he’s at, he’s always trying to improve, he’s always trying to find the inches in his game. I don’t think this league, I don’t think this organization has seen the best version of him yet, I think he’s just going to continue to get better.”
()
News
Beyoncé Shuts Nusi Quero Up On His Non-Payment Accusations
Looks like fashion & art designer Nusi Quero is up to some sh-t. Big artist stiffing independent creatives of cash is no news in the entertainment industry but if these creatives make such claims and can’t stand by them, then it is disturbing.
Nuse Quero over the week accused Beyoncé and her team of nonpayment on his Renaissance artwork claiming the superstar ignored all his attempts to reach her hence his decision to come public on Instagram. He further ended the post by threatening to sue and we all know he doesn’t have the balls.
After Beyonce‘s rep took to the same platform to discredit Quero’s claims, his b-tch a** deleted all accusations with no explanation to the public.
Here are Quero’s disturbing accusations;
So here is the thing, superstars stiffing designers is a huge problem in this industry, so you don’t come, make st-pid accusations, and when Beyoncé’s team responds with a receipt of payment and struggles to pay the less than 50% balance due to a fault with your account number, you delete your claims like some little b-tch.
“As a stylist for B, I really expected the best from you and your team,” he started in the open letter addressed to Senofonte. “But since you won’t responded to texts and emails. I supposed this is the final venue I can utilize before legal means to settle your outstanding balances, that you’ve owed me and my collaborator for about 3 months.”
“But I’m f***ing sick of independent designers like me being treated like this, we are so often the last to get paid, the last to suck on the wet dirt after everyone dries up the rivers that flow from our springs. We are the source. The work I do is next level. It is so fiscally undervalued for the placements it’s had it’s astounding.”
“Because I literally just need to get paid and we were ghosted completely” and “because this s- -t has to change.”
The least Quero can do is offer some explanations so we know if his little a** deserves some bashing or if it was just a mishap.
Via ET:
Beyoncé’s team is speaking out. After fashion and art designer Nusi Quero claimed that he was not paid for his work on styling the singer for her album art for Renaissance.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Quero claimed that Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, never made good on paying him for his various services, which he detailed in his since-deleted post.
Beyoncé’s publicist, however, denies Quero’s claims says that the accusations are “troubling.”
“It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” the statement, shared with ET on Thursday, read. “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”
According to the statement, all efforts were made to give Quero the money he had earned according to their deal.
“We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number,” the statement continued. “It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part.”
“After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022,” the statement concluded.
On Thursday, Quero deleted his original post detailing his allegations, and removed all stories about the claims from Instagram.
Meanwhile, TGS will follow up on Quero on his explanation regarding the seemingly baseless accusations.
The post Beyoncé Shuts Nusi Quero Up On His Non-Payment Accusations appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Mike McDaniel’s final say on Dolphins’ Ping-Pong saga; Austin Jackson may not be ready, other injury updates
Telos Enters Extended Collaboration With ApeSwap as Part of its Fuel Incentive Strategy￼
Motorcycles and Safety – Rocketing to a Crash
Election 2022: South St. Paul
Public Liability Insurance Online Quote – Get it Quickly and Easily
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise, Will Price Retest $27?
Completely Free Calls Worldwide Via Your PC Today With VoIP
Aaron Boone talks possible ALCS role for Frankie Montas
Andrew Benintendi, DJ LeMahieu could be available if Yankees advance to ALCS
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain