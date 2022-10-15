Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 39B candidates

Insiders have hinted at Rihanna‘s preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it is mega! The new mother has no time to stay at home. Money must be made!

The 30-year-old singer, mother, and billionaire businesswoman is at the center of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. And interestingly, the Show is to get 20 minutes of performance instead of the 14 minutes it’s been getting for decades.

The singer also has a pretty amazing lineup of artists like Jeezy, Calvin Harris, and Eminem to perform with. It will be a full-pack Show. Reports say Ye was part of the guest artist but has been sidelined due to his recent shenanigans.

And for those who can’t wait to see Riri‘s newborn and get to know his name, hold up, because you might get that on Sunday, February 12, 2023, when Rihanna storms the stage with her kid and her partner A$ap Rocky.

Via Media Take Out:

We’ve got some really exciting news about Rihanna’s upcoming Superbowl performance. Media Take Out spoke with a person EXTREMELY close to Rihanna, and she spilled the tea on what Rihanna has planned for her Halftime show. The first bit of tea – Rihanna’s show will be the longest halftime show in Super Bowl history. Up until now, the Halftime show is about 12-14 minutes long. But this year, Media Take Out learned that Rih’s show will be about 20 minutes long. How did they do this? Well according to our EXTREMELY reliable source, Apple (who is backing the Rihanna show) bought up about 5 minutes of advertising before and after the show, and is giving it to Rihanna to extend her performance. And there’s more. Rihanna plans on bringing out SEVERAL guests to her show – Jeezy, Calvin Harris, and Eminem are all set to join Rihanna on stage. And of course, the big finale will be her biggest hit song, Umbrella with JAY Z coming out. Kanye West was supposed to be a part of the show, but given his current controversies – the producers have scrapped the idea of including Yeezy in the min-concert. Now the last bit of tea …. Media Take Out confirmed that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s son will both be brought out as part of the show. The details surrounding how, and when are still being worked out, but we’re 100% sure of this happening. Rihanna’s son has not yet been seen by the public, so this will be the first time that anyone will see the adorable little boy.

I know you will definitely be there! Let me know if you are going so I can tag along!

