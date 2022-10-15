Finance
More Commercial Vehicle Insurance For Your Buck
Commercial Vehicle Insurance is for any car or truck you will be using for your business. This could include those vehicles that do a job or simply help you do yours. Either way you need to have the best insurance you can on these vehicles if you want to save yourself in the long run.
To get more for your buck in the insurance department, you will want to look around and get as many quotes as you can. Just because you are looking to insure your vehicle for business and not personal use, does not mean you are out of luck.
Searching For Companies
The search for the right commercial vehicle insurance can seem overwhelming at first. It does not have to be and is actually quite easy. Most companies that insure personal vehicles also offer commercial vehicle policies as well. All you have to do is ask.
If you go on most insurance websites you can simply click on commercial and business accounts and policies. This will allow you to see all the benefits that are specifically for cars and trucks that are used for work. While the coverage may seem similar, it differs in that you are covered for all your employees with the proper qualifications in case they get in an accident. This means than not only are you insured for the person or property they hit, you are covered for your employee’s needs as well. In most cases your own vehicle is covered too.
The best place to find the right commercial vehicle insurance is right in your own back yard. If you have a specific company you like for your personal business, chances are you will like their commercial policies as well. Many companies will offer great prices for those who carry more than one policy.
The Who’s Who in Coverage
Often people think that a personal policy is good enough, especially if you only have one or two work related vehicles. The truth is that it is not enough. A personal policy does not cover workers or the time they need to recover from an accident. While a personal policy will cover the other driver, their property and medical bills, it will not cover your worker’s.
What you are getting with commercial vehicle insurance is the peace of mind that comes with any good business owner. If your employee is in any type of accident – his fault or not – you will be able to get your vehicle back on the road, take care of the other party’s needs in every area, and make sure that your employee is also taken care of. With a personal policy, there is no employee. The wages they lose are not covered, not is the time lost.
If you want to do what is best for your company no matter what the size, you will want to look into an affordable commercial policy online. There is a good policy for any business owner out there.
Finance
Getting Cheap Car Insurance – Factors That Really Matter
Filling a car insurance company’s requirements will actually increase your chances of getting a lower and discounted premium for your car insurance. There are lots of auto insurance companies that offer cheap and affordable insurance policies that you can choose from and to make sure that you qualify for these good deals there are some things that you need to have.
One of the major factors that car insurance companies are looking at when a car owner applies for auto insurance is his credibility and ability to pay for the auto insurance plan that he chooses. Of course they need to check on your credit record to make sure that you are responsible enough to pay for the premiums on time.
If you have good credit standing with your credit card company then it will be a very good basis for you to likely get a very good premium for your auto insurance. This is because people with a good credit record are not likely to default on their payments.
Having a good and clean driving record will definitely land you very good and affordable rates in terms of your insurance premiums with auto insurance companies in any state. In most cases, drivers with a bad driving record would need to pay almost double of what a driver with a clean driving record would normally have to pay for.
If you have completed a defensive driving course with training certificates to go with it then you most likely have a good chance of getting a discounted rate for your auto insurance premium. Most auto insurance companies would ask for any training courses related to driving once you approach them for an insurance policy for you car so it would be easier to have it ready.
Finally, the most common factor that a lot of car owners are missing out when looking for reasons to get lower car insurance rates is when their car is fully equipped with safety devices such as anti-lock breaks, car alarm system or airbags, to name a few.
It is an excellent basis for car insurance companies to give you a good discount if they know that you are a responsible car owner and you are not completely relying on your car insurance alone to take care of your car for you and you are protecting yourself and your car.
Finance
Common Tasks of Successful Business Insurance Agents
In every endeavor in life, there is always a price to pay for success. This is particularly true when pursuing a brokerage career. Mostly the price you pay for success is always linked to doing things which one is not comfortable with. There will be sacrifices to make if you truly want to reach that pinnacle in your chosen profession. Successful business insurance agents are quite aware of this fact. They understand that being successful entails a lot of hard work on their own part. It requires them to maintain a positive work habit to ensure they attain their desired goals.
Generally, how organized an individual is will go a long way in determining how he measures his overall success. Successful brokers will normally execute their strategies religiously on a daily basis in order to reach their specific and overall goals. The question now is; what are the common steps that successful business insurance agents take that enable them realize their goals and mission?
First is Planning. The high performing brokers plan out their day judiciously. They can multitask and make sure that all they have written down is executed properly and effectively. Behind any successful venture lies proper planning. It is equally the same with a brokerage job. This is because planning will help them prioritize their activities and identify things that contribute majorly towards attainment of their goals.
Making appointment is another important aspect of their task. Organizations flourish when there are customers patronizing them and the first step to have customers is having a lot of contact. The telephone is a basic tool to reach many people. Keep contact with potential customers and know how to interact effectively over the phone. This is because, potential customers will likely call you over the phone and how you talk to them matters a lot in their final decision.
Face to face interaction comes after the telephone contact. It is important for any broker to do proper homework before meeting a prospective client. This is because more often than not, the personal interaction with the client is always set as a test from the client’s point of view. Impression matters and how you communicate face to face with a client could be the difference between winning the client and losing him to some other agent. Successful business insurance agents have creative ways to talk to clients to arouse their interest, they pay attention to details when they listen to their clients, and they are skilled in building trust with prospective customers and following the contract process to completion. Above all, they are always there to clarify issues or give advices to their clients whenever they need them.
Finance
Diet For Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver – 10 Incredible Edibles For Maintaining Liver Health
A diet for non alcoholic fatty liver attempts to reduce fat in the liver through balance, regulation, and proper nutrition. Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is generally more difficult to treat than alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFL) because it can be caused and/or influenced by many different factors including, but not limited to, obesity, high fat foods, diabetes, hypertension, insulin resistance, hyperinsulinemia, and other metabolic disorders.
Because of the many different factors at play, identifying a single specific diet plan for NAFLD patients is nearly impossible. The right diet for someone with diabetes may be different from the right diet for someone without diabetes. However, conclusions can be drawn from commonalities among all patients and used to formulate diet guidelines for reducing fat in your liver.
Proper diet and nutrition are extremely important for liver health because everything you eat gets filtered through the liver before being distributed to other areas of your body. Therefore, your liver is constantly under attack from impurities in the bloodstream.
Non alcoholic fatty liver is often considered a silent disease. This is because it is often asymptomatic until it worsens into a more dangerous condition such as non alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis, or liver cancer. Therefore, prevention through eating liver healthy foods and exercising regularly is often the best way to combat the disease.
Generally speaking, a diet for reducing a fatty liver should be vitamin and mineral rich and should contain high amounts of fruits, vegetables, high fiber foods, and foods containing complex carbohydrates that can provide a slow, but steady form of energy for the body. Fat intake needs to be closely monitored and should be reduced to no more than 30% of the daily caloric intake.
Protein should generally come from lean white meats (think chicken and tuna) or from vegetable sources such as beans and lentils. Alcohol consumption should cease or be greatly reduced as should the consumption of soft drinks and high sugar fruit juices and energy drinks.
Below is a short list of 10 foods that are liver friendly for NAFLD patients.
- Vegetables (broccoli, leaves, greens, legumes, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes)
- Fruits (oranges, papaya, mango, kiwi, apples, cherries)
- Whole grain breads
- Brown rice
- Pasta
- Lean white meats (chicken, turkey)
- Salad (so long as salad dressing is low-fat, non-fat, or used sparingly)
- Sea food (tuna, shrimp, and other fish except sardines)
- Starch rich foods (potatoes)
- High fiber foods (bran)
Finance
Ways to Find Health Insurance For Pre-Existing Medical Conditions
If you want to find health insurance for pre-existing medical conditions, then there are certain details you will have to remember to avail such plans.
You should know what pre-existing condition exactly means for the companies. Pre-existing medical condition means that if you have any existing medical ailments, disease or even pregnancy in 12 months before applying for any plan, then you would come under the category of pre-existing medical condition. In such scenario, the company may or may not accept your application. Even if your application is accepted, the cost may be higher or the company might try to exempt your existing ailment from the plan. Suppose you are suffering from any sort of heart problem, then the company may grant you a plan without covering your heart problem.
There are certain ways how you can overcome this situation of pre-existing condition to find health insurance.
Group Health Insurance
If you avail the option of group health insurance plan, then you can easily get the proper coverage irrespective of your pre-existing medical condition. You can also get the benefit of reduced premium as the cost of health coverage is subsidized for such options. If you are working in a big company and have pre-existing condition, then you can easily avail a group option sponsored by your employer.
Higher Deductible Health Care Plan
The companies are more prone to accept your application for greater deductible regardless of your pre-existing medical condition. Many applicants have managed to get the plan using this tactic. But the exception here is that if you are suffering from chronic disease like HIV, cancer etc., you may be refused any coverage under higher deductible option.
Less Comprehensive Coverage
There are many companies who may offer you health care insurance plan irrespective of your pre-existing condition. But the only exception is that you will discover that you will have less benefits where insurance coverage is concerned. Such option contains low comprehensive coverage. They are also known as Limited Benefit option. If you are not working in any company and cannot avail a group plan, then you can opt for low benefit one. But it is generally found that the cost of such insurance is higher as compared to the benefits you will get regarding your health coverage.
Regardless of any option you acquire, it is advisable to read thoroughly such plan offered by the insurance company. You should convince yourself that the insurance covers all aspect of your medical needs.
With proper planning, you can easily find health insurance plan by paying a little extra premium cost.
Finance
Information For a Medical Practice Manager About Wait Times
A few days ago a friend relayed his story about a recent doctor visit to me. It seemed to be an important point to make for a practice manager about customer service. This friend had a scheduled follow-up appointment with a specialist in town for test results. He stated his appointment time was for 2:30 pm and he arrived right on time. The lobby was full of patients.
To the credit of this practice my friend stated the office itself was very pleasing to the eye and the staff for all five providers was friendly and helpful. However, no amount of friendliness can excuse the wait time this patient endured for this routine follow-up visit.
He stated he waited in the lobby for slightly over an hour before being called back to the patient room. The doctor he was to see was running behind the nurse said. Her comment to him was one of apology, but also explanation. It appears the provider was “in the back dictating” and someone “had to tell him to get out here because he had patients to see.” Even though it is probably not correct to be so blunt with the patient, the honesty was appreciated.
My friend stated this provider is supposedly good at his specialty and came highly recommended for treatment. Nevertheless, at this point that did not matter because he was getting tired of waiting for him regardless of his talent. When the provider entered the patient’s room after another hour of waiting for him, my friend told him he was “falling asleep” from waiting so long. He told me that he had lost interest in why he was even there. The doctor said he “apologized for the wait,” but indicated that with all the changes in the healthcare industry it would probably not make the wait any better in the future.
I asked my friend what he was feeling about this experience and he said that he felt his time had been devalued by this provider. He said he was wondering if they had a practice manager observing this process. He stated that in other service professions when you make an appointment there is a window of time that is acceptable and if the service technician is delayed beyond that time you are rewarded for extensive wait time or discounted in some way. Most of the time service technicians are driving around in traffic so a wait might even be warranted. This is not so in the doctor’s office. There are typically no discounts for waiting beyond acceptable timeframes; and most of the time the provider is in the building.
This friend did state that he does not like it when the doctor has “one hand on the doorknob” while he is talking to you as if to be running from you. He also does not want to be paying for nothing. This provider did give him a lengthy explanation of his tests and provided ample time for questions. Other than the wordiness of the discussion on the doctor’s part, he was left in the dark as to why he had to wait so long when he had a set appointment time. He said he finally left the office at 5:05 pm.
This story got me thinking about other industries. Would a person wait for two hours for a massage if they had an appointment time? I tried to think of the most luxurious service to see if I would even wait that long for treatment or service. The answer was a resounding “no” to this ridiculous question. It is one thing to be booked solid and another to just disregard time altogether. My friend is right; there should be a discount, coupon or gift card for exorbitant wait times for a physician. Another alternative is to leave the schedule open and make it first come first serve if you cannot adhere to time constraints.
Most people will understand a delay of some kind, but making delays a routine is not acceptable in the service industry. In fact it is disrespectful of another person’s time. As a practice manager there is a responsibility to providers to adequately manage the practice. However, there is also a responsibility to provide good service so that patients are pleased and will return. Medical practices will most likely begin to see the effects of poor customer service much like other small businesses in the days ahead.
Finance
What are the Minimum & Maximum Premiums in Universal Life Insurance
As we mentioned in previous articles, UL plans are unbundled, the various components of the plan such as insurance charges and earned interest can each be isolated and quantified. Consequently, they are much easier to understand and explain than traditional bundle permanent life insurance products. In this article, we will discuss the minimum and maximum premiums of the universal life policy.
Most companies place contractual restrictions on the minimum and maximum deposits they are prepared to accept in the early years of a UL plan. Generally the lower the minimum premium and the higher the maximum premium, the more flexible the UL plan is with respect to funding options.
1. Minimum premium
Many insurance companies allow only minimum premium paid as long as the premium is enough to cover the cost of insurance. Some companies apply the minimum premium restriction only for the first year of the policy. Others require that no less than the minimum premium must be paid in the first year and at least two times the minimum premium must be paid after two years. Yet others require that at least five times the minimum premium must be paid into the plan after five years. Of course, if the first year deposit is greater than five times the minimum premium, no future deposits would be contractually required.
Under universal life option, policy holder can make a large initial premium and do not need to any additional premium again as long as the investment funds in the policy are enough to cover the insurance cost. In Fact, a higher minimum deposit requirement forces the policyholder to put more money into the plan in the early years to build up a fund value within the plan. This is the obligation of insurance company to inform you when the additional premium is required, usually caused by depletion of investment fund in the policy.
2. Maximum premium
Maximum premiums are usually only a factor in the first policy year. In subsequent years, usually the only restriction is that the fund value or cash value of the plan be kept below the exempt line. Therefore, beyond the first year, maximum policy deposits vary with many factors such as credited rates, past deposits, etc. as long as they do not force the policy to become non-exempt.
In fact most companies link a taxable side fund to their UL contracts. They are, therefore, usually able to accept much larger deposits since any funds that are over the maximum are placed into this side fund where growth is taxed annually. When the accumulating fund drops below the exempt line, many of these plans automatically transfer dollars from the side fund to the policy fund, thereby maximizing the tax sheltering aspect of the plan in the process.
I hope this information will help. If you need more information, you can read the complete series of the above subject at my home page:
More Commercial Vehicle Insurance For Your Buck
Getting Cheap Car Insurance – Factors That Really Matter
Why You Should Start Paying Attention To Football Fan Tokens
Common Tasks of Successful Business Insurance Agents
Regulators approve U.S. Bank’s $8B purchase of Union Bank
Wan’Dale Robinson, Leonard Williams may return to reinforce Giants against Ravens
Diet For Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver – 10 Incredible Edibles For Maintaining Liver Health
Penumbra Theatre’s ‘Weathering’ is a warm, humane exploration of loss
Ways to Find Health Insurance For Pre-Existing Medical Conditions
Falcon Heights City Council member Kay Andrews resigns, creating one-year opening
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain