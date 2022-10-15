Finance
Mortgage Protection Insurance Cover Has Brokers Who Specialize
Insurance brokers have mortgage protection insurance cover products to offer consumers that are potentially 40 to 80 per cent less expensive than traditional protection offered by high street banks and lenders. Along with the lowered costs, insurance brokers and specialists also offer product expertise, a stronger focus on customer interests, and a better reputation for honest selling practices.
Customers must be proactive to achieve the benefits mentioned. The challenge is that many consumers get stuck in plans they buy either without knowing it, or because they feel pressured. Large institutional sellers have engaged in high pressure or deceptive selling techniques for several years, which have prompted a current investigation by the Financial Services Authority (FSA). Some have even used mis-selling techniques by selling to customers that are ineligible to benefit from the protection.
Mortgage protection insurance cover provides great benefits to Brits who lose their job due to a covered event. Covered events typically include involuntary redundancy, illness, and accident. The list of covered events does not include voluntary redundancy. Long-term income protection is often confused with payment protection insurance (PPI) products, which are short-term. PPI products have payout plans ranging from 12 to 24 months. They payouts are a percentage of the normal monthly income earned by the covered individual.
Mortgage protection insurance cover usually allows coverage up to full mortgage payment and sometimes more, depending on the normal monthly income. While the benefits of coverage are extremely important to low or middle class consumers who lose their job, the costs are unfavourable when the insurance is bought from a large institution. Large sellers usually are much more expensive, which can make the benefits seem less advantageous. Some consumers get stuck with the higher cost coverage, though, because the insurance is packaged into mortgage, credit cards, or other loans, without their knowing.
Consumers need to be knowledgeable and look to insurance brokers to protect themselves in the best way. Insurance brokers will be more likely to watch out for the customer’s best interests. They also have greater knowledge of the best plans based on the needs of an individual customer.
Mortgage protection cover can mean the difference between keeping and losing a home for many unemployed people. Monthly mortgage payments are a huge cost each month for many. It is highly advisable that mortgage or loan shoppers read the fine print before agreeing to the terms of any loan. They need to give themselves a chance to find the right coverage on their terms, and at the most desired premiums.
Mortgage protection insurance cover payouts usually begin from 30 to 90 days following the covered event. Customers need to know their needs before buying a product. Some people might need immediate payments, while others would prefer to wait until regular pay checks are affected. It is also important to know what events are covered by a given plan and which events are not covered. Prospects also must be sure they are eligible to receive benefits in the event of a job loss.
Yeast Free Diet To Treat Candidiasis – The Essential Steps To Avoid Cravings and Nasty Side-Effects
A yeast free diet is one that contains little to no amount of yeast. This is the diet prescribed to treat candida overgrowth. The diet is typically followed over the course of six weeks until the symptoms of candidiasis subside.
Causes of Yeast Infections
There are a lot of species of yeast that thrive naturally in the body. Among them, Candida albicans is the most common, existing in the mouth, the digestive tract, the urinary tract, in the vagina and in the skin. Normally, fungal populations are kept in check but stress, the use of antibiotics and other medications cause an uncontrolled growth of the fungi that leads to the development of uncomfortable symptoms such as stomach discomfort and skin infections.
Food to Avoid
When on a yeast free diet it is important to avoid certain food items such as breads, rolls, cookies, pretzels, pastries and other kinds of food that contain yeast. You should also avoid vinegar and food that contain vinegar such as mayo, salad dressings, mustard, pickles and pickled food and barbeque sauce. Stay away from wine, beer and other alcoholic drinks such as cider.
It is also important to avoid moldy food. Avoid eating cheese, dried, smoked or pickled meats, cured bacon, mushrooms, peanuts and pistachios, soy sauce, miso and tempeh as well as malt. Avoid prepackaged herbs and teas as well as canned tomatoes.
Those following this kind of diet also need to note that sugary food items are off the list. They should avoid the consumption of processed sugar, naturally-sugary food and drinks like fruit juices and dried fruits, soft drinks, honey and maple syrup, corn syrup, chocolates, to name a few.
Limited Consumption
Starchy food like corn and potatoes should be eaten sparingly.
With all these restrictions most people are left wondering what food they are allowed to eat. There is no need to worry, however, since there are a lot of tasty food options to choose from even if one is following the yeast free diet.
Food items that you are allowed to eat include vegetables, especially dark, green and leafy veggies. Beans are a good source of protein. Meat, including beef, poultry and fish are allowed, as well as shellfish and uncured pork. Whole grains are allowed in the diet. These may include rice, millet, barley, couscous and buckwheat. You can still enjoy pasta, unprocessed seeds and nuts as well as vegetable oils that are unrefined.
Following this kind of diet is hard. Aside from the diet there are natural ways that you can do to help speed up the treatment of fungal infections. Forget about using chemicals and other drugs. Natural herbs and supplements paired with this diet will help you see improvements in your condition in no time. Going to the root cause of the Candida infection is also equally important. For example, treating the illness that has resulted to the overgrowth of the fungi or lowering your levels of stress can effectively solve the problem.
Do You Need Credit to Finance Your Wedding?
The time has arrived and excitedly you have switched from the romantic, engaged mode, to making serious plans for your wedding. Many couples arrive at this point realizing that they lack the funds to accomplish the wedding they have dreamed of. Now is the time to decide do you need credit to finance your wedding? Nowadays a lot of the couples being older and having worked for several years are taking on the expense of the wedding.
Traditionally the bride’s family is responsible for the following items:
- Wedding Invitations
- Thank You Notes
- The Wedding Ring for the Groom (this is paid for by the bride’s family or the bride)
- The Wedding Dress
- Formal wear for the Bride’s Father
- The Wedding Ceremony itself – the officiating clergy, church costs
- The Limo
- Flowers
- Decorations
- The Wedding Reception (including food and drink)
- Music
- Professional Photography
The groom’s family traditionally covers the following expenses:
- Their own Formal Wear
- Wedding Attire for the Groom and Best Man
- Cost of the Marriage License
- The Engagement Party
- The Rehearsal Dinner
The groom is responsible for the bride’s engagement ring and wedding ring.
The families can share the following costs:
- Dresses for the bridesmaids
- Formal Wear for the Ushers and Best Man
- Bouquets
The couple traditionally is responsible for the following:
Thank you gifts for the wedding party, parents, friends and anyone who helped with planning the wedding.
The following expenses can be shared by other members of the wedding party:
- The Best Man traditionally pays for the Bachelor Party
- The Bridesmaids may pay for their own dresses and the costs involved with the bridal shower.
- The wedding attendants can jointly offer to pay for the wedding gift, offer out-of-town guests a place to stay or transportation to the ceremony and reception.
- Ushers are responsible for the cost of their wedding clothes.
Up until recently traditionally the cost of the honeymoon has been the responsibility of the groom’s parents. I was not aware of this fact until writing this article! Some couples have adopted the concept of a “honeymoon registry”, where instead of paying for gifts the guests are paying for part of the overall honeymoon. This is an excellent solution when the couple already has a home and does not need duplicates of your typical toaster, pots and pans, sheets, towels, etc.
There are situations where neither of the couple’s parents can afford to help with the wedding. In this case, the total cost falls upon the shoulders of the couple.
If faced with the necessity of paying for the wedding the following options are available to the couple:
Option One: Traditional consumer credit loan. The money acquired in this manner can be used to pay for the wedding or anything else. Consumer loans are granted by banks. Some banks requires documentation of how the money will be spent. Some banks have a mandatory rule of your surety, the interest rate in these situations is usually lower. If this is the route the couple chooses to take they should check with their desired bank regarding the interest rate and procedures for payback.
Option number two is Special offers from banks at weddings: There are some banks that have special rates for newlyweds. They require document proving your intent to marry. These loans carry lower rates and the length of the loan may be longer. These loans typically allow for an early payment. Couples could use their monetary wedding gift to repay this loan. As regulations and services at banks have changed in this economic condition of our country the couple will have to research to see if these programs are still in existence.
Whatever your wedding plans are do not let the stress of whether you need credit to finance your wedding get the best of you and take away the joy of this very special, memorable occasion.
How to Take a Paperless Office Cordless
Recently I read about a doctor who wanted an office that was both paperless and cordless. That is, he wanted all battery-powered devices and and wireless. In a practical sense, the office was to operate on laptops accessing a wireless network.
Meanwhile, as we scale up our own electronic medical records implementation, we’ll be relying partially on wireless devices – slate computers which operate as thin clients and are connected to our network wirelessly. However, it’s important to understand the limitations of a cordless practice.
First, understand that ‘wireless’ isn’t truly wireless. Something must be plugged into something else somewhere along the line.
Secondly, with a wireless system there’s an expense at every level. Let’s have a glance at what’s involved in establishing a wireless network at your practice, and what the estimated costs are:
Consultant: You’ll need to go with a consultant with experience correctly setting up wireless networks. A badly-designed wireless network will only achieve a mediocre level of performance. We went with a Cisco-certified wireless network engineer; probably less than one hundred people hold these credentials worldwide. If you aren’t able to locate someone like this, at least find someone who really specializes in wireless installation projects.
Survey: The consultant will be using expensive tools for performing Radio Frequency mapping throughout the entire building, determining the locations where antennae are required. Our consultant and his team spread antennae out on tall tripods for a couple of days – finally, we were given a building floor map with a Radio Frequency map overlay along with recommendations of where antenna should be placed and how many were needed.
Adequate Power Supply: If you’d like to use cordless computers, you will need long-lasting batteries and have plenty of extras on hand. Also, keep in mind that unless you have a special charging dock, normal laptop batteries can’t be charged unless mounted in the laptop. A typical laptop battery provides about three hours of use, so plan your clinics accordingly.
Keep in mind that you should know what’s in your walls. Was there lead in there from the last tenant, a radiologist? Metal girders in the ceiling can either boost the system by reflecting it, or degrade the overall signal. You should also know what else is located in your building. A wireless network operates across a spectrum which overlaps with commonly-used devices. Even cordless phones and microwave ovens can create interference and cause havoc on your devices’ connections to the electronic medical records (EMR) system.
You must have a budget. One medical practice decided to use laptops in every exam room. Each was connected to an external 24 inch monitor, allowing both the doctor and patient to view a monitor. However, this option has a huge price tag; regular laptops are often the most inexpensive option.
So, what if you have a smaller practice and want to set up a wireless network on your own? Consumer wireless network devices which can be purchased at a retail store may work well for surfing the Internet or checking e-mail, but they might not be adequate for running an EMR system. There are a couple of reasons for this:
Firstly, if you must use more than one point of wireless access, there’s a pretty good chance that there will be a conflict. Even just walking down the hallway may drop your session – you may have to login again, possibly after losing information.
Secondly, in general a consumer wireless access point operates at a fixed signal strength which if far higher than the usual laptop wireless card. That may sound quite good, but that means that a laptop may detect a signal which is stronger than it is able to return, causing a broken network connection.
No matter how you choose to incorporate wireless devices into your EMR plan, be sure that everyone involved in on-board with the plan. If there are affiliated partners helping to pay for the hardware, it can be a good idea to be as cost-aware as possible, always able to justify purchases. Don’t go overboard on the latest gizmos, particularly is they don’t really make the job of serving patients more efficient overall.
How Many Homeowner Insurance Quotes Do I Need To Save Money?
Homeowner insurance quotes can vary in the amount they cost you based on a variety of factors – many that you can control. There are of course some variables that are common among all house insurance policies. They include the size of your house in total square feet, the building costs in the area that your property resides in, the materials used to construct your home, the amount of crime in and around your neighborhood and the condition of your home’s plumbing, heating and electrical wiring. Do you live in an area that has numerous natural disasters such as fire, floods or tornados? If so they can add to the insurance costs.
There are numerous ways to mitigate the cost of your insurance before you even decide to get homeowner insurance quotes. They include raising your deductible, buying from the same insurance company that currently provides you auto insurance, discounts for security devices and by making your house more disaster resistant. However the biggest way to lower your total cost is to get multiple homeowner insurance quotes.
The question that usually pops into a consumers mind is how many quotes are needed in order to make a decision. The truth is it could be as low as one quote if you feel comfortable with that first initial quote. As a homeowner myself I can tell you that I prefer to have at least three different homeowner insurance quotes from different providers with five or more quotes being about right.
Before the Internet came along this may have been very time consuming and frustrating. Now it can be as simple as visiting one of the many websites that deal with home insurance, plug in some information and wait to see how many quotes are provided back to you. You could do this with five different insurance companies and receive upwards of fifteen or more homeowner insurance quotes very quickly and easily.
After receiving all of your free insurance quotes you should use the following four criteria to pick the policy that’s right for you.
Price – Your Internet research really pays off in this area, as you will be able to quickly see how much the coverage you require will cost from several different providers. Remember although the lowest cost is your goal it’s not always representative of the best policy.
Stability – A low costing insurance policy does you no good if the company offering the policy goes out of business when you need them the most. Look for a company that is financially stable so you know they will be around to pay any claims.
Service – Make no mistake customer service can be extremely important especially if you’re calling your insurance provider right after your house has been demolished by a hurricane. Your future insurance company and its representatives should answer your questions and handle your claims fairly, efficiently and quickly.
Comfort – Probably one of the biggest factors when it comes to finding the best home insurance policy. No matter how many homeowner insurance quotes you receive if you don’t feel comfortable with any of the provider’s policies, procedures or insurance agents then it the cost savings won’t matter. You want an agent or company will be easy to reach if you have a question or need to file a claim.
As you can see a general rule of thumb is at least three homeowner insurance quotes should do the trick in helping you find the best possible policy for your situation. My feeling is that five quotes can be more beneficial. Anything more then that may be overdoing it but you never know you may find that one home insurance quote that was hidden from everyone else.
Interview With Frank McGee, Author of "A Song for the World"
Frank McGee has built a distinguished career as a writer and journalist over half a century. In the tumultuous 1960s he covered stories as far afield as Brazil, Indonesia, and Viet Nam. As managing editor of “Pace” magazine, a contemporary of “Life, Look, and Holiday,” he worked with thought leaders from around the world.
During the 1970s, McGee launched and edited “New Worlds,” the signature magazine of California’s Orange Coast. The University of California at Irvine tapped him to write the coffee table book commemorating the school’s first twenty-five years. In the ’80s and ’90s, he authored and edited books on a variety of topics that were published in a dozen languages. Today, he lives with his wife in Tucson, Arizona.
Tyler: Thank you, Frank, for joining me. You’re here today to tell us about your new book “A Song for the World” which tells the story of how the Colwell Brothers and Herb Allen used music to bring peace and diplomacy to the world, particularly through the group, Up with People. To begin, will you tell our readers a little bit about how it began?
Frank: Glad to, Tyler. Up with People started in a way that surprised everyone at the time. It was born during the 1960s to give a voice to youth eager to have a say in building the future. There’s a chapter in the book about that. The Up with People show was launched in embryo in 1965 at a conference for young leadership on an island in the Great Lakes. It evolved that summer in performances from a showboat touring local harbors, and within weeks, literally, it was in orbit around the world. No one expected that to happen, least of all the Colwell Brothers and Herb Allen, who initially just wanted to provide a platform for the idealism and creativity of the young people attending the conference. You might say that Up with People was born through a passion for change.
Domestic and global audiences came to know the Colwells and Allen in the following decades through Up with People’s four Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Multiple casts had toured on every continent and across the U.S. and Canada. In America’s Bicentennial Year, 1976, they played in 771 U.S. cities to live audiences totaling 3.9 million. That year they literally invented the modern Super Bowl halftime format when the NFL invited them to perform. The first chapter of “A Song for the World” opens with that event. I have to say (speaking modestly as the author!) that it’s a pretty dramatic story. In 1980 I had the privilege of being a field photographer during their performance at Super Bowl XIV in the Rose Bowl.
Tyler: Frank, I understand you have been friends with the Colwells and Allen for fifty years. Would you tell us a little bit about that friendship and how it developed?
Frank: That’s half a century, Tyler! I first met them in their teens. I hadn’t advanced much beyond that myself. Allen was recognized as a musical genius from his youth, a child prodigy. In his hometown of Seattle he was famous as a wizard on the xylophone. He trained under the best classical piano instructors in the Northwest and was enrolled to enter the Oberlin School of Music, but his passion in his teens was his dance band, Herbie Allen and His Orchestra. Herb was a junior in high school when we met. I was then working with Moral Re-Armament (MRA), an international volunteer group focused on developing accountable leaders across a broad spectrum of society. Herb instantly responded to the objective. More and more I’ve come to realize the implications of the readiness of young artists like Herb and the Colwells to engage in a purpose that gave relevance and meaning to their talents.
The Colwell Brothers were already country music stars when our paths crossed in Southern California. They were regulars on NBC’s Tex Williams television show, broadcasting weekly from Orange County’s Knott’s Berry Farm, which was America’s first theme park (Disneyland opened later just up the road). The Brothers, aged 19, 17, and 15, were the youngest group under contract with a major label, Columbia Records.
I was in the cast of a Western musical show then, and someone got them tickets for the Hollywood premiere. Ironically, the show was about brothers who were feuding over water rights. “A Song for the World” tells the pretty amazing story of what happened during the next few months; I say amazing because in little more than a year they were giving their first performance in a language other than their own. It was in Switzerland, when they sang in French for Robert Schumann, the former foreign minister of France and a founder of the European Union. During the next decades they would write and sing in 37 languages and dialects, with help from the locals, of course. They all speak Italian. Herb Allen, who worked for years in Italy, speaks it like a native. There’s an incident in the book about Allen finding a machine gun under his bed when he was staying with the family of Bruno, a young communist he had come to know: “What’s worrying you?’ Bruno asked Herb when he “happened” to mention his discovery. “We all have machine guns here. There’s one in every apartment in the block.”
Tyler: Frank, why did you decide to write “A Song for the World?”
Frank: I don’t want to sound strange about this, but I think writing the book was decided for me. In the spring of 2003 I was in a gathering of long time associates who met from time to time to renew friendships and talk about what was happening in our worlds. A probation attorney from Oakland said that young people in her city were being confronted with unimaginable situations every day, and desperately needed hope. “There should to be a book about the Colwells and Herb,” she declared.
I’m not kidding when I say the thought hit me with an almost electric jolt that I was meant to write it. My wife, Helen, who has been my partner in creative ventures for half a century, felt the same impulse. And so did my friend John Ruffin, who was moderating our discussion that day. John’s company, Many Roads Publishing, would eventually produce the book, with startup financial support from more than a hundred people from across the world who believed this story had to be told.
Tyler: That’s a wonderful story, Frank. Obviously, musicians have the power to be a big influence on young people, both positive and negative. Do you think Up With People is able to reach young people today and what is their message to youth?
Frank: At the end of Up with People shows, there are always young people in the audience who apply to travel with the cast. Sometimes they’re too young to qualify, sometimes too old, but the element that reaches people most, I think, is a purpose that’s important. Of course the show alone is a big attraction, but in the setting of “Bringing the World Together,” it seems to offer an answer to that ubiquitous question, “What can one person do?”
Tyler: I understand these artists traveled a great deal and witnessed history in the making in several countries. Would you give us an example of one of the most interesting events they witnessed or participated in?
Frank: How about two? Seriously, there are many remarkable occasions described in the book, for instance, being the first international musical performers in China after the demise of the infamous “Gang of Four;” or taking the first show to Russia after the Cold War, even before the Berlin Wall came down. But here are two:
In 1957, Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi was about to embark on a grueling tour of Southeast Asia in which he would apologize to Pacific nations for atrocities Japan had committed during World War II. The Colwells and those they worked with, some of whom were parliamentarians, had been dialoguing with Kishi for months, and at his official residence on the night of the departure, they were invited to present the entire send off program for the prime minister, his cabinet ministers, and high government officials. Their friends spoke and the Colwells sang, with special songs written in Japanese for the occasion. The last sound Kishi heard that evening as he left for the airport was the music of three young Americans, in western costume, singing to him in his own language.
Two years later the Colwell Brothers were in the Congo, today called Zaire, where they sang at the official celebration events when the country gained its independence. The Congo is the size of Western Europe! During an intense and turbulent year they remained working in the country, living through rebellion, revolution, and a re-invasion by troops of the Congo’s former Belgian occupiers, and then U.N. intervention. President Lumumba was assassinated during that year. With an international team the Colwells visited every province in the country, meeting with tribal chiefs in the villages, singing to crowds in stadiums, to Congolese military and peacekeeping U.N. forces in open-air concerts, and performing for national leaders from all parties in the country’s capital of Leopoldville. In the rainy season they crossed swollen rivers with their van perched atop ferries built of planks laid over dugout canoes fastened side to side. The afternoon the army seized control of the country in a coup, the Congo was entirely without phone or telegraph communication with the outside world. An hour after midnight that night the brothers led journalists to a remote village they had visited months earlier on the Congo River, where the reporters could hire villagers and noiselessly slip out into the current in dugout canoes to get the news out to the world. During that year, with their international teammates, the Colwells made more than 400 broadcasts on Radio Congo, the country’s sole means of communication, programs the auxiliary bishop of Leopoldville called “a voice of sanity to the nation.”
Tyler: Wow, that is determination. What do you think really motivates the Colwells and Herb Allen to take these kinds of risks?
Frank: That’s hard to answer, for me at least, without seeming to quote from a press release. I’ve seen the grit, sweat, and sacrifice involved. They could have turned away a thousand times from the path they’d chosen. But they believed something lasting could be achieved, and that they were meant to give their time and talents to it. I don’t think they had the slightest idea when they set out on this journey where it would take them, or ask of them.
Tyler: Frank, when other groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were making huge hits and probably tons of money in the 1960s and beyond, why did Up with People focus instead on touring the globe and visiting countries in crisis?
Frank: I think that boils down to “reason for being.” I’ve little doubt that the 20,000 young people who’ve taken part in Up with People during its first forty years would appreciate tons of money! And I know Herb and the Brothers wouldn’t object!
But to get the answer to your question you have to look at the choices they made more than a dozen years before Up with People was even a gleam in anyone’s eye. Look at the back cover of the book, which has some paragraphs under the heading, “The Power of Music.” There’s a line there that says, “They literally walked away from their childhoods, comfort, careers, and loved ones, putting everything on the line for something they believed. They believed they could change the world.”
Tyler: Why do you think “Up with People” has been so successful?
Frank: Even more than the entertainment of the Up with People show, I think it strikes a chord in the consciousness of people. We all want to know there is hope for the future. We’d all like to participate somehow in creating it. To see young people dedicating themselves to that purpose is both a challenge and an inspiration. The show itself is really a show window. What is inside the store is the encouragement, the gentle persuasion, and possibly even a little provocation to get involved in the life of your community, to volunteer with others who work to make a difference.
Tyler: For readers unfamiliar with the group, what are some of the songs they might recognize?
Frank: People may know “Where the Roads Come Together,” by Paul Colwell. It’s a poignant and moving ballad about who we are:
None of us is born the same,
We don’t know why
It’s the way we came,
Every heart beats a little differently,
Each soul is free to find its way,
Like a river that winds it way to the sea.
There are many roads to go,
And they go by many names,
They don’t all go the same way,
But they get there all the same.
And I have a feelin’
That we’ll meet some day
Where the roads come together
Up the way.
If you lived in the Congo, you’d doubtless be familiar with the Colwell Brothers’ “Vive le Congo,” which became something like a second national anthem and was played on Radio Congo for years.
And of course, “Up with People” is a song known around the world. CDs of the Words and Music of Paul Colwell will soon be available at http://www.asongfortheworld.com.
Tyler: Would you tell us a little bit about the song-writing aspect of the group? Who writes the music and who writes the lyrics? Where do they get their ideas, and how does it all come together so the music can be performed?
Frank: Paul Colwell, as I mentioned, wrote many of the songs performed in early shows. He often had collaborators, frequently Herb Allen, who was listed as coauthor. There’s a chapter in the book titled, “Birth of a Phenomenon,” about the songwriters, arrangers, and producers from several countries who have worked with Up with People either long term or on specific events.
Several Up with People albums have been produced in Britain, with top technicians and arrangers brought together by David Mackay, a long time collaborator. Mackay has an impressive collection of gold and platinum albums to his credit, including production of the New Seekers’ international hit, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.” One writer Mackay brought in was John Parr, co-writer of “St. Elmo’s Fire, and also David Mallory, one of France’s most successful pop/rock songwriters who created most of the hits of megastar Johnny Hallyday, sometimes called the French Elvis Presley.
Tyler: You mentioned the Colwells have written many songs in different languages and dialects? How do they go about providing this kind of international taste to their music?
Frank: When they’ve written songs in other languages it’s almost always been with people from the area. There are a number of stories in the book about this. For instance, once they were traveling with Rajmohan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, to the south of India to join in the land reform efforts of Vinoba Bhave, Gandhi’s disciple and the man regarded as his spiritual successor. At a train station in Bombay they chanced to meet a senator friend of Rajmohan who helped them write a song in Marathi, the mother tongue of Maharashtra state where they were heading the next day. After a dusty 12-hour road trip in 117-degree heat in a 20-year old seven-passenger Plymouth they had mastered the song. Arriving to meet Vinoba Bhave, they hauled Ralph’s acoustic bass and their other instruments out of the old car, and performed in the Marathi language for the saint and thousands of his followers. Vinoba Bhave used the words of their song as the theme of his address to the crowd.
Tyler: Musically, what do you feel makes “Up With People” stand out from other groups?
Frank: I think it’s been the content of the songs, plus their intent. They talk of taking down walls of misunderstanding, of excelling, of moving toward new frontiers. The songs are drawn from life. One, “The Last Embrace,” was inspired by a PBS special about a bridge that spanned the no man’s land between war zones in Kosovo, and a Christian boy and Moslem girl who had fallen in love, and died from gunfire on the bridge trying to cross it together. Many songs have been written for special occasions, for special people. A reflection by Captain Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, that he had looked back at the earth and seen “a world without borders,” inspired the visionary lyrics of “MoonRider.” Paul Colwell and Herb Allen’s “Song for China” opened hearts and doors in China when an Up with People cast went there in 1978 before diplomatic relations were established between China and the U.S.
Tyler: Frank, what do you feel is Herb Allen and the Colwell Brothers’ greatest contribution?
Frank: May I answer that in two parts? The first would be a personal response. These four have enriched the lives of many. They are fun to be with, never take themselves too seriously, and never, never get carried away with the PR about them. They’re quick to deflect credit and give it to others, and I have never heard them claim to have caused positive things to happen because of their work. Of course I know otherwise, but they would hit the “delete” button on any “spin” I might have tried to slip into the book. Okay, now to part two:
To me their greatest contribution would be the demonstration of the power of music to generate change. They typically wrote and performed not just any music, but music that touched lives, was drawn from what was important to people, and from what they saw around them. They never set out to tell others what they should think or do. On the contrary, they went everywhere to listen, to learn, and to understand. As a result, doors and hearts seemed to open to them everywhere. You might say that Up with People is their legacy. I think to them it is much more than a show or organization; it is proof to young and old of what the great English educator Edward Thring declared 150 years ago, that music “sooner or later is the great world bond.”
Tyler: Thank you, Frank, for joining me today. Before we go, would you tell our readers your website where they can buy a copy of the book and also what other kind of information they might find there about “A Song for the World?”
Frank: Go to http://www.asongfortheworld.com. You can order the book there, read reviews, learn which cities are scheduled to be visited for concerts and book signings, and see many of the photos from the book. Thanks very much for having me today, Tyler.
Tyler: Thank you, Frank. I wish you lots of luck with “A Song for the World” and I hope it introduces the Colwells and Allen to a whole new generation of fans.
Learning More About Cancer Prevention And Control
Cancer prevention and control requires you to focus on every part of the human body. Today’s media tends to direct its attention on issues such as breast and prostate cancer, but another deadly form of the disease that affects Americans is cancer of the bladder. When it comes to preventing cancer, industrial nations need to start concentrating on bladder cancer control.
The American Cancer Society discusses four types of bladder cancer people can develop. They are urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinma, and small cell cancer. Each type of bladder cancers is treated differently; and patients are urged to consult with their doctors before beginning any regimen.
Cancer of the bladder can be detected early by recognizing certain symptoms such as blood in the urine or a sudden change in your bladder habits. If you are experiencing any other abnormalities, such as excessive pain, you should see your doctor immediately. If you are having trouble with bladder pain control, it could be a warning sign of a growing tumor.
If you want to start practicing cancer prevention and control, you should stop harmful habits. Smoking is the leading cause in bladder cancer, and the American Cancer Society reports that smokers develop this disease twice as often as individuals who don’t have this habit.
This organization also reports men are more likely to develop bladder cancer than women. Other factors can contribute to this disease, such as age, race and family history. Urologychannel.com reports people over the age of seventy are two to three times more likely to develop bladder cancer than those in their fifties or younger.
Although research has not found a definite link to what causes this disease, there is enough evidence to support making positive changes in your lifestyle as a way to lower your risks.
If you do develop bladder cancer, there are options for treating this disease. You can choose from several different surgeries, depending on the aggression and stage of your cancer. These can range from a partial removal of the bladder to having the entire organ extracted from the body.
If you are in the earlier stages of this type of cancer, you could opt for immunotherapy, chemotherapy or radiation therapy treatments. After receiving your initial treatment, it is important to receive follow-ups to ensure the cancer does not return.
If you do have a relapse of your cancer, there are new tests and treatments out to help determine the stage and severity of it. The American Cancer Society discusses on the web site two new tests able to detect tumor cells by using urine samples.
A new treatment for cancer relapses is a PDT, or photodynamic therapy test. This method involves injecting a chemical into the body which clings to tumor cells in the bladder. A laser is then used to kill the tumor cells and eliminate the cancer.
As research continues for this disease, better advancements in treatments and early detections will be released to help fight this deadly killer.
With all the information available to day about cancer, there is good reason why you should advocate cancer prevention and control in your life. This is especially true for cancers that are not discussed frequently in the news, such as bladder cancer.
Preventing any kind of cancer involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise, a well-balanced diet and avoiding habits such as smoking.
