Nextiva Business Telephone Systems

The thought of being trapped in a car crash make people scared. However, the fact is almost everybody experiences car accident at least once in lifetime. Even when you take all the precautionary measures and drive responsible, an irresponsible driver with handheld cell phone might come and hit your car.

It is often said that talking over cell phone while driving is more dangerous than drunk driving. Whatever is the reason behind the accident, the knit result is that you are in a mess. Once the accident happens you are supposed to carry out a list of tasks.

Since you cannot avoid accidents always, it is smart to learn what to do once car accident occurs. This would help you get out of the incident sooner. Let’s check the points.

Inspect yourself and co-passengers







Even when you cannot feel pain, look at your hands, body, legs for any sort of injury. Call your co-passengers, if any, by their names and ask how they are feeling.

Try to get out of the car. Be careful with your steps. You should not injure others while moving out of the car. If anybody inside the car has fallen unconscious or is shouting in pain, chances are high that you would rush to get out of the car to extend him or her helping hand. While doing so, you might end up injuring others. Be slow but steady with your moves.

Moving the vehicle

If the spot of accident is a remote one and you cannot see anybody around, use your cell phone to call 911. You have to contact local police to know whether you can move the vehicle from the site. If you are already in a safe place, do not try to move your vehicle and wait for the police to reach. However, if you need to shift the vehicle for the sake of security or for the vehicles are creating roadblock, then go ahead and move it with the permission of local police.

When you call 911, the responder might ask you questions like if anyone has been injured in the accident, the position of the vehicles and other similar stuffs. Do not forget to give them detailed information about where the accident spot is located as they may not track the location of the caller.

Collect relevant info

Talk to the other drivers involved in the accident. Note down their name, address, insurance information, car model and make, vehicle number, number of people inside the cars – simply collect as much information as you can. If the case goes to court, accident attorneys may need this information.

Talk to the witnesses and collect their contact details in case you realize that you have been victimized.

However, while talking to others do not accept your fault even when it was your mistake.

Once police arrives, they would ask for your driving license and registration. Keep these things ready. Police may also ask for insurance cards of the passengers and injured people. Make sure you have all the documents in place so that the entire episode is summed up quickly.

Doctor and Lawyer

Even when the injuries look not-much-serious, visit a doctor and get yourself and others checked. Finally, consult a personal injury lawyer to know how to get your damages compensated justly.