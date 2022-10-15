Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ In A Twitter Beef Over 2023 Grammy Awards Nominations

Pin 0 Shares

‘Non-Grammy Winner’ Nicki Minaj is throwing a fuss about her “Super Freaky Girl” song being moved from the Rap to Pop category. And according to Nicki, Latto is supposed to support her fuss because Latto’s song “Big Energy” is similar to “Super Freaky“. This is some BS!

Latto who previously considered Nicki an idol fired back after Nicki called her a ‘Karen’. ‘You’re Older Than My Mom Tryna Bully’? Nicki might be insecure about Latto winning Grammy before she does. Else I don’t understand this fuss.

So according to Nicki Minaj, Latto‘s song has to be moved to the Pop category. And she is not attacking Grammy officials but the young lady that looks up to her? So much anger for never winning a Grammy!

The anger continues as Nicki is accusing Grammy officials of giving undeserving attention to young artists than older artists. Who is the ‘Karen’ here? 39-year-old throwing tantrums over a young artist’s nomination, and she has the gut to call her a ‘Karen’.

Via Vlad:

Nicki Minaj and Latto have taken to Twitter where the two exchanged barbs over a Grammy snafu that led to Nicki’s song “Super Freaky Girl” being moved out of the rap category and shifted to pop instead. The Queens rapper took to Twitter expressing her displeasure with the move citing a lack of consistency in how these type of situations are determined. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to the Latto hit record. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.” After feeling singled out, Latto texted Nicki to discuss the situation. A screenshot from their conversation was shared by Nicki accompanied with the tweet. “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair. But today, scratch off decides to be silent. Rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.” Latto then took to Twitter to defend herself: “1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off” She followed up with, “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defence. It’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ” Not to be outdone, Nicki shot back “All this time I thought you was at least 35.

Nicki Minaj thinks Latto is undeserving of the nomination simply because her song has been kicked out, is the classic ‘Karen’ move yet this year!

Here is the drama:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ — BIG LATTO (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Nicki Minaj and Latto engage in back-and-forth on Twitter following Grammy submissions drama. pic.twitter.com/5lceWGHkCU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2022

Lemme specify I’m sorry. Im delusional for saying “we’re” (newer female rappers) are flourishing & u said no one cares about my little song LYRICS my bad. FYI I only recorded cause I KNOW who tf I’m playing wit #40yroldbully pic.twitter.com/RHqEu8XFYD — BIG LATTO (@Latto) October 14, 2022

