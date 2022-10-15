News
Preservationists concerned about future of Justus Ramsey Stone House, St. Paul’s oldest house still standing may face demolition
Historic preservationists have banded together with a series of neighborhood organizations to prevent the demolition of the Justus Ramsey Stone House, St. Paul’s oldest known house still standing.
The small limestone structure, which dates to 1855, sits on the side patio of Burger Moe’s, a restaurant on West Seventh Street. The house, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, has a side wall that appears to have partially collapsed in one corner, though the front façade appears to be fine.
Citing public safety concerns, Burger Moe’s owner, Moe Sharif, submitted a standard demolition application to the city on June 29 to tear down the structure, according to Crystal King, a spokesperson for St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.
Sharif was then informed that he would have to submit his demolition plans directly to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which would vote on whether to recommend allowing the demolition to move forward. A city official said Friday that Sharif asked that his demolition application be forwarded to the HPC for review. That is expected to happened at a Nov. 7 meeting.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections wrote condemnation orders for the Justus Ramsey House, meaning that the house and the Burger Moe’s patio cannot be occupied.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined Sharif at Burger Moe’s to inspect the site in early October, but the mayor’s office has yet to release details about the visit.
Sharif has declined to comment on the matter.
PRESERVATIONISTS RAISE CONCERNS
Members of Historic St. Paul and the Historic Irvine Park Association, nonprofits dedicated to preservation advocacy in St. Paul, have raised concern that rather than repair and maintain a historic site, Sharif will expand his patio seating or his restaurant building.
The Justus Ramsey House was designated as a historic property prior to Sharif purchasing the building. Owners of such structures are required to maintain them.
While the Justus Ramsey House is built of limestone nearly two feet thick, the interior has deteriorated, according to Elyse Jensen, treasurer for Historic St. Paul.
“If it’s falling down, and it’s structurally unsound, then there’s a public safety concern,” Jensen said.
On Oct. 5, Jensen filed an emergency petition to the state’s Environmental Quality Board asking for a mandatory environmental assessment of the structure prior to any potential demolition. The petition, signed by 148 community members, was accepted for review by the state board.
Denise Wilson, the director of the state Environmental Review Program, said any demolition may not start until the city of St. Paul reviews the petition. Once the city has determined whether an environmental assessment is required, anyone can appeal the decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
‘IT COULD BE MOVED’
Meanwhile, on Monday the Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council approved a resolution in support of preserving the Justus Ramsey House. The resolution carries no legal authority, but Fort Road has joined the Historic Irvine Park Association, the Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association and Historic St. Paul in retaining attorney Tom Schroeder, who has been involved in preserving a number of historic structures throughout this city.
Schroeder and other preservationists believe that there are options for the future of the Justus Ramsey House. One of which could involve moving the building to a new location. A number of the historic homes in Irvine Park, a national register district, have been moved from other sites after being threatened with demolition.
“It could be that what needs to happen is this needs to be very carefully documented and dismantled, boxed, and moved,” Schroeder said. “But one way or another this building could be moved.”
News
Garrett Bradbury has shown great improvement in 2022, and wants to be back with Vikings in 2023
When Garrett Bradbury spoke in June about wanting to play with the Vikings beyond 2022, it did not seem realistic. After all, the Vikings declined to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 a month earlier, and he was a low-ranked center each of the past three seasons.
Things, though, have changed since then. Bradbury, who was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 29 center in the NFL in 2019, No. 26 in 2020 and No. 30 in 2021, carries a 2022 ranking of No. 9 for the 4-1 Vikings heading into Sunday’s game at Miami.
That’s a big change. But here’s what hasn’t changed: Bradbury still wants to remain with the Vikings long term.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I love this team, I love the offensive line here, I love the coaches. We’ll let that work itself out in the spring because I can’t do anything about it this week.”
Bradbury, taken with the No. 18 pick in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina State, had his share of struggles in pass protection in his first three seasons but this year actually has a higher Pro Football Focus rating in pass blocking than run blocking.
Bradbury talked in June about putting on about 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason to match up better against big nose tackles, and that has helped.
“I feel like he’s playing pretty well this year, especially going against him in training camp, I feel you could tell he was a little bit more stronger than he was last year,” Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson said Friday.
Still, after the first week of camp, first-year coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t seem fully sold on Bradbury. He said on Aug. 6 there was “still competition” to determine who would start at center, and the coach didn’t deny then there were some issues with Bradbury’s “technique” in pass protection.
Flash forward two months, and O’Connell is very pleased with Bradbury’s improvement.
“He’s been incredibly consistent, and I think he’s trusted the techniques and fundamentals in our system,” O’Connell said.
Bradbury faced more than his share of criticism during his first three seasons with the Vikings. And it was no surprise in May when his fifth-year option, for a whopping $13.202 million, was not picked up.
“You kind of focus on the here and now,” Bradbury, making a base salary of $2.25 million this season, said of past criticism. “So I’m focused on this week. Whatever is said is said, and I just kind of move forward and try to get better.”
With that in mind, Bradbury also refuses to pay much attention to the praise he has gotten lately. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday that Bradbury is “taking another step as a player, as a leader” and that he’s “doing a great job.”
“We’ve been doing good as a team,” Bradbury said. “It’s been going good, but it’s one day at a time. Nothing in the past you’ve done matters.”
The 6-foot-3 Bradbury says the weight he put on during the offseason “helps probably strength-wise and confidence-wise.” Bradbury, listed at 300 pounds, said in June he played at 295 last season and that he then weighed between 305 and 310 pounds. He declined to provide an estimate this week on his weight.
Bradbury also said that simply getting more NFL experience has helped his game.
“I think the more snaps you have, the more snaps you have playing with the guys next to you, it all matters,” he said.
Bradbury has been helped by a much improved offensive line this fall. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is ranked as the NFL’s No. 3 tackle by Pro Football Focus, and right tackle Brian O’Neal is No. 14. Left guard Ezra Cleveland is rated as the No. 11 guard, and rookie right guard Ed Ingram is No. 35.
“The top five guys, we all believe in and trust in each other, and when we’re out there, we try to make each other’s jobs easier,” Darrisaw said. “I feel like Garrett has been dominating for sure this year. He added those pounds, and clearly you can see he’s having a great start to the season.”
As for the future, Bradbury will become a free agent in March, and the Vikings will have a chance to re-sign him. O’Connell was asked Friday if he regards Bradbury as a potential long-term piece on the Vikings’ line.
“I’m a big fan of Garrett, how he’s playing, how he projects in our offense,” the coach said. “He knows how we feel about him. … I know Kirk feels great having him in there as well as those other four linemen. So I love where Garrett’s at right now. He’s just got to keep playing at the level that he’s playing at, which has been pretty darn good.”
News
South Washington County schools to go ‘back to the drawing board’ for bond request
Voters in the South Washington County School District in August decisively rejected a $462 million bond request by a nearly two-to-one ratio.
Now, district officials say they are “going back to the drawing board” to get voters to understand the critical need for funding for new construction, renovations and improvements to address student growth.
Starting Monday, district officials will be holding a series of listening sessions to gather feedback from district residents. Those eight sessions – which will be held online and in person – will be followed by a new demographic study, a communitywide survey and a timeline for creation of a new facility plan, district officials say.
It’s too soon to say when the district might return to voters with another request, said Superintendent Julie Nielsen.
Information from the listening sessions, community survey and new demographic study is expected to be shared with the school board in late January or early February, Nielsen said.
The $426 million bond request – the biggest ever in Minnesota — was rejected by a vote of 14,834 to 7,782 on Aug. 9.
“We asked for what we needed,” Nielsen said. “But I would say that August was probably the perfect storm as we look at what was going on with the economy, returning to school and the largest ask in the state of Minnesota. All of those things played a role in the unsuccessful bond. We knew that it was a big ask for our community, and so this allows us the opportunity to kind of reflect on what we did, and move forward, hopefully, with a plan that our community can support.”
Voters in the White Bear Lake school district three years ago approved a $329 million bond referendum to fund construction projects across the district, making it the largest successful school bond referendum in state history.
Nielsen said, however, noted that the White Bear Lake district has about 8,700 students, fewer than half of the students in the South Washington County district.
“White Bear Lake is a completely different district,” she said. “When you look at what they were asking for per-pupil versus South Washington County schools, we still were much lower.”
A better comparison, she said, would be with the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196, which serves approximately 29,000 students. District 196 officials also are working on long-range facility planning and preparing for a bond referendum, according to Nielsen. “You’re probably going to see another very large number come out of 196,” she said.
Demographic information provided to voters in South Washington County School District prior to the August vote will be updated to reflect a “slowdown” in housing builds, Nielsen said. Voters had been told to expect 8,000 new homes and more than 3,500 potential new K-12 students in the district over the next 10 years, but Nielsen said recent conversations with city officials in Woodbury and Cottage Grove indicate that those numbers will likely change.
“What we know is that the homes that were approved to go in and up probably aren’t being sold off at the same rate as they were previously,” Nielsen said. “The new study will hopefully explore now, post-pandemic and economy-wise, where we’re at in terms of numbers.”
NEWPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
One of the most controversial part of the district’s plan included the closure of Newport Elementary School, the most diverse school in the district. Under the plan, Newport Elementary would have become an early learning center.
Nielsen said it was too early to say what might happen with the school.
“We have not had any further conversations around Newport Elementary School,” Nielsen said. “We will certainly take a look at what we learn through the listening sessions, as well as from the survey results, and make decisions moving forward. At this time, we’re not certain … because we don’t have the additional information.”
The school district spans parts or all of Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Woodbury, Afton, Denmark Township and Grey Cloud Island Township.
COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSIONS
The South Washington County School District is holding a series of community listening sessions in October and November to gather feedback following August’s unsuccessful bond referendum.
The first session will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.
Subsequent sessions will be held Oct. 24 at Park High School; Oct. 27 at the District Program Center; Nov. 1 at Lake Middle School; Nov. 2 at Woodbury High School and Nov. 3 at Oltman Middle School. A virtual session also will be held. For more information and to RSVP, go to www.sowashco.org/facilityplanning.
News
Twins position breakdown: Ryan Jeffers is the catcher heading into offseason, but he needs help
When the lockout ended this spring, the Twins had a catching duo of Mitch Garver and Ryan Jeffers with Ben Rortvedt behind them on the depth charts. In a matter of days, that all changed, leaving Jeffers the only one of the three still around.
Garver and Rortvedt were dealt on consecutive days — Garver to the Texas Rangers, Rortvedt to the New York Yankees — and when the wheeling and dealing was done, the Twins had acquired Gary Sánchez from the Yankees to pair with Jeffers.
Jeffers and Sánchez were expected to split the bulk of the work behind the plate, but after an errant pitch fractured his thumb and required surgery, Jeffers instead spent most of the second half of the season rehabbing.
The Twins will be on the lookout for another catcher to pair with Jeffers come this offseason with Sánchez set to hit free agency.
2022 RECAP
When the Twins traded for Sánchez in March, the narrative was that perhaps the catcher, who took his fair share of criticism in New York, might thrive in a different market.
But while there were defensive improvements, Sánchez had a worse season at the plate than he did a year agor, hitting .205 with a .659 OPS. His 89 OPS+ was 10 points off of last year, when he was near league-average at 99. His 16 home runs were the fewest the two-time all-star had hit in any season, save for the truncated 2020 year.
Sánchez was durable, avoiding the injured list all season and playing in 128 games. Most were behind the plate, though he did handle designated hitter duties from time to time.
Jeffers, meanwhile, played in just 67 games, returning in late September healthy after rehabbing from his July surgery. He spoke many times about feeling good about swing adjustments he had made right before the injury.
Jeffers finished the year slashing .208/.285/.363 in 212 at-bats.
While he was out, the Twins swung a trade with Cleveland for Sandy León, a light-hitting veteran whom pitchers raved about throwing to. León eventually underwent season-ending knee surgery late in the year. Caleb Hamilton and José Godoy also saw limited action behind the plate for the Twins.
2023 OUTLOOK
There’s no doubting that Jeffers’ is the Twins guy heading into the 2023 offseason as it stands.
But will he take a step forward offensively next season? And who will the Twins pair with him?
Beyond Jeffers, the Twins have a clear need to add to the position as Sánchez and León will both free agency. Godoy and Hamilton are no longer in the organization, either.
The Twins don’t have any catching prospects knocking at the door — in fact, none of their top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline are catchers — so this is something the Twins will need to address externally. As for how they’ll utilize their catchers, expect to see a co-catching tandem yet again.
“There are some guys who catch close to every day, and they’re kind of a smaller group of elite players,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “But a lot of them, let’s just say, you end up where it’s 60-40 and not 50-50, something like that becomes the extreme, I would anticipate us probably looking at it again in some way like that.”
This is the third in a series recapping the 2022 season and looking ahead to 2023.
News
Orioles claim two catchers from Reds, continue to stockpile potential backups for Adley Rutschman
The Orioles spent most of last offseason without a catcher on their 40-man roster. After a pair of waiver claims Friday, they have six.
Baltimore claimed two backstops from the Cincinnati Reds in Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary and designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment to open 40-man roster spots.
The Orioles’ 40-man roster is full, with Garcia and Kolozsvary joining Adley Rutschman, Robinson Chirinos, Anthony Bemboom and Cam Gallagher as their catchers. With Chirinos set to become a free agent after the World Series, the Orioles lack a clear backup for Rutschman, their former top prospect who won Most Valuable Oriole honors and figures to be among the finalists for American League Rookie of the Year.
Backup catcher is a clear area for the Orioles to upgrade in an offseason in which they are expected to increase payroll. Although the team had a 96-win pace when Rutschman started at catcher, Baltimore went 33-45 otherwise.
Until signing Chirinos on the cusp of spring training, Baltimore didn’t have a catcher on its 40-man roster. With Major League Baseball’s lockout of its players, teams were unable to make moves that impacted their 40-man rosters, though the Orioles used that time to ink minor league deals with Bemboom and other catchers who competed in spring to back up Chirinos when it became clear Rutschman wouldn’t be able to begin the season in the majors because of a right tricep strain. To call up Rutschman on May 21, the Orioles designated Bemboom for assignment, but he remained in the organization. The team selected his contract last week to prevent him from reaching minor league free agency, at least temporarily keeping him in the mix to back up Rutschman in 2023.
Right-hander Anthony Castro, designated to add Bemboom to the 40-man roster, elected to become a free agent after he cleared waivers, the team announced Friday morning, with the Boston Red Sox claiming right-hander Jake Reed from Baltimore after he had been designated.
Garcia, 29, has appeared in the majors with the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and the Reds since 2018, hitting .216/.253/.332 in 116 games. The 2014 second-round draft pick hit .213 with a .507 OPS for Cincinnati in 2022, with an appearance in the final game of the season being his first since early July because of a sprained finger on his left hand. Garcia is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting him to receive a small raise to $800,000. He becomes the ninth arbitration-eligible Oriole, with outfielder Jake Cave, also claimed since the end of the regular season, among them.
Kolozsvary, 27, made his major league debut this season, appearing in 10 games for the Reds and hitting .200/.238/.450 with a home run and nine strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. He hit .175 with a .594 in 61 games with Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate across the past two seasons. He entered this season as the Reds’ No. 26 prospect.
Head and Sulser, both former waiver claims, made 11 combined appearances for the Orioles, posting ERAs of 1.80 and 3.55, respectively, in their limited work.
News
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.
But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend.
Eberflus said he met with Fields on Friday morning to discuss what’s next as the Bears recover and reflect before their Oct. 24 “Monday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots.
“I just said that, ‘Hey, I know we all have frustrations, but really just reset. Reset your mind. Have your eyes going forward,’ ” Eberflus said Friday at a news conference at Halas Hall. “‘Look forward to how we’re going to improve and how we’re going to get better.’ Because he did a lot of good things last night.”
The physical rest certainly will be good for Fields after he took a beating from a formidable Commanders defensive front that totaled 12 quarterback hits and five sacks. Fields said after the game that he aggravated a previous left shoulder injury. Eberflus said Fields was still sore Friday but added, “He’ll be OK.”
The Bears have to hope the time off also will be good for Fields mentally after he told reporters he was “tired of being almost there, tired of being just this close” following multiple questions about the team’s inability to score from within 5 yards of the end zone on three drives. That included a last-minute drive that ended with wide receiver Darnell Mooney coming up inches short of the goal line on what could have been the winning fourth-down catch.
Fields said repeatedly he was frustrated by the Bears’ inability to finish.
Eberflus understood Fields’ sentiments following the third straight loss by eight or fewer points and said that’s why he continues to stress the 24-hour rule for moving on from games.
“This game you have to play with passion,” Eberflus said. “You have to play with emotion. You have to do that to play it the right way. And you have to put yourself out there, and every time you play this game, a piece of you is left on the football field. It’s just the way it is.”
As Fields and his teammates regroup, Eberflus and the coaching staff plan to take the weekend to evaluate every player on the roster. They’ll come up with three things each is doing well and three things he needs to improve on and then map out a plan for that development.
They’ll also evaluate scheme in all three phases and assess lineups, taking a look at whether they’re putting players in the best spot to succeed and if they need to make changes ahead of what could be a tough slate of games with the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys on the road and the Miami Dolphins at home.
“Is there anything that can create competition at any position on the football team?” Eberflus said. “That’s healthy for us to be able to do that going forward.”
The Bears have a couple of obvious areas that need evaluation, starting with an offensive line that allowed the Commanders to disrupt Fields, who had 12 carries for 88 yards. Defensive end Montez Sweat, often going up against Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, led the way with four of the 12 quarterback hits and a sack.
The Bears are a little more than two weeks away from facing a Cowboys defense that ranks second in the NFL with 20 sacks. And if they can’t upgrade their personnel with left guard Cody Whitehair sidelined by a knee injury, they can evaluate if their game plan is helping to protect Fields.
“The rhythm and timing of the passing game is all predicated on the movement passes, the pocket when you are dropping back, and those are all things that we’re going to keep looking at,” Eberflus said. “In terms of helping guys inside or outside more. Doing more things that can help the offensive line, that can help the receivers, that can help every group.”
The return game is another area that will require close evaluation after rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffed his second punt in three weeks, setting up the Commanders’ winning touchdown.
“No. 1 job of kick returner or punt returner is to catch the ball,” Eberflus said Thursday night. “So we are going to have to look at that.”
It will be a balance for the coaches, keeping perspective with young players who are growing while also pushing them to be better.
But Eberflus thinks Fields, for one, is in the proper frame of mind to continue that work.
“He’s got a great mindset going forward about the improvement and the things he’s got to work on with the offensive staff,” Eberflus said. “He’s in a good way right now.”
News
As Tommies have grown, so has their quarterback from South St. Paul, Cade Sexauer
On the surface, St. Thomas’ homecoming football game against Drake on Saturday afternoon at O’Shaghnessy Stadium would appear to be a reason for some unease for Tommies quarterback Cade Sexauer and his family.
Sexauer’s dad, Chad, the longtime football coach at South St. Paul High School who is now the athletic director at Lakeville South, played offensive tackle for Drake and grew up nearby in Iowa. But Sexauer said there is no question that his dad will be wearing purple as he watches his son play in his final homecoming game for the Tommies.
Aside from the obvious reason for a change of allegiance, Chad also is responsible for his son choosing to attend St. Thomas, albeit in a less than conventional way.
Sexauer played for his dad at South St. Paul, and when his high school football career ended, he all but decided to give up the game and attend a Big Ten school to pursue an engineering degree. Out of the respect he had for the relationship his dad had with Tommies coach Glenn Caruso through their shared vocation, he decided to make a visit to St. Thomas.
“I loved it here,” Sexauer said of touring the campus, “and I kind of shocked myself when I decided to play football here.”
Five years later, Sexauer has established himself as one of the key contributors in the Tommies’ successful transition to Division I football. This season, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound left-hander has thrown for 10 touchdowns to help the Tommies get off to a 4-1 start, including 2-0 in the Pioneer Football League.
“When I committed I didn’t even know if I was going to play a snap while I was here,” Sexauer said, “because I knew how talented the kids were here — even when we were back in Division III. So I just wanted to become a part of the family we have here.
“After you watch the first year, you want to play so bad. I was excited about being a part of Tommies-(St. John’s) Johnnies every year. Then when the decision to go Division I came along, and to think about being a Division I quarterback, it was like the next thing kept happening.”
The Tommies grew, and Sexauer grew right along with them.
“Any time you put an obstacle in his way, he finds a way to surpass it,” Caruso said. “It might not happen immediately, but his mental toughness, and his ability to outwit and outlast, is a quality that is way too uncommon nowadays. He wasn’t our highest-recruited guy by any stretch.
“On the list of talents, he was middle of the pack. On the list of intangibles, he was No. 1. I actually went to a game to watch a different quarterback that was playing against South St. Paul, and I left thinking the quarterback we wanted was on South St. Paul.”
Last summer, Sexauer was locked in a quarterback battle with fellow senior Tommy Dolan that extended into the start of the season. Sexauer ended up starting seven of the Tommies’ 10 games. This year, Connor Jordan, a transfer from the University of South Carolina, pushed Sexauer for the starting job right up to the start of the season. Jordan ended up leaving the program after not winning the job.
Sexauer had planned all along to return to the Tommies for a fifth season, but it was far from certain that he would do so as the starting quarterback.
“It definitely was a little intimidating seeing the school he was coming from and watching his film, seeing how talented he was,” Sexauer said of Jordan. “So I knew I had to get better this summer, I knew I couldn’t take a day off.”
Caruso pointed out that the program is built on “intentional and intense competition,” and Sexauer’s ability to adjust to the situation at hand is one of his best attributes as a quarterback.
“He’s like sandpaper,” Caruso said. “He can smooth out just about anything. His ability to act urgently and thoughtfully is as unique a skill as anybody I’ve ever coached.”
Caruso praised Sexauer coming out of spring practice, and believes he benefitted greatly from working with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Landry.
“I think (Landry) just opened up his world to quarterback play at the Division I level,” Caruso said. “Jake was able to get this great mind of his to operate in real time with what he was seeing on the field.”
Sexauer has earned his engineering degree and needs only a few more credits to earn a liberal arts degree. He already is working for the company that he will join full time after graduation. The engineering degree that meant so much to him already is paying off. So, too, is his decision to continue his football career at St. Thomas.
“It’s crazy to think how different things could have been,” Sexauer said. “I’m glad I took that visit.”
