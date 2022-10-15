Finance
Review of VOIP Phone & Internet Phone Companies – Skype Vs Vonage World
If your company conducts business outside of the United States the topic of international calling rates has come up. Most businesses owners fear looking at a phone bill after making or receiving Intl calls. There are simple solutions to manage or even eliminating the cost of Intl calling. Below are evaluations of two effective services that can be used to make or receive calls on your landline telephone or mobile device Blackberry, Windows Mobile, iPhone, or Google chrome android.
Internet phone service Skype is by far the best means to make international calls. Skype provides the ability to make calls to anyone on the Skype network for free; all you need is a Skype account and an internet connection. Skype users can also make calls to non-Skype telephone numbers, which will reduce the cost of per minute talk time drastically compared to using telephone companies. Skype also has hand handled phones that allows users to make calls using a WIFI connection, eliminating the need of using a computer to make calls. Skype software can be loaded onto iPhones and Windows Mobile phones which allow Skype users the ability to make free Skype to Skype calls or call non-Skype numbers through their account using their mobile device. Currently Blackberry devices do not support the Skype software.
VOIP phone service Vonage World is a great service for calling abroad, but lacks many of the features of Internet phone service Skype. Vonage World allows users to call 60 countries for free. The only catch is most of these counties you can only call landlines and are charged for calling cell phones. Users can make calls on Vonage by using a regular phone without the need of a computer or special software. The per minute cost of calling internationally remains completive with Skype and beats telephone company rates. Vonage lacks the ability to make Vonage to Vonage calls for free. Vonage World works on Blackberry mobile devices unlike Skype software and also works on the iPhone. Currently there’s no way to share minutes between your Vonage mobile account and Vonage telephone line.
If you are looking to make international calls for the lowest rate internet phone provider Skype will be your best choice. Due to the need to use Skype software or devices to make calls it does take a little technical understanding to make and receive calls. If you need to make or receive landline calls from one of the 60 countries included in VOIP phone provider Vonage World service Vonage will be a better choice, because no technical knowledge is needed. Simply pickup a telephone and dial the number.
Top Ten Signs It’s Time to Pull Over
Cars these days tend to be a lot more reliable than my first car, an old banger that had a manual choke and didn’t like to start in most weather conditions, including rain, a common predicament in this country.
It makes it easy to forget, that sometimes we need to pull over, and here are my top ten reasons why it is sometimes completely necessary.
1) Flashing lights: if the police are signaling you to pull over, it would be a strong recommendation of mine to pull over safely. It may just be that you have a light out, but we’ve all seen the repeats of the cop programmes, and therefore know what happens if you don’t pull over.
2) Losing something: this encompasses a vast range of things, from a wheel shooting off when you are heading down the motor way at speed, to dropping a CD in the car. If the wheel falls off, pull over. If your CD falls under the passenger seat and it is absolutely imperative that you listen to your favourite Wham! CD, then pull over. Likewise an article in the news this week, a woman was shaving her bikini line when driving, and caused a pile up. Pull over!
3) Flames: I would think this was a pretty obvious one, but if you see flames, stop driving. Unless you want to be part of a human fondue experiment, get out and as far away from the car as soon as you possibly can.
4) Smoke: Mainly as this is often a pre curser to flames, but smoke is generally not a good sign, especially if it is coming from under the bonnet.
5) Smells: OK, so it could be the dog, or driving past a farm, but if you smell something that you haven’t smelt in the car before, like burning or petrol, then pull over and have a look. Burning is generally linked to flames and smoke, so stop the car!
6) Not being able to see: whether it be that there is pouring rain, fog or snow, get it cleared. A lot of people this year experienced the following problem, after meticulously scraping the windscreen of snow ready to go to work, they got half way and the massive chunk slid of the roof, covering the windscreen again. Not good if you’re hammering down the M25 on your way to work. Pull over and sort it out before putting everyone’s life at risk.
7) Bangs: OK, you may have just run over the cola bottle that the man in front of you chucked out of his window, but you may have also popped a tyre or lost your engine.
8) Feeling Ill: if you don’t feel right, don’t continue to drive. You may have a migraine, need a wee or be having something more serious, like a heart attack, but illness is a great cause of accidents in the UK. People ploughing into other cars when not having full concentration is terrible and can lead to loss of lives.
9) Sleepiness: As with feeling ill, if you are tired, wind the window down to get some fresh air, and pull over as soon as you can. Have a rest. Don’t kill someone.
10) Changes in handling: if your power steering suddenly goes, or lights start flashing, pull over and check your manual. These are safety features to protect you, and wouldn’t be twinkling like Christmas lights unnecessarily.
On the whole, use your initiative! And it’s imperative that you have a Car Insurance policy for the eventuality that something goes wrong.
Businesses Benefit From Toll-Free Numbers and Call Forwarding Services
Innovative uses of toll-free phone numbers can help increase business through marketing strategies
Getting a toll-free phone number for your business is beneficial in a variety of ways. Your customers can reach you more easily, potential customers are more likely to choose a toll-free phone number to inquire about services, and it makes good business sense. However, there are also creative ways to use call forwarding numbers that you might not have thought of in order to help increase sales.
At least that’s what Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. realized when they decided to offer a toll-free phone number to its brokers and correspondents. The whole point of the offering was to help them get leads for home-purchase loans.
As reported in American Banker, here’s how it works: the Ocala, Fla., wholesale lender provides three numbers to an originator, which in turn gives two of them to real estate agents that supply it with leads. It keeps the third to market properties that are for sale by the owner.
The realty agents and the originator are able to display the numbers in all their advertising. The phone numbers of prospective homebuyers who call the line and the extension in the ads are immediately sent to the real estate agent or originator.
The service is free for the first four months, after which it costs $2 a day. Cheri Galvan, Taylor Bean’s Western regional manager, said it is offering the service so that originators “refer” customers to her company for their mortgages.
The results? In a recent press release, the wholesaler said early adaptors of the system have had increases of over 400% in closed sales in just the first few months. With results like that, creative ways to use toll-free numbers can mean big sales for small businesses.
Toll free phone numbers can elevate your business to the next level, increase business and attract more clients
You’ve probably heard the saying, “Perception is reality.” Whether we like to believe it or not, in many cases this seems to be true. Millions of books can be sold with a slick cover and carefully used fonts, regardless of the content. And how many professionals have we met that were indeed competent, but really could have used a makeover for a better first impression?
When it comes to your business and the image you portray, you have to look the part, whether you’re a one-person show operating out of your basement, or a small group of entrepreneurs who are trying to obtain financing. Toll free phone numbers are one way you can help your business appear professional and competent. If you haven’t gotten a number yet, here are some reasons for considering it:
Research shows that these numbers attract more responses from potential customers.
Toll free numbers allow a broad range of advertising markets. You can reach who you want to reach without fear that you’ll appear “too far away,” or “out of reach,” if you just have a local number.
Toll free phone numbers help your company look professional and established.
Toll free numbers encourage communication with your customers, which is always a good business practice.
If you are looking for a way to increase your professionalism and sales of your business, now is the time to “go toll free” with a call forwarding service. It will help take your business to the next level.
Guidelines For Getting Cheap Motor Car Insurance Quote Online
Everyone is interested in getting a cheap insurance for his vehicle. If you explore the web methodically, you can find numerous sites that offer online cheap motor car insurance quotes for new and used cars as well. If you are new to it, you can simply follow these guidelines to obtain cheap online insurance quotes.
You should search for those companies that are particularly providing cheap car insurance services online, which meets your needs. Many of these online insurance companies do not have any agents and offer online cheap quotes for car insurance as they save the agents’ commissions. It is possible to easily obtain a low insurance quote for your car insurance by just calling their 1-800 phone numbers to strike a best deal. They will ask you to fill up a form online where you should provide the particulars about the mileage done by your car and details about its condition. After providing this information, you will get online cheap car insurance quote.
Another way to get the quotes on cheap motor car insurance is using the online insurance calculator available on various sites. The offers may be well within your budget. You have to fill all the details of your car like its make, model, mileage done and your car’s present condition in a set form. Once you click the SUBMIT button after filling up all details, you will get the quote very fast within a few minutes.
You should ensure that the car insurance calculator provided by the company is set for your country as well as meant to be used by the companies in that region. Some of the online car insurance firms have links with the reputed insurance companies that will contact you for an insurance cover. You can visit the websites of reputed companies for online cheap quotes for motor insurance and get a better deal with considerable discount and bonus.
Before you sign up with an insurance firm for a online cheap motor insurance quote, you should ensure about the complete details of offer and method of reimbursement in case of a claim. These guidelines are for judiciously selecting the quote, as the prevailing economic conditions and your car’s condition are contributing factors to the ultimate cost of insurance.
In addition to the above, you can find the useful information with Online Insurance Market. Here, you can find the online cheap motor car insurance quotes offered by different insurance service providing companies including the feedback on the companies and their insurance and repayment policies. This information is accessible by filling up and submitting a request form. You can also get the data to compare the offers from other websites, if it is necessary.
It is always useful to have the comparative data on the quotes for car insurance that includes the quotes you have obtained from different companies. The comparison sites have different type of information than the calculator websites. These sites provide detailed tables including all online cheap motor insurance quotes offered by many companies. You can select the one that you find suitable for you. There are direct links provided to the official websites of these companies.
In short, you can get go for a beneficial cheap motor insurance quote after exploring the different offers according to these tips.
VoIP Service – 9 Facts You Need To Know
VoIP Service is one of the hottest technologies on the internet today. And, unlike so many other internet services, VoIP service – in place of a standard telephone service – actually provides real value to the user.
So what exactly is Voice over IP (VoIP)?
Voice over Internet Protocol. Simply the ability to transmit Voice traffic (an analog conversation) over the internet (a packet based protocol or data conduit). This is done much the way music is digitized when converted to MP3.
You have probably heard of Voice over IP or VoIP before, and maybe even used it, but check your knowledge against this list of 9 need to know facts:
- VoIP is an exciting new technology, but it’s not yet perfected
- Skype, and now Google Talk, are the easiest ways to get started
- Some VoIP Service companies that are here today will be gone tomorrow
- A VoIP phone is only as reliable as your broadband internet connection
- You don’t want to rely on a VoIP phone line for 911!
- VoIP phone service does not carry the same legal protections as a landline
- Low introductory prices for VoIP service will likely increase later, maybe a lot
- Long distance is getting cheaper all the time, removing some incentive for VoIP
- VoIP is the future, and merits looking into
VoIP is exciting, but not perfect
We all love something for nothing, but have you ever heard the phrase “There’s no such thing as a free lunch?” Sure you have. With Voice over IP, keep in mind that it is a relatively new and developing technology, and the “price” can be lack of quality.
The internet is designed to pass data packets. The ability to resend packets that are lost in transmission is built in to the way the internet works. This works great with data packets – keep resending until the recipient gets it or a predetermined timeout factor.
If a packet is lost with voice, however, how does the person speaking know to stop talking until the packet arrives at the other end? Getting the picture? Think early days of cell phones (depending on where you’re at you might be thinking of cell phones today!).
Anyone who has used VoIP, and you probably have been on the receiving end of a VoIP call whether you knew it or not, knows that drop outs and dropped calls do happen. Many businesses are beginning to use VoIP to save money on long distance. Next time you receive a call from a business and the line quality “waffles” a bit, you are probably on a VoIP call.
Skype (or Google Talk) is a must for anyone interested in VoIP
You simply MUST checkout this technology. It primarily turns your computer, with a microphone and speakers (preferably a headset), into a telephone. When you login to Skype, Skype servers can then connect others to you automatically when they “dial” your username.
You can call any other Skype user, who is online, for free. With inexpensive minute packages, you can call any phone number in the world.
WIFI enabled cell phones even have the ability to make skype phone calls right from the phone’s menu. This saves paid minutes for other calls and allows international calling to be free.
I know several businesses with employees scattered around the world who keep everyone in touch via free skype calls.
What VoIP companies will be around for the long haul?
Not all VoIP companies are like Vonage, and Vonage is… well, have you noticed that the Vonage stock IPO (initial public offering) was less than well received, with the price of the stock quickly falling 50% and more?
Vonage is probably the best known VoIP company, and if you prowl the internet chat rooms and newsgroups you will see an awful lot of complaints about dropped calls and other quality and service issues. The company may ultimately get the kinks worked out and improve their reputation, but only time will tell.
Many other VoIP companies may not last very long. Don’t you kind of wonder about a business that pays up to $200 for a residential VoIP Service referral, as long as the referral stays a $20/month customer for at least two months? I know of one such company. Scary.
Not a big deal if you are just playing around with VoIP on a second phone line and trying to save a little on long distance. But what happens to number portability when the company that has your number no longer answers their phone?
Reliability of the Internet
With Voice over IP, don’t forget what IP stands for – Internet Protocol. Is your internet service ever down, or sloooow? Guess what that does to your VoIP service; that’s right, what service!
Even if you have the most reliable ISP or Internet Service Provider, the VoIP call needs to get to the other end after being properly routed everywhere in between. If any part of the path fails and cannot quickly redirect, your call is either dropped or nonexistent in the first place.
In order for VoIP service to work well, the entire network must support something known as QoS, which stands for Quality of Service. Problem is, not every path on the internet supports QoS, at least not yet.
Just like a chain, a Voice over IP phone call is only as good as its weakest link.
And that leads right into the next point..
Do NOT rely on a VoIP phone line for 911
Now I know there are those of you who are young, single and carefree who maybe have never had to call 911 in your life and don’t expect to have to.
But it’s not just seniors and families with children who have medical emergencies, whether it be for someone who lives in that residence or a visitor.
What about fire? What if you have to call the Police?
- Do you ever want to pick up the phone to dial 911 and not get an immediate dial tone?
- Do you ever want to have to redial because the call was dropped?
- Do you ever want to get routed to the wrong 911 dispatcher? Or have the dispatcher not get your correct address on their screen?
Emergency 911 service is yet to be available with many Voice over IP services in most areas of the United States. Some providers in fact will only let you make OUTBOUND calls from your home because of this (they want you to keep a land line for now).
For those where it does work it depends on the correct data being entered in their master database somewhere and for the routing algorithms to work correctly for your call to get to the correct 911 emergency call center.
Traditional landlines have a variety of legal protections, but not VoIP phone service
With the current attitude of the US Government to keep chipping away at the Consitution in the name of anti-terrorism, I don’t expect that many, if any, legal protections will be extended to VoIP. Certainly none that will protect you from Uncle Sam that’s for sure. And YES, VoIP calls can be traced, even over encrypted connections!
Don’t be sucked in by low introductory rates
We all know how it works. 3, 6, 12 months at a low price, then huge increase once they’ve got you hooked. Companies like Vonage started out with rates around $50/month. Now they offer intro rates of $20 – $30/month.
You know where they want to go with those rates. Up. The higher the better for them. Quite possibly back toward $50/month.
The only thing that will prevent that from happening is competition. But in order for competition to keep prices down, the customer, that’s you, have to be willing to endure the inconvenience of jumping ship. That’s a task certain to be more painful if you try to take your phone number with you.
Can you count on the VoIP service provider to make it easy for you to switch to one of their competitors? Can you spell “Busy Signal”? Sure you can. You’ve been there before. It’s not like being able to walk in the office of your local phone company where you can speak to someone in person!.
And for $20 – $50/month, you can buy a lot of long distance these days; which leads me to the next item..
Long distance just keeps getting cheaper
If your primary reason for giving up the quality and reliability of a land line is to get free long distance, your reason is getting smaller every day.
Why? Long distance rates are coming down. Between competition and the fact that telecommunications companies are themselves using Voice over IP to route long distance traffic. The difference, though, is that telecoms use dedicated networks with high dollar equipment to eliminate the dropped calls and to keep the quality of the call in line with what their customers expect.
Many traditional phone customers are being offered unlimited calling packages now. And who doesn’t have some spare minutes on their cell phone package to use for a long distance call now and then? The attractiveness of free calling via a VoIP service is diminishing daily.
Conclusion: The future of VoIP
Bottom line? Voice over IP is here to stay. It is the future. For those who feel like being a pioneer, new technology can be fun. Just remember what can happen to pioneers, they get arrows in their back!
If you fancy the latest in technology, take Voice over IP for a test drive, I am.
But when I have a really important call, or I don’t want to make a bad impression or I’m calling someone older who doesn’t hear so well any more – I pick up a land line, dial 1+ the number and show some respect for the person on the other end of the line.
For more information about Voice over IP and other Windows and Computer issues, visit the author’s website at http://www.FreeComputerConsultant.com
Cheap Car Insurance May Hurt You When Disaster Strikes
Car insurance is a necessity that most of us would like to save money on. There are certainly ways to lower your auto insurance costs, but if you’re not careful you could put yourself at financial risk. This is especially true if you live in areas prone to storm damage. Here is some advice to make sure you have the right protection for your situation.
Understand the risks of storm damage where you live or are visiting. A single hailstorm can wreak thousands of dollars in damage on vehicles in just a small area. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires and other severe storm weather causes more and more damage to vehicles every year. In fact, the Insurance Information Institute notes that the number of vehicle damage insurance claims due to these disasters nearly doubled between 2001 and 2005.
Understand your auto insurance policy and coverages. Raising your deductible or eliminating comprehensive coverage can save you money on premiums. However if you live in an area prone to severe storms, it may be more cost-effective to have better coverage or lower deductibles. Talk to your agent if you’re not sure.
When shopping for car insurance, only work with reputable companies and insurance agents. Your car insurance is only as good as the company that provides it. When you shop for car insurance, make sure you’re dealing with a financially stable company with a good reputation. Get at least three quotes and ask questions about both saving on insurance costs and making sure you have adequate protection.
Think about adding rental car coverage. It may add a little to your premium, but if you’re out of a vehicle for several weeks while it’s being repaired from storm damage, you could spend hundreds renting a car.
If your car is damaged, before authorizing any repairs understand the work being done, what’s covered by your policy, and if the repairs are covered by warranties. Get more than one estimate on the work if possible.
Tips to Find Competent Personal Injury Lawyers in Florida
After medical attention, the next important thing personal injury victims look for is legal guidance. Legal help is really important for car accident or motorcycle accident victims as it help them receive just compensation for their damages. With financial compensation, the feeling of getting justice helps victims recover sooner.
Therefore, if you or any of the family members experience any form of personal injuries, consult personal injury lawyers as soon as possible. Statutes of limitations are applied to certain cases in the states; once the statute is over even a genuine claim goes invalid. Hence, earlier consultation is always recommended.
Experienced attorneys are friends during your bad days. Their suggestions, recommendations and advices help you get out of the post-accident phase easily. Since lawyers help you file your complaint in the court, you feel relieved to see your grievances being taken care of.
Competent legal counsel may also help victims find the right kind of medical attention if required. For example, when the victim is suffering from spinal cord injury, the personal injury lawyers can suggest the victims to see a doctor specialized in that field. This not only enhances the remediation process, but helps victims strengthen their ground in court. Florida residents should deal with Florida attorneys to get their claim filed in Florida court of law.
Senior personal injury lawyers draw the right plan of action that ensures success. The lawyer, on behalf of his client, obtains all necessary documents from different sources. Sometimes he may send an investigator to the place where the accident occurred and collect a detailed report along with suitable photographs. Prompt consultation can help the lawyer to get the right picture of the scene before it changes. This increases your chances of win many folds.
When you start searching for personal injury lawyers, consider the following points so that you can ultimately get in touch with a suitable lawyer.
Find local lawyers:
Though it is not mandatory, but working with local lawyers often proves to be useful. You can visit the lawyer’s office whenever you want. This helps you avoid all sorts of mis-communications.
Local lawyers have better knowledge of state laws. Their vivid understanding of the situations help you win the case.
If the place of accident happens to be different than your home state, a local lawyer can suggest you the right place where you should file your compensation claim and then you can choose your attorney accordingly.
Hence, Florida residents should work with Florida lawyers and car accident attorneys in Florida to get proper legal help.
Look for specialized lawyers:
Any lawyer can represent you in court, but it will be good if you hire an attorney who is specialized in the type of personal injury case you are suffering from. If you are suffering from car accident, get a car accident attorney for you and if your case is about medical malpractice, hire a medical malpractice lawyer for the best result.
You can contact local law firms to inquire if they have any specialized lawyer. Or, you can look on the internet. A lot of lawyers, attorneys and law firms have their own websites. You can contact them online or obtain their contact information from web.
You can always find personal injury lawyers specialized in following areas:
- Dog bite accident
- Automobile accident
- Insurance bad faith
- Drunk driver accident
- Slip and fall
- Pesticide exposure
- Medical malpractice and many more
Make sure you deal with a reputed law firm who not only helps you win the case, but stands beside you in your tough time.
