News
Shane Bieber’s postseason struggles vs. Yankees continue as Giancarlo Stanton takes him deep
The last time Shane Bieber faced the Yankees in a postseason game, he gave up a home run to the second batter of the day.
On Friday, in Game 2 of the Guardians’ tilt with the Yankees in the ALDS, he waited until the fourth batter to do the same.
Giancarlo Stanton lifted a ball over the beckoning right field wall, putting the Yankees ahead 2-0 after Gleyber Torres’ two-out single. For Bieber, who represented the main hope for the Guardians not falling into a deep series hole, the feeling from watching this home run had to be worse than the last one.
In 2020, the long ball he gave up to Aaron Judge happened in front of zero fans. This one to Stanton not only occurred in a frenzied Yankee Stadium, it also woke the crowd up early, something that every starting pitcher fears in this environment.
Stanton’s 352-foot fly ball came after the slugger visibly disagreed with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak’s 3-1 call. Stanton watched, correctly, as Bieber’s cutter wrapped around and underneath the strike zone. Rehak called it a strike though, bringing Stanton back to the box to exchange a few words. For the entire at-bat, Bieber had given Stanton pitches off the plate, seemingly OK with walking him and bringing up Josh Donaldson.
The payoff pitch ended up right in Stanton’s happy zone, though. Rather than missing wide, Bieber’s 93 mph fastball whizzed across the plate in the strike zone’s upper half, allowing Stanton’s superhuman strength to do the rest. With one flick of the bat, the Yanks had an early lead, Stanton’s consternation gave way to an emphatic bat toss, and Bieber was left wondering how far he’ll have to miss next time to get the walk he was likely looking for.
Donaldson then promptly grounded out on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the inning, only making things crueler for the Cleveland dugout.
()
News
Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ In A Twitter Beef Over 2023 Grammy Awards Nominations
‘Non-Grammy Winner’ Nicki Minaj is throwing a fuss about her “Super Freaky Girl” song being moved from the Rap to Pop category. And according to Nicki, Latto is supposed to support her fuss because Latto’s song “Big Energy” is similar to “Super Freaky“. This is some BS!
Latto who previously considered Nicki an idol fired back after Nicki called her a ‘Karen’. ‘You’re Older Than My Mom Tryna Bully’? Nicki might be insecure about Latto winning Grammy before she does. Else I don’t understand this fuss.
So according to Nicki Minaj, Latto‘s song has to be moved to the Pop category. And she is not attacking Grammy officials but the young lady that looks up to her? So much anger for never winning a Grammy!
The anger continues as Nicki is accusing Grammy officials of giving undeserving attention to young artists than older artists. Who is the ‘Karen’ here? 39-year-old throwing tantrums over a young artist’s nomination, and she has the gut to call her a ‘Karen’.
Via Vlad:
Nicki Minaj and Latto have taken to Twitter where the two exchanged barbs over a Grammy snafu that led to Nicki’s song “Super Freaky Girl” being moved out of the rap category and shifted to pop instead.
The Queens rapper took to Twitter expressing her displeasure with the move citing a lack of consistency in how these type of situations are determined.
“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to the Latto hit record. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”
After feeling singled out, Latto texted Nicki to discuss the situation. A screenshot from their conversation was shared by Nicki accompanied with the tweet. “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair. But today, scratch off decides to be silent. Rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”
Latto then took to Twitter to defend herself: “1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off”
She followed up with, “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defence. It’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ”
Not to be outdone, Nicki shot back “All this time I thought you was at least 35.
Nicki Minaj thinks Latto is undeserving of the nomination simply because her song has been kicked out, is the classic ‘Karen’ move yet this year!
Here is the drama:
The post Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ In A Twitter Beef Over 2023 Grammy Awards Nominations appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 39B candidates
House District 39B
Sandra Feist
- Age: 45
- Party: DFL
- City: New Brighton
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I bring to the role of Legislator the compassion and skill of an immigration attorney, the practicality of a small business owner, the communication skills of a law professor, and the patience of a mother. In addition, over the past two years, I have demonstrated a skill at creating consensus and successfully passing bipartisan legislation.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I am focused on fully, equitably funding our schools and on improving our legal systems to be more effective and just. In addition, I am an advocate for bold climate action and protecting reproductive freedom. I am also passionate about data privacy. I will advance policies that ensure that all members of our community are supported and can thrive.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I have been invited to serve as the DFL House lead of the Civility Caucus, a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators who prioritize developing positive working relationships so that we can effectively legislate across political differences. I am passionate about this effort and will encourage my colleagues to participate in these activities.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-492-8389
Mike Sharp
- Age: 48
- Party: R
- City: Rogers
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Many politicians are activists pushing an agenda rather than working for the good of their neighbors. I am a concerned citizen trying to improve the society my children will inherit. As a physician assistant, I work with colleagues from numerous backgrounds to care for each patient in the ER. I will extend that same care to all in my district.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Crime—We need more police on the streets, more prosecutors fighting crime, and jail time for violent crime. End the cycle of arrest and release. Increase penalties for gun crimes. Economy—Return the surplus to the taxpayers! Education—Our education system should empower parents, not sideline them. Fund STUDENTS not broken institutions.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Divisiveness plagues politics because one side or the other tries to impose their agenda on everyone else. Instead, I seek to propose my ideas because I think most Minnesotans will agree that safer streets, a strong economy, and parent-empowered education is the best path forward for Minnesota.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-464-3387
News
Election 2022: Lakeville candidates
LAKEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Abdi Abdulle
-
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Have executive office experience. Have 10 yrs of budgeting and project management, experience diverse community. Experienced in developing strategies to create strong relationships with public and private Groups. Education: Master of Public Administration from Hamline University
B.S. Bachelor of Science in Family social Science University of MN
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Excellent city services, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Roads and Infrastructure, and Affordable Housing.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of government is to provide services to its citizens. The role of local government such as municipality and chamber of council is provide technical support to the mission and vision of the local government: such as economic development, city development strategies, infrastructure, environmental, safety such as crime prevention.
- Website or contact: www.vote4abdulle.com
- Age: 42
Richard Henderson
-
- Age: 63
- What qualifies you to hold this position? With my military experience (retired U.S. Navy Captain), technical background (licensed civil engineer); and small business owner experience; I offer unique skills for City leadership. I have lived the military leader’s code of “Authority, Responsibility, Accountability.” Having raised 5 children, I understand the challenges families face.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Balanced growth: Accommodate stakeholders (i.e., businesses, families, homeowners, seniors, gov’t) to achieve sustainable, quality growth.
Family-Friendly/Sense of Community: Improve infrastructure/parks, increase inter-connectivity of city, and promote community/green development.
Safety-Friendly: Public safety always highest priority!
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Primary role of gov’t depends on level. Federal gov’t focus is national policies (i.e. regulating commerce, Defense). At local level, city gov’t role is more “nuts and bolts.” Establish rules/policies for city, transact city business, guard public safety, staff boards, manage finances; and provide, most importantly, strategic leadership for City.
- Website or contact:
- Age: 63
Joshua Lee
-
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As an active contributor within Lakeville, my servant leader reputation is demonstrated through involvement in City Council, Police Reserves, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Crossroads Church. Additionally, in my first term, I leaned into efforts that built upon important community values and proved to be a thoughtful and strategic decision maker.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Safety & Wellbeing– Support personnel, policies, mental health programs and training facilities that improve staff morale and community safety.
Sustainable Growth– Ensure strategic and healthy city growth with input from the community and advisory boards.
Sense of Community– Prioritize city design that fosters positive community connections.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government is responsible for supporting the necessary infrastructure and public services required to foster a safe, healthy and prosperous community. Elected officials are public servants. They are responsible for, and responsive to, the citizens who elected them and should consider the implications of their decisions for all constituents.
- Website or contact: votelee.org
- Age: 36
Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel Khalek
Candidate information not available.
Michelle Volk
-
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a small business operator, I understand how rules and regulations impact our local businesses, and as a Councilwoman and former School Board Director, I have experience approving policies, developing beneficial partnerships, managing resources with limited funds and bringing together valuable input from constituents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? We need to support our First Responders with the resources necessary to effectively perform their role of keeping us safe, enhance our parks with inclusive playground equipment, and continue to find opportunities to partner with organizations and other government entities that will benefit our community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Primarily, the government provides basic services that focus on public safety (police and fire services), infrastructure (roads, sewers and storm drainage, water, street repairs and maintenance), and city planning and zoning of land use, resulting in well-ordered growth. Its role of approving policies should benefit and enhance our city.
- Website or contact: volkforcitycouncil.com
- Age: 62
News
Rihanna To Reveal Her Baby During Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Insiders have hinted at Rihanna‘s preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it is mega! The new mother has no time to stay at home. Money must be made!
The 30-year-old singer, mother, and billionaire businesswoman is at the center of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. And interestingly, the Show is to get 20 minutes of performance instead of the 14 minutes it’s been getting for decades.
The singer also has a pretty amazing lineup of artists like Jeezy, Calvin Harris, and Eminem to perform with. It will be a full-pack Show. Reports say Ye was part of the guest artist but has been sidelined due to his recent shenanigans.
And for those who can’t wait to see Riri‘s newborn and get to know his name, hold up, because you might get that on Sunday, February 12, 2023, when Rihanna storms the stage with her kid and her partner A$ap Rocky.
Via Media Take Out:
We’ve got some really exciting news about Rihanna’s upcoming Superbowl performance. Media Take Out spoke with a person EXTREMELY close to Rihanna, and she spilled the tea on what Rihanna has planned for her Halftime show.
The first bit of tea – Rihanna’s show will be the longest halftime show in Super Bowl history. Up until now, the Halftime show is about 12-14 minutes long. But this year, Media Take Out learned that Rih’s show will be about 20 minutes long.
How did they do this? Well according to our EXTREMELY reliable source, Apple (who is backing the Rihanna show) bought up about 5 minutes of advertising before and after the show, and is giving it to Rihanna to extend her performance.
And there’s more. Rihanna plans on bringing out SEVERAL guests to her show – Jeezy, Calvin Harris, and Eminem are all set to join Rihanna on stage. And of course, the big finale will be her biggest hit song, Umbrella with JAY Z coming out.
Kanye West was supposed to be a part of the show, but given his current controversies – the producers have scrapped the idea of including Yeezy in the min-concert.
Now the last bit of tea …. Media Take Out confirmed that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s son will both be brought out as part of the show. The details surrounding how, and when are still being worked out, but we’re 100% sure of this happening. Rihanna’s son has not yet been seen by the public, so this will be the first time that anyone will see the adorable little boy.
I know you will definitely be there! Let me know if you are going so I can tag along!
The post Rihanna To Reveal Her Baby During Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Justin Houston ruled out vs. Giants; RB Justice Hill is doubtful
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after missing another week of practice.
Bateman (foot), the team’s top wide receiver, hasn’t practiced since he was hurt in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Houston (groin), who has a team-high two sacks, was sidelined in their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.
Reserve guard Ben Cleveland also was ruled out of Sunday’s game. He hurt his ankle last week, missed the Ravens’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals and didn’t practice this week. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that he was hopeful Cleveland would return next week.
Running back Justice Hill (hamstring), who leads all Ravens running backs this season with 125 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry, is doubtful. He missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday after sitting out last week.
Guard Kevin Zeitler, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Marcus Peters are expected to play after resting Friday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also a full participant in practice for the second straight day.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, who made their practice debuts Wednesday, are not expected to be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game. Both missed practice Friday as they continue their ramp-up process.
This story will be updated.
()
News
50 Cent Drops A Skit Mocking His Son, Marquise Jackson, For Crying Over Child Support On His 26th Birthday
So, it appears Marquise Jackson is craving his dad’s attention soo much that it resorted to the recent attacks. The dude wants a bite of the wealth but 50 Cent is not having it.
In the past weeks, Marquise took to Instagram Live to trash his father on his $6,700 child support. He claims the amount was insufficient for his lifestyle. After his father ignored him, Marquise further threw a challenge to have a father and son moment with $6,700 as payment for 50’s time. 50 then shared the chilling moment he killed his kid in “Power” in response to his son’s attacks.
However, when, 50 Cent posted a video on Marquise’s 26th birthday mocking his child support claims in reference to his age, Marquise shockingly was excited his dad mentioned him, especially on his birthday. As the father and son’s relationship continues to deteriorate, 50 develops immense hate for his kid. Marquise on the other appears to be interested in mending things with his father but I think it’s too late.
Via Vlad:
When Marquise Jackson recently expressed his willingness to have a sit-down with his father, 50 Cent, it gave the public a small glimmer of hope that the two men could someday reconcile. 50 Cent seemingly put that notion to bed on Thursday. When he published a skit that mocked his son’s highly publicized child support claim about $6,700 a month not being enough for him to survive on when he was growing up.
“F*ck, this ni**a’s crazy. You 25 years old, why you still talking about child support?”. 50 Cent said during the IG skit, featuring Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
Since 50 Cent dropped the skit, some fans have argued that Marquise Jackson clearly wanted his dad’s attention, and he finally got it. In contrast, others have condemned 50 Cent for adding fuel to the fire rather than being the voice of reason. Nonetheless, when Marquise caught wind of the skit. He seemed happy that his dad acknowledged him, even if it was condescending. The 25-year-old even posted 50 Cent’s skit on his Instagram timeline. Claiming that it was his dad’s unique way of wishing him a happy birthday. But, in typical Marquise fashion, he also took a slight shot at Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for appearing in the video.
“Hol on wait did my pops post me on my birthday today! Wow he never shouted me out for my birthday this the 1st time. And I thought them dudes eat when u say eat u must not be telling them to eat pops because having old N*ggas begging at your door is SAD. I’m never going out like that.”
Do you think, Marquise Jackson will ever get his father’s love?
Here is 50 Cent’s skit mocking his son over his $6,700 child support payment:
The post 50 Cent Drops A Skit Mocking His Son, Marquise Jackson, For Crying Over Child Support On His 26th Birthday appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Shane Bieber’s postseason struggles vs. Yankees continue as Giancarlo Stanton takes him deep
Affiliate Marketing – Why Search Engine Optimization Is Better Than PPC For Beginners!
What Draws People to Use Internet Phone Service
Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ In A Twitter Beef Over 2023 Grammy Awards Nominations
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 39B candidates
Liverpool FC Launches Virtual Clothing on Meta Avatars Store
Good Reasons To Retain the Services of a Good Auto Accident Lawyer
Election 2022: Lakeville candidates
Internet Marketing Services To Suit Your Needs
Rihanna To Reveal Her Baby During Performance At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain