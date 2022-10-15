The Internet Marketing Strategy Your Competition is Using to Kill You Every Time

Pin 0 Shares

As an affiliate you have to realize you are not the only one trying to make money with your chosen affiliate marketing program. You will face competition and you will have to do better. PERIOD. You will need an Internet marketing strategy that is unique and that will give you an unfair advantage over your competition. If you think this is difficult to accomplish you will want to read on.

There is one single Internet marketing strategy your competition will use to kill you every time.

The strategy is really made up of 2 parts. If you learn how to incorporate these two strategies and fuse them together, you will crush 90% of the affiliates in your market, easily.

Part 1 – Don’t Be Afraid To Be Aggressive.

This is more of a way of thinking than an actual internet marketing strategy, but I am telling you that your competition will be the only one telling you not to be aggressive, while they email you a new offer every single day loaded with bonuses and a push to act immediately.

This Internet marketing strategy (mental strategy) is especially important for email marketers who are cultivating and managing lists. Get aggressive! If you are pushing a product that you believe in and that you feel your subscribers could use to their advantage, tell them about it and keep telling them why it is in their best interest to purchase NOW, or someone else will.

Yes, you will get people who feel you are emailing them too much or that you are being pushy and they will unsubscribe. So what…this happens with about 1% of people, but it is so easy to focus on that one subscriber you lost and forget about the fact that 99 people still want you to sell to them! Keep your customers aware of you and aware of what you are about at all times.

If you fail to keep this aggressive mentality in everything you do your Internet marketing strategy will be to fail. While you are worrying whether or not your subscribers like you your competition will be cleaning up and doing what you are too afraid to do.

Part 2 – Create Affiliate Advertising Synergy

Really, this cannot be done without being aggressive anyway and is simply an addendum to the first Internet marketing strategy. Carry this aggressiveness in everything you do. One of the most effective ways to accomplish this is to use all of the top traffic generation and advertising sources available to you and include them in your overall Internet marketing strategy.

You need to hit multiple advertising channels with your offers and do it consistently. In a nutshell, be like Microsoft and be EVERYWHERE! And most importantly, take this Internet marketing strategy to new heights by combining different advertising channels together to generate even more traffic. If you do it right your traffic will be generating traffic!

For example, instead of writing articles and linking them to your sales page or landing page for a specific product or service, link it to a free re-brandable report that your visitors can brand with their own name and send to their subscribers or network of affiliates. This Internet marketing strategy alone can create a never ending amount of traffic from one single little report.

By keeping this aggressive mentality in all you do your creative juices will flow and you will find yourself coming up with even more ideas than ever before. For every Internet marketing strategy you have ever heard, think about how you can aggressively use it and make it better.