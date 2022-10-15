Finance
The Potential Advantages of Web Conferencing for Use in Training Pharmaceutical Field Personnel
Pharmaceutical companies typically hold between 3 and 4 meetings for field personnel per year to update sales and marketing strategies, bring new products to market, re-certify personnel on compliance and regulatory practices, and potentially to roll-out new hardware or software for sales force productivity. These meetings typically
coincide with the quarters of either the calendar or fiscal year. Sometimes these meetings are undertaken in small groups over the course of several weeks with some key training teams traveling to the various sites to roll out training initiatives and deliver live presentations. In some cases, in lieu of a multitude of small meetings, the entire field sales force, marketing team and in-house component of the sales organization is brought together at one location. With medium and larger companies, this can mean hundreds, even thousands of employees at a single meeting. It is not difficult to imagine the costs of travel, lodging, and training facilities for meetings of this size. Also, the amount of time lost in transit to and from the meeting can be anywhere from a few hours to an entire day.
Often at face to face meetings and trainings corporate direction places a stronger emphasis on cookie-cutter presentations, re-certifications, examinations, and corporate long-term planning. There is often so much content included in large, on-site meetings that very little of it is truly impactful. By utilizing online collaboration and training applications, companies could eliminate some of their costly travel and training expenses, allow their training staff to better allocate their time and efforts, maximize the time spent in face to face meetings with more impactful content, and deliver convenient and timely ongoing training to their field personnel. Also, throughout the course of the year, smaller groups of employees are routinely brought to central training locations such as company headquarters or regional offices. These smaller meetings, often with very focused or ‘refresher’ content, could easily be held online. The same benefits apply with the potential, in these cases, of field sales personnel only needing to take a portion of a day out of their territory.
In addition to face to face trainings that could be complemented or replaced with web conference trainings, pharmaceutical employees participate in asynchronous trainings frequently when launching new products, learning new indications for existing products, or completing training on updates for CRM software to name a few topics. Often these types of trainings are completed in advance of travel-to meetings, with large or small groups, to help build a foundation of knowledge about the topic before employees are brought together for more training and certification testing. These asynchronous trainings could be made much more impactful by utilizing an interactive, web-based solution.
Making the Leap
Pharmaceutical companies have been utilizing CRM (Customer Relationship Management) or SFA (Sales Force Automation) software for years, and the leap to utilizing online collaboration software seems to be the next logical step. Many industries have moved toward online training as either a component of their corporate training model or as its backbone. The figure below gives a distribution of training offerings from a survey of over 500 hundred corporate trainers surveyed over 2006-2007. In this study there was almost a 14 percent decline in face to face trainings by corporations and an almost identical increase in web conference trainings (Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 3). Other training mediums remained relatively flat in the same study, showing a convincing trend towards the benefits of web conference training and collaboration as shown graphically below (Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 3)
Figure 1. In 2006 – 2007 Methods for delivering
training courses in a study of 533 training personnel
For pharmaceutical companies, face to face training has been a staple of the industry for decades and some will argue that it is a necessary part due to the need for sales people to practice and certify on new messages pushed down from marketing. Although there is something to be said for sitting in front of someone to practice ‘detailing’ them on a product with a new sales message, being careful to include appropriate marketing and regulatory messages, there are also some important reasons to evaluate the roll of online trainings. In a study by Wainhouse Research in 2007, over 500 trainers from various vendors and client organizations in a broad range of fields demonstrated a variety of reasons for implementing web conferencing for training purposes. The figure below shows a graphical representation of the results of one component of the study. Some of the reasons further down the list may be more important to pharmaceutical companies than the study responses reflect. Being able to bring subject matter experts and targeted content to the audience for example, are both pivotal to pharmaceutical trainings where direct input from key opinion leaders in an area and tailored messages are both important elements to understanding and communicating complex topics.
Figure 2. Reasons that study participants cited for
using web based training.
(Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 5)
Although saving on the cost of travel for meetings is the number one reason for most companies implementing web-conferencing solutions for training, there are several important reasons other than those that directly impact the bottom line.
The factors that impact the pharmaceutical industry more than others are the following:
o Cost of travel, lodging, and meeting.
o Saving time away from home.
o Including subject matter experts (Key Opinion Leaders).
o Delivering targeted content that meets regulatory requirements.
The costs involved of bringing employees together, or to meet with customers, is high especially when participants have to travel by air and stay for an extended period of time. In a case study performed to compare various web conferencing solutions to in-person meetings, the online alternatives realized a 66-95% savings over face-to-face meetings (Webconference-test.com, 2007). Pharmaceutical companies could realize tremendous savings implementing web conferencing solutions in place of even a portion of their face-to-face meetings.
Saving time away from home effects sales representatives to some extent, but this factor would greatly affect field sales managers who are often away from home as much as 80% of the time, either in the field with representatives or in meetings with each other and upper management. Often times the content of manager-to-manager meetings could easily be conveyed through web conferencing applications. Managers utilize phone conferencing routinely, but the vast majority of strategy and evaluation meetings take place in person, often with travel involved for all parties to a central location.
Including subject matter experts or key opinion leaders as they are often referred to in pharmaceutical sales, as part of the learning process gives employees an opportunity to gain knowledge and perspective from experts in clinical medicine in the fields that are applicable to their daily activities. Often times it is difficult to schedule stage appearances or seminars based around these experts at face-to-face meetings due to the constraints of their practice and the demands of travel. Utilizing web conferencing could bring the resources that these experts can provide within easy reach of meeting attendees without them having to rearrange busy clinical schedules and/or academic obligations.
Delivering suited content is a must-have for the pharmaceutical industry. With additional regulations, both voluntary within individual corporations and some mandated by governing bodies, the content of presentations given to and from employees are more highly scrutinized than ever before. Information that is delivered to sales managers and representatives has survived a number of different approval processes and provides ‘fair balance’ to the end user so as to show the benefits and potential disadvantages of a particular product. The more information that is printed, mailed, emailed or faxed out as ‘training only’ or ‘not for use in detailing’ is information that could be mishandled or misappropriated; often training materials are ‘in context’ materials that do not provide fair balance as they only deal with a small segment of the total picture of a product at one time. The majority of training type material is sent out as part of asynchronous ‘at home’ trainings or as preparation for face-to-face meetings. By utilizing web conferencing to augment these types of trainings, corporate training departments could maintain more control over training elements that could be shared online during a presentation but that do not have to be reprinted and mailed/emailed in bulk.
Choosing a Solution
When a corporation decides to take on web-conferencing as a component of their training delivery strategy, the next step is choosing a solution that fits the needs of the trainers and participants. In a study by Wainhouse Research, some of the most critical factors that a solution provided were ease of use, reputation, customer support and transparency of installation.
Figure 3. From a study by Wainhouse Research, here is a distribution of attributes that participants are looking for from their web conferencing solution.
(Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 6)
Ease of use and transparency of installation will be very important as the majority of end users in the field will be ‘non-tech’ personnel. Most field personnel have familiarity with sales force automation or CRM software, but these applications are extensively trained upon hire so that employees will be able to use them effectively in the field. Where web conferencing is concerned, the application will need to run easily with a minimum of training for it to be embraced by employees and managers. Also, while they didn’t score as highly as some attributes in the above mentioned study, scalability and flat pricing will be important given that the first usage may be in a pilot format and then scaled up to include the entirety of the company. There are many web conferencing options available, but not all options will fit the needs of a primarily non-tech user base and a potentially varying number of users. Some solutions are too ‘feature rich’ to be easy to use while others have pricing that makes costs difficult to project. Two of the most popular offerings, WebEx and GoToMeeting, focus on ease of use and a predictable pricing structure, both features that would be important in driving adoption.
Breaking Down Barriers to Adoption
The most basic factor that will make or break the push towards utilizing web conferencing for training purposes is the ability or inability to have the same level of interaction, participation and effectiveness that can be delivered by in-person training. A study by Wainhouse Research in 2007 demonstrated that 51% of respondents rated web conferencing as just as effective as in-person training with another 36% rating it as almost as effective; also, 70% of respondents in the same study rated web conferencing more effective than asynchronous training (Wainhouse Research, 2007, p. 1). Many of the available web conferencing solutions share similar features such as attendance reporting, screen sharing, the ability to change presenters, integrated voice capability, and chat and instant message capability among others. These features coupled with a focus on ease of use, that will be essential for less tech savvy users, make web conferencing a viable alternative to in-person training and a valuable addition to an asynchronous training program.
Mid-level and field managers, as a whole, are very likely to embrace a training/collaboration solution that decreases the burden of travel on their direct employees as well as themselves. Also, the ability to quickly get new employees up and running without having to wait for a scheduled in-person training would be extremely valuable in the pharmaceutical field where empty sales territories can quickly decline in market share and volume. It is not unheard of for employees to wait on a scheduled training for weeks or even. At the same time, micro-managers and traditionalists will no doubt take a skeptical view of a web conferencing solution rolled out on a large scale as a direct replacement for in-person training. These individuals are likely to view web conferencing as a loss of control rather than a value added resource; in fact, it is likely that cost will be an obstacle with certain parties. Addressing cost by looking at the return on investment is an easy way to justify rolling out a web conferencing solution as there is an enormous amount of data provided in the form of case studies, both vendor sponsored and vendor independent. In a study performed by Frost & Sullivan in 2005, one key WebEx client achieved a greater than 465% ROI on their investment and utilization of WebEx; from a training perspective, the main advantages of utilizing WebEx were the ability to increase the frequency of trainings, provide targeted content, and reduce training preparation time (Frost & Sullivan, 2005, p.6). Another example from a case study from Clarity, utilizing GoToMeeting, showed the company saving $5,000-10,000 a month in travel costs and using the All-you-can-meet pricing solution which ‘paid for itself in under 2 months’ (Citrix Online, 2006, p.2).
Addressing the changing of ‘time honored’ standards of face-to-face training and meetings will be a more challenging obstacle, especially when dealing with new employees who are entering the industry. For home office personnel this is not as big of an issue, but for field personnel, especially sales people, who have an enormous amount of autonomy, integrating web conferencing into the training paradigm, will be more difficult. Resistance will vary depending on corporate culture, average experience of employees, championing by different levels of management and training department, and the evolving need to find a more cost effective solutions for training.
Conclusions
For some companies, to hire and train a field sales representative over the course of one year can range from as low as a few thousand dollars up to $100,000 or more. A component of this cost is the search, interview and hiring process, however, a substantial aspect is the initial training of new employees and their integration into the in-house or field team. Furthermore, training for pharmaceutical employees, like most industries, is an ongoing process driven by changing regulations, new product offerings and changes in corporate strategy. By utilizing a web conferencing solution to augment in-person and asynchronous training, companies can realize real benefits ranging from decrease in travel costs, increases in flexibility, better allocation of resources and more control over quickly changing training content. Return on investment can be realized quickly with the right choice of web conferencing solution, and the only barrier to adoption that is left for companies to break through is the reluctance to diverge from historical precedents.
Top Michigan Auto Accident Lawsuit Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
These five mistakes are most often made by auto accident victims during a lawsuit, playing a crucial role in hurting good people with legitimate cases. This article is intended to help honest people avoid making innocent mistakes that insurance companies and defense lawyers can exploit to avoid responsibility for damages they owe.
Mistake #1: Waiting too long after your auto accident to talk to a lawyer
There is a one-year time limit to apply for benefits in Michigan for a first-party no-fault case. Michigan no-fault law covers important auto insurance benefits such as wage loss, medical bills and mileage, replacement services (chores, help with children) and attendant care (nursing services), based upon the severity of your personal injuries. In Michigan, medical bills are generally paid by the car accident victim’s auto insurance carrier. If you do not apply in time, you will not be able to receive your benefits.
In addition, when auto accident cases are referred too late, critical and debilitating injuries are frequently missed, and documentation of injuries is disregarded. Sometimes car accident victims don’t understand how serious their injuries are, and therefore, do not seek appropriate treatment. Treatment for personal injuries from auto accidents is not only necessary for proper recovery, but creates a record of the injuries, which is necessary to meet Michigan’s injury law for recovering damages in an auto accident case. Additionally, all car accident injuries (even minor ones) must be documented on your Michigan no-fault application for benefits. A person who suffers injuries in an automobile accident but who fails to give specific notice of each of those injuries to his no-fault insurance company within one year can later be barred from having the insurer pay medical bills.
Regarding a truck accident case, critical documents to prove liability can be destroyed within months. For example, if a truck was involved in your accident, a trucking company is only required to keep the bulk of their records concerning a truck accident – no matter how serious the injuries or even if someone was killed – for a very short period of time. The destruction of these and other incredibly important pieces of evidence in serious truck accident cases is not only legal, but commonplace. If a lawsuit is not filed in a timely manner, these documents that are vital to proving negligence on a truck company’s behalf will be legally destroyed, and that can devastate a truck accident case.
Mistake #2: Not considering first impressions and Internet activity during pending lawsuits
Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, but auto accident victims with pending personal injury lawsuits should also remember that some opinions, whether political, religious or social, can offend or turn off jurors who do not share the same views. If there’s one universal truth about winning trials, it is this: Juries tend to help people they like, and tend to punish people they do not like. Plaintiffs in personal injury lawsuits must keep this in mind.
Please consider the recording you leave on your cell phone or answering machine. An insurance adjuster will likely be calling you repeatedly, and if she finds something questionable or offensive, it can affect how that insurance adjuster handles your claim.
Of course, in the realm of innocent mistakes that car accident victims can make, your answering machine message is pretty minor in comparison to say, posting certain information on MySpace or Facebook. For example, a victim who was disabled with closed-head injuries from a truck accident posted pictures of themselves skiing or hiking on an online social networking site. These pictures are completely innocent, and were taken before the person was ever injured in the accident. But the accusation of fraud by defense lawyers can be enough for suspicious jurors who are ready to assume the worst about a person.
Here’s another example: A client neglected to change his message after his car accident, leaving his professional business voicemail greeting, even though he wasn’t working because he was disabled. The defense lawyer used the message against him in court, implying that he was still working and soliciting business. You never know who is listening.
Outside of phone messages, accident victims must always think about the overall impressions they’re leaving, because if a defendant insurance company decides to conduct video surveillance, a jury will see facets of a plaintiff’s life that might have the potential to offend people. Remember, complete strangers may one day be sitting in judgment on your jury. Why risk offending people who will be asked to return proper compensation for your accident?
Mistake #3: Applying for Social Security Disability (SSD) without consulting an attorney
People injured in Michigan car accidents and collecting no-fault insurance benefits are frequently told by their insurance companies and claims adjusters that they must apply for Social Security Disability (SSD). But it’s a big mistake for an auto accident victim to consider a Social Security Disability application or SSD claim as separate from his or her automobile accident case. It’s imperative that you contact your Michigan auto accident attorney as soon as an insurance adjuster instructs you to apply, to discuss how applying could affect your case. For example, if you’re accepted for SSD too soon, it could literally wipe out the entire economic recovery from your third-party case.
In almost all cases, especially when a no-fault insurance company asks you to apply for Social Security Disability, you are required to do so. But what happens next, such as appeals and other actions that an auto accident victim needs to apply, is very case-specific. This must be discussed with your lawyer, so he or she can point you in the right direction to minimize the impact on your existing auto accident case, and to avoid costly mistakes.
The practice of insurance companies requiring the accident victim to apply for Social Security Disability has led to abuse, of which many Michigan auto accident attorneys have become all too familiar: Some insurance company adjusters threaten auto accident victims who want to return to work to apply for SSD as a requirement to keep receiving their no-fault insurance benefits. They urge these accident victims to then re-apply and keep appealing if they are not awarded disability benefits.
The reason Michigan insurance companies are requiring you to apply is simple – it saves them money. But there is no basis under Michigan law to have a person apply for Social Security Disability benefits and then be forced to appeal after a denial, just because a no-fault insurance company adjuster is trying to cut costs.
Mistake #4: Forgetting to take pictures and video of injuries and car damage
One of the biggest problems auto accident lawyers face is that accident victims do not take photos of their injuries. Taking photos is critical. Pictures are objective, credible evidence, and they help to correlate a car accident with the occupant’s trauma; especially when the defense later contests that the collision wasn’t severe enough to cause the claimed injuries. Additionally, taking photos of injuries is compelling. It makes the injuries real, believable and vivid.
Anytime an accident victim has a surgery or a visible injury, take pictures. Or contact your Michigan no-fault lawyer so he can send a professional photographer to document the injuries.
It’s also important to remember to take pictures of car damage. Crash repair estimates are often misleading and don’t reflect the full amount of vehicle damage.
Videos are also great tools to illustrate to a jury or an insurance company adjuster just how difficult normal tasks, hobbies and activities can be for someone in the days and weeks following major trauma or surgery. If you have problems carrying out everyday activities like bathing, laundry or chores, you may be entitled to make an attendant care claim. Michigan attendant care benefits are sometimes referred to as nursing services. Be sure to discuss this with your lawyer.
Why take pictures and video? According to Michigan law, victims of automobile accidents must show impairment – not pain – by proving “serious impairment of body function.” That means that a person can be in pain every day, but if she cannot show how life is different after the accident, it’s unlikely the case will be successful. Pictures help to document impairments.
Everyone knows the adage of a picture is worth a thousand words. And when it comes to getting a jury or an insurance adjuster to understand the hardship a person has been put through because of a car accident or other personal injury, this adage is vitally true. Take photos and videos of injuries and surgeries whenever possible.
Mistake #5: Failing to communicate with your lawyer during your pending lawsuit
The best way to avoid mistakes in a lawsuit is excellent communication with your personal injury attorney. There are so many confusing laws that can trap the unsuspecting and wreak havoc on a Michigan automobile accident case, even when people are trying to be truthful, honest and do the right thing. The best advice remains the simplest: Call your accident attorney if you have a question, and certainly before doing something that can have a major impact on your personal injury case, like filing an application for social security disability, not understanding why an injured person cannot file for unemployment or posting misleading photos of yourself on the Internet.
On another note, many clients hide information, such as a prior drunk driving arrest or poor school grades, because they are embarrassed. Understand in this world of computers and social security numbers, everything can be discovered.
Again, real support in auto accident cases boils down to a plaintiff being credible and likable. Because jurors want to do the right thing, they need to believe something is true in order to be motivated to help.
If there’s any basis of truth to a question being asked, admit it. There is no reason why a client cannot disclose something, and then explain the circumstances behind it. Remember, many things can be kept out of court as irrelevant and unduly prejudicial – as long as you admit to them and testify truthfully. And if you have questions, ask. It’s far better to discuss a concern with your lawyer before filing a law suit than to it is to be exposed in front of a jury.
The Direct Choice When Buying Combined Motor Trade Insurance
Whether you purchase your cars new or used, use an independent car service repair or a franchised dealer or get your petrol and fuel from a supermarket or a local service station, the one common thing these type of businesses share is their need for protection and peace of mind in the form of motor trade insurance.
Combined Motor Trade Insurance is actually a type of insurance policy that can provide cover for many types of business in the auto industry including those who specialise in service and repair, sales, petrol sales or bodywork. And as the name suggests, a combined policy is designed for motor traders with premises who want a variety of risks covering under one simple to manage insurance policy.
So once a motor trader has established they need a combined policy they really a have options available to them in respect of how and where they buy it. A still relatively new way in which they can look to purchase motor trade insurance is by dealing direct with an insurance company. The benefit of dealing direct is that the trader can sort everything on their own so in the event of a loss and needing to make a claim, they can ring the insurer directly and deal with them until the claim is settled. This control of the policy is favoured by many motor traders who are happy that they understand exactly what they want and are happy to negotiate with insurance companies on premiums and claims settlements.
The second option available when buying combined motor trade insurance is still the one favoured by the majority of companies and that is to use an insurance broker. The benefits of using a broker are numerous and range from their ability to approach several different insurers to in some cases being able to offer you expert advice and guidance which could help reduce your exposure to risk and your premiums. When you combine this with the service that some brokers provide when you suffer a loss in that they will negotiate with your insurer to make sure your claim is settled quickly and favourably you can see why using a broker is still the desired choice for most motor traders.
There really is no wrong or right decision and whether you deal direct with an insurer or via an insurance broker who specialises in motor trade policies is really down to personal opinion. As motor traders you should however be aware of the options available and make the choice on what is best for you and your business. Make the right decision and there is every chance in the current financial climate that your combined motor trade insurance premium could reduce in the coming year.
Where to Find Business Internet Services
There are many people out there on the internet that have started their own internet business. This could be a business that provides anything from knowledge about World War II to a T-Shirt making business in someones basement. However, the key thing that all of these online business need is business internet services. You cannot simply expect an internet connection to come out of nowhere. You need to have business internet services in order to get the speed and bandwidth that you need in order to get online and stay online.
The first thing that you can do to find business internet services is to ask other business owners what they use. This is a better question to ask in your local area as they will have had the same options as you. Other owners would be good to ask, but they may have a different service that is not available in your area. Also, if you are a super small business you might want to consider still using a residential service. While this might sound strange to many, it is often a way to save money, and small businesses need to do everything that they can to save some cash.
Now that you have found out what everyone else is using, you need to go directly to the companies and talk with them. Some companies may be trying to bring in many more new accounts and may try to give you the best deal possible. Other companies simply may want to have you as a new account, but not badly enough to the point where they will make it well worth your while. Try to get the best deal in both price and service. The more you get out of the deal, the more likely you should stick with this company in the future. A good company knows how to treat its customers with respect and honor. The more that you do to show them that you deserve it, the more they are going to try to do it.
However, if you are not able to find business internet services in a price range that you can afford think about getting them through residential services. While you may not be treated quite as well as a business customer, you still will get support. You also will get the service that you need, something that is the most important. Do not discount the idea of going with a residential service, most of the time you are missing next to nothing. The more you know before hand, the better off you can be. Do not fear to ask questions of fellow internet business owners. Most are very nice and will work with you as long as you ask. Hopefully with the right business internet services you can grow your business to new heights. Who knows how well you can do with just a little bit of effort, and an attitude that you can make the best deal for you and your businesses business internet services.
Keep Your Life While Taking Distance Learning Degree Courses
For many of us, we either have to or want to join the workforce right out of high school. This means we don’t get an opportunity to go for that college degree. We all know that a college degree is key if we want a job that we like with better pay and benefits. And for those who did get a degree, going for a Master’s degree also holds the promise of better pay and benefits too. One way to make this happen, even in busy lives, is to take advantage of online learning degree courses.
Having to raise a family plus holding down a full time job to pay the bills makes it almost impossible to take any classes at a college or university. Church and other obligations takes even more time out of our lives, so getting a college degree just seems like a dream. This dream can quickly become reality by taking distance courses with classes online and using email to turn in homework. If you’ve already got a computer and an internet connection then your only additional cost will be the classes themselves, and financial aid is available for those that qualify. If you don’t have a computer and connection, there will be a minimal up front cost as great computers can be had for $300 or so and high speed internet connectivity is available for as little as $15 per month. It doesn’t have to be expensive to get your degree, and the rewards are huge.
With such a broad variety of degrees available online, you can easily find one for you. Everything from Business Administration to Nursing has classes online. Information Technology classes are there, and even psychology for those who want to become counselors. You can even get an MBA degree to enhance your career path farther than you may’ve thought possible. You can get that degree in a career field you want to be a part of, instead of having to settle for any degree available.
Accredited distance learning degree courses gives you the flexibility you need, but gives you the same quality education you’d experience in the classroom. Online programs are video driven, meaning you’re actually going to watch the class, then using the books for the class and online resources to complete the class work and homework assignments. You will have everything you need to succeed in your classes.
Get all the information you need about colleges and universities that offer distance learning degree courses. You’ll be amazed at the array of degrees you can earn and at how inexpensive getting that degree can be. You can move up in your job or get the career you’ve always wanted and you can do it by taking classes on weekends and even after the kids are in bed.
Explore How Motorcycle Insurance Protects You and Your Bike
Motorcycle insurance offers protection against for bikers that are traveling on the highway. It provides compensation for medical cost and motorbike damage cost. If you own an expensive motorcycle, it is important to purchase insurance to protect it from the theft. Most motorcycle insurance policies offer coverage of up to $1,000 for after market upgrades. It is up to you purchase more insurance for your motorcycle. You can buy up to $30,000 of insurance coverage for your motorcycle. Many insurance companies forgive the first occurrence of accident that happens within the last 2 years. However, you cannot have a history of serious traffic violations.
If your motorcycle breaks down on the highway, you will need a tow truck to tow it away. The motorcycle insurance will pay for the towing cost so that you don’t have to spend any money out of your pocket to hire a tow truck. You just have to call the claims hotline telephone number and report where your motorcycle sis located. Once the insurance company receives your report, a tow truck will be sent to the location.
If your motorcycle is stolen and you haven’t finish paying the monthly installments, your insurance company will pay them. The insurance company will pay the difference between the original amount and amount you have paid. To qualify for this kind of coverage, your motorcycle insurance policy must include comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. Comprehensive motorcycle coverage offers compensation for the non collision damages. Normally, comprehensive coverage protects the damage caused by natural disasters, theft and etc Collision coverage protects your motorcycle from collision that is caused by collision with another motorcycle or vehicle. Some insurance companies offer rental reimbursement for policy buyers whose motorcycles are stolen. You can use the rental reimbursement to rent a motorbike and use it temporarily to go to work.
Most states require bikers to have motorcycle liability insurance. Your motorcycle liability insurance must meet the minimum requirements of the department of motor vehicles. Liability insurance protects you from the high cost that is derived from the bodily injury and property damage of the third parties. Besides purchasing the liability insurance, you should include other types of coverage in your insurance policy. Some of the coverage you can consider including in your insurance policy are parts and equipments coverage, and uninsured coverage. Parts and equipment coverage will pay out reimbursement if the certain part of your motorcycle is damaged. Buying replacement parts can be expensive, especially if your motorcycle is branded. With parts and equipment coverage, you don’t have to bear the high cost of buying new replacement parts.
If you want to shop for motorcycle insurance, make sure you perform quotes comparison by using the insurance quote comparison. To make sure you get the most accurate quote, you must provide valid information about your employment, income, motorcycle information. You will be able to perform shopping comparison by providing details about the model, and manufacturing year of the motorcycle.
Why One Needs A Personal Injury Lawyer
When one becomes injured not majorly because of ones fault, you should not be surprised if the party responsible for the injury does not respond in honoring its legal obligations (Payment for the medical bills and missed wages, sometimes damages). This is the way it has been! The responsible party unfortunately tries to shelve the burden off its shoulder. In cases like this, you will have to talk to your lawyer, in this instance, a personal injury lawyer. This is a major reason why you need a PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER! It is true that what discourages people from personal injury lawsuits is that they are quite expensive and in most cases the affected party does not want to lose his/her wages or even job! The truth is if you get hurt, you need to dig deep by investigating what rights you’ve got!
A personal injury lawyer’s services will definitely come in handy right here! Basically, the lawyer will try to make a case for you and ultimately win a large chunk of cash for you that will take care of the medical, legal and other associated expenses. Most workers (after being hurt at work) file a workers compensation claim but never get any compensation. Workers like these need to take a second thought and consult a lawyer who will enlighten you in details what your rights are! Before consenting to waiving your future rights, you should endeavor to consult a lawyer that is specialized in personal injury. These type of lawyers understand your rights and will help you claim them!
They will help you claim to current wages, lost wages for the past and even for the future. Current and future medical bills for needed physical rehabilitation could also be claimed by your personal injury attorney. I have also seen cases where personal injury Lawyers help their clients claim living expenses ranging from utility bills and food bills!
All you need is a lawyer and you could be smiling to the bank. Many injured people ignore these particular aspects basically because they are ignorant of their rights! The truth is many responsible parties will try to make you sign a waiver form that frees them from future claims or offer a meager settlement. Never sign any waiver until your injury lawyer has gone through it thoroughly! If for any reason you have any inclination that you could have a claim or have been injured at work and never compensated, I implore you to talk to an injury lawyer and understand if you could still lay hands on your claim.You now see why you need to get an injury Lawyer. You do not need to get injured before you talk to one.
