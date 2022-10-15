Finance
Tips to Generate Leads Via Social Media
A look into how smart usage of social media can help you generate more business.
Social Media is that fully loaded artillery which can blow up your business in numbers. But as it is with any artillery, the SMO cavalry requires precaution and prudence in its usage so that it helps your business more and not hurts it.
SM can be that magic wand which brings to you high quality leads and help you in converting them in customers aka business. But how do you optimize this gang of SM so that it works to your advantage.
There are various search engine optimization companies that offer SMO services but specifically SMO companies have also burgeoned lately. So how do you optimize social media, here are some quick and easy tips-
Choose the right network- Too many cooks spoil the broth, this proverb can come true for your social media optimization strategy, if the right social media channel is not chosen. There are just too many social networks out there but you need to be where your present and prospective customer is. Choose those social media channels where your target market is active regularly and make your presence felt on those selected channels. Just blindly posting content on every other social network will not help in garnering the right audience. Be there where your consumer is active routinely.
Write Content that can be used-Useful content is always a winner. Content that is more product-focused and self-promotion is less likely to get your consumer to engage with you. Content is valuable when it is beneficial to the consumer. Tricks, tips, tutorials that can help ease the difficulties of your target market, motivates them more to engage and recommend you. Good content creates viral effect as well. Give them latest news and views to build their interests and encourage interactivity. Social media content is all about ease and casualness, so you can share pictures, videos that are funny and witty. The idea is to give the consumer a recall value through your content. Target market specific content can bring more qualified leads.
Call of actions for call to action- You must have targeted landing pages for capturing qualified leads. But how do you get them there. Well that is why it is important to place calls of action strategically to pursue your consumer to undertake the desired action. Give links to your blog, special offers in a simple casual way with an enticing call of action. Give them links to targeted landing pages so that you can capture the required info for conversion of that lead into business. If you are giving your blog link then maybe you can have a Subscription form for it where they can register for regular updates, tutorials, etc.
Spy the competition- It is important that you analyze and keep a check on what your competitors are doing on the social media circuit. It keeps you on your toes and makes you aware how you can do better. Many Search Engine Optimization Companies Companies provide detailed competitor analysis reports to help strategize better and execute more effectively.
Build Conversations with your target market- SMO requires you to not just speak but also listen. You need to listen to your consumer and respond accordingly. This helps in building their trust towards your brand and develops a relationship between you and them. Be quick to respond to their questions and complains. Respond with links and information that helps them. Ask for their feedback to get a hang of what they actually want. Keep a constant check on the comments your consumers give on your profiles on different social networks. This helps you to keep tab on their interests and take informed decisions.
To leverage social media it is important to understand why smo has become such a necessity for lead generation. It is the place where your target consumer is available 24/7 and can create a steady stream of customers for your business. Chadwick Martin Bailey, a top ranked custom market research firm in its recently conducted consumer research stated, “Over 50% of Facebook fans and Twitter followers say they are more likely to buy, recommend than before they were engaged.”
This statistics is indicative of the viral effect social media optimization creates. A consumer today is more willing to buy from a brand liked or recommended by his Facebook friends, Twitter followers or Tumblr contacts.
So just network and be connected with your audience to generate the business you want! Halosys Technologies, an emerging leader in the internet marketing space builds customized social media optimization plans. You can check them out @ http://halosys.com/smo-plans.
14 Top Lead Generation Tactics
According to former Harvard Business School professor David Maister, typical marketing practices are not only inapplicable for professional service firms, but they may be dangerously wrong.
Often professional service firm principals tell me they are frustrated with the quality of their marketing materials, they are concerned with their firm’s low profile or they feel pressure because their efforts are not generating enough new client leads. Are any of these issues for you?
Many professionals do not know there is a body of knowledge about what does and does not work in marketing professional services. A review of the marketing recommendations of Maister, Robert Bly, Alan Weiss and other experts reveals a recurring theme of what does and does not work in professional service firm marketing. My own 20 years of practical experience in marketing professional service firms supports these findings.
The best marketing for professional service firms is educational in nature. Here are the top 14 tactics that work, in order from the least to the most effective:
The inadequate seven
14. Cold calling — This should be done by a business development person, never a principal. Nothing says “trust me” like a cold call. A better approach is what I call warm calling, which is following up with seminar invitations.
13. CD-Rom or video brochures — These can be great lead conversion tools, but they cost too much for lead generation. Instead, stick the videos on your Web site.
12. Printed brochures — Again, don’t spend too much money up front to generate leads. Instead, create these as PDF files that Adobe Acrobat can read, and place them on your Web site.
11. Sponsorship of cultural/sports events — Being title sponsor of the right event can have an impact, but it is not the best use of lead generation dollars.
10. Advertising — Isn’t it ironic that none of the great advertising agencies built their clientele by advertising? However, if you specialize in an industry and they publish directories, it is always good to have your firm included.
9. Direct mail — This is the traditional direct mail of a letter and a printed piece, like a response card. Some accountants and financial planners have used this cost effectively, maybe offering a complimentary consultation (there is a much better form of direct mail; see tactic No. 1).
8. Publicity — While getting your name in the newspaper and trade journals is a cost-effective way to increase awareness about your firm, it doesn’t always translate into leads.
The magnificent seven
7. Paid ballroom seminars — Rent out the ballroom at the local Marriott or Hilton and charge for an all-day or half-day seminar. Participants should take away a substantial packet of good information from your firm (and a good meal, too).
6. E-Newsletters — This is the water drip torture school of marketing and the opposite of Spam. By signing up for your newsletter lists, prospects are telling you that they are interested in what you have to say but not ready for a relationship now. These people should receive valuable how-to information and event invitations from you on a monthly basis until they decide to opt-out of the list.
5. Networking and trade shows — An excellent way to gather business cards and ask for permission to include them on your e-newsletter list.
4. Community and association involvement — Everyone likes to do business with people they know, like and trust. You need to get involved and “circulate to percolate,” as one Ohio State University professor used to say.
3. How-to articles in client-oriented press — Better than any brochure is the how-to article that appears in a publication that your target clients read.
2. How-to speeches at client industry meetings — People want to hire experts, and an expert by definition is someone who is invited to speak. Actively seek out forums to speak and list past and future speaking dates on your Web site.
1. Free or low-cost small-scale seminars — The best proactive tactic you can employ is to regularly invite prospects by mail and e-mail to small seminars or group consultations. If your prospects are spread out geographically, you can do these briefings via the Internet (Webinars) or the telephone using a bridge line (teleseminars). These can’t be 90-minute commercials. You need to present valuable information about how to solve the problems that your prospects are facing, and then a little mention about your services.
Low Cost Auto Insurance For Young Drivers – Slash the Cost of Your Car Insurance
Let’s face it, if it was not for the fact that to even operate a motor vehicle in the US required there to be a minimum amount of insurance on the vehicle, many of us would most likely drive around without it. Sounds great right? Just think of the hundreds if not thousands of dollars you would save every year. But driving without insurance, especially these days is tempting fate and this is why you need to get low cost auto insurance for young drivers. The alternative is quite a bit more expensive.
Even for a minor repair the cost of car insurance may quickly become a drop in the bucket. But realize that even though having insurance on a vehicle is necessary it does not mean you have to go to the first company you see and accept their offer. Like many things in life you have the option to shop around and get a price that is better suited for your personal budget if you want to find low cost auto insurance for young drivers.
Now, it’s no surprise that auto insurance companies all use pretty much the same tactic either in real life or online, they lure you in with the promise of low cost insurance which sounds good because who is not trying to save money these days.
But without shopping around let alone some serious policy comparisons as well as understanding completely what you are getting into can leave you with a small price tag, but a big gaping hole in your insurance coverage you will never notice until you need to make a claim and then it is too late.
As with any contract you need to make sure you look over the fine print. It may seem like a good deal, but your auto insurance may have restriction that make you go to certain mechanics to get your car fixed after a accident or that you will be made responsible to pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop and you need to look at this when looking for low cost auto insurance for young drivers.
So, take your time and make sure that shopping around for price isn’t the only thing your looking at comparing. Also comparing the items that your insurance covers will not only make you a well informed consumer, but will give you the best deal for your own personal needs as a well insured driver.
By comparing policies and prices you can save up to half on the cost of your insurance cover and if you are a young driver this can add up to hundreds of dollars if not more. Get low cost auto insurance for young drivers by searching online and save money.
Business Phone System Solutions
Businesses today cannot afford important employees being out of touch. A business phone system is an ideal solution to this problem. Whether it is a small, medium or big business organization, business phone systems have become the absolute necessity in today’s competitive world. Business phone system solutions also play a vital part in uplifting business establishments.
Modern business phone systems come with solutions for all the data transfer hassles in a business organization. Features such as auto attendant, call groups, cell phone call forwarding, call recording, call reporting, access for remote workers, email integration, and unified messaging are included in most businesses phone systems. These cutting edge features have helped to increase the productivity of big and small business organizations equally. Apart from increasing productivity, businesses phone systems solutions improve customer services. This enhances the relationship between customers and entrepreneurs.
The choice of business phone systems basically depends on the type of the business organization. Business phone systems are available in four different models. They are key systems, private branch exchange (PBX) systems, KSU-less phones and voice over IP (VoIP).
Small business organizations that require less number of extensions can opt from key phone or KSU-less phone business systems. The key phone type business system is perfect to support extensions above five and below forty. A KSU-less phone system is suitable for an organization that requires less than ten extensions. Thus, this system is widely used in small and home based business organizations.
But, if the number of extensions is more than 40, then private branch exchange (PBX) business phone system is the best solution. Earlier PBX businesses phone systems were very huge and extremely expensive. But with the advance of technology, the PBX businesses phone system has developed to a point that it can be accommodated on a desk. This type of business phone system can also be programmed, depending on one’s need. With the introduction of the Internet, voice over IP systems became more popular. In recent years, voice over IP systems have incorporated the most advanced technologies for businesses everywhere.
How to Buy Cheaper Louisiana Homeowners Insurance
Thanks to Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, Louisiana has joined Texas on the list of America’s top five most expensive places to own a home-and since Texas uses a slightly different system no one can be sure whether Louisiana is actually sitting in that top spot of coming in a VERY close second! Vague statistics aside, however, finding cheaper Louisiana homeowners insurance is a challenge for all of Louisiana’s residents, especially the ones whose roots are in the bayous off the coast.
The good news is, Louisiana’s residents aren’t doomed to diet of bread and water to keep a roof over their heads. Cheaper Louisiana homeowners insurance is right around the corner if you know where to look.
The first step in finding cheaper homeowners insurance in Louisiana is to understand exactly what kind of coverage you’re looking for. There are three things you have to have firmly fixed in your mind before you even begin shopping around for cheaper Louisiana homeowners insurance.
1) How much coverage are you really looking for? Most people reach for their mortgage paperwork when someone asks them how much their home is worth, but that’s only part of the equation. Your mortgage was intended not only to buy both your home and the grass, trees, rocks and dirt around it. Since your land probably isn’t going to need to be replaced if you get caught up in an act of God you can separate its value from the value of your home to lower both your coverage and your premiums.
2) How high can you go? Your deductibles are going to have a big impact on your homeowners insurance premiums, so it stands to logic that if you’re looking for cheaper Louisiana homeowners insurance you have to start by being willing to pay out higher deductibles. Take the money you save each month on your homeowners insurance premiums by raising your deductibles and put that money in a savings account so you have enough to cover your deductible if your home comes crashing down around your ears. Hopefully you’ll never need it, but if you do you’ll be able to relax and know it’s ready and available while still enjoying huge savings on your monthly payments.
3) Unless you’re extremely lucky you probably won’t be able to find flood insurance as a part of your private homeowners insurance policy (even if you are willing to pay a ridiculously high deductible). That differs a bit as you travel inland, but flood insurance is always going to be a major obstacle to finding cheaper Louisiana homeowners insurance. You’re probably going to find yourself working with FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program, which is going to add more money onto the amount of money you pay out each month but well worth it the next time Mother Nature decides to rain on your parade.
4) Don’t be afraid to shop around! Competition is going to work in your favor when you’re talking dollars and cents. Each insurer has their own policies when it comes to premiums and discounts, and you might be surprised what can save you money-and how quickly an agent will ask their manager about dropping your premiums if you start name dropping with a competitor’s prices!
Cheaper Louisiana homeowners insurance isn’t just a fairy tale that real estate agents tell to home buyers to close the deal. Even when Mother Nature goes on a rampage you can still afford to give your home the protection it deserves if you’re willing to give it the effort it takes to turn a child’s story into reality.
Personal Injury Attorneys and Car Accident Lawyers – What People Should Know About These Professions
With more statistics showing how vehicle crashes are on the rise, it’s high time to know about personal injury attorneys and car accident lawyers. These two professionals may help you in case you become a victim to such a situation.
What is a personal injury attorney?
A personal injury attorney is a person who specializes in this law aspect. The attorney will represent you in negotiating with the other party or stand as your court representative if you decide to go to trial.
Personal injury covers emotional, physical, or psychological anguish felt by a person because of another party’s actions. Some examples of these include experiencing a dog bite due to an irresponsible dog owner or getting involved in a car accident that resulted from another driver’s drunken state. Cases also cover faulty service or defective goods produced by a company. It also includes possible slip-and-fall incidents caused by negligence or downright willful ignorance of the law.
What is a car accident lawyer?
This particular law practitioner is one that focuses on car accidents. He or she may be the chosen person to examine offers for settlement. The individual may also study insurance payments offered by the party at fault.
In case the situation goes to trial, this person will represent your case in court. He or she will be responsible in presenting facts obtained from police reports and argue this before a judge and a jury panel.
Are there similarities between the two or are they completely different from each other?
In some instances, personal injury lawyers and car accident attorneys are regarded as one profession. This happens because many personal injury lawyers specialize on car accidents and many car accident lawyers work for law firms that focus on personal injury claims.
So what can a lawyer do for me?
Regardless of the law an attorney practices, he or she may still do several things. This includes studying offers made by the other party to settle out of court. It also includes giving you legal advice regarding your case’s standing. At times, the person may also function as a mediator between you and the insurance company that will give due payments.
If the lawyer deems you have a solid case, he or she may tell you that you should take it to court. Agreeing to his or her suggestions will set things in motion. The legal professional will look at filed police reports of the incident and then file the necessary papers.
If a prospective compensation offered by the offending party seems good, the attorney should tell you about its merits and drawbacks. He or she will tell you of the possible compensation you can get and its probable legal impact to your case.
Will the attorney take my case to court?
Yes, if this is your wish. Lawyers are bound by law to follow their client’s wishes. If you deem it is necessary to take your case before a judge, the lawyer will have to prepare the case against the other party. If settlement is on your mind, the legal professional will examine offers closely and see if this works to your benefit.
Whether you will hire a personal injury attorney or a car accident lawyer, make sure you scrutinize the person’s experience and knowledge. Doing this will help you find competent help so you can receive due compensation faster.
SEO Copywriting – Know How Can You Do Effective Search Engine Optimization
SEO is taken as an essential of online business which integrates numerous features, which are important for successful internet marketing. Copy-writing or content writing is one of the most visible and interactive integral of Search Engine Optimization service. This internet marketing strategy is all about creation of articles, which are brightly stuffed with keywords.
These articles are generated by content writing professionals, who prepare their article in harmony with the topic and wisely integrate keywords at different places. Almost every SEO professional employs well versed article for online promotion of sites. These well optimized articles are posted in various article submission directories. It’s very clear that a smartly written article is very important for best internet marketing; it involves some fundamentals that should be always taken care of while writing an article. Scroll down to get some of the useful tips, which can help you in preparation of useful web content and hitting the desired goal.
o These articles must be written with a passion and it should be relevant to the subject matter. The content must be developed in a way, which can draw attention of user.
o Creative and informative content is the must as a good content attracts lots of visitors while a boring content ends up losing customers.
o SEO content should always be written after an inclusive research. It improves the relevancy and information quotient of the article.
o Short and crispiness is another important ethics for Search Engine Friendly content generation. Commonly, it is noticed that a short and crisp content tempts a reader more than a lengthy and difficult-to-understand article.
o While generating an article, the writer should also be focused on the purpose of it. However, the content incorporates a business purpose; it should be always developed in a manner that can meet the motive of its creation.
o A search engine optimized article is always developed to increase the potentiality of a website; hence, it must have an intelligent integration of keywords. Such incorporation of keywords will not only entice your users but also offer a better placement to your website in search engine result pages.
