Tips to Generate Leads Via Social Media

A look into how smart usage of social media can help you generate more business.

Social Media is that fully loaded artillery which can blow up your business in numbers. But as it is with any artillery, the SMO cavalry requires precaution and prudence in its usage so that it helps your business more and not hurts it.

SM can be that magic wand which brings to you high quality leads and help you in converting them in customers aka business. But how do you optimize this gang of SM so that it works to your advantage.



There are various search engine optimization companies that offer SMO services but specifically SMO companies have also burgeoned lately. So how do you optimize social media, here are some quick and easy tips-

Choose the right network- Too many cooks spoil the broth, this proverb can come true for your social media optimization strategy, if the right social media channel is not chosen. There are just too many social networks out there but you need to be where your present and prospective customer is. Choose those social media channels where your target market is active regularly and make your presence felt on those selected channels. Just blindly posting content on every other social network will not help in garnering the right audience. Be there where your consumer is active routinely.

Write Content that can be used-Useful content is always a winner. Content that is more product-focused and self-promotion is less likely to get your consumer to engage with you. Content is valuable when it is beneficial to the consumer. Tricks, tips, tutorials that can help ease the difficulties of your target market, motivates them more to engage and recommend you. Good content creates viral effect as well. Give them latest news and views to build their interests and encourage interactivity. Social media content is all about ease and casualness, so you can share pictures, videos that are funny and witty. The idea is to give the consumer a recall value through your content. Target market specific content can bring more qualified leads.

Call of actions for call to action- You must have targeted landing pages for capturing qualified leads. But how do you get them there. Well that is why it is important to place calls of action strategically to pursue your consumer to undertake the desired action. Give links to your blog, special offers in a simple casual way with an enticing call of action. Give them links to targeted landing pages so that you can capture the required info for conversion of that lead into business. If you are giving your blog link then maybe you can have a Subscription form for it where they can register for regular updates, tutorials, etc.

Spy the competition- It is important that you analyze and keep a check on what your competitors are doing on the social media circuit. It keeps you on your toes and makes you aware how you can do better. Many Search Engine Optimization Companies Companies provide detailed competitor analysis reports to help strategize better and execute more effectively.

Build Conversations with your target market- SMO requires you to not just speak but also listen. You need to listen to your consumer and respond accordingly. This helps in building their trust towards your brand and develops a relationship between you and them. Be quick to respond to their questions and complains. Respond with links and information that helps them. Ask for their feedback to get a hang of what they actually want. Keep a constant check on the comments your consumers give on your profiles on different social networks. This helps you to keep tab on their interests and take informed decisions.



To leverage social media it is important to understand why smo has become such a necessity for lead generation. It is the place where your target consumer is available 24/7 and can create a steady stream of customers for your business. Chadwick Martin Bailey, a top ranked custom market research firm in its recently conducted consumer research stated, “Over 50% of Facebook fans and Twitter followers say they are more likely to buy, recommend than before they were engaged.”

This statistics is indicative of the viral effect social media optimization creates. A consumer today is more willing to buy from a brand liked or recommended by his Facebook friends, Twitter followers or Tumblr contacts.

So just network and be connected with your audience to generate the business you want!